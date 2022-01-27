Difference between revisions of "Lion and Cheetah Park"
Latest revision as of 07:16, 27 January 2022
|Lion and Cheetah Park
|Website
|www
Lion and Cheetah Park is a game park in Harare Metropolitan Province, near Lake Chivero. The park has a number of wild animals which include, impala, giraffe, wildebeest, eland, nyala, tortoise, blesbok, and zebra.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 6 pm
- Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable
- Address: 24km Peg, Bulawayo Road, Lake Chivero, Harare.
Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Highway. 21.32 KM turn left, 21.6 Km cross over the railway line and pass Somerby Store on the left, 22.1 KM reach entrance gate. [1]
Pictures and Videos