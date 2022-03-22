Difference between revisions of "Lisias Mutegwe"
Lisias Mutegwe is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.
Mutegwe is also a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town.[1]
Political Career
In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
- ↑ AMOS BATISAYI, Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm, NewsDay, Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022