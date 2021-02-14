Liquid Yonke started recording professionally in 2014.<ref name="H">Edwin Nhukarume, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/artiste-imitates-kinnah-killer-t/ Artiste imitates Kinnah, Killer T], ''H-Metro'', Published: October 24, 2019, Retrieved: February 14, 2021</ref> In 2020 he released a track titled ''Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus'' urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former [[Dynamos]] player [[Esau Amisi]].<ref name="HM"/>

Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]

Real Name

His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]

Age

Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]

Career

Liquid Yonke started recording professionally in 2014.[2]In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]