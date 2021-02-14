Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Liquid Yonke"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Liquid Yonke''' real name '''Bernard Hweta''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician.
+
[[File:Liquid-Yonke.jpg|thumb|LIquid Yonke]] '''Liquid Yonke''' real name '''Bernard Hweta''' is a [[Zimdancehall]] musician.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 25: Line 25:
 
|keywords= Liquid Yonke, Liquid Yonke biography, Liquid Yonke real name, Liquid Yonke age, Liquid Yonke songs, Liquid Yonke background, Liquid Yonke Chikurubi
 
|keywords= Liquid Yonke, Liquid Yonke biography, Liquid Yonke real name, Liquid Yonke age, Liquid Yonke songs, Liquid Yonke background, Liquid Yonke Chikurubi
 
|description=  
 
|description=  
|image=  
+
|image= Liquid-Yonke.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 17:47, 14 February 2021

LIquid Yonke

Liquid Yonke real name Bernard Hweta is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He is the second born in a family of seven children– four boys and three girls.[1]

Real Name

His real name is Bernard Hweta.[1]

Age

Liquid Yonke was born in 1999.[1]

Career

Liquid Yonke started recording professionally in 2014.[2]In 2020 he released a track titled Wadhoma Watone Coronavirus urging people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In a 2020 interview he revealed that he was being managed by former Dynamos player Esau Amisi.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Edwin Nhukarume, Young chanter dreams big, H-Metro, Published: July 15, 2020, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
  2. Edwin Nhukarume, Artiste imitates Kinnah, Killer T, H-Metro, Published: October 24, 2019, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Liquid_Yonke&oldid=99396"