Linus Paul Mushonga

Linus Paul Mushonga was a Zimbabwean politician and the MDC Founding Councillor for Ward 23 Waterfalls.

Career

In 2004 he was among the councillors who were fired by the then Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Ignatius Chombo. Chombo said the councillors were found guilty of disrupting council meetings.

Mushonga and others had been suspended by the Harare City Council in early June 2004 for interfering in the management of council affairs.[1]





Death

Linus Paul Mushonga died on 8 January 2021. His death was confirmed by the MDC Alliance on Twitter.[2]