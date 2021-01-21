Difference between revisions of "List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe"

The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care compiled a list of approved Covid-19 testing laboratories in the country which was published on 22 December 2020. The Ministry of Health also warned individuals by stating that "Any result from an unauthorised laboratory shall be regarded as fake/illegal and shall be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27.19) part xviii section 99 subsection 1 and 2."

Private Laboratories

Lancet laboratories PSMI Harare Branch Cimas Harare laboratory Diagnopath laboratory Harare Klosad Laboratory Harare Mater Dei Hospital Laboratory (DLS) Multi Tech Flow Cytometry Haematology Centre Bioexpress Laboratory Genau Laboratory Pathology Laboratory Unki Mine Laboratory Upper East medical Centre, Avondale Harare Biotech Institute, Avondale West Harare Humacare Medical Laboratory, Longcheng Harare Interpath Medical Laboratory, Fife Avenue Harare Mbuya Dorcas Medical Laboratory, Watefalls Harare Urea Breath Centre, Baines avenues Harare Baines Imaging Group, 52 Baines Avenues Harare Lordsland Medical Laboratory, Zvishavane KEI Laboratories, Bulawayo Genopath Laboratories 5th st/R Mugabe Harare Chisipite Clinical Laboratory, Harare Idtech Dia Lab, Midlands Private Hospital Gweru Cimas Medical Laboratories, Medical Centre Bulawayo Southern Pathology Lab, Lancet House Bulawayo 24 hour DianoLab 88 J Tongogara Av Bulawayo Premium Diagnostic Centre, Harare

Government Laboratories

Research and Non-Governmental Organisations