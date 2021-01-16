Difference between revisions of "List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboritories In Zimbabwe"

|
|
The [[ Government of Zimbabwe]] through the [[Ministry of Health and Child Care]] compiled a list of approved [[Covid-19]] testing laboratories in the country. The Ministry of Health also warned individuals by stating that "Any result from an unauthorised laboratory shall be regarded as fake/illegal and shall be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27.19) part xviii section 99 subsection 1 and 2." |+
==Private Laboratories== |
#Lancet laboratories |
#PSMI Harare Branch |
#Cimas Harare laboratory |
#Diagnopath laboratory Harare |
#Klosad Laboratory Harare |
#Mater Dei Hospital Laboratory (DLS) |
#Multi Tech |
#Flow Cytometry |
#Haematology Centre |
#Bioexpress Laboartory |
#Genau Laboratory |
#Pathology Laboratory |
#Unki Mine Laboratory |
#Upper East medical Centre, Avondale Harare |
#Biotech Institute, Avondale West Harare |
#Humacare Medical Laboratory, Longcheng Harare |
#Interpath Medical Laboratory, Fife Avenue Harare |
#Mbuya Dorcas Medical Laboratory, Watefalls Harare |
#Urea Breath Centre, Baines avenues Harare |
#Baines Imaging Group, 52 Baines Avenues Harare |
#Lordsland Medical Laboratory, Zvishavane |
#Kei Laboratories, Bulawayo |
#Genopath Laboratories 5th st/R Mugabe Harare |
#Chisipite Clinical Laboratory, Harare |
#Idtech Dia Lab, Midlands Private Hospital Gweru |
#Cimas Medical Laboratories, Medical Centre Bulawayo |
#Southern Pathology Lab, Lancet House Bulawayo |
#24 hour DianoLab 88 J Tongogara Av Bulawayo |
#Premium Diagnostic Centre, Harare |
==Government Laboratories== |
#National Microbiology Reference Laboratories |
#National TB Reference Laboratory |
#Plumtree District Hospital |
#Gwanda Provincial Hospital |
#Beitbridge District Hospital |
#St Lukes Mission Hospital |
#Victoria Falls Hospital |
#Gutu Mission Hospital |
#Masvingo Provincial Hospital |
#Gweru Provincial Hospital |
#Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital |
#Kadoma General Hospital |
#Marondera Provincial Hospital |
#St Alberts Mission Hospital |
#Bindura Provincial Hospital |
#Rusape General Hospital |
#Mutare Provincial Hospital |
#Chipinge District Hospital |
#Sally Mugabe Central Hospital |
#Parirenyatwa Central Hospital |
#National Virology Reference Laboratory |
#Chitungwiza Central Hospital |
#[[Chikurubi Maximum Prison]] |
#Thorngrove Hospital Laboratory |
#[[Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital]] |
#Josiah Tongogara Magama |
==Research and Non-Governmental Organisations== |
#[[Population Service International]] (PSI) |
#Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI) |
#African Institute Of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (AIBST) |
==Authorised Collection Points== |
#Lancet |
#Genau |
[[Category:Laboratories]]
