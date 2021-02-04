|description= Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.

Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 46 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the National Assembly during the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Lisa Singo was a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. At the time of her death in February 2021, she was Zanu PF Proportional Representation legislator.

Background

She was born on 10 May 1974 in Beitbridge.[1]

Career

Singo joined Zanu PF at the age of 13 as a youth member. She was elected into the National Assembly during the 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1]

Death

Singo died on 4 February 2021 aged 46 at a private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed Singo's death.[2]