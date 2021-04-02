|description=Lionel Dyck is a mercenary organisation leader, entrepreneur, and retired Zimbabwean army colonel . He is the founder of Dyck Consultancy Group

|description= Lionel Dyck is a Retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who has a military career spanning over 26 years . He established MineTech International which grew to be one of the largest suppliers of demining, explosive ordnance disposal and specialised security dog providers on the globe. Utilising his global contacts and supporting organizations as well as his wealth of experience in planning and implementing solutions operations in a broad spectrum of activities Colonel Dyck has established a new consulting organisation, the Dyck Advisory Group , to continue offering world class innovative solutions to selected clientele.

One woman, who was trapped for six days inside her home near the hospital, said:

One woman, who was trapped for six days inside her home near the hospital, said:

During an attack on the town of Mocímboa in June 2020, DAG helicopters destroyed a hospital as they took aim at ‘Al-Shabaab’ fighters hiding inside the facility.

During an attack on the town of Mocímboa in June 2020, DAG helicopters destroyed a hospital as they took aim at ‘Al-Shabaab’ fighters hiding inside the facility.

In 2021 he was hired by the Mozambican government through his private security company to assist in fighting the Islamic terrorists. [[Dyck Advisory Group]] operated three helicopters in Cabo Delgado northern coast, one Gazelle gunship, one Bell UH I Huey and one Bell 406 Long Ranger and one fixed-wing Diamond DA42. They joined another Gazelle and a Cessna Caravan fixed-wing personnel carrier which had arrived in Pemba.<ref name="zim247">Luckmore Mabhiza, [https://zim247.com/zimbabwes-retired-colonel-gets/], ''Zim247, Published: 20 April, 2020, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>

In 2021 he was hired by the Mozambican government through his private security company to assist in fighting the Islamic terrorists. [[Dyck Advisory Group]] operated three helicopters in Cabo Delgado northern coast, one Gazelle gunship, one Bell UH I Huey and one Bell 406 Long Ranger and one fixed-wing Diamond DA42. They joined another Gazelle and a Cessna Caravan fixed-wing personnel carrier which had arrived in Pemba.<ref name="zim247">Luckmore Mabhiza, [https://zim247.com/zimbabwes-retired-colonel-gets/], ''Zim247, Published: 20 April, 2020, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>

The Dyck Advisory Group Conservation Trust (DAGCT) is a non-profit organisation that carries out conservation and wildlife protection through its counter-poaching operations. The organisation worked in the Mozambique a 1.2 million hectare Limpopo National Park.<ref name="travellerkate"> [https://www.travellerkate.com/my-counter-poaching-camp-experience-in-africa/ My counter poaching camp experience in Africa], ''Traveller Kate, Published: 08/06/2019, Retrieved: 2 April 2021''</ref>

Dyck founded MineTech with two others. The company secured landmine clearance contracts from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq, and Lebanon.<ref name="citizen">Gosebo Mathope, [https://citizen.co.za/news/news-africa/1734187/mnangwagwa-zimbabwes-richest-man-and-his-illicit-mining-exploitations/], ''The Citizen, Published: 22 November, 2017, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>

Colonel Lionel Dyck, an officer from the old Rhodesian and Colonel in the ZNA army founded MineTech with two others, a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq and The Lebanon.<ref name="citizen">Gosebo Mathope, [https://citizen.co.za/news/news-africa/1734187/mnangwagwa-zimbabwes-richest-man-and-his-illicit-mining-exploitations/], ''The Citizen, Published: 22 November, 2017, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>

Dyck, who was commander of the parachute battalion during [[Gukurahundi]] and a former major in the [[ Rhodesian African Rifles ]] , which fought against Zimbabwe's liberation movements, is alleged to have participated in several acts of torture.<ref name="thenewhumanitarian"> [https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/feature/2008/05/01/operation-glossary-guide-zimbabwes-internal-campaigns], ''The New Humanitarian, Published: 1 May, 2008, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref> He was the commander of the Paratroopers from 1983-1984.

Dyck is also the founder of [[MineTech International]] an organization providing services in demining, explosive ordnance disposal, security dog services, and security guard services.

Following terrorist attacks in Mozambique from 2019, Dyck's organisation was engaged by the Mozambican government to fight the terrorists .

Dyck is a retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who now lives in South Africa. He is a close ally of Zimbabwe's President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. Retired Col . Lionel Dyck, commander of the parachute battalion during [[Gukurahundi]] and a former major in the Rhodesian African Rifles, which fought against Zimbabwe's liberation movements, is alleged to have participated in several acts of torture . He now is reportedly involved in demining and security operations in such places as Lebanon and Iraq .<ref name="thenewhumanitarian"> [https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/feature/2008/05/01/operation-glossary-guide-zimbabwes-internal-campaigns], ''The New Humanitarian, Published: 1 May, 2008, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref> He was the commander of the Paratroopers from 1983-1984.

'''Lionel Dyck ''' is a South African-based mercenary organisation leader, entrepreneur, and retired [[ Zimbabwean ]] army colonel. he is the founder and leader of [[Dyck Advisory Group]] an organisation that provides mercenary services, and anti-poaching training and services in Southern Africa. He is known to be a close associate of Zimbabwe's President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

'''Lionel Dyck''' is a Retired [[ Zimbabwean]] army Colonel who has a military career spanning over 26 years. He established MineTech International which grew to be one of the largest suppliers of demining, explosive ordnance disposal and specialised security dog providers on the globe . Utilising his global contacts and supporting organizations as well as his wealth of experience in planning and implementing solutions operations in a broad spectrum of activities Colonel Dyck has established a new consulting organisation, the [[ Dyck Advisory Group ]] , to continue offering world class innovative solutions to selected clientele.

Lione Dyck

Lionel Dyck is a South African-based mercenary organisation leader, entrepreneur, and retired Zimbabwean army colonel. he is the founder and leader of Dyck Advisory Group an organisation that provides mercenary services, and anti-poaching training and services in Southern Africa. He is known to be a close associate of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Following terrorist attacks in Mozambique from 2019, Dyck's organisation was engaged by the Mozambican government to fight the terrorists.

Dyck is also the founder of MineTech International an organization providing services in demining, explosive ordnance disposal, security dog services, and security guard services.

Dyck, who was commander of the parachute battalion during Gukurahundi and a former major in the Rhodesian African Rifles, which fought against Zimbabwe's liberation movements, is alleged to have participated in several acts of torture.[1] He was the commander of the Paratroopers from 1983-1984.

Lionel Dyck

Business

MineTech

Dyck founded MineTech with two others. The company secured landmine clearance contracts from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq, and Lebanon.[2]

Dyck Advisory Group Conservation Trust

The Dyck Advisory Group Conservation Trust (DAGCT) is a non-profit organisation that carries out conservation and wildlife protection through its counter-poaching operations. The organisation worked in the Mozambique a 1.2 million hectare Limpopo National Park.[3]





Lionel Dyck

Mercenary Servcies in Mozambique

In 2021 he was hired by the Mozambican government through his private security company to assist in fighting the Islamic terrorists. Dyck Advisory Group operated three helicopters in Cabo Delgado northern coast, one Gazelle gunship, one Bell UH I Huey and one Bell 406 Long Ranger and one fixed-wing Diamond DA42. They joined another Gazelle and a Cessna Caravan fixed-wing personnel carrier which had arrived in Pemba.[4]

The Dyck Advisory Group was implicated in a report by Amnesty International of killing civilians. According to 53 witnesses who spoke to Amnesty International, DAG operatives fired machine guns from helicopters and dropped hand grenades indiscriminately into crowds of people, as well as repeatedly fired at civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and homes.

One woman, who witnessed fighting in Mocímboa de Praia in late June 2020, said:

“Two helicopters came, one shooting and dropping bombs. One group [of civilians] that was running raised their hands and they were not shot. But another group that was with the bandits did not raise their hands and they were shot. Many people died there.”

During an attack on the town of Mocímboa in June 2020, DAG helicopters destroyed a hospital as they took aim at ‘Al-Shabaab’ fighters hiding inside the facility.

Col Lionel Dyck Speaking from Mozambique

One woman, who was trapped for six days inside her home near the hospital, said:

“…the helicopters shot against everything and everyone. For them it was no longer possible to know who was who. The majority of terrorists were in the hospital, thinking the helicopters could not attack. But one helicopter realized this, so they decided to bombard the hospital, that’s how the hospital was completely destroyed.”

[5]

In March 2021, the Dyck Group's helicopter gunships in Palma were used to rescue trapped civilians and to fight the rebels.[6]