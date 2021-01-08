Difference between revisions of "Linus Paul Mushonga"
Linus Paul Mushonga was a Zimbabwean politician and the MDC Founding Councillor for Ward 23 Waterfalls.
Career
In 2004 he was among the councillors who were fired by the then Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Ignatius Chombo. Chombo said the councillors were found guilty of disrupting council meetings.
Mushonga and others had been suspended by the Harare City Council in early June 2004 for interfering in the management of council affairs.[1]
Death
Linus Paul Mushonga died on 8 January 2021. His death was confirmed by the MDC Alliance on Twitter.[2]
References
- ↑ Michael Padera, State fires 13 councillors, Kubatana, Published: July 26, 2004, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ MDC Alliance, MDC Alliance, Twitter, Published: January 8, 2021, Retrieved: January 8, 2021