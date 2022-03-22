|
'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]