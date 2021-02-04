Difference between revisions of "Lisa Singo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Lisa Singo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
'''Lisa Singo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
|−
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 8:
|Line 87:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|National Assembly]] during the [[2018
|+
Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|National Assembly]] during the [[2018 Elections]].<ref name="P"/>
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged
|+
Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.
[[Tambudzani Mohadi]] confirmed Singo's death.<ref name="H">Thupeyo Muleya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-zanu-pf-parliamentarian-singo-dies/amp/?fbclid=IwAR0xjcQqMTnCaO4GEfzNDjLNfR6qt7MQgAz2GhPsrUQYsXhvpxd0a6v04ro JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies], ''The Herald'', Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>
[[Tambudzani Mohadi]] confirmed Singo's death.<ref name="H">Thupeyo Muleya, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-zanu-pf-parliamentarian-singo-dies/amp/?fbclid=IwAR0xjcQqMTnCaO4GEfzNDjLNfR6qt7MQgAz2GhPsrUQYsXhvpxd0a6v04ro JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies], ''The Herald'', Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>
|Line 23:
|Line 102:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Lisa Singo, Lisa Singo death, Lisa Singo dead, Lisa Singo dies, Lisa Singo died, Lisa Singo cause of death, Lisa Singo biography, Lisa Singo career, Lisa Singo Zanu PF
|keywords= Lisa Singo, Lisa Singo death, Lisa Singo dead, Lisa Singo dies, Lisa Singo died, Lisa Singo cause of death, Lisa Singo biography, Lisa Singo career, Lisa Singo Zanu PF
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Former Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Former Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 17:16, 4 February 2021
|Lisa Singo
|Born
|Lisa Singo
May 10, 1974
Beitbridge
|Died
|February 4, 2021 (aged 46)
Beitbridge
|Occupation
|Employer
|Zanu PF
Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.
Background
She was born on 10 May 1974 in Beitbridge.[1]
Career
Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the National Assembly during the 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1]
Death
Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 46 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.
Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 HON SINGO LISA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
- ↑ Thupeyo Muleya, JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021