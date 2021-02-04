Pindula

Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.

Death

Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 47 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[1]

