'''Liquid Yonke''' real name '''Bernard Hweta''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician.
'''Liquid Yonke''' real name '''Bernard Hweta''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician.
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 17:47, 14 February 2021
Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.
Background
He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]
Real Name
His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]
Age
Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]
Career
Liquid Yonke started recording professionally in 2014.[2]In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Edwin Nhukarume, Young chanter dreams big, H-Metro, Published: July 15, 2020, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
- ↑ Edwin Nhukarume, Artiste imitates Kinnah, Killer T, H-Metro, Published: October 24, 2019, Retrieved: February 14, 2021