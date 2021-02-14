Difference between revisions of "Liquid Yonke"
Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.
Background
He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]
Real Name
His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]
Age
Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]
Career
In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Edwin Nhukarume, Young chanter dreams big, H-Metro, Published: July 15, 2020, Retrieved: February 14, 2021