'''Lisa Singo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
Background
She was born on 10 May 1974 in Beitbridge.[1]
Career
Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the National Assembly during the 2018 Harmonixed Elections.[1]
Death
Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 47 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.
Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 HON SINGO LISA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
- ↑ Thupeyo Muleya, JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021