Revision as of 15:21, 22 March 2022

Lisias Mutegwe is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.

Mutegwe is also a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town.[1]

Political Career

In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

References

  1. AMOS BATISAYI, Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm, NewsDay, Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022
