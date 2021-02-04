Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|National Assembly]] during the [[2018 Harmonixed Elections]].<ref name="P"/>

She was born on 10 May 1974 in [[Beitbridge]].<ref name="P">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-singo-lisa HON SINGO LISA], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

'''Lisa Singo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.

Background

Career

Death

Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 47 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[2]