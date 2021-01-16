Difference between revisions of "List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe"
The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care compiled a list of approved Covid-19 testing laboratories in the country. The Ministry of Health also warned individuals by stating that "Any result from an unauthorised laboratory shall be regarded as fake/illegal and shall be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27.19) part xviii section 99 subsection 1 and 2."
Private Laboratories
- Lancet laboratories
- PSMI Harare Branch
- Cimas Harare laboratory
- Diagnopath laboratory Harare
- Klosad Laboratory Harare
- Mater Dei Hospital Laboratory (DLS)
- Multi Tech
- Flow Cytometry
- Haematology Centre
- Bioexpress Laboartory
- Genau Laboratory
- Pathology Laboratory
- Unki Mine Laboratory
- Upper East medical Centre, Avondale Harare
- Biotech Institute, Avondale West Harare
- Humacare Medical Laboratory, Longcheng Harare
- Interpath Medical Laboratory, Fife Avenue Harare
- Mbuya Dorcas Medical Laboratory, Watefalls Harare
- Urea Breath Centre, Baines avenues Harare
- Baines Imaging Group, 52 Baines Avenues Harare
- Lordsland Medical Laboratory, Zvishavane
- Kei Laboratories, Bulawayo
- Genopath Laboratories 5th st/R Mugabe Harare
- Chisipite Clinical Laboratory, Harare
- Idtech Dia Lab, Midlands Private Hospital Gweru
- Cimas Medical Laboratories, Medical Centre Bulawayo
- Southern Pathology Lab, Lancet House Bulawayo
- 24 hour DianoLab 88 J Tongogara Av Bulawayo
- Premium Diagnostic Centre, Harare
Government Laboratories
- National Microbiology Reference Laboratories
- National TB Reference Laboratory
- Plumtree District Hospital
- Gwanda Provincial Hospital
- Beitbridge District Hospital
- St Lukes Mission Hospital
- Victoria Falls Hospital
- Gutu Mission Hospital
- Masvingo Provincial Hospital
- Gweru Provincial Hospital
- Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
- Kadoma General Hospital
- Marondera Provincial Hospital
- St Alberts Mission Hospital
- Bindura Provincial Hospital
- Rusape General Hospital
- Mutare Provincial Hospital
- Chipinge District Hospital
- Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
- Parirenyatwa Central Hospital
- National Virology Reference Laboratory
- Chitungwiza Central Hospital
- Chikurubi Maximum Prison
- Thorngrove Hospital Laboratory
- Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital
- Josiah Tongogara Magama
Research and Non-Governmental Organisations
- Population Service International (PSI)
- Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI)
- African Institute Of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (AIBST)
Authorised Collection Points
- Lancet
- Genau