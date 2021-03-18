Difference between revisions of "List of Externalised Money: (March 2018)"

Pindula

 +
[[Category:Economy, currency, forex]]

For a detailed history of externalisation of funds in Zimbabwe Click Here

CATEGORY I: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds Externalised through Non Repatriation Of Export Proceeds

Name of Exporter Sector Amount (USD)
1.            African Associated Mines Mining 62,049,622
2.            Marange Resources Mining 54,238,249
3.            Canadile Miners Mining 31,350,554
4.            Mbada Diamonds Mining 14,764,060
5.            Jinan Mining Mining 11,072,668
6.            Gold Driven Tobacco Tobacco 10,622,789
7.            Insing Investments  Agriculture 10,187,158
8.            Allied Timbers Zimbabwe Agriculture 4,336,765
9.            Pacific Cigarette Company Tobacco 4,122,966
10.          P T Royal Ostrindo Zimbabwe Manufacturing 2,784,459
11.          Pan African Mining Mining 2,659,335
12.          Turnall Manufacturing 2,379,579
13.          Erdogal Enterprises Manufacturing 1,719,696
14.          Central African Batteries Manufacturing 1,429,674
15.          Muilholland Marketing t/a Farmgate Agriculture 1,266,576
16.          Tigrina t/a Farmgate Agriculture 959,027
17.          Cottrade Agriculture 777,070
18.          Windmill Manufacturing 776,870
19.          Tarisiro Mining Investments Mining 662,860
20.          Steahurst Investments Agriculture 594,443
21.          DMO Technological Services Manufacturing 582,240
22.          Zimbabwe Diamond Education College Mining 475,463
23.          Flair International Manufacturing 421,442
24.          Chestergate Investments Agriculture 421,351
25.          Cut Rag Processors Tobacco 418,200
26.          United Refineries Ltd Manufacturing 387,180
27.          Zimchem Refiners Manufacturing 342,487
28.          Unilever South East Africa Manufacturing 315,194
29.          Hereby Investments   313,500
30.          Ace Hood Farm  Agriculture 312,207
31.          Hammer and Tongues   311,308
32.          Slovay Trading Manufacturing 302,625
33.          Weighbridge Tech Africa Manufacturing 301,575
34.          Southern Cotton Company Agriculture 296,957
35.          Raysen Commodities Cross Border Freight 293,461
36.          Crest Poultry Group Agriculture 286,595
37.          Fermex Manufacturing 280,763
38.          Welmed Suppliers Cross Border Freight 280,500
39.          Zimbabwe Gold Miners & Millers Association (ZIGMMA) Manufacturing 276,153
40.          Sino-Zim Cotton Holdings Mining 269,181
41.          Eaglemoss Enterprises Agriculture 249,106
42.          Makeh Enterprises Cross Border Freight 228,034
43.          South Wales Electric   227,040
44.          Jinmac Zim Cotton Manufacturing 210,225
45.          Tiltlark Trading t/a  RM Tanneries Agriculture 205,065
46.          Black Box Investments Agriculture 195,000
47.          First Access Mining Manufacturing 183,503
48.          Fossil Wood Exporters Manufacturing 180,000
49.          Allen Wack and Shepherd Manufacturing 161,275
50.          Coppleridge Enterprises   152,841
51.          Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited Cross Border Freight 148,128
52.          Rubber Products Manufacturers Manufacturing 145,032
53.          Highdon Investments Manufacturing 144,000
54.          Glanmot Manufacturing  t/a  Steel World Manufacturing 137,839
55.          Good Memories Enterprises  Manufacturing 135,418
56.          Trafton Enterprises Cross Border Freight 127,960
57.          Zimboy Shipping Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 121,034
58.          River Ranch Limited t/a  Limpopo Mineral Resources Limited Cross Border Freight 118,517
59.          Dinwell Investments t/a  Green Basket Mining 114,864
60.          Fahad Investments Private Limited Agriculture 113,409
61.          Corporate Appointments t/A Niloticus Trading Company Mining 112,555
62.          Westwing Investments Manufacturing 112,238
63.          Bernstein Clothing Cross Border Freight 111,163
64.          Bell PTA Manufacturing 110,230
65.          Beta Coal Manufacturing 108,122
66.          Gatbro Zimbabwe Mining 107,460
67.          Titantech   105,108
68.          Elengrow Investments   100,188
69.          Roselt Mitchel Enterprises t/a  Metal Components Manufacturers Manufacturing 100,060
70.          Revio Investment Manufacturing 100,000
71.          PG Industries Zimbabwe Manufacturing 99,855
72.          Maguteni Manufacturing 95,000
73.          FSI Cotton   94,926
74.          Glentime Investments Agriculture 93,890
75.          Restapedic Bedding Manufacturing 91,260
76.          Forbmat Investments Manufacturing 89,757
77.          Smartwork Investments Manufacturing 89,108
78.          Madzimure Resources Manufacturing 88,200
79.          Seybest Enterprises Mining 84,000
80.          Phat Monkeys Manufacturing 83,694
81.          Innscor Distribution Zimbabwe Cross Border Freight 83,537
82.          Streamlined Enterprises Manufacturing 82,320
83.          Nyika Engineering and Technical Services Manufacturing 81,500
84.          Sandawana Mines Manufacturing 81,384
85.          Eagle Bulk  Mining 80,400
86.          Craster International Pvt Ltd Cross Border Freight 79,350
87.          Spillset Enterprises Manufacturing 75,000
88.          Longden Enterprises Mining 73,819
89.          Spenbridge Investments Mining 73,762
90.          Trackpoint Investments Cross Border Freight 73,130
91.          Star Class Transport  Manufacturing 73,113
92.          Robson Tapfuma t/a Robtap Foods Cross Border Freight 72,280
93.          Safari Trackers Cross Border Freight 70,260
94.          Eastway Agritec International Tourism 70,200
95.          Specialised Motors Agriculture 69,729
96.          Tornridge Trading t/a Tornridge Trucking Cross Border Freight 67,974
97.          Lancashire Steel Cross Border Freight 67,327
98.          Cochrane Engineering Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 66,861
99.          Straitia Investments  Manufacturing 64,750
100.       Apex Corporation  t/a Zimcast Manufacturing 64,512
101.       Garden Answer Investments Manufacturing 63,931
102.       Houston Investments Cross Border Freight 61,514
103.       Afro Elephant Trading Mining 60,000
104.       Waterglass Products Agriculture 59,550
105.       Car Point Manufacturing 59,400
106.       Auto Mate Manufacturing 57,624
107.       Notraught Trading Agriculture 57,456
108.       PG Safety Glass Mining 57,295
109.       Singmont Investments  t/a  The Capsicum Company Manufacturing 56,349
110.       Cussons Minerals Agriculture 55,910
111.       Shangking Investments t/a  Unlimited Packaging Mining 54,926
112.       Flair International Manufacturing 54,381
113.       Gestant International Transport Cross Border Freight 52,333
114.       New Century Hauliers t/a Brothers Distribution Network Cross Border Freight 52,104
115.       Broadbridge Investments  Mining 50,199
116.       Ethadex Enterprises Agriculture 50,083
117.       TN Harlequin Luxaire Limited Manufacturing 49,511
118.       Tectrans (Pvt) Limited Manufacturing 49,500
119.       Preston Transport Cross Border Freight 49,459
120.       Aluminium Metal Industries Cross Border Freight 49,204
121.       Reapers Manufacturing 47,625
122.       Golden Horse Trading Company Manufacturing 46,860
123.       Nakada Carriers Cross Border Freight 46,742
124.       Exigency Transport Services Cross Border Freight 45,164
125.       Gerribran Services t/a Transerv Cross Border Freight 45,016
126.       Frank Collins Logistics Cross Border Freight 45,000
127.       Open-House Trading Trading 44,100
128.       See Order Investments Cross Border Freight 43,927
129.       Learnmore Masendu t/a Rid-Bravo Investments Manufacturing 43,845
130.       Dawson Enterprises Cross Border Freight 42,624
131.       Bandon Enterprises Manufacturing 42,532
132.       Hawton  t/a IMF Business Services & IMF Technical Manufacturing 42,400
133.       Wekai Copper Mining Cross Border Freight 42,000
134.       Sedan Chair  t/a  National Fencing Mining 41,456
135.       Transerv Manufacturing 41,424
136.       Speciality Investments Cross Border Freight 41,000
137.       Garwe Logistics (Pvt) Limited Cross Border Freight 40,732
138.       Shepchiv Trucking Logistics Cross Border Freight 40,110
139.       Honeywood Enterprises Cross Border Freight 39,759
140.       W. Maungwe Timbers Manufacturing 39,600
141.       Conveyor Dynamics Agriculture 38,789
142.       Power Line Africa Zimbabwe Manufacturing 38,000
143.       Ritbrey Enterprises Agriculture 37,600
144.       Helioc Trading Mining 37,274
145.       Croplink  Manufacturing 36,641
146.       Kicady Trading t/a Dalara Lounge Manufacturing 36,485
147.       Lotrans Manufacturing 36,000
148.       Adam Bede Agriculture 35,240
149.       Shamid Trading  t/a  Boffs Carpets Manufacturing 34,967
150.       Nagoya Minerals Mining Manufacturing 34,484
151.       Classic Leaf Mining 34,467
152.       Qudtrax Logistics Tobacco 34,103
153.       Moorland Services Mining 33,633
154.       Fuest Trading  t/a  Fuest Industrial Supplies Cross Border Freight 33,414
155.       Patfra Investments t/a Salochin Freight Cross Border Freight 33,009
156.       Nacrerock Enterprises Cross Border Freight 33,000
157.       Pritsborough Marketing Manufacturing 33,000
158.       Zimbinders Manufacturing 32,880
159.       Capital Timbers Agriculture 32,752
160.       Adhart Enterprises Agriculture 32,641
161.       Excell Dental Services Manufacturing 32,609
162.       Direct Conduit Trading Trading 31,983
163.       G.T. Tavaruva t/a Mhunga Manufacturing 31,728
164.       Swicha Investments  t/a  Lock Tile Cross Border Freight 31,273
165.       Croslan Investments  t/a Croslan Engineering Manufacturing 30,814
166.       Gianfranco Trading Manufacturing 30,795
167.       Mopta Industrial Chemicals   30,654
168.       Associated Tyre and Tube Manufacturing 30,056
169.       Safetime Trading Manufacturing 29,939
170.       Tube & Pipe Industries Cross Border Freight 29,288
171.       Coppleridge Enterprises Manufacturing 29,200
172.       Wickfair Ventures Manufacturing 28,748
173.       D. Bunjira and Sons Commodity Broker 28,727
174.       Afri Safety Glass Manufacturing 28,036
175.       Nene Trading Manufacturing 27,600
176.       Cavort Ent t/a  Sandoa Timbers Agriculture 27,555
177.       Ionela Manufacturing 27,316
178.       African Baskets Zimbabwe Manufacturing 26,110
179.       Pups Transport  Cross Border Freight 26,000
180.       Mealgold Trading Private Limited Cross Border Freight 25,960
181.       Mr Bristle Mining 25,893
182.       Goodhope Leather Products Manufacturing 25,536
183.       National Printing & Packing Manufacturing 25,408
184.       Bruno Enterprises Manufacturing 25,360
185.       R A Tavares t/a  Agri-Solve Cross Border Freight 25,200
186.       IGC Investments Agriculture 25,000
187.       Expect Freight Manufacturing 25,000
188.       Esquire Manufacturing 24,730
189.       Krakatoa Investments   24,648
190.       Sprint Engineering Cross Border Freight 24,600
191.       Lion Match Manufacturing 24,400
192.       Willow Creek Farm Manufacturing 24,395
193.       Smoothend Carriers Cross Border Freight 24,263
194.       Dermatech Enterprises Cross Border Freight 24,160
195.       Solarquest Manufacturing 23,895
196.       Hedgehold Trading t/a  Manna Brands Manufacturing 23,750
197.       Oxpool Trading Manufacturing 23,547
198.       Munhuruka Transport t/a Unimodus Investments Cross Border Freight 23,178
199.       Mirach Trading  Cross Border Freight 22,950
200.       Lusardi Investments Manufacturing 22,689
201.       Radarbridge Trading Agriculture 22,497
202.       Shelton Tozviitaseyi Mparutsa Agriculture 22,275
203.       Prentech  t/a  Gardensite Farm Manufacturing 22,212
204.       Two Keys Transport Agriculture 21,986
205.       Sleb Trading Cross Border Freight 21,552
206.       Almig Enterprises Cross Border Freight 21,550
207.       Afroran Spinners Cross Border Freight 21,382
208.       Rosvin Enterprises Manufacturing 21,051
209.       Circumstantial Enterprises Agriculture 21,039
210.       Fasi Enterprises Trading 20,773
211.       Tripwin Investment Trading 20,110
212.       L Kashaya Plant & Haulage Cross Border Freight 20,000
213.       Fafa Investments Cross Border Freight 19,966
214.       Rock Chemical Manufacturing 19,890
215.       Eryhomely Choices Mining 19,695
216.       Dellbrook Marketing Manufacturing 19,660
217.       Remington Gold Cross Border Freight 19,650
218.       Accuride Technologies t/a Accuride Transport Cross Border Freight 19,518
219.       Relvok Trading Cross Border Freight 19,500
220.       Teamshire Investments Agriculture 19,269
221.       Love For Africa Agriculture 19,170
222.       Porsche Investments Manufacturing 18,999
223.       Kimberworth Investments  t/a  Sabi Gold Mine Manufacturing 18,733
224.       Gramfreight Trucking (Pvt) Limited Mining 18,060
225.       Appletune Investments Agriculture 18,038
226.       Arthur Garden Engineering Manufacturing 18,000
227.       Manwork Transport Agriculture 17,200
228.       Sloanville Distributors Cross Border Freight 17,023
229.       Masimba Macdonald Kanyangarara Cross Border Freight 17,000
230.       Eagletron International Commodity Broker 16,912
231.       Hubert Davies & Company Limited Manufacturing 16,836
232.       Mutare Bottling Company Manufacturing 16,802
233.       Briven Enterprises Manufacturing 16,650
234.       Craitin Chemicals Agriculture 16,600
235.       Run Transport Manufacturing 16,400
236.       Lotus Transport Pl Cross Border Freight 16,377
237.       G & W Industrial Minerals Transport 16,290
238.       Liberty Maya Manufacturing 16,108
239.       Bleak Investments  t/a  Topwheels Car Market Manufacturing 16,000
240.       Tranne Hauliers Manufacturing 15,930
241.       Bedra Enterprises Cross Border Freight 15,915
242.       W. Tasiyana Enterprises t/a  Bowden Fresh Produce Manufacturing 15,810
243.       Kassim Investments Agriculture 15,688
244.       Scottco Cross Border Freight 15,433
245.       Precision Grinders Engineers t/a  Mutufu Investments Agriculture 15,412
246.       Discovery Incorporated  t/a  Manica Timbers Manufacturing 15,092
247.       Kynas Trading Agriculture 15,050
248.       Dandin Marketing Cross Border Freight 14,902
249.       Midlands Ferro Alloy Cross Border Freight 14,800
250.       Computer Certified Warehouse Mining 14,707
251.       Plumridge Trading   14,178
252.       Ordovician Investments Cross Border Freight 14,154
253.       Loben Transport Services Cross Border Freight 13,904
254.       Print Media Distribution Cross Border Freight 13,600
255.       Kurken Trading Manufacturing 13,549
256.       Techmate Engineering t/a Stall Holder Investments  Manufacturing 13,484
257.       Lockhart-Scott Screenlitho  Cross Border Freight 13,430
258.       Load Engineering Private Limited Manufacturing 13,359
259.       Windlesham Trading Manufacturing 13,350
260.       Costimbers Mining 13,146
261.       Enstom Transport Manufacturing 13,136
262.       Carnivore Enterprises  t/a  Lion Encounter Cross Border Freight 13,060
263.       Canon Paterson Crafts Centre Cooperative Tourism 12,729
264.       Fleximail Agriculture 12,566
265.       Goodsay Investments t/a  House-Hold Brands Manufacturing 12,540
266.       Loweria Trading Agriculture 12,467
267.       Billview Investments  t/a Mark Africa Freight Manufacturing 12,414
268.       Agromart  t/a  Zandflora Cross Border Freight 12,296
269.       Trishburn Enterprises Agriculture 12,152
270.       Bar Boutique t/a  Multi-Dimensional Logistics Agriculture 12,100
271.       Brynstone Motors Manufacturing 12,000
272.       Vansque Investments  t/a  Makiman Cargo Cross Border Freight 12,000
273.       Jewal-K & Co Investments Cross Border Freight 11,896
274.       W & K Earth Movers And Plant Hire Cross Border Freight 11,734
275.       Rocket Electrical Cross Border Freight 11,516
276.       Prochem Manufacturing 11,483
277.       Nigel Foundries Manufacturing 11,225
278.       G & M Distributors Manufacturing 11,200
279.       Rubber and Allied Products Cross Border Freight 11,159
280.       Shaka Hills Farm Manufacturing 11,060
281.       Dongo Sawmill Agriculture 10,816
282.       Celramah Investments Agriculture 10,800
283.       Malbok Trading Manufacturing 10,724
284.       Stop Start Engineering Manufacturing 10,406
Total   237,452,276

CATEGORY II: Illicit Financial Flows – funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe

# Importer Total
1. Ekusileni Medical Centre 3,098,793
2. Mosdek Investments Pvt Ltd 2,942,364
3. Fuel Cafe Trading (Pvt) Ltd 2,477,672
4. Planas Trading P/L 2,282,995
5. Bestridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd 1,847,024
6. Wisepux Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 1,707,270
7. Dawson Enterprises 1,638,522
8. Box Quip Investments Pvt Ltd 1,496,000
9. Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 1,463,800
10. Bethel Communications 1,210,560
11. Hill Bed Pvt Ltd 1,161,151
12. Roadquip View Pvt Ltd 1,100,000
13. Hillbrave Investments 1,094,255
14. Skindat Investments P/L 1,042,000
15. Speedlink Cargo 1,015,228
16. Humble Enterprises P/L T/A Maps Dist. 1,010,000
17. Adherechem (Private) Limited 1,002,476
18. Duab International 897,394
19. Go Figure Trading P/L 856,000
20. Strands Collection Pvt Ltd 817,000
21. Paramount Cables Pvt Ltd 815,898
22. Bt Critical Power (Pvt) Limited 738,620
23. Froriscent Enterprises Pvt Ltd 720,000
24. Vasachi Kindy Fashions And Shoes 688,748
25. Qingshan Investments Private Limited 678,623
26. Eager Eagle Investments 677,235
27. Smut Investments P/L 669,161
28. Mendridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd 660,275
29. Prolord Investments Pvt Ltd 640,100
30. Fir Fern Investments Pl 634,105
31. Aloxisu Investments 605,925
32. Romensdale 604,000
33. Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd 575,000
34. Sublitex P/L 567,612
35. Quatsino Trading 563,500
36. Neyflux Investments P/L 556,000
37. Line Petroleum Private Limited 555,000
38. Mong Enterprises P/L 539,780
39. Palehouse Investments 517,188
40. Elite Car Hire 513,668
41. Tractive Power Holdings 502,466
42. House Of Kerzner 490,225
43. Brown International Zimbabwe 489,140
44. Association Of Chinese Nationals 481,000
45. Motus Holdings 473,500
46. Architectural Aluminium 447,533
47. Bexcelia Enterprises 432,320
48. Flancost Investments Pvt Ltd 427,000
49. Yikang Song T/A Nakanaka Foods 423,769
50. Transfrontier Investments Pvt Ltd 414,680
51. Talpan Trading Pl 413,735
52. Rewstand Enterprises P/L 413,043
53. Golly Trading Pvt Ltd 407,938
54. Shoumei Lin T/A Newzist Trading 399,000
55. Kuchiwa Shop 396,950
56. Zhang Ming Guang T/A Happy Trading 387,500
57. Zim China International Minerals 381,050
58. Agro Troops (Pvt) Ltd 369,214
59. Wakewill Enterprises P/L 367,406
60. Karimba Estates Joint Venture Pvt Ltd 360,432
61. Detect Investments 359,997
62. Golden Trading International Holding Ltd 350,000
63. Mahabir Industries & Allied Works 327,653
64. Wild Beauty Investments P/L 327,000
65. Likvee Investments 321,025
66. Classgrove Enterprises 320,000
67. Lake Lodges P/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge 313,334
68. Domax Private Limited 311,451
69. Solution Gates Pvt Ltd 311,066
70. Kexten Trading Pvt Ltd 304,730
71. Jeegore Holdings 302,282
72. Petkov Investments 300,000
73. Printflow (Pvt) Limited 300,000
74. Romensdale Investments P/L 299,600
75. Conest 286,146
76. Westgarden Enterprises P/L 282,855
77. Fraser Alexander Zimbabwe 281,882
78. Graton Investments 278,397
79. Puzey & Payne 276,895
80. Manjom Investments 275,968
81. Geribran Services T/A Transerv 275,000
82. Fruitstone Investments 272,177
83. Aitocs Motors 269,023
84. Heritage House 268,601
85. Larbone Trading 267,000
86. Movedeal Trading P/L 266,046
87. Telstone Trading (Pvt) Ltd 260,161
88. Triplepay Communications 259,847
89. Hilmax Engineering Pvt Ltd 259,442
90. Angel Trading 257,000
91. Bizzsite Investments 256,800
92. Paul & Greg Investments 254,000
93. Medcliff Pharma Distributors Pl 252,827
94. Neon Shades Pvt Ltd 251,323
95. Pathfinder (Pvt)Ltd 250,000
96. Zipcode Investments 248,940
97. Lintrust Investments P/L 248,031
98. Drip Tech (Pvt) Limited 235,373
99. Canequip (Pvt) Ltd 234,348
100. Ocean Hair And Beauty 234,056
101. Unifreight Africa Limited 233,000
102. Intratek Zimbabwe Pvt Limited 230,921
103. Curverid Tobacco 229,296
104. Yan Zhili T/A Yzl Wholesalers 228,032
105. Adiantar Medical Imaging Pvt Ltd 227,693
106. Oralhorps Investments P/L 227,315
107. Harare City Centre Adventist Church 223,208
108. Eftrade Ventures Pvt Ltd 219,623
109. Pioneer Hi-Bred Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 217,732
110. Icenta Investments 217,500
111. Downtown Petroleum 216,807
112. Beautyview Investments 215,390
113. Imexpotrad P/L 211,012
114. Paragon Business Forms 210,200
115. Systech 210,000
116. Mahindrazim (Pvt) Ltd 207,684
117. Falcon Foods Pvt Limited 205,812
118. Bliss Horizons Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 204,750
119. Rivereigh Investments (Pvt) Ltd 204,044
120. Fashion Picks Enterprises 202,500
121. Veineks Energy Pvt Ltd 202,180
122. Sumplus Enterprises 202,114
123. Environment Fund 200,566
124. Refreed Commodity Brokers P/L 200,060
125. Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd 200,000
126. Ultimate Auto Solutions P/L 199,739
127. Craftson Trading 199,693
128. Mbada Diamonds P/L 198,251
129. Bainlink Investments 196,845
130. Umbrella Advisory Private Limited 195,521
131. Weldmax Engineering P/L 194,079
132. Lighthouse Print P/L 188,575
133. Cag Tours 187,400
134. Central African Forge Co (Pvt) 186,409
135. Doves Funeral Assurance 185,227
136. Epilite Holdings 180,856
137. Intrax Enterprisesp/L 180,195
138. Mayville Investments 180,000
139. Suo Le Investments 180,000
140. Easyman Enterprises P/L 179,455
141. Traffic Solutions P/L 179,022
142. Danglo Petroleum 178,800
143. Nottingham Estates (Pvt.) Ltd. 178,780
144. Newview International P L 176,703
145. Juni Li T/A Jack Hardware 171,471
146. Makanaka Investments 171,000
147. Bt Office Technologies Pl 170,896
148. Astro Manufacturing (Private) Ltd 170,000
149. Earthworld Enterprises 170,000
150. China First Metallurgical Cons 169,567
151. Jinan Mining (Pvt) Ltd 169,080
152. Pinchot Investments P/L 168,913
153. Denver Beverages Pvt Limited 167,493
154. Hwange Colliery Company Limited 166,130
155. Sovox Investments Pvt Ltd 165,865
156. Step In Style Garments 162,568
157. Boka Tobacco Floors 161,772
158. Bronfield Mine T/A Brompton Mine 160,916
159. Dashville Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 160,097
160. Sinapis Investments Holdings 159,276
161. Rhine Sports Investments Pvt Ltd 155,000
162. Finmark Holdings 154,414
163. Vexcle Investments 154,000
164. E Munenzwa Bus Co P/L 153,634
165. Inline Corporation Limited 151,074
166. Century Technology 150,718
167. Woo Woo Form Investments P/L 150,030
168. High Altitude Trading 150,000
169. Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd 150,000
170. Transworld Aviation Fze 150,000
171. Valak Inc 150,000
172. Betrk Investments 149,950
173. Kezqiang Investments Private Limited 149,152
174. Kentucky Estates Pl 148,840
175. Summer Trac Enterprises Pvt Ltd 148,212
176. V And W Engineering And Installations Pvt Ltd 147,295
177. Rio Douro Construction (Pvt) Ltd 144,892
178. Modygate Investments 144,750
179. Phils And Pats Enterprises 144,000
180. Comet Computer Systems 143,995
181. Dalstar Enterprises 143,700
182. Agriseeds Pvt Ltd 143,604
183. Solutions For Africa 143,450
184. Mutual Finance P/L 142,155
185. Primero Energy Private Limited 141,980
186. Bigway Investments 141,559
187. Diagnostic Image Centre 140,927
188. Birria Investments 140,118
189. Adorable Hair Products 140,000
190. Traverze Travel P/L 140,000
191. Octahedron Investments Pvt Ltd 139,334
192. Fleark Trading T/A Fleark Hardware 138,779
193. Solahart Zimbabwe 136,850
194. Seadone Investments 136,580
195. Bindura Nickel Mine T/A Trojan Nickel Mine 136,336
196. Phinlink Investments Pvt Ltd 136,276
197. Longcheng International Trade And Commerce Pvt Ltd 135,326
198. Eft Corporation 135,000
199. Refreshing Sanitary Pads P/L T/A Happysky 135,000
200. Maigbrow Trading P/L 134,190
201. Medicure Healthcare P/L 133,674
202. Dohne Construction P/L 133,008
203. Zimbags 132,945
204. Tweenrange Trading 131,271
205. Gare Transport Private Limited 131,267
206. Easy Count Battery Centre 130,000
207. Plensiton Enter. P/L T/A Mega 128,833
208. Tianxiang Investment P/L 128,440
209. Golden Brick Enterprises Pvt Ltd 126,558
210. Barbeiro Trading P/L 126,000
211. Ace Agritrade Solutions T/A Agritrade Leaf Tobacco 125,922
212. Dynamaster P/L 125,149
213. Woodthorpe (Pvt) Ltd 125,136
214. Linglow Trading Pvt Ltd 124,160
215. Ryan Paul And Myles Trading 123,868
216. Huatsing Investments 123,460
217. B T Critical Power Pvt Ltd 123,200
218. Whirlwyn Holdings Pvt Ltd 123,194
219. Max Haivo Electrical 123,175
220. Africom (Pvt) Ltd 123,033
221. Lauberge Investments Pvt Ltd 122,850
222. Mike Harris Toyota 122,777
223. R Mcdiarmid & Company P/L 122,712
224. Matay Kingdom Pvt Ltd 122,535
225. National Blood Service Zimbabwe 121,817
226. Sakio Investments Pvt Ltd 120,157
227. Denbury Trading P/L 119,820
228. Peppy Motors P/L 119,380
229. Redberg Investments 117,679
230. Melbotech Industrial Hardware 117,675
231. Makebreak Trading Ltd 117,600
232. Bt Engineering And Project Company Pvt Ltd 117,400
233. Chimayo Investments 116,777
234. Life Is Choice 116,000
235. Blakefit Enterprises Pvt Ltd 115,854
236. A. M. Machado Pvt Ltd 115,782
237. Cladmont Investments P/L 115,006
238. Siyabuselela Trading Enterprise 115,000
239. Ocean General Dealers Pvt Ltd 114,900
240. Bottlesford P/L T/A Mobile City 114,757
241. Cropate Farming (Private) Limited 113,465
242. Krismac Paint Pvt Ltd 113,000
243. Eagle Italian Shoes Pvt Ltd 112,899
244. Holdwise Investments 112,110
245. Breastplate Services 112,000
246. Expert Choice Agro 112,000
247. Helcraw Elecrical Suppliers & Distributors 111,574
248. Paper Co Holdings Ltd 111,410
249. Mubvakacha Farm Pvt Ltd 108,764
250. Starlite Investments 108,687
251. Gesa Medical 108,274
252. National Tested Seeds (Pvt) Lt 108,145
253. Impact Agencies (Pvt) Ltd 107,007
254. Nova Agro Zimbabwe P/L 105,225
255. Nu-Aero Pvt Ltd T/A 104,360
256. Anadolu Construction 104,107
257. Altermarket Trading P/L 104,000
258. Mm Burden T/A Ivanhoe Mine 103,989
259. High Voltage Construction (Pvt) Ltd 102,896
260. Aujan Trading As Stanley & Liv 102,730
261. Simbisa Brands Limited 101,905
262. Malbatech Mining 100,998
263. Ying Tian Gaming 100,020
264. Apple Brands Investments Pvt Ltd 100,000
265. Beaurotech Investments 100,000
266. Manander Foam Rubber 100,000
267. Mobi Think (Pvt) Ltd 100,000
268. Netone 100,000
269. Nu-World Industries P/L 100,000
270. Platinum Seeds Pvt Ltd 100,000
271. Undertreasure Mining Consultancy 100,000
272. Waxtax Private Limited 100,000
273. Windmill (Pvt) Ltd 100,000
274. Maize Line Investment 99,800
275. Broadnet Africa Pvt Ltd 99,617
276. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe 99,376
277. Medfast Investments 99,282
278. Chloride Zimbabwe 98,998
279. Wickway Pvt Ltd T/A Chuchers Furniture 98,657
280. Heroes Carriers P/L 98,500
281. Pressupy Investments Private Limited 98,000
282. Blue Crash Investments Pl 97,800
283. Boost Africa Traders P/L 97,776
284. Z Zhang T/A Zhang Electricals 97,000
285. Gatbro Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 96,920
286. Jacob Bethel Corporation (Zimbabwe) Ltd – Harare 96,054
287. Metallon Gold Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 95,878
288. Gridlink Engineering Pvt Ltd 95,694
289. Korka International Trading 95,296
290. High Peak Marketing 95,261
291. African Synergy Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Prestige Books 94,867
292. United Grain Company 94,200
293. Commingle Enterprises P/L 93,740
294. Luciano Pvt Ltd 93,573
295. Largedata Enterprises P/L 93,372
296. Applied Weighing Scale Company 92,508
297. Salivae Enterprises 92,354
298. Gpm Engineering 91,648
299. Diamond Drill P/L 91,391
300. Cumisec Investments (Pvt) Limited 90,850
301. Shatirwa Investments Pvt Ltd 90,280
302. Sneydon Investments 89,806
303. Bless It Up Motors 89,800
304. Giran Bulk 89,750
305. Cure-Chem Overseas P/L 88,970
306. Uk Electrical (Pvt) Ltd 88,534
307. Short Waters Trading T/A Garfunkels 88,052
308. River Gauge Investments Pvt Ltd 87,650
309. New Millennium Power & Heavy Equipment 87,500
310. Vivon Investment P/L 87,120
311. Lenash Signs Zimbabwe 87,018
312. Splash Plastic 87,000
313. Westmoreland Property P/L 86,736
314. Badore Trading Pvt Ltd 86,653
315. Bom Indusrial Suppliers 86,632
316. Lean Import And Export P/L 86,500
317. Rolyshade Enterprises 86,496
318. Birch Furniture 86,260
319. Cidcc Investments P/L 85,900
320. Gec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 85,426
321. Avm Africa (Pvt) Ltd 84,822
322. Goldmore Mining Investments P/L 84,232
323. Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company 84,035
324. Irrigation Design & Advisory S 84,000
325. Marshnet Investments T/A Speedex 83,700
326. Weiqiang Manufacturing P/L 83,640
327. Galham Trading 83,555
328. Kynergy Logistics Pvt Ltd 83,500
329. Abb (Pvt) Limited 83,325
330. Dr Henn Investments (Pvt) Limited 83,240
331. Mukundi Plastics 83,200
332. Kerreth (Pvt) Limited 82,876
333. Fairhill Farm Pvt Ld 81,890
334. Ngepi Trading Pvt Ltd 81,779
335. Rukova Resources 81,420
336. Tripple Gate Investments 81,400
337. Organic Africa Holdings Pvt Ltd 81,208
338. Beaunoz (Pvt) Ltd 81,200
339. Elise Gledhill High School 81,000
340. Lonhro Fresh Exports 80,439
341. Sanlg Motorcycles Pvt Ltd 80,045
342. Dynamic Logistics Pty Ltd 79,450
343. Wratree Electronics 79,000
344. Sable Foods (Pvt) Ltd 78,741
345. Purepart Investments 78,600
346. Boltgas International 78,293
347. Ralton Electricals 77,706
348. Sandawana Mines (Pvt) Limited 77,447
349. Sunue Ent 77,399
350. Estow Investments 77,219
351. Dicran Investments Pvt Ltd 76,040
352. Kangcheng Investments Ltd 75,943
353. Vortex 75,740
354. Bavdent Investments 75,338
355. Lylastar Trading Pvt Ltd 75,025
356. Hawk Mining Supplies Pvt Ltd 74,991
357. The House Of Books P/L 74,516
358. Fsi Trading 74,206
359. Cluepick Investments 74,000
360. Dolcin Trading Pvt Ltd 73,850
361. Ncp Distillers Pvt Limited 73,652
362. Pickland 73,530
363. Famous Brands Pvt Ltd 73,434
364. Markfranks Haulage Pvt Limited 72,890
365. Docwizy Marketing 72,825
366. Turning Point Investments 72,482
367. Manenberg Trading 72,087
368. Clearswift Technologies Pvt Ltd 71,950
369. Nanogen P/L 71,355
370. China And Agricultural Technology Demonstration 71,190
371. Tristrence Suppliers 70,700
372. Pinegade Trading P/L T/A Medit 70,561
373. New Avakash International 70,180
374. Kudu Creek Farm (Pvt) Ltd 70,000
375. Nashco Enterprise Pvt Ltd 70,000
376. Piko Trading 70,000
377. Lawberge Investments 69,876
378. Midland Engineering Sales International (Africa) 69,866
379. Bottlesford Trading Plc 69,500
380. Dendairy 69,015
381. Compmart Trading 68,928
382. Mbuwayesango Starliner Transport 68,730
383. Bilstream Farm Pvt Ltd 68,502
384. Wadyiwa Wamira Transport Pvt Ltd 67,779
385. Elephant Camp 67,061
386. Tavaona Tertius Chamboko T/A Ligi Bakery Products 66,600
387. Kintex Investments P/L 66,500
388. Comhold Services 65,747
389. Hefa Electric 65,600
390. Oncerun Motors Pvt Ltd 65,430
391. Quatermask Investments 65,275
392. Cottontree Engineering T/A Williams Engineering 65,237
393. Bricks R Us 65,000
394. Zhang Qiu Li Trading 65,000
395. Gm Diagnostic X-Ray Centre 64,911
396. Enermax Pl 64,800
397. Pari Agencies 64,736
398. Wintrend Pvt Ltd T/A Windbricks 64,500
399. Gold Driven Investments P/L 64,400
400. Zim Forwarders 64,166
401. Creative Credit P/L T/A Creative/Cellular 64,020
402. Vicemode Investments Pl 63,472
403. Gransharp Enterprises 63,418
404. Weltrans Hauliers P/L 63,400
405. Label Planet 63,150
406. Lobels Bread (Pvt) Ltd 62,989
407. Ringsilver Enterprises T/A News Cafe 62,922
408. Bitumen Construction Services (Pvt) Ltd 62,894
409. Safetime 62,797
410. Multipest Services 62,700
411. Tsungai Trading (Pvt) Ltd 62,656
412. Big Horn Furnitures 62,244
413. Ferndale Farm P/L 61,788
414. Formtouch Investments Pvt Ltd 61,620
415. Hriday Investments Pvt Ltd T/A M Construction 61,500
416. Tripod Stand Trading 61,011
417. Atlas Reality Pvt Ltd 60,871
418. Henred Fruehauf Zimbabwe 60,542
419. Overshadow Trading P/L 60,480
420. Strawnet 60,159
421. Exodus And Company Pvt Ltd 60,005
422. Brightech Enterprise P/L 60,000
423. Freda Rebecca Gold Mine Zimbabwe 60,000
424. Megprom Trading Pvt Ltd 60,000
425. Pandari Lodge 60,000
426. Sibna Investments 60,000
427. Tensor Systems 60,000
428. Zebtech Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 59,472
429. Nyiombo Investments Zimbabwe 59,149
430. Zimind Publishers 58,804
431. Ovalquad Enterprises 58,450
432. Datanet Technology P/L 58,328
433. Conquip Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 58,298
434. Unique Fashion Investments (Pvt) Ltd 58,000
435. Nokal Computer Systems 57,721
436. Attrange Investments Pvt Ltd 57,400
437. Tradex Marketing (Pvt) Limited 57,342
438. Waxy Enterprises 57,075
439. Benjamin Mubaiwa Graphic Supplies 57,053
440. Peynwood Enterprises 56,787
441. Biscuit Manufacturers Mutare Pvt Ltd 56,761
442. Elbtree Farm 56,628
443. Mazymart Marketing Pvt Ltd 56,600
444. Medical Tourism For Better Health In Africa 56,570
445. Herberts Construction 56,187
446. Neatrite Trading 56,069
447. Boundary Ethicks Pvt Ltd 56,000
448. Masen Engineering Pvt/Ltd 55,992
449. The New Millenium 55,664
450. Gas Power 55,622
451. Ruschrome Mining P/L 55,517
452. Windlesham Trading 55,400
453. Cargo Carriers (Pvt) Ltd 55,226
454. Boc Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd T/A Boc Gases Zimbabwe 55,210
455. Dots Investments 55,196
456. P&R Hydraulics P/L 55,057
457. Mbirikudenga Investments P/L 55,005
458. Wiltshire Explosives P/L 55,000
459. Zimcode Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 54,996
460. Zimchem Refiners Pvt Ltd 54,719
461. Yafei Enterprises Pvt Ltd 54,653
462. Deshnel Investments T/A Workman 54,555
463. James North Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 54,538
464. Westlite Investments 54,500
465. Deokim Caterers (Pvt) Ltd 54,200
466. Soltam Steel 53,720
467. Manifest Contracting Services 53,510
468. Gliding Star Enterprises 53,387
469. Space Telnet Pvt Ltd 53,320
470. Mine Elect Private Limited 53,248
471. Plus Five Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 53,221
472. Logivate Incorporated 52,800
473. Kutanga Investment Pvt Limited 52,304
474. Primetech Resources 52,280
475. Earthset Investments P/L 52,161
476. Seed Co Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 52,048
477. Vusumuzi Ngwenya Pvt Ltd 52,000
478. Document Support Centre (Pvt) Ltd 51,597
479. Associated Newspapers (Pvt) Ltd 51,219
480. Sidella Trading Pvt Ltd 51,200
481. Zimboy Shipping (Pvt) Ltd 51,121
482. Brotheridge Investments 51,019
483. Ascon Africa (Pvt) Ltd 50,854
484. Newpeak Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd 50,413
485. Cosia Enterprises 50,372
486. Bath And Tile World 50,310
487. Indemnified Investments 50,031
488. Zhabai Investments Pl 50,010
489. Hastt Zimbabwe 50,000
490. Ke Nako Investments Pvt Ltd 50,000
491. Metalstone Incorporated 50,000
492. Naseko Enterprise Pl T/A Ns Electrical & Hardware 50,000
493. Seven Seas Trading 50,000
494. Tilroy Enterprises 50,000
495. Angel Bark Investments Pvt Ltd 49,625
496. Medtech Medical And Scientific 49,605
497. East Town Commodities T/A East Town Gases 49,407
498. Sai Enterprises Private Ltd 49,300
499. Medicine Chain Avenues 49,003
500. Divingate Enterprises 48,953
501. Midstar Investments 48,950
502. Africa Aluminium And Glass 48,900
503. Suraj Mining P/L 48,895
504. Remekedzo Investments 48,844
505. Exlone Distributors 48,728
506. Oxenhall Trading 48,691
507. Forthstrom Investments 48,650
508. Polypackaging 48,510
509. Hongji Mineral Development Pvt Limited 48,508
510. Mufandaedza Transport P/L 48,368
511. Makannie Investments Pvt Ltd 48,320
512. Motor City Toyota 48,180
513. Kunguruka Pl T/A Sleamish Mine 48,000
514. Staper (Pvt) Ltd 48,000
515. Panellink Manufacturing P/L 47,980
516. Eastways Investments 47,650
517. Polyoak Packaging (Pvt) Ltd 47,190
518. Neat-Rite Trading (Pvt) Ltd 47,160
519. Obride Investments P/L 47,075
520. Shreya Investments T/A Bowline Furnishers (Pvt) Ltd 46,986
521. Kaifeng Investments 46,980
522. Kitelight Investments 46,828
523. Treasure Consultants Pvt Ltd 46,700
524. Damofalls Investments 46,688
525. Flytserv Enterprises Pvt Ltd 46,640
526. Seasons Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 46,553
527. Eleco Elevator Company Pvt Ltd 46,308
528. Global Solar Pvt Ltd 46,271
529. Lebena Biscuit Manufacturers P/L 46,172
530. Coloursell Distributors P/L 45,823
531. Chen Guoging T/A Engineering Sales 45,745
532. Valor Business P/L 45,686
533. L Kashaya Plant & Haulage P/L 45,500
534. Elliot & Nephew Pvt Ltd 45,450
535. Stratia Investments 45,347
536. Airlift Engineering P/L 45,334
537. P Haritatos T/A Central Bakery 45,204
538. Mushangwe Estate (Pvt) Ltd 45,183
539. Aam Timber Suppliers & Access 45,000
540. Agrandir Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 45,000
541. I And E Technical P/L 45,000
542. Mayne Services (Pvt) Ltd 45,000
543. National Indigenisation And Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb) 45,000
544. Coal Brick Mine 44,842
545. Cavronia Investments 44,815
546. Sondowa Trading Pvt Ltd 44,602
547. Primtrim Enterprises 44,548
548. Goal Logistics 44,398
549. Quest Motors /Nissan Zimbabwe 44,080
550. Tensor Construction 44,053
551. Owl Feather Investment (Pvt) Ltd 43,640
552. Ite Industrial Technical Equipment 43,600
553. Cehub Investments Pvt Ltd 43,560
554. Avitech International 43,500
555. Tapvice Enterprises 43,390
556. Gateway Solutions Private Limited 43,352
557. Killomat Enterprises 42,831
558. Pista Investments 42,621
559. Chiwore Confluence Pvt Ltd 42,570
560. S & M Bricks & Tiles P/L 42,525
561. Carywave Enterprise 42,497
562. Sungevity Pvt Ltd 42,405
563. Bulilimamangwe Rural District Council T/A W Kellog Foundation 42,000
564. Chipaz Promotions 42,000
565. Hearthside Foods Pvt Ltd 42,000
566. Khanyisile Investments Pl 42,000
567. Market Map Investments P/L 41,920
568. Restapedic Bedding P/L 41,877
569. Tipcall Investments P/L T/A Cutting Edge 41,717
570. Bertgold Investments T.A Saltrama 41,550
571. Plastic Ceiling Zimbabwe 41,540
572. Coporeti Support Services T/A Get Cash 41,285
573. Natform Services Pl 41,250
574. Hotspeck Enterprises 41,150
575. K F Nel T/A Westernton Pvt Ltd 41,134
576. Shelnoe Security Pvt Ltd 41,032
577. Steps And Paths 41,027
578. Sable Park Estates 40,909
579. American Motors Private Ltd 40,895
580. Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association 40,826
581. Cosmotech Pvt Ltd 40,800
582. Pyramid Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd 40,570
583. Scotia Auto Parts 40,552
584. Upc (Pvt) Limited 40,520
585. God Given Enterprises 40,500
586. Romwe Farming Pvt Ltd 40,421
587. J B Campbell P/L 40,390
588. Sonking Resources 40,224
589. Fit Footshoe Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 40,200
590. Simba Ivhu Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd. T/A Sia-Afrique 40,140
591. Taydine Investments T/A Southern Region Agencies 40,004
592. Glooman Enterprieses Pvt Ltd 40,000
593. High Attitude Trading 40,000
594. Lachlade Investments 40,000
595. Malbro Minerals Mining Company Private Limited 40,000
596. Newlands Financial Services 40,000
597. Port River P/L 40,000
598. Radiation Authority Of Zimbabwe 40,000
599. Realtime Technology 40,000
600. Rick Count Investments 40,000
601. The Chief Buyer (Private) Limited 40,000
602. United Foods 40,000
603. Civil Works Laboratory 39,949
604. Ganalin Trading P/L T/A Food Lovers Market Marimba 39,854
605. Cortman Investments 39,815
606. B K Painters 39,619
607. Matiza Investments Pvt Ltd 39,600
608. Modern Chemicals 39,580
609. Billabong Dairy (Pvt) Ltd 39,483
610. The Malilangwe Conservation Trust 39,276
611. Reaches Investments 39,255
612. Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings/Masimba Construction Zimbabwe 39,216
613. Norams Trading 38,927
614. Flamesteel Engineering Pvt Ltd 38,905
615. National Golden Brands Pl 38,724
616. Tunatemore Printers Pvt Ltd 38,686
617. Cynclussy Investments P/L 38,550
618. Fairbreeze Enterprises 38,500
619. Carpet Kings (Pvt) Limited 38,428
620. Southdown Holdings T/A Southdown Clearwater Estates 38,393
621. Hammer & Tongues Pvt Ltd 38,366
622. Security Mills 38,305
623. Zengea P/L 38,244
624. Iclik P/L 38,237
625. Atupele Investments 38,200
626. Clavelon Enterprises 38,183
627. Dpm Agencies 38,166
628. Chrysolyte Investments P/L 38,000
629. New World Property Managers 37,953
630. Trade Access/Distriphone 37,682
631. Riverboat Trading 37,516
632. Zambezi Hunters P/L 37,435
633. Arustic Investments 37,359
634. Gavton Investments 37,329
635. Nice Time Bazaar 37,242
636. Hitlink Investments 37,212
637. Stelbok Enterprises Pvt Ltd 37,123
638. Spinn Energy Private Limited 37,120
639. Hydraulics Mechanical And Instrumentation Tech T/A Fluid And Power Technologies 36,902
640. Botton Armature Winding 36,826
641. Doczine Investments 36,778
642. Pacific 24hr Clinic 36,703
643. Delma Printers P/L 36,694
644. Thalway Investments 36,600
645. Bordmaster Private Limited 36,448
646. Lesaffre Zimbabwe P/L 36,347
647. Tonmont Trading Pvt Ltd 36,279
648. Doughtec Enterprises Pl 36,008
649. Link Optical Pvt Ltd 35,889
650. Mathias And Mildred (Pvt) Ltd 35,846
651. Usate Trading 35,750
652. Craford Investments 35,700
653. Kinbran Investments 35,697
654. Jr Investments 35,582
655. Shieldcote P/L 35,468
656. Beta Bricks P/L 35,464
657. Topsurge Pharmaceutical P/L 35,444
658. Quodec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited 35,367
659. Crest Poultry Group T/A Hubbard Zimbabwe 35,231
660. Ernst And Young Pl 35,200
661. Tractor Provider Co. P/L 35,100
662. Premier Dental Clinics Pvt Ltd 35,090
663. Delward Engineering P/L T/A Zeco 35,000
664. Flying Club C/O Mashonaland 35,000
665. Plastic And Pipe Industry Pl 34,880
666. Beign Inv T/A Hydraulic Equip. 34,875
667. Taymat Pvt Ltd 34,825
668. Mayer And Mayer It 34,619
669. Easwald Trading Pvt Ltd 34,570
670. R & G Tractor Equipment 34,530
671. National Manufacturing 34,433
672. Renovate Africa (Private) Ltd 34,421
673. Marcus Communications (Pvt) Ltd 34,295
674. Serviettes Zim (Private) Limited 34,204
675. Auto Trec Motor Spares 34,140
676. Reclenix Investments Pvt Ltd 34,027
677. Breathaway Food Caterers (Pvt) Ltd 34,020
678. Interfresh (Pvt) Limited 33,712
679. West End Food World 33,700
680. Turnpower Investments 33,540
681. Ibbotel Communications 33,323
682. Same Plastics Pvt Ltd 33,275
683. Power Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 33,000
684. Abj Engineering 32,808
685. Mhangura Farming 32,672
686. Deplaat Investments T/A Agritech 32,613
687. Tyson Investments 32,571
688. Gravitas Medical Supplies (Private) Limited 32,500
689. Agroworld Colosal Pvt Ltd 32,445
690. Elite Holdings Pvt Ltd 32,406
691. Zimbabwe Red Cross Society 32,400
692. Tilemate Investments 32,300
693. Water Treatment Chemicals 32,276
694. The Health Bridge 32,268
695. Tradecode Investments 32,200
696. Mfs Group Pl 32,141
697. Keido Pvt Ltd 32,103
698. Car Shop Pvt Ltd 32,000
699. S And E Investments 31,909
700. J L Robinson Agencies T/A Amc 31,892
701. Saturn Africa Pvt Ltd 31,829
702. Gas Boys Pvt Ltd 31,600
703. Appellation Enterprises 31,500
704. Arcridge Enterprises 31,426
705. Nyika Investments 31,395
706. Talwant Trading 31,391
707. Master Media P/L 31,347
708. Velvet Gas Pvt Ltd 31,283
709. Ridao Investments Pl 31,264
710. Jvs Automation Pvt Ltd 31,238
711. The Montclair Hotel Pvt Ltd 31,080
712. Adamah Enterprises Pvt Ltd 31,063
713. Clivialan Investments P/L 31,000
714. Traillage Investments 31,000
715. Pathology Centre 30,942
716. Roc Systems (Pvt) Limited 30,930
717. Satewave Technologies Private Limited 30,885
718. Quinfair Investments 30,866
719. Ridgewed Engineering 30,780
720. Sinohydro 30,780
721. P G Merchandising Limited 30,696
722. Emulbitum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 30,668
723. Nicmart Business Solutions Pvt Ltd 30,600
724. Magic Moments Enterprises Pvt Ltd 30,407
725. Tech Systems 30,395
726. Electro Industrial W/S 30,384
727. Errand Management Pvt Ltd 30,350
728. Fencraft Investments 30,258
729. Northlands Resources 30,227
730. Milazzo Investments P/L 30,150
731. Pomello Trading 30,031
732. Vanledge Investments 30,008
733. Absolute Dental Services 30,000
734. Akin Investments P/L 30,000
735. Bica Bream Pl 30,000
736. Intokozo Hardware P/L 30,000
737. Naldine Trading 30,000
738. Nando Enterprises 30,000
739. Oasisonline P/L T/A Oasisonline Petroleum 30,000
740. Tinphil Investments T/A Skyview 30,000
741. Xiuyuan Mining Pvt Ltd 30,000
742. The Zimbabwe Colour Run 29,946
743. Jun Li T/A Jack Hardware 29,700
744. Shugdaile Enterprises 29,500
745. Powerdrive Engineering 29,400
746. Yz Holdings Pvt Ltd 29,300
747. Fermox Traders P/L 29,145
748. Stelix Telecoms 29,078
749. Cool Cyclone Investments Pl 29,000
750. Rastal Farming 28,946
751. Techost Solutions (Pvt) Ltd 28,926
752. Mashonaland Gun Club 28,840
753. Chicken Mambos Pvt Ltd 28,809
754. Supreme Medical 28,800
755. Bidvest Engineering P/L 28,749
756. Greatdyke Earthmoving 28,579
757. Pickmore Investments T/A Makwenda Express 28,500
758. Ringfair International P/L 28,490
759. Tefeltor Enterprises 28,400
760. D Coetzee And Son Pvt Ltd 28,200
761. Createria Private Limited 28,172
762. Cag Farms 28,130
763. Chemical Warehouse 28,032
764. Jefron Trading (Pvt) Ltd 28,007
765. Zim-Africa Mining Equipment 28,003
766. Copman Investments 28,000
767. Fine Times Trading Pvt (Ltd) 28,000
768. Mailtop Investments 28,000
769. Panacius 28,000
770. Rundale Investments T/A P And R Hydraulics 28,000
771. Draco Trading Pvt Limited 27,900
772. G E Marillier (Pvt) Ltd 27,881
773. Associated Foods Zimbabwe 27,861
774. Laboratory Equipment And Consumables 27,827
775. John Dennis Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 27,809
776. Bensa Power Construction & Engineering 27,739
777. The Three Monkeys 27,669
778. Flexwood Enterprises P/L 27,669
779. Postedge Private Limited 27,653
780. Charlode Electronic 27,639
781. Dube Forklifts Pvt Ltd 27,605
782. Greenveld Investments 27,550
783. Thrustview Investments 27,500
784. Verocy Real Estate Private Ltd 27,500
785. Isotropic Enterprises P L 27,491
786. Winnerman Engineering P/L 27,378
787. Restan Pvt Ltd 27,301
788. Hopina Trading Pl 27,282
789. Bright Pharmacies 27,218
790. Paradigm Solutions Pvt Ltd 27,179
791. Bevton Trading 27,164
792. Oliken Engineering 27,133
793. Wingtran Engineering P/L 27,036
794. Power Mining Equipment Centre 27,029
795. Pronet Cellular 27,000
796. Strawberry Print 26,926
797. J R Goddard Contracting P/L 26,901
798. Mike Appel Holdings (Pvt) Ltd 26,900
799. Harare Fabrics 26,747
800. Plasmotech Enterprises 26,677
801. Discount Tyres 26,591
802. Footland Investments Pvt Ltd 26,448
803. Extreme Action Cleaners 26,431
804. Escort Trading T/A Mr Cruiser 26,356
805. The Little Angels Trading 26,331
806. Goldenglo P/L 26,324
807. P L Steyn P/L 26,288
808. St Luke Jemedza High School 26,266
809. Megabit Pvt Ltd T/A Unique 26,219
810. Hawkflight Enterprises 26,203
811. Cluster Agricultural Development Services 26,195
812. Sumburgh Marketing Private Limited 26,165
813. Zimbabwe Spinners And Weavers Ltd 26,154
814. Surface Wilmar Pvt Ltd Formerly Surface Investments P/L 26,087
815. Justine Clothing 26,000
816. Necon Investments (Pvt) Ltd 26,000
817. Ubate Trading 26,000
818. Mtpex Systems P\ L 25,985
819. Cumii Zimbabwe 25,982
820. Bold Impact T/A Success Motivation 25,920
821. Deepswitch Distributors Pl 25,896
822. Phoenix Consolidated Ltd T/A Phoenix Brushware Company 25,795
823. Tv Sales And Home 25,762
824. Nasraq Technologies P/L 25,713
825. Premier Service Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd 25,702
826. Fuel Africa P/L 25,677
827. Faith Medical 25,573
828. Herentals College 25,536
829. Gweru Provincial Hospital Td Ac 25,516
830. Bolingo Enterprises Pl 25,500
831. Truworths Limited 25,300
832. Taffwitty Ventures Pvt Ltd 25,097
833. Marist Brothers Nyanga High School 25,093
834. Zuwito Valley Logistics Pvt Ltd 25,080
835. Channel Corporate Pvt Ltd 25,000
836. Dazebon Incorporated 25,000
837. Fortunedrive Enterprises 25,000
838. Hugeni Investments 25,000
839. Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 25,000
840. Spread Valley Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd 25,000
841. Lingfield Christian Academy 24,909
842. Pan African Mining (Pvt) Ltd 24,777
843. Transbourg 24,750
844. Kyanite Trading 24,634
845. Rolvex Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Flair Lounge 24,576
846. Words Of Advice Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Woodlands Farm Safaris 24,569
847. Berry Tech Investments Pvt Ltd 24,523
848. Kalosa Investments (Pvt) Ltd 24,500
849. Majoni Trucking 24,500
850. Transmedia Corporation 24,307
851. White Seal Enterprises 24,266
852. Folkstone Enterprises 24,241
853. Rocket Shakers Investments (Pvt) Limited 24,205
854. Blue Ribbon Foods Ltd 24,199
855. Top Survey 24,129
856. Nyatsanga Catering T/A Eland Restaurant 24,080
857. Peppertree Trading 24,045
858. Global Horizons 24,000
859. Hiplin Trading Pvt Limited 24,000
860. Sable Chemical Industries Limited 24,000
861. Venok Distributors 24,000
862. Farm Orphan Support Trust 23,991
863. Megavex Enterprises Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 23,981
864. Baltine Private Limited 23,895
865. Invar Fluid Control Systems P/ 23,891
866. Harlsden Meats R Pilossof 23,674
867. Danron Agricultural Suppliers P/L 23,598
868. Big Cool P/L 23,578
869. D. Med Healthcare (Private) Limited 23,503
870. Tranval Investments Pvt Ltd 23,398
871. Cruscate Investments 23,312
872. Growth Point Media P/L 23,307
873. Coltpec Investments 23,179
874. United Methodist Dental Clinic 23,117
875. Dampack Enterprises 23,068
876. Farrlly Trading Pvt Ltd 23,056
877. Rodcroft Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 23,027
878. Farooq Fabrics Pvt Ltd 23,025
879. Typaned Investments (Private) Limited T/A Changu Logistics 22,800
880. The Chronicle And Sunday News 22,780
881. Wordcroft Investments P/L 22,771
882. Medivision Wholesalers 22,661
883. Interfruit P/L T/A Interfoods Manufacturing 22,600
884. Wood Technology Pvt Ltd 22,500
885. City Plastic Industries Ltd 22,486
886. Keltfree Enterprises 22,472
887. Optical Express 22,449
888. Foundation College 22,437
889. Hydraben Pvt Ltd 22,402
890. Typetop Investments 22,320
891. Ascent Link Communication Pvt Ltd 22,248
892. Herstal Ind And Mining Supplie 22,210
893. Polyfibron Technologies 22,158
894. Prozac Enterprises 22,147
895. Triplechem Investments P/L 22,109
896. Sportline Graphics 22,100
897. Farmcor (Pvt) Ltd 22,100
898. Coolcat Enterprises (Private) Limited 22,086
899. Automobile Development Company T/A Motor Parts Distributors 22,050
900. Pezulu Ranches 22,034
901. Colebridge Enterprises 22,000
902. Mineapolis Investments Pvt Ltd 22,000
903. Data Transfer Computers (Pvt) Ltd 21,998
904. Mimj Enterprises P/L 21,991
905. Oakbrook Investments (Pvt) Ltd 21,943
906. The Biscuit Co P/L T/A Iris Biscuits 21,900
907. The Biscuit Company 21,900
908. Performplus 21,870
909. Slanky Trading 21,869
910. Treger Metal Product Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd 21,852
911. Southern Africa Chemical Distributors (Pvt) Ltd 21,846
912. Thomstech Marketing Services (Private) Limited 21,775
913. Bedra Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 21,744
914. Aqua Feeds 21,708
915. Jeisa Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 21,700
916. Munchville Investments T/A Bernstein Clothing 21,700
917. Wamer Investments Pvt Ltd 21,662
918. United Milling Co P/L 21,620
919. Forthport Enterprises 21,600
920. Adlecraft Investments 21,579
921. Golden Prince Pvt Ltd 21,500
922. Motec Heavy Machinery 21,500
923. Wedge Engineering P/L 21,497
924. Global Hardware 21,420
925. Springvest Enterprises Pvt Ltd 21,416
926. Truck And Allied Services 21,233
927. Manica Optical Centre Pl 21,220
928. Raney Trading Pvt Ltd 21,200
929. Valleyridge Investments 21,186
930. Advertising Industries P/L 21,126
931. Gb Central African Distribution 21,102
932. Tuff Industries P/L 21,059
933. Imdaad Trading 21,017
934. Labridge Enterprises 20,973
935. Kabheki And Sawaya Pvt Ltd 20,920
936. Bora Manzi Drilling (Pvt) Limited 20,913
937. Gillfun Steel Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Gillfun Steel 20,907
938. Caroline Garments 20,906
939. Innscor Africa Bread Company 20,829
940. Cell Services 20,823
941. The Heritage School 20,815
942. Innscor Distribution Ltd 20,807
943. Mayelane Tours Pvt Ltd 20,800
944. Myriad Development P/L 20,704
945. Value Chain Trading Pvt Ltd 20,685
946. Knowstics Academy 20,640
947. Cee-Kay Africa 20,560
948. Wagonland Enterprises 20,547
949. Serepta Investments 20,524
950. Leafco Tobacco Pvt Ltd 20,480
951. Vision Entertainment P/L 20,457
952. X Sea Imports & Exports P/L T/A Tech Africa 20,419
953. Liquid Control Corporation 20,390
954. Tulipan Investments (Pvt)Limited 20,385
955. Die & Pressure Castings 20,340
956. Destiny Electronics 20,292
957. Redfence Pvt Ltd 20,276
958. Conduit Investments Pvt Ltd 20,250
959. Business Images Solutions 20,238
960. Mukonitronics P/L 20,095
961. Copyman 20,089
962. Newcozim (Pvt) Limited 20,062
963. Benwick Distributors (Pvt) Limited 20,000
964. Chordiant Enterprises 20,000
965. Monitor Enterprises T/A Jm Construction 20,000
966. Oberlin Marketing 20,000
967. Outbay Enterprises P/L 20,000
968. Polylife Trading Pvt Ltd 20,000
969. Post Corp Investments P/L 20,000
970. Triangle Fastenery 20,000
971. Ant Plant Investments Pvt Ltd 19,990
972. Gombola Pvt Ltd 19,987
973. Aplegate Technologies 19,950
974. George Osmand Griffiths 19,825
975. Wehanyanya Services Pvt Ltd 19,800
976. Zimplats Timber Holdings 19,744
977. Classycon Investments (Pty) Limited 19,690
978. Zimbabwe Construction And Development Company 19,683
979. Zhong An Enterprises P/L 19,671
980. Golden Knot Legal Aid Society 19,671
981. Kanlink Haulage 19,643
982. Broadlands Dental Pvt Ltd 19,613
983. Gmt Industrial Agri-Carep/L 19,518
984. Basepark Investments Pl 19,310
985. Normal Lane Logistics 19,300
986. Isuzim 19,229
987. Medsure Healthcare P/L 19,208
988. Kenal International (Pvt) Limited 19,132
989. Hutglen Pvt Ltd 19,000
990. Zhang Mozhu T/A Welcome Trading 19,000
991. Dosseton Agriculture 18,900
992. Skies Logistics Pvt Ltd 18,830
993. Revival Technologies Pvt Ltd 18,815
994. Cross Country Containers 18,797
995. Sador Trading P/L 18,751
996. Quallanz Enterprises 18,696
997. Googly Trading 18,658
998. Medical Investments Limited T/A Avenues Clinic 18,620
999. Crowne Plaza Monomotapa 18,569
1000. Tornridge Trading 18,490
1001. Beiqi Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) 18,440
1002. One Link Golf 18,426
1003. Redsun Services 18,304
1004. Caerus P/L 18,294
1005. Sterile Systems Hygienic Services 18,287
1006. Plumtree Bakery 18,284
1007. Wheeler Dealers Car Sales 18,209
1008. Elmax Tyre And Parts Distributors Pvt Ltd 18,202
1009. African Sun Zimbabwe P/L T/A Crown Plaza Monomotapa 18,167
1010. Tsanga Flora 18,134
1011. Sibastion Investments 18,125
1012. Gelcole Logistics Pvt Ltd 18,100
1013. Chillinden Enterprises 18,076
1014. Fleischer Zimbabwe 18,006
1015. Decisions Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd 18,002
1016. Dmangoma Distributors 18,000
1017. Green Apple Procurement Solutions 18,000
1018. Kenmac Motors 18,000
1019. Miserble Inv T/A Global Contractors And Global Hardware 18,000
1020. The Base Amusement 17,965
1021. Iboard Africa Pvt Ltd 17,915
1022. Landos Farm Private Limited 17,909
1023. Nyamavhuvhu Energy Pvt Ltd 17,903
1024. Designer Profile Marketing 17,900
1025. Principle Truck Sales Pvt Ltd 17,883
1026. Agrifoods (Pvt) Ltd 17,880
1027. Missing Link Pvt Ltd 17,860
1028. Fintz Trading Corporation 17,860
1029. Intercane Enterprises 17,838
1030. Hoaxy Investments 17,784
1031. Nyaudza Farm P/L 17,763
1032. Francojet Incorporation T/A Chlosteel Hardware 17,682
1033. Dariro Premium Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Shelter Proaudio 17,507
1034. Frantan Investments 17,502
1035. Teeston Engeering T/A/ Product 17,500
1036. Baxotype Pvt Ltd Trading As Syntek Global Zimbabwe 17,480
1037. The Canivore (Pvt) Limited T/A The Rainforest Restuarant 17,473
1038. Prosperity Moment Trading Private Limited 17,400
1039. Elecare Pharmaceuticals 17,380
1040. Centra (Pvt) Ltd 17,331
1041. Best Comforts 17,300
1042. Muller And Phipps (Pvt) Ltd 17,280
1043. Bullionvest Corporation (Pvt) Ltd T/A Harvard Corporation 17,279
1044. Torre Zimbabwe P/L 17,265
1045. Carousel Private Limited 17,263
1046. Milkzim P/L 17,214
1047. Etran Enterprises 17,164
1048. B And T Mining Supplies 17,033
1049. Impact Solar Systems 17,024
1050. Sunway City Zimbabbwe 17,016
1051. Cropchem Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 17,000
1052. Jing Mining Pvt Ltd 17,000
1053. The Midlands Private Hospital 17,000
1054. Townwise Entr 17,000
1055. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited 16,999
1056. Pactrauss Trading 16,994
1057. Fastnet Systems (Pvt) Ltd 16,932
1058. Setsail Equipment (Pvt) Ltd 16,854
1059. Streford Investments 16,851
1060. Digital Age 16,850
1061. Mc Meats (Private)Ltd 16,845
1062. Believers Kingdom Light Ministries 16,830
1063. Skywell Zimbabwe P/L 16,824
1064. Golden Bak Pvt Ltd 16,818
1065. Brooklyn Bright Jobbing Services 16,800
1066. Gain Cash And Carry Pvt Ltd 16,732
1067. Pharmanova P/L 16,669
1068. Zelmar Trading 16,640
1069. Valheights Enterprises Pvtl Td 16,585
1070. The Redeemed House Of God 16,567
1071. Quest Motor Corporation 16,517
1072. Everychem Pvt Ltd 16,410
1073. Landmark Mining Pvt Ltd 16,322
1074. Martman Investments T/A Akar Farm 16,220
1075. Qupol Trading Pvt Ltd 16,167
1076. Double Peak Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 16,152
1077. Jc Rays Private Limited 16,100
1078. Cyclone Medicals Pvt Ltd 16,078
1079. Royal Windscreens And Springs 16,004
1080. Coretalk Zimbabwe 16,000
1081. Kanda Mushonga (Pvt) Ltd 16,000
1082. Mega Style Private Limited 16,000
1083. Vyas Wholesalers (Pvt) Ltd 16,000
1084. W & W Ventures P/L 16,000
1085. Capolton Investments T/A Edgetech Solutions 15,992
1086. Display Media 15,984
1087. Yellow Corn Trading 15,970
1088. Motira Private Limited 15,965
1089. Tawford Enterprises 15,922
1090. Twenty First Century Building Contractors Pvt Ltd 15,913
1091. Flinlon Trading P/L T/A Ats 15,903
1092. Yuanhang Corporation 15,900
1093. Roshenfic Investments P/L 15,800
1094. Range Groove Sales Pvt Ltd 15,790
1095. Three Point Industries Pvt Ltd 15,726
1096. Hamba Kahle Trucking 15,714
1097. National Data Services 15,600
1098. Uboline Trading T/A Vita Nova 15,567
1099. Gateway Construction Pvt Ltd 15,557
1100. Glynns Bolts 15,541
1101. Fill Up Fuels Pvt Ltd 15,521
1102. Allwear (Private) Limited 15,500
1103. Poweron Solar 15,462
1104. Avenues Investments & Properties Pvt Ltd 15,448
1105. Medicliff Pharma Distributors P/L 15,414
1106. Barworth Enterprises Private Limited 15,400
1107. Edron Enterprises 15,390
1108. Portriver Investments 15,385
1109. Competitive Brand Shapers Pvt Ltd 15,368
1110. Macro Auto Mart Pvt Ltd 15,319
1111. Transpicio Enterprises Pvt Ltd 15,314
1112. Ascoworth Trading 15,300
1113. William Scott Pvt Ltd 15,266
1114. Beat Mobile 15,240
1115. Baloon Flight Trading Pvt Ltd 15,207
1116. Genesis Energy Pvt Ltd 15,200
1117. Brookridge Commodity Brokers (Pvt) Limited 15,152
1118. Kencor Management Services 15,150
1119. Ocean Cargo Express 15,101
1120. Rudel Systems 15,094
1121. Midlands Metals 15,043
1122. Flora Group Zimbabwe P/L 15,010
1123. Brightfull Investments 15,000
1124. Damvech Trading T/A Htk Driving School 15,000
1125. Dayada Supplies 15,000
1126. Easycount Investments 15,000
1127. Entire Electronics 15,000
1128. Glamorous Diva Collection 15,000
1129. Hollister Investment 15,000
1130. Kadion Hardware Pvt Ltd 15,000
1131. Madziro Commuters 15,000
1132. Pema Investments (Pvt) Ltd 15,000
1133. Print Africa Pvt Ltd 15,000
1134. Weipton Investments (Pvt) Ltd 15,000
1135. Abmerak Investments Pvt (Ltd) 14,985
1136. Grain Connect Pvt Ltd 14,980
1137. Chavirira Pvt Ltd 14,980
1138. Columbus Mckkinon 14,965
1139. Lab Assist Zimbabwe 14,885
1140. Rent A Container Pvt Ltd 14,850
1141. Pown Engineering 14,811
1142. Leabridge Technologies 14,734
1143. Uppervale College 14,730
1144. Landpro Pvt Ltd 14,628
1145. Girjac Services (Pvt) Ltd 14,614
1146. Willdave Laboratories Pvt Ltd 14,579
1147. Machine Electrical Distributors 14,540
1148. Life Sciences Laboratories 14,506
1149. Clotreg Investments Pvt Ltd 14,500
1150. Mushandi Holdings Pvt Ltd 14,460
1151. Nations Choice Biscuits Zimbabwe 14,400
1152. Solbat Ent 14,368
1153. Alloys Trading 14,306
1154. Tanith Trading P/L 14,304
1155. Jwm Distributors 14,300
1156. Valleybridge Trading Pvt Ltd 14,295
1157. Renewable Bio Energy Private Limited 14,280
1158. Attornment Agencies 14,250
1159. Nimble Invest Ta Rocksafe Mining 14,220
1160. African Institute Of Biomedical Science And Technology 14,210
1161. Foodex P/L 14,209
1162. Apollo Styles P/L 14,205
1163. Gumford Automotive Pvt Ltd 14,200
1164. Tiran Transport (Pvt) Ltd 14,196
1165. Premier Knitting Company 14,164
1166. Privan Enterprises 14,031
1167. Grapnote Steel Pvt Ltd 14,000
1168. Joma Trading Co 14,000
1169. Pnet Logistics Pbc T/A Mr Smart Mr Timber 14,000
1170. Scantime Investments (Private) Ltd T/A Tnt 14,000
1171. Thigtect Enterprise P/L 14,000
1172. Queling Enterprises 13,979
1173. Mega Home Centre (Pvt) Limited 13,965
1174. Festive Eggs Pvt Ltd 13,950
1175. Gondra Supplies P/L 13,946
1176. Nelpa Holdings 13,944
1177. Phm Diagnostic T/A Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers 13,943
1178. Mac Solutions (Pvt) Ltd 13,933
1179. Kadoma Magnesite P/L 13,876
1180. Lexline Garden Ventures (Pvt) Ltd T/A Lexliner Logistics 13,838
1181. High Class Services 13,800
1182. Mimishac Investments 13,792
1183. Q & A Engineering P/L 13,790
1184. Mhuri Yedu Logistics 13,750
1185. Pharmacist Council 13,744
1186. Brushstrokes (Pvt) Ltd 13,728
1187. Commodity Procurement Agencies 13,699
1188. Promobile (Pvt) Ltd 13,649
1189. Debloquer Investments 13,615
1190. Concept Car Rental And Tours Pvt Ltd 13,600
1191. Premier Tobacco 13,580
1192. Blagefields Marketing Pvt Ltd 13,563
1193. Hippo Creek Lodge 13,534
1194. Vital Computers Private Limited 13,528
1195. National Generics T/A Greenwood Wholesalers 13,505
1196. Nati Agric Private Limited 13,500
1197. Manyame Milling Company Pvt Ltd 13,494
1198. Paroch Investments Pvt Ltd 13,493
1199. Muller Brothers 13,475
1200. Morevest Investments Pvt Ltd 13,473
1201. East Zimbabwe Conference Sda 13,408
1202. Formpac Pl 13,350
1203. Sacred Ventures Pvt Ltd 13,286
1204. Ch Naake P/L 13,285
1205. Hurudza Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 13,280
1206. Lito Electrical 13,260
1207. Litecristal Zimbabwe 13,224
1208. Semimodetech Pvt Ltd 13,200
1209. S.R. Harrison P/L 13,117
1210. Flexible Electrical Supplies 13,102
1211. Brakes Infinity 13,080
1212. Adhesive Products Manufacturers 13,077
1213. Ultimate Spares Pvt Ltd T/A Ul 13,053
1214. Sable Press P/L 13,027
1215. Fimbriate Trading Pvt Ltd 13,018
1216. Kaite Initiative P/L 13,014
1217. Bethzahav Pvt Ltd Ltd 13,000
1218. Chatrpril Enterprises P/L 13,000
1219. Holdfirm Trading 13,000
1220. Office Kings Pvt Ltd 13,000
1221. Westend Radiology P/L 13,000
1222. J.W Aluminium Industries 12,975
1223. Dalkeith Engineering 12,950
1224. Sciepharm Healthcare P/L 12,946
1225. Wedrill Investments (Private) Limited 12,870
1226. Monrue Graphics Pvt Ltd 12,827
1227. Obrim Petroleum 12,800
1228. Skynsel Supplies Pvt Ltd 12,800
1229. Udine Products Private Limited 12,800
1230. Bayonet Agencies (Pvt) Ltd T/A Stationery And Gift Shop 12,760
1231. Capital Eezi Foods P/L 12,690
1232. Automobile Association Of Zimbabwe 12,638
1233. Blinds Express (Private) Limited 12,616
1234. Mtilikwe Financial Services 12,577
1235. Oblique Business Solutions 12,570
1236. Makandi Estates Pvt Ltd 12,521
1237. Lobster Industrial Air 12,518
1238. Save Centre 12,505
1239. Builders Depot 12,500
1240. Enhanced Point Of Sale Systems 12,494
1241. Matuel Forklift And Auto Services 12,474
1242. Fencing King 12,471
1243. Estramma Investments T/A Express Cargo 12,460
1244. R Vaswani Manufacturing P/L 12,448
1245. Take And Tile Private Limited 12,426
1246. Lazymory Investments 12,400
1247. Original Technology P/L 12,363
1248. Seke Enterprises 12,347
1249. Mospuz Engineering 12,315
1250. Medmobile 12,280
1251. Cavielle Marketing (Pvt) Limited 12,248
1252. Mistal Enterprises Private Limited 12,200
1253. Zimbabwe Rugby Union 12,196
1254. Peelory Investments 12,193
1255. Yupa Private Ltd 12,182
1256. Fairstone Investments Pvt Ltd 12,167
1257. Braford Investments 12,165
1258. Viller Pharmacy (Pvt) Ltd 12,150
1259. Cannily Pvt Ltd 12,139
1260. Smc Limited 12,085
1261. Business Solutions 12,040
1262. Cresta Hospitality 12,023
1263. Adzam Transport Services Pvt Ltd 12,000
1264. Brisbait Pvt Ltd 12,000
1265. Chegutu Farms And Farm Products 12,000
1266. Desflash Investments P/L 12,000
1267. Giftone Enterprises 12,000
1268. Kamatech Projects 12,000
1269. Meltset Trading P/L 12,000
1270. Right Pot Investments 12,000
1271. Shadhro Enterprises 12,000
1272. Unique Travel Company Pvt Ltd 12,000
1273. Chavirira Pvt Ltdt/A Hydraulic Equipment 11,974
1274. Catelia Trading T/A Catt Mining And Engineering 11,902
1275. Least Supplies (Pvt) Ltd 11,900
1276. Moviline Trading Private Limited 11,900
1277. Varscert Investments 11,900
1278. Antrapac Engineering Pvt Ltd 11,890
1279. Cabitate Investments P/L 11,886
1280. Conpad Investments 11,841
1281. Patricole Investments 11,835
1282. Brown Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 11,810
1283. Gas Reticulation Networks (Pvt) Ltd 11,800
1284. Forichi Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 11,705
1285. Alarm & Fire Solutions Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 11,704
1286. Cotrima 11,700
1287. Plystro Medical 11,648
1288. Sonder Seals And Bearings P L 11,638
1289. Top Products Investments Pvt Ltd 11,636
1290. Volsec Security Pvt Ltd 11,631
1291. Dash Global Papers (Pvt) Ltd 11,624
1292. Mirobs Investments P/L 11,624
1293. Esani Pvt Ltd 11,623
1294. Twin Trade Audio Visual Privat 11,618
1295. Aviation Ground Services 11,614
1296. Gold Saif T/A Penhalonga Energy 11,610
1297. Bless Guide Enterprises Pvt Ltd 11,600
1298. Reliant Computers P/L 11,592
1299. Kudakwashe Primary School Ssf 11,589
1300. G Fox Supplies Pvt Ltd 11,508
1301. Embroidery Techniks 11,500
1302. Power Line Africa Zimbabwe 11,500
1303. Berkan Fellmann Enterprises 11,498
1304. Petmaz Mining 11,487
1305. Milmut Logistics Pvt Ltd 11,480
1306. Bold Ideas 11,477
1307. Magkwe Investments 11,458
1308. Mopgive Distributors P/L 11,435
1309. Family Of God Church 11,410
1310. Anf Africa Bridge Fund P/L 11,400
1311. Crantech Investments 11,400
1312. Safety Auto Ltd 11,373
1313. Matabeleland Clothing Mnfrs 11,350
1314. Aluminium Design And Works P/L 11,320
1315. Packspecialists 11,300
1316. Steward Health 11,297
1317. Earthern Fire (Pvt) Ltd 11,294
1318. Fridgebitz (Pvt) Ltd T/A The Appliance Warehouse 11,269
1319. Makeh Enterprises P/L. 11,248
1320. Charoserve Investments T/A The Cellar 11,241
1321. Marondera Christian Schools 11,235
1322. Peak Trading Pvt Ltd 11,234
1323. Zaoga Multi Projects 11,229
1324. Classic Super Foods 11,200
1325. Security Communications 11,123
1326. Mindover Trading Pvt Ltd 11,100
1327. Shoepetrol 11,094
1328. Medirite Distribution 11,080
1329. Original Tech. P/L 11,060
1330. Mantray Investments 11,056
1331. Sinegrade Investments 11,050
1332. Eastip Poultry Abattor 11,021
1333. Tanraw Trading 11,010
1334. Pineland Technology 11,000
1335. Commercial Refrigeration 10,967
1336. Featherbrush Pvt Ltd 10,954
1337. Renamooba Investments (Pvt) Ltd 10,954
1338. Samon Investments T/A Seven Seas 10,920
1339. Grossmark Pvt Ltd 10,907
1340. Bantex Global P/L 10,893
1341. First Brands Zimbabwe P/L 10,840
1342. Sams Truck Locators 10,800
1343. Smacnot Investments 10,800
1344. Cm Timveous 10,768
1345. Ariston Management Services 10,754
1346. Alternative Investments P/L 10,735
1347. Mars Zimbabwe 10,726
1348. Dumbarimwe Transport 10,725
1349. Sunny Isles Private Limited 10,725
1350. Just Hardware 10,705
1351. Farmford Enterprises 10,700
1352. Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals 10,698
1353. Archidiocese Of Harare 10,693
1354. Machiareer Investments 10,669
1355. The Victoria Falls Hotel 10,657
1356. National Blankets 10,552
1357. Swiss Motors Trucks (Private) Ltd 10,519
1358. Axis Solutions 10,516
1359. Calemond Investments 10,509
1360. Denjey Enterprises 10,500
1361. Mlambo Trucking And Tours 10,500
1362. Progene Seeds 10,500
1363. Weto Transport 10,500
1364. Weph Commercial Agencies P/L 10,485
1365. Advantage Air Pvt Limited 10,476
1366. Thermacool P/L 10,404
1367. Tryex Enterprises 10,348
1368. Kadram Boer Goat Farm Pvt Ltd 10,325
1369. Paarlweb Investments 10,305
1370. Tee Dawsons Embroidery Pvt Ltd 10,300
1371. Pro-Motor Spares Pvt Ltd 10,299
1372. Lotsgrain (Pvt) Limited 10,297
1373. Totheburn Trading 10,262
1374. Rubtech Machinery And Spares Pvt Ltd 10,221
1375. The Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd 10,200
1376. Gooseneck Enterprises T/A Tubestone 10,173
1377. Aromate Pvt Ltd 10,160
1378. Twenty Third Century Systems 10,154
1379. Jerco Chemicals P/L 10,129
1380. Effort Farming P/L 10,125
1381. Davecon Motors 10,100
1382. Machaya And Associates 10,093
1383. Healthyard Enterprises 10,055
1384. Pig Industry Board. 10,032
1385. Automation Technologies 10,020
1386. Mineral Link P/L 10,014
1387. Gratric Trading Pvt Ltd 10,007
1388. Bilihood Investments P/L 10,000
1389. Capital Brake Pl (District 4151) 10,000
1390. Cfi Holdings 10,000
1391. Charthigh Investments 10,000
1392. Clearwaters Estates (Pvt) Ltd T/A Premier Milling 10,000
1393. Fabco P/L T/A Fabs Home Centre 10,000
1394. Franc-Leon Enterprises Pvt (Ltd) T/A Everyday Plastics 10,000
1395. Intsasales Pvt Ltd 10,000
1396. J C Motors 10,000
1397. Koeman Investments Pvt Ltd 10,000
1398. Pinegowrie Investments Pvt Ltd 10,000
1399. Samuel Sithole T/A Samboy Motors 10,000
1400. Shepchiv Trucking Logistics T/A Silk Tree Investments 10,000
1401. Tenersdale Investments P/L 10,000
1402. Tonnege Forklift 10,000
1403. Worldgrow Enteprises 10,000
Total 124,846,957
Source: CEBAS

CATEGORY III: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds externalised to foreign banks in cash or under spurious transactions

ACCOUNT NAME TOTAL AMOUNT DEPOSITED DESTINATION
US$ Other Currencies
1 Ryan Joseph 331,700 Botswana
2 Farid Shahadat 1,197,080 Botswana
3 Delny Ashley Davies ZAR500 000 Botswana
4 Delny Ashley Davies €465 275.00 Botswana
5 Delny Ashley Davies 5,916,926 Botswana
6 The Big Secrete 997,410 Botswana
7 Jason Neville Leanders 977,000 Botswana
8 Edward Nyevera 500,000 Botswana
9 Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima 40,000 Botswana
10 Jinan Mining 332,980,000 Botswana/China
11 Jean Gordon 138,321 USA/UK
12 Paul Da Silva 138,321 UAS/UK
13 John Patrick Rooney 950,000 Isle of Man
14 Derek Harry Kitchen 565,000 South Africa
15 Combined Storage Services/ Mr Richard Brian Pearl 10,500,000 Mauritius
16 City Parking 65,000 Ghana
17 Peter and Tanja Morgensen 300,000 Denmark/Mozambique
18 Agri Sweet Investments 33,000,000 Pakistan/South Africa
19 Emmanuel Nzokira 182,927 Ghana
20 Ellie Fintz 200,000 Switzerland
21 Elias Musakwa 9,000,000 Portugal
22 Rosevin Enterprises 230,000 Botswana
23 Luka Fabris and Spartan Security 1,028,048 African Gold Refinery, Uganda
24 Metallon Gold 25,000,000 BWP13 000 000 Botswana
25 Jinding Investments 1,000,000 China
26 Xiangong Xu 681,600 China
27 Gen June 187,000 China
28 Shen Dequan 390,000 China
29 Shuping Li 962,000 China
30 Shengzhi Lei 1,216,000 China
31 Xun Zhang 816,000 China
32 Yifan Yang 356,000 China
33 Lina Zha 470,500 China
34 Kungong Zhu 150,000 China
35 Su Yuan Qi 50,000 China
36 Cabin Liu 11,980 China
37 Qinggoing Zhaig 12,000 China
38 He Nan Eng 110,000 China
39 Cooltake Pvt Ltd 137,000 China
40 Hia Hongyan 12,000 China
41 Zhang Mozhu Trading 150,000 China
42 Xiang Wen Xu 694,246 China
43 Kungong Zhu 150,000 China
44 Hu Yan 447,500 China
45 Lina Zha 231,000 China
46 Costham Trading 300,000 China
47 Song Anping 300,000 China
48 Pinchot Investments 130,000 China
49 Planners Trading 200,000 China
50 Foodking 240,000 China
51 Yang Hardware 200,000 China
52 Colclare Investments 138,321 China
53 Triangle Tyres 500,000 China
54 Zhili Yan 175,500 China
55 Shifei Cheng 250,000 China
56 Cheuchi Investments 125,000 China
57 Chenglong Jiang 184,905 China
58 Hong Huang 235,000 China
59 Tarryal Investments 90,000 China
60 Glamorous Diva Collection 250,000 China
61 RHB Import and Export 150,000 China
62 China Machinery Company 100,000 China
63 Fu Lei Investments 200,000 China
64 Silvertown Investments 126,000 China
65 Supertrend Enterprises 100,000 U.K
66 Vilosa Enterprises Pvt Ltd 250,000 China
67 Luo Tonghe 12,926 China
68 Bing Cai 45,000 China
69 Neltech Investments 150,000 China
70 Cheng PO- 199,975 China
71 Jianyong Yang 148,575 China
72 Golden Beams Development Private Limited 73,000 Hong Kong
73 Wang Xue Cheng 115,000 China
74 Jian Zhu 300,000 China
75 Safetime Investments 221,056 China
76 Talpan Investments 220,700 China
77 Fir-Fern Investments (Pvt) Ltd 210,580 China
78 Intokozo Hardware (Pvt)Ltd 266,100 China
79 Mazoe Bricks 100,000 China
80 Timsite Investments 120,000 China
81 Green World Zimbabwe 161,204 China
82 Jun Liu 97,250 China
83 Supertrend Enterprises 150,000 China
84 China Dalian International 60,000 China
85 Xiaojun Liu 32,000 China
86 Costpull Investments 260,000 China
87 Zhang Shijing 42,000 China
88 Hui Sheng 20,000 China
89 Xin Fengli 15,200 China
90 Znifeng Min 9,800 China
91 Three Sixty Five-c 58,380 China
92 Liang Yang 20,000 China
93 Deplaat Investments 37,125 China
94 Lou Hong Qiang 59,800 China
95 Changjin Xu 10,000 China
96 Zhaobao Ding 10,000 China
97 Yan Yu 10,000 China
98 Ronghua Yang 9,850 China
99 Fei Li 9,000 China
100 China Machinery and Equip 150,000 China
101 Lipa Foam PVT 83,928 China
102 AE Electrical 212,341 China
103 China Jiangsu Int Economic 290,995 China
104 Go Figure Trading 269,500 China
105 China Africa Cotton 280,000 China
106 Jin Nan Corporation 300,000 China
107 Tan Gao 50,000 China
108 Sethy Investments 42,000 China
109 Shenning 52,000 China
110 Yiquin Liu 12,000 China
111 Shan Faming 10,100 China
112 Jiafeng Li 6,061 China
113 Jinwei Lu 5,000 China
114 Zheng Zuoling 20,000 China
115 Zhang Hua Bin 8,000 China
116 Ma Jun 9,000 China
117 Wang Hongfang 8,700 China
118 Yuling Cong 5,000 China
119 Yong Qiang Guo 31,000 China
120 Li Zhang 20,000 China
121 Ebrahim Bahadur 28,000 Unknown
122 Ashlin Fey Rutherford 27,975 Unknown
123 Samuel Nwokike 136,210 China
124 Ahmed Riaz 100,000 India
125 Ionfree Enterprises 288,310 China
126 Presence Taruwinga 25,500
127 Transverv 89,169 South Africa
128 Nalini Patel 201,080 USA
129 Mohamed Muzahib Haniffa 16,000
130 Kenneth Latimer Scott 210,000 South Africa
131 Lawrence Amachi 37,000 China
132 Innocent Mufandaedza 80,500
133 Nikunja Trading (PVT) Ltd 772,839 China
134 Naison Baulen 3,729,542 China
135 Patrick Nyariri 210,856 South Africa
136 Signmar Pvt Ltd 162,000 Jersey
137 Nick Mincione 51,000 Mozambique
138 Michael Vincent Attala 264,000 Monaco, France
139 Kugel Pvt Ltd 300,000 UK
140 Miles Vukman 250,000 UK
141 Wilvacky Investments 672,956 Hong Kong
142 Kauffman Properties 102,468 UK
143 Combined Storage Services 10,500,000 Mauritius
144 Leaders Electric 87,700 USA
145 JJ Brooke 608,217 Switzerland
146 Yeuhong Li 100,000 China
147 Horizon Ivato Zimbabwe 227,273 South Africa
148 Xin Ju Wangu 114,500 China
149 Quili Zhang 114,500 China
150 Tianyang Zhang 20,000 China
151 Cai Minxing 45,500 China
152 Xu Jian 250,000 China
153 Floriscent Enterprises 460,000 China
154 Gatecount Enterprises 85,620 China
155 Guo Qing Chen 10,000 China
156 Lei Zhang 21,500 China
157 Guan Weiye 20,000 China
US$ Value 462,257,646
Add US$ equivalent of Other Currencies 1,946,525
Total Funds under Category 464,204,171
