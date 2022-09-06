In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Gokwe]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:

In ''' March 2022 ''' , Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

'''Mutegwe''' is a businessman with a shop in [[Gokwe|Gokwe Town]]. <ref name="ND">AMOS BATISAYI, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/03/gokwe-councillor-in-abuse-of-office-storm/ Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022</ref>

In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age , place of birth , or family.

Mutegwe is also a businessman with a shop in [[Gokwe|Gokwe Town]].<ref name = "ND">AMOS BATISAYI , [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/03/gokwe-councillor-in-abuse- of -office-storm/ Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm] , ''NewsDay'', Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022</ref>

'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In ''' 2022 ''' , ''' Mutegwe ''' was the CCC candidate for [[ Gokwe ]] Central Constituency in the '''26 March ''' by-election.

'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the March 26 by-election.



Lisias Mutegwe is a politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the 26 March by-election.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mutegwe is a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town. [1]

In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:

Daveson Masvisvi of ZANU-PF,

Lisias Mutegwe of Citizens' Coalition for Change,

of Citizens' Coalition for Change, Edward Vakai of MDC Alliance.

Events

Further Reading