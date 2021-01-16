Difference between revisions of "List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboritories In Zimbabwe"

Pindula

The [[Government of Zimbabwe]] through the [[Ministry of Health and Child Care]] compiled a list of approved [[Covid-19]] testing laboratories in the country. The Ministry of Health also warned individuals by stating that "Any result from an unauthorised laboratory shall be regarded as fake/illegal and shall be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act Chapter (27.19) part xviii section 99 subsection 1 and 2."
==Private Laboratories==
 
#Lancet laboratories
 
#PSMI Harare Branch
 
#Cimas Harare laboratory
 
#Diagnopath laboratory Harare
 
#Klosad  Laboratory Harare
 
#Mater Dei Hospital Laboratory (DLS)
 
#Multi Tech
 
#Flow Cytometry
 
#Haematology Centre
 
#Bioexpress Laboartory
 
#Genau Laboratory
 
#Pathology Laboratory
 
#Unki Mine Laboratory
 
#Upper East medical Centre, Avondale Harare
 
#Biotech Institute, Avondale West Harare
 
#Humacare Medical Laboratory, Longcheng Harare
 
#Interpath Medical Laboratory, Fife Avenue Harare
 
#Mbuya Dorcas Medical Laboratory, Watefalls Harare
 
#Urea Breath Centre, Baines avenues Harare
 
#Baines Imaging Group, 52 Baines Avenues Harare
 
#Lordsland Medical Laboratory, Zvishavane
 
#Kei Laboratories, Bulawayo
 
#Genopath Laboratories 5th st/R Mugabe Harare
 
#Chisipite Clinical Laboratory, Harare
 
#Idtech Dia Lab, Midlands Private Hospital Gweru
 
#Cimas Medical Laboratories, Medical Centre Bulawayo
 
#Southern Pathology Lab, Lancet House Bulawayo
 
#24 hour DianoLab 88 J Tongogara Av Bulawayo
 
#Premium Diagnostic Centre, Harare
 
  
==Government Laboratories==
 
#National Microbiology Reference Laboratories
 
#National TB Reference Laboratory
 
#Plumtree District Hospital
 
#Gwanda Provincial Hospital
 
#Beitbridge District Hospital
 
#St Lukes Mission Hospital
 
#Victoria Falls Hospital
 
#Gutu Mission Hospital
 
#Masvingo Provincial Hospital
 
#Gweru Provincial Hospital
 
#Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
 
#Kadoma General Hospital
 
#Marondera Provincial Hospital
 
#St Alberts Mission Hospital
 
#Bindura Provincial Hospital
 
#Rusape General Hospital
 
#Mutare Provincial Hospital
 
#Chipinge District Hospital
 
#Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
 
#Parirenyatwa Central Hospital
 
#National Virology Reference Laboratory
 
#Chitungwiza Central Hospital
 
#[[Chikurubi Maximum Prison]]
 
#Thorngrove Hospital Laboratory
 
#[[Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital]]
 
#Josiah Tongogara Magama
 
 
==Research and Non-Governmental Organisations==
 
#[[Population Service International]] (PSI)
 
#Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI)
 
#African Institute Of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (AIBST)
 
 
==Authorised Collection Points==
 
#Lancet
 
#Genau
 
  
 
