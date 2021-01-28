Difference between revisions of "List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe"

Pindula

The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care compiled a list of approved Covid-19 testing laboratories in the country which was published on 22 December 2020. The Ministry of Health also warned individuals by stating that "Any result from an unauthorised laboratory shall be regarded as fake/illegal and shall be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27.19) part xviii section 99 subsection 1 and 2."

Private Laboratories

  1. Lancet laboratories
  2. PSMI Harare Branch
  3. Cimas Harare laboratory
  4. Diagnopath laboratory Harare
  5. Klosad Laboratory Harare
  6. Mater Dei Hospital Laboratory (DLS)
  7. Multi Tech
  8. Flow Cytometry
  9. Haematology Centre
  10. Bioexpress Laboratory
  11. Genau Laboratory
  12. Pathology Laboratory
  13. Unki Mine Laboratory
  14. Upper East medical Centre, Avondale Harare
  15. Biotech Institute, Avondale West Harare
  16. Humacare Medical Laboratory, Longcheng Harare
  17. Interpath Medical Laboratory, Fife Avenue Harare
  18. Mbuya Dorcas Medical Laboratory, Watefalls Harare
  19. Urea Breath Centre, Baines avenues Harare
  20. Baines Imaging Group, 52 Baines Avenues Harare
  21. Lordsland Medical Laboratory, Zvishavane
  22. KEI Laboratories, Bulawayo
  23. Genopath Laboratories 5th st/R Mugabe Harare
  24. Chisipite Clinical Laboratory, Harare
  25. Idtech Dia Lab, Midlands Private Hospital Gweru
  26. Cimas Medical Laboratories, Medical Centre Bulawayo
  27. Southern Pathology Lab, Lancet House Bulawayo
  28. 24 hour DianoLab 88 J Tongogara Av Bulawayo
  29. Premium Diagnostic Centre, Harare

Government Laboratories

  1. National Microbiology Reference Laboratory of Zimbabwe
  2. National TB Reference Laboratory
  3. Plumtree District Hospital
  4. Gwanda Provincial Hospital
  5. Beitbridge District Hospital
  6. St Lukes Mission Hospital
  7. Victoria Falls Hospital
  8. Gutu Mission Hospital
  9. Masvingo Provincial Hospital
  10. Gweru Provincial Hospital
  11. Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
  12. Kadoma General Hospital
  13. Marondera Provincial Hospital
  14. St Alberts Mission Hospital
  15. Bindura Provincial Hospital
  16. Rusape General Hospital
  17. Mutare Provincial Hospital
  18. Chipinge District Hospital
  19. Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
  20. Parirenyatwa Hospital
  21. National Virology Reference Laboratory
  22. Chitungwiza Central Hospital
  23. Chikurubi Maximum Prison
  24. Thorngrove Hospital Laboratory
  25. Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital
  26. Josiah Tongogara Magama

Research and Non-Governmental Organisations

  1. Population Service International (PSI)
  2. Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI)
  3. African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AIBST)

Authorised Collection Points

  1. Lancet
  2. Genau
