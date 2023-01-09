Difference between revisions of "List Of Zimbabwe Higher Learning Institutions"
Latest revision as of 14:06, 9 January 2023
This is a list of higher learning institutions in Zimbabwe.
Universities
- University of Zimbabwe
- Bindura Universty of Science Education
- Africa University
- Chinhoyi University of Technology
- Catholic University in Zimbabwe
- Great Zimbabwe University
- Midlands State University
- Lupane State University
- National University of Science and Technology
- Harare Institute of Technology
- Solusi University
- Women's University in Africa
- Reformed Church University
- Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
- Gwanda State University
- Zimbabwe Open University
Polytechnics
- Harare Polytechnic
- Bulawayo Polytechnic
- Kwekwe Polytechnic
- Gweru Polytechnic
- Mutare Polytechnic
- Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic
- Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic
- Masvingo Polytechnic
- Kwekwe Polytechnic College
- Westgate Vocational Training Center
- Zimbabwe College of Music
Teacher's Colleges
Primary School Teacher's Colleges
This is the list of colleges that train primary school teachers:
- Bondolfi Teachers College
- Seke Teachers College
- Masvingo Teachers College
- Morgenster Teachers College
- Nyadire Teachers College
- Morgan Zintec Teachers College
- United College of Education
- Mkoba Teachers College
- Madziwa Teachers College
- Chinhoyi Technical Teachers College
Secondary School Teacher's Colleges
This is the list of colleges that train secondary school teachers: