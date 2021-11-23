Difference between revisions of "Lionel Mnkandla"
Lionel Mnkandla also known as Rai is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality.

Career

Mnkandla co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Godfrey Gweje.
'Lionel Mnkandla also known as Rai is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality.
Career
Mnkandla co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Godfrey Gweje. On 24 July 2021, Lionel Mnkandla and Patricia Jacob co-hosted the show Nhaurirano NaAmai together with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. The talk show programme was an educational show to raise awareness on inheritance matters, close knowledge gaps and ensure the law is respected.[1]
References
- ↑ Tendai Rupapa, First Lady takes to the airwaves, The Sunday Mail, Published: July 25, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021