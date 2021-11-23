'Lionel Mnkandla also known as Rai is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality.

Career

Mnkandla co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Godfrey Gweje. On 24 July 2021, Lionel Mnkandla and Patricia Jacob co-hosted the show Nhaurirano NaAmai together with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. The talk show programme was an educational show to raise awareness on inheritance matters, close knowledge gaps and ensure the law is respected.[1]