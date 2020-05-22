Difference between revisions of "Lionel Dyck"

from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq and The Lebanon.

Colonel Lionel Dyck, an officer from the old Rhodesian and Colonel in the ZNA army founded MineTech with two others , a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts

Colonel Lionel Dyck, an officer from the old Rhodesian army founded MineTech, a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts from the Zimbabwean government to clear landmines in Zimbabwe border areas after the war. <ref name="citizen">Gosebo Mathope, [https://citizen.co.za/news/news-africa/1734187/mnangwagwa-zimbabwes-richest-man-and-his-illicit-mining-exploitations/], ''The Citizen, Published: 22 November, 2017, Accessed: 22 May, 2020''</ref>

Lionel Dyck is a Retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who has a military career spanning over 26 years. He established MineTech International which grew to be one of the largest suppliers of demining, explosive ordnance disposal and specialised security dog providers on the globe. Utilising his global contacts and supporting organizations as well as his wealth of experience in planning and implementing solutions operations in a broad spectrum of activities Colonel Dyck has established a new consulting organisation, the Dyck Advisory Group, to continue offering world class innovative solutions to selected clientele.

Background

Dyck is a retired Zimbabwean army Colonel who now lives in South Africa. He is a close ally of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Retired Lt Col Lionel Dyck, commander of the parachute battalion during Gukurahundi and formerly commander of the Rhodesian African Rifles, which fought against Zimbabwe's liberation movements, is alleged to have participated in several acts of torture. He now is reportedly involved in demining and security operations in such places as Lebanon and Iraq.[1] He was the commander of the Paratroopers from 1983-1984.

Business

Colonel Lionel Dyck, an officer from the old Rhodesian and Colonel in the ZNA army founded MineTech with two others, a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts [2] from many donors to clear landmines and Exlposive Remnants of War (ERW) around the world, including Bosnia, Kosovo, Somaliland, Mozambique, Iraq and The Lebanon.

Operations

He has been hired by the Mozambican government through his private security company to assist in fighting the Islamic terrorists. Dyck Advisory Group is reported to be operating three helicopters in Cabo Delgado northern coast, one Gazelle gunship, one Bell UH I Huey and one Bell 406 Long Ranger and one fixed-wing Diamond DA42. They joined another Gazelle and a Cessna Caravan fixed-wing personnel carrier which had arrived in Pemba.[3]









References