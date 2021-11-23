Difference between revisions of "Lionel Mnkandla"
Latest revision as of 17:08, 23 November 2021
Lionel Mnkandla also known as Rai is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. Mnkandla also doubles as a master of ceremony on a number of public and private functions.
Career
Mnkandla co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Godfrey Gweje. On 24 July 2021, Lionel Mnkandla and Patricia Jacob co-hosted the show Nhaurirano NaAmai together with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. The talk show programme was an educational show to raise awareness on inheritance matters, close knowledge gaps and ensure the law is respected.[1]
- ↑ Tendai Rupapa, First Lady takes to the airwaves, The Sunday Mail, Published: July 25, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021