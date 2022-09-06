Difference between revisions of "Lisias Mutegwe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Events)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a
|+
'''Lisias Mutegwe''' is a politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwewas the CCC candidate for GokweCentral Constituency in the Marchby-election.
|−
|+
=
|+
, of ,
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|−
In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
|+
|+
|+
|+
In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 94:
|Line 109:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Lisias Mutegwe
|+
|title= Lisias Mutegwe
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Lisias Mutegwe, Lisias Mutegwe Biography, Lisias Mutegwe CCC, Lisias Mutegwe Gokwe Central
|keywords= Lisias Mutegwe, Lisias Mutegwe Biography, Lisias Mutegwe CCC, Lisias Mutegwe Gokwe Central
|Line 101:
|Line 116:
|image_alt= Lisias Mutegwe Biography
|image_alt= Lisias Mutegwe Biography
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 14:05, 6 September 2022
|Lisias Mutegwe
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
Lisias Mutegwe is a politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In 2022, Mutegwe was the CCC candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the 26 March by-election.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Mutegwe is a businessman with a shop in Gokwe Town. [1]
In March 2022, Lisias Mutegwe was the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Gokwe Central in the by-election.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:
- Daveson Masvisvi of ZANU-PF,
- Lisias Mutegwe of Citizens' Coalition for Change,
- Edward Vakai of MDC Alliance.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ AMOS BATISAYI, Gokwe councillor in abuse of office storm, NewsDay, Published: March 3, 2021, Retrieved: March 27, 2022