Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Liquid Yonke"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Liquid Yonke''' real name '''Bernard Hweta''' is a Zimdancehall musician. ==Background== He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three gi...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 17:41, 14 February 2021

Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]

Real Name

His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]

Age

Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]

Career

In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Edwin Nhukarume, Young chanter dreams big, H-Metro, Published: July 15, 2020, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Liquid_Yonke&oldid=99392"