This is a list of higher learning institutions in Zimbabwe.
This is a list of higher learning institutions in Zimbabwe.
See [[Education in Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==Universities==
 
==Universities==
 
* [[University of Zimbabwe]]
*[[University of Zimbabwe]]
* [[Bindura Universty of Science Education]]
*[[Bindura Universty of Science Education]]
* [[Africa University]]
*[[Africa University]]
* [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]]
*[[Chinhoyi University of Technology]]
* [[Catholic University in Zimbabwe]]
*[[Catholic University in Zimbabwe]]
* [[Great Zimbabwe University]]
*[[Great Zimbabwe University]]
* [[Midlands State University]]
*[[Midlands State University]]
* [[Lupane State University]]
*[[Lupane State University]]
* [[National University of Science and Technology]]
*[[National University of Science and Technology]]
* [[Harare Institute of Technology]]
*[[Harare Institute of Technology]]
* [[Solusi University]]
*[[Solusi University]]
* [[Women's University in Africa]]
*[[Women's University in Africa]]
* [[Reformed Church University]]
*[[Reformed Church University]]
* [[Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University]]
*[[Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University]]
* [[Gwanda State University]]
*[[Gwanda State University]]
* [[Zimbabwe Open University]]
*[[Zimbabwe Open University]]
 
  
 
==Polytechnics==
 
==Polytechnics==
 
* [[Harare Polytechnic]]
*[[Harare Polytechnic]]
* [[Bulawayo Polytechnic]]
*[[Bulawayo Polytechnic]]
* [[Kwekwe Polytechnic]]
*[[Kwekwe Polytechnic]]
* [[Gweru Polytechnic]]
*[[Gweru Polytechnic]]
* [[Mutare Polytechnic]]
*[[Mutare Polytechnic]]
* [[Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic]]
*[[Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic]]
* [[Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic]]
*[[Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic]]
* [[Masvingo Polytechnic]]
*[[Masvingo Polytechnic]]
* [[Kwekwe Polytechnic College]]
*[[Kwekwe Polytechnic College]]
 
 
*[[Westgate Vocational Training Center]]
 
*[[Westgate Vocational Training Center]]
 
*[[Zimbabwe College of Music]]
 
*[[Zimbabwe College of Music]]

This is a list of higher learning institutions in Zimbabwe.

See Education in Zimbabwe.

Universities

Polytechnics

Teacher's Colleges

Primary School Teacher's Colleges

This is the list of colleges that train primary school teachers:

Secondary School Teacher's Colleges

This is the list of colleges that train secondary school teachers:




