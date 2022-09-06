Pindula

'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.  
'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In '''2022''', '''Mutegwe''' was the CCC candidate for [[Gokwe]] Central Constituency in the '''26 March''' by-election.  
  
Mutegwe is also a businessman with a shop in [[Gokwe|Gokwe Town]].<ref name="ND">AMOS BATISAYI, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/03/gokwe-councillor-in-abuse-of-office-storm/ Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022</ref>
==Personal Details==
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
  
==Political Career==
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
==Service/Career==
'''Mutegwe''' is a businessman with a shop in [[Gokwe|Gokwe Town]]. <ref name="ND">AMOS BATISAYI, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/03/gokwe-councillor-in-abuse-of-office-storm/ Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022</ref>
In '''March 2022''', Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Gokwe]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Daveson Masvisvi]] of ZANU-PF,
* '''Lisias Mutegwe''' of Citizens' Coalition for Change,
* [[Edward Vakai]] of MDC Alliance.
==Events==
==Further Reading==
  
 
==References==
 
Line 94: Line 109:
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
Lisias Mutegwe
Lisias Mutegwe Biography
Known forBeing a politician
Political partyCitizens' Coalition for Change


Lisias Mutegwe is a politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the 26 March by-election.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mutegwe is a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town. [1]

In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. AMOS BATISAYI, Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm, NewsDay, Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022
