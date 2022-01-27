Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Highway . 21.32 KM turn left, 21.6 Km cross over the railway line and pass Somerby Store on the left, 22.1 KM reach entrance gate. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/harare/lion-park Lion Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 16 April 2018''</ref>

Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Road (A5) out of Harare . 21.32 KM turn left, 21.6 Km cross over the railway line and pass Somerby Store on the left, 22.1 KM reach entrance gate. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/harare/lion-park Lion Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 16 April 2018''</ref>

'''Lion and Cheetah Park ''' is a game park in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]], [[ Zimbabwe ]]. The park has a number of wild animals which include, impala, giraffe, wildebeest, eland, nyala, tortoise, blesbok, and zebra.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 6 pm

Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable

Address: 24km Peg, Bulawayo Road, Lake Chivero, Harare.

Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Highway. 21.32 KM turn left, 21.6 Km cross over the railway line and pass Somerby Store on the left, 22.1 KM reach entrance gate. [1]

