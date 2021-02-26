|description= Lindsay Dentlinger is a South African journalist who works as a reporter for eNCA. In February 2021 she was involved in a racism storm.

Lindsay Dentlinger

Lindsay Dentlinger is a South African journalist who works as a reporter for eNCA.

Education

She holds a Master of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies and a Bachelor in Journalism, Linguistics, Industrial Psychology from Rhodes University.[1]

Career

Dentlinger worked as a Parliamentary Journalist for Eye Witness News from December 2016 to February 2019. She had previously worked for Cape Argus as a Metro Writer between January to November 2016. She had worked for Cape Argus as a Metro Writer from July 2006 to August 2009. Lindsay Dentlinger also worked as a Copy Editor for the Global Times from June to November 2015.

She held various positions at Namibian Broadcasting Corporation. Dentlinger was a Senior Producer for the TV News from August 2001 to March 2003. She had previously held the position of Producer for the TV News from June 2000 to July 2001. After her stint at Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, she worked for The Namibian as a journalist from April 2003 to June 2006.

She had worked for the Desert Research Foundation of Namibia from February 1999 to May 2000 as a Communications Programme Officer. From September 2009 to April 2015, Dentlinger worked for eNCA as a Prime Time Output Editor. She left the station and rejoined it in March 2019 as a Parliamentary Journalist.[1]

Racial Bias Scandal

In February 2021, Lindsay Dentlinger was involved in a racial bias scandal. eNCA came out in defence of Dentlinger saying that her "alleged inconsistent behaviour" to Covid-19 protocols during a live interview "was not racially motivated or with malicious intent".

Dentlinger was conducting interviews during the budget speech and spoke to FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald while he wasn't wearing a mask. When she turned to UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, she asked him to keep on his mask.

The incident caused social media backlash and led to allegations of racism. eNCA managing editor John Bailey said Dentlinger "failed to request that the interviewee wear a mask" due to the pressures of a live broadcast.[2]