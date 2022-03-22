In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

Lisias Mutegwe is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.

Mutegwe is also a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town.[1]

Political Career

