Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
Death
Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 47 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.
Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[1]
References
- ↑ Thupeyo Muleya, JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021