Latest revision as of 17:16, 4 February 2021

Lisa Singo
Lisa-Singo.jpg
BornLisa Singo
(1974-05-10)May 10, 1974
Beitbridge
DiedFebruary 4, 2021(2021-02-04) (aged 46)
Beitbridge
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerZanu PF

Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.

Background

She was born on 10 May 1974 in Beitbridge.[1]

Career

Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the National Assembly during the 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1]

Death

Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 46 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 HON SINGO LISA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
  2. Thupeyo Muleya, JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
