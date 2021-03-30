In March 2021, the Dyck Group's helicopter gunships in Palma were used to rescue trapped civilians and to fight the rebels.<ref name="A">Andrew Meldrum, [https://apnews.com/article/mozambique-palma-rebels-beheaded-bodies-e0b0a68eec8f322ebbcaf13384f890fd Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town], ''AP News'', Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>“…the helicopters shot against everything and everyone. For them it was no longer possible to know who was who. The majority of terrorists were in the hospital, thinking the helicopters could not attack. But one helicopter realized this, so they decided to bombard the hospital, that’s how the hospital was completely destroyed.”</blockquote><ref name="AI">[https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/03/mozambique-civilians-killed-as-war-crimes-committed-by-armed-group-government-forces-and-private-military-contractors-new-report/ Mozambique: Civilians killed as war crimes committed by armed group, government forces, and private military contractors – new report], ''Amnesty International'', Published: March 2, 2021, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref>

One woman, who was trapped for six days inside her home near the hospital, said:

During an attack on the town of Mocímboa in June 2020, DAG helicopters destroyed a hospital as they took aim at ‘Al-Shabaab’ fighters hiding inside the facility.

<blockquote>“Two helicopters came, one shooting and dropping bombs. One group [of civilians] that was running raised their hands and they were not shot. But another group that was with the bandits did not raise their hands and they were shot. Many people died there.”</blockquote>

The Dyck Advisory Group was implicated in a report by Amnesty International of killing civilians. According to 53 witnesses who spoke to Amnesty International, DAG operatives fired machine guns from helicopters and dropped hand grenades indiscriminately into crowds of people, as well as repeatedly fired at civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and homes.

Lionel Dyck is a Retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who has a military career spanning over 26 years. He established MineTech International which grew to be one of the largest suppliers of demining, explosive ordnance disposal and specialised security dog providers on the globe. Utilising his global contacts and supporting organizations as well as his wealth of experience in planning and implementing solutions operations in a broad spectrum of activities Colonel Dyck has established a new consulting organisation, the Dyck Advisory Group, to continue offering world class innovative solutions to selected clientele.

Background

Dyck is a retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who now lives in South Africa. He is a close ally of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Retired Col. Lionel Dyck, commander of the parachute battalion during Gukurahundi and a former major in the Rhodesian African Rifles, which fought against Zimbabwe's liberation movements, is alleged to have participated in several acts of torture. He now is reportedly involved in demining and security operations in such places as Lebanon and Iraq.[1] He was the commander of the Paratroopers from 1983-1984.

Business

Colonel Lionel Dyck, an officer from the old Rhodesian and Colonel in the ZNA army founded MineTech with two others, a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq and The Lebanon.[2]

Operations

Mozambique

In 2021 he was hired by the Mozambican government through his private security company to assist in fighting the Islamic terrorists. Dyck Advisory Group operated three helicopters in Cabo Delgado northern coast, one Gazelle gunship, one Bell UH I Huey and one Bell 406 Long Ranger and one fixed-wing Diamond DA42. They joined another Gazelle and a Cessna Caravan fixed-wing personnel carrier which had arrived in Pemba.[3]

The Dyck Advisory Group was implicated in a report by Amnesty International of killing civilians. According to 53 witnesses who spoke to Amnesty International, DAG operatives fired machine guns from helicopters and dropped hand grenades indiscriminately into crowds of people, as well as repeatedly fired at civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and homes.

One woman, who witnessed fighting in Mocímboa de Praia in late June 2020, said:

“Two helicopters came, one shooting and dropping bombs. One group [of civilians] that was running raised their hands and they were not shot. But another group that was with the bandits did not raise their hands and they were shot. Many people died there.”

During an attack on the town of Mocímboa in June 2020, DAG helicopters destroyed a hospital as they took aim at ‘Al-Shabaab’ fighters hiding inside the facility.

One woman, who was trapped for six days inside her home near the hospital, said:

“…the helicopters shot against everything and everyone. For them it was no longer possible to know who was who. The majority of terrorists were in the hospital, thinking the helicopters could not attack. But one helicopter realized this, so they decided to bombard the hospital, that’s how the hospital was completely destroyed.”

In March 2021, the Dyck Group's helicopter gunships in Palma were used to rescue trapped civilians and to fight the rebels.[5]