LIquid Yonke

Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]

Real Name

His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]

Age

Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]

Career

Liquid Yonke started recording professionally in 2014.[2]In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]