Difference between revisions of "List of Externalised Money: (March 2018)"

For a detailed history of externalisation of funds in Zimbabwe Click Here

CATEGORY I: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds Externalised through Non Repatriation Of Export Proceeds

Name of Exporter Sector Amount (USD) 1. African Associated Mines Mining 62,049,622 2. Marange Resources Mining 54,238,249 3. Canadile Miners Mining 31,350,554 4. Mbada Diamonds Mining 14,764,060 5. Jinan Mining Mining 11,072,668 6. Gold Driven Tobacco Tobacco 10,622,789 7. Insing Investments Agriculture 10,187,158 8. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe Agriculture 4,336,765 9. Pacific Cigarette Company Tobacco 4,122,966 10. P T Royal Ostrindo Zimbabwe Manufacturing 2,784,459 11. Pan African Mining Mining 2,659,335 12. Turnall Manufacturing 2,379,579 13. Erdogal Enterprises Manufacturing 1,719,696 14. Central African Batteries Manufacturing 1,429,674 15. Muilholland Marketing t/a Farmgate Agriculture 1,266,576 16. Tigrina t/a Farmgate Agriculture 959,027 17. Cottrade Agriculture 777,070 18. Windmill Manufacturing 776,870 19. Tarisiro Mining Investments Mining 662,860 20. Steahurst Investments Agriculture 594,443 21. DMO Technological Services Manufacturing 582,240 22. Zimbabwe Diamond Education College Mining 475,463 23. Flair International Manufacturing 421,442 24. Chestergate Investments Agriculture 421,351 25. Cut Rag Processors Tobacco 418,200 26. United Refineries Ltd Manufacturing 387,180 27. Zimchem Refiners Manufacturing 342,487 28. Unilever South East Africa Manufacturing 315,194 29. Hereby Investments 313,500 30. Ace Hood Farm Agriculture 312,207 31. Hammer and Tongues 311,308 32. Slovay Trading Manufacturing 302,625 33. Weighbridge Tech Africa Manufacturing 301,575 34. Southern Cotton Company Agriculture 296,957 35. Raysen Commodities Cross Border Freight 293,461 36. Crest Poultry Group Agriculture 286,595 37. Fermex Manufacturing 280,763 38. Welmed Suppliers Cross Border Freight 280,500 39. Zimbabwe Gold Miners & Millers Association (ZIGMMA) Manufacturing 276,153 40. Sino-Zim Cotton Holdings Mining 269,181 41. Eaglemoss Enterprises Agriculture 249,106 42. Makeh Enterprises Cross Border Freight 228,034 43. South Wales Electric 227,040 44. Jinmac Zim Cotton Manufacturing 210,225 45. Tiltlark Trading t/a RM Tanneries Agriculture 205,065 46. Black Box Investments Agriculture 195,000 47. First Access Mining Manufacturing 183,503 48. Fossil Wood Exporters Manufacturing 180,000 49. Allen Wack and Shepherd Manufacturing 161,275 50. Coppleridge Enterprises 152,841 51. Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited Cross Border Freight 148,128 52. Rubber Products Manufacturers Manufacturing 145,032 53. Highdon Investments Manufacturing 144,000 54. Glanmot Manufacturing t/a Steel World Manufacturing 137,839 55. Good Memories Enterprises Manufacturing 135,418 56. Trafton Enterprises Cross Border Freight 127,960 57. Zimboy Shipping Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 121,034 58. River Ranch Limited t/a Limpopo Mineral Resources Limited Cross Border Freight 118,517 59. Dinwell Investments t/a Green Basket Mining 114,864 60. Fahad Investments Private Limited Agriculture 113,409 61. Corporate Appointments t/A Niloticus Trading Company Mining 112,555 62. Westwing Investments Manufacturing 112,238 63. Bernstein Clothing Cross Border Freight 111,163 64. Bell PTA Manufacturing 110,230 65. Beta Coal Manufacturing 108,122 66. Gatbro Zimbabwe Mining 107,460 67. Titantech 105,108 68. Elengrow Investments 100,188 69. Roselt Mitchel Enterprises t/a Metal Components Manufacturers Manufacturing 100,060 70. Revio Investment Manufacturing 100,000 71. PG Industries Zimbabwe Manufacturing 99,855 72. Maguteni Manufacturing 95,000 73. FSI Cotton 94,926 74. Glentime Investments Agriculture 93,890 75. Restapedic Bedding Manufacturing 91,260 76. Forbmat Investments Manufacturing 89,757 77. Smartwork Investments Manufacturing 89,108 78. Madzimure Resources Manufacturing 88,200 79. Seybest Enterprises Mining 84,000 80. Phat Monkeys Manufacturing 83,694 81. Innscor Distribution Zimbabwe Cross Border Freight 83,537 82. Streamlined Enterprises Manufacturing 82,320 83. Nyika Engineering and Technical Services Manufacturing 81,500 84. Sandawana Mines Manufacturing 81,384 85. Eagle Bulk Mining 80,400 86. Craster International Pvt Ltd Cross Border Freight 79,350 87. Spillset Enterprises Manufacturing 75,000 88. Longden Enterprises Mining 73,819 89. Spenbridge Investments Mining 73,762 90. Trackpoint Investments Cross Border Freight 73,130 91. Star Class Transport Manufacturing 73,113 92. Robson Tapfuma t/a Robtap Foods Cross Border Freight 72,280 93. Safari Trackers Cross Border Freight 70,260 94. Eastway Agritec International Tourism 70,200 95. Specialised Motors Agriculture 69,729 96. Tornridge Trading t/a Tornridge Trucking Cross Border Freight 67,974 97. Lancashire Steel Cross Border Freight 67,327 98. Cochrane Engineering Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 66,861 99. Straitia Investments Manufacturing 64,750 100. Apex Corporation t/a Zimcast Manufacturing 64,512 101. Garden Answer Investments Manufacturing 63,931 102. Houston Investments Cross Border Freight 61,514 103. Afro Elephant Trading Mining 60,000 104. Waterglass Products Agriculture 59,550 105. Car Point Manufacturing 59,400 106. Auto Mate Manufacturing 57,624 107. Notraught Trading Agriculture 57,456 108. PG Safety Glass Mining 57,295 109. Singmont Investments t/a The Capsicum Company Manufacturing 56,349 110. Cussons Minerals Agriculture 55,910 111. Shangking Investments t/a Unlimited Packaging Mining 54,926 112. Flair International Manufacturing 54,381 113. Gestant International Transport Cross Border Freight 52,333 114. New Century Hauliers t/a Brothers Distribution Network Cross Border Freight 52,104 115. Broadbridge Investments Mining 50,199 116. Ethadex Enterprises Agriculture 50,083 117. TN Harlequin Luxaire Limited Manufacturing 49,511 118. Tectrans (Pvt) Limited Manufacturing 49,500 119. Preston Transport Cross Border Freight 49,459 120. Aluminium Metal Industries Cross Border Freight 49,204 121. Reapers Manufacturing 47,625 122. Golden Horse Trading Company Manufacturing 46,860 123. Nakada Carriers Cross Border Freight 46,742 124. Exigency Transport Services Cross Border Freight 45,164 125. Gerribran Services t/a Transerv Cross Border Freight 45,016 126. Frank Collins Logistics Cross Border Freight 45,000 127. Open-House Trading Trading 44,100 128. See Order Investments Cross Border Freight 43,927 129. Learnmore Masendu t/a Rid-Bravo Investments Manufacturing 43,845 130. Dawson Enterprises Cross Border Freight 42,624 131. Bandon Enterprises Manufacturing 42,532 132. Hawton t/a IMF Business Services & IMF Technical Manufacturing 42,400 133. Wekai Copper Mining Cross Border Freight 42,000 134. Sedan Chair t/a National Fencing Mining 41,456 135. Transerv Manufacturing 41,424 136. Speciality Investments Cross Border Freight 41,000 137. Garwe Logistics (Pvt) Limited Cross Border Freight 40,732 138. Shepchiv Trucking Logistics Cross Border Freight 40,110 139. Honeywood Enterprises Cross Border Freight 39,759 140. W. Maungwe Timbers Manufacturing 39,600 141. Conveyor Dynamics Agriculture 38,789 142. Power Line Africa Zimbabwe Manufacturing 38,000 143. Ritbrey Enterprises Agriculture 37,600 144. Helioc Trading Mining 37,274 145. Croplink Manufacturing 36,641 146. Kicady Trading t/a Dalara Lounge Manufacturing 36,485 147. Lotrans Manufacturing 36,000 148. Adam Bede Agriculture 35,240 149. Shamid Trading t/a Boffs Carpets Manufacturing 34,967 150. Nagoya Minerals Mining Manufacturing 34,484 151. Classic Leaf Mining 34,467 152. Qudtrax Logistics Tobacco 34,103 153. Moorland Services Mining 33,633 154. Fuest Trading t/a Fuest Industrial Supplies Cross Border Freight 33,414 155. Patfra Investments t/a Salochin Freight Cross Border Freight 33,009 156. Nacrerock Enterprises Cross Border Freight 33,000 157. Pritsborough Marketing Manufacturing 33,000 158. Zimbinders Manufacturing 32,880 159. Capital Timbers Agriculture 32,752 160. Adhart Enterprises Agriculture 32,641 161. Excell Dental Services Manufacturing 32,609 162. Direct Conduit Trading Trading 31,983 163. G.T. Tavaruva t/a Mhunga Manufacturing 31,728 164. Swicha Investments t/a Lock Tile Cross Border Freight 31,273 165. Croslan Investments t/a Croslan Engineering Manufacturing 30,814 166. Gianfranco Trading Manufacturing 30,795 167. Mopta Industrial Chemicals 30,654 168. Associated Tyre and Tube Manufacturing 30,056 169. Safetime Trading Manufacturing 29,939 170. Tube & Pipe Industries Cross Border Freight 29,288 171. Coppleridge Enterprises Manufacturing 29,200 172. Wickfair Ventures Manufacturing 28,748 173. D. Bunjira and Sons Commodity Broker 28,727 174. Afri Safety Glass Manufacturing 28,036 175. Nene Trading Manufacturing 27,600 176. Cavort Ent t/a Sandoa Timbers Agriculture 27,555 177. Ionela Manufacturing 27,316 178. African Baskets Zimbabwe Manufacturing 26,110 179. Pups Transport Cross Border Freight 26,000 180. Mealgold Trading Private Limited Cross Border Freight 25,960 181. Mr Bristle Mining 25,893 182. Goodhope Leather Products Manufacturing 25,536 183. National Printing & Packing Manufacturing 25,408 184. Bruno Enterprises Manufacturing 25,360 185. R A Tavares t/a Agri-Solve Cross Border Freight 25,200 186. IGC Investments Agriculture 25,000 187. Expect Freight Manufacturing 25,000 188. Esquire Manufacturing 24,730 189. Krakatoa Investments 24,648 190. Sprint Engineering Cross Border Freight 24,600 191. Lion Match Manufacturing 24,400 192. Willow Creek Farm Manufacturing 24,395 193. Smoothend Carriers Cross Border Freight 24,263 194. Dermatech Enterprises Cross Border Freight 24,160 195. Solarquest Manufacturing 23,895 196. Hedgehold Trading t/a Manna Brands Manufacturing 23,750 197. Oxpool Trading Manufacturing 23,547 198. Munhuruka Transport t/a Unimodus Investments Cross Border Freight 23,178 199. Mirach Trading Cross Border Freight 22,950 200. Lusardi Investments Manufacturing 22,689 201. Radarbridge Trading Agriculture 22,497 202. Shelton Tozviitaseyi Mparutsa Agriculture 22,275 203. Prentech t/a Gardensite Farm Manufacturing 22,212 204. Two Keys Transport Agriculture 21,986 205. Sleb Trading Cross Border Freight 21,552 206. Almig Enterprises Cross Border Freight 21,550 207. Afroran Spinners Cross Border Freight 21,382 208. Rosvin Enterprises Manufacturing 21,051 209. Circumstantial Enterprises Agriculture 21,039 210. Fasi Enterprises Trading 20,773 211. Tripwin Investment Trading 20,110 212. L Kashaya Plant & Haulage Cross Border Freight 20,000 213. Fafa Investments Cross Border Freight 19,966 214. Rock Chemical Manufacturing 19,890 215. Eryhomely Choices Mining 19,695 216. Dellbrook Marketing Manufacturing 19,660 217. Remington Gold Cross Border Freight 19,650 218. Accuride Technologies t/a Accuride Transport Cross Border Freight 19,518 219. Relvok Trading Cross Border Freight 19,500 220. Teamshire Investments Agriculture 19,269 221. Love For Africa Agriculture 19,170 222. Porsche Investments Manufacturing 18,999 223. Kimberworth Investments t/a Sabi Gold Mine Manufacturing 18,733 224. Gramfreight Trucking (Pvt) Limited Mining 18,060 225. Appletune Investments Agriculture 18,038 226. Arthur Garden Engineering Manufacturing 18,000 227. Manwork Transport Agriculture 17,200 228. Sloanville Distributors Cross Border Freight 17,023 229. Masimba Macdonald Kanyangarara Cross Border Freight 17,000 230. Eagletron International Commodity Broker 16,912 231. Hubert Davies & Company Limited Manufacturing 16,836 232. Mutare Bottling Company Manufacturing 16,802 233. Briven Enterprises Manufacturing 16,650 234. Craitin Chemicals Agriculture 16,600 235. Run Transport Manufacturing 16,400 236. Lotus Transport Pl Cross Border Freight 16,377 237. G & W Industrial Minerals Transport 16,290 238. Liberty Maya Manufacturing 16,108 239. Bleak Investments t/a Topwheels Car Market Manufacturing 16,000 240. Tranne Hauliers Manufacturing 15,930 241. Bedra Enterprises Cross Border Freight 15,915 242. W. Tasiyana Enterprises t/a Bowden Fresh Produce Manufacturing 15,810 243. Kassim Investments Agriculture 15,688 244. Scottco Cross Border Freight 15,433 245. Precision Grinders Engineers t/a Mutufu Investments Agriculture 15,412 246. Discovery Incorporated t/a Manica Timbers Manufacturing 15,092 247. Kynas Trading Agriculture 15,050 248. Dandin Marketing Cross Border Freight 14,902 249. Midlands Ferro Alloy Cross Border Freight 14,800 250. Computer Certified Warehouse Mining 14,707 251. Plumridge Trading 14,178 252. Ordovician Investments Cross Border Freight 14,154 253. Loben Transport Services Cross Border Freight 13,904 254. Print Media Distribution Cross Border Freight 13,600 255. Kurken Trading Manufacturing 13,549 256. Techmate Engineering t/a Stall Holder Investments Manufacturing 13,484 257. Lockhart-Scott Screenlitho Cross Border Freight 13,430 258. Load Engineering Private Limited Manufacturing 13,359 259. Windlesham Trading Manufacturing 13,350 260. Costimbers Mining 13,146 261. Enstom Transport Manufacturing 13,136 262. Carnivore Enterprises t/a Lion Encounter Cross Border Freight 13,060 263. Canon Paterson Crafts Centre Cooperative Tourism 12,729 264. Fleximail Agriculture 12,566 265. Goodsay Investments t/a House-Hold Brands Manufacturing 12,540 266. Loweria Trading Agriculture 12,467 267. Billview Investments t/a Mark Africa Freight Manufacturing 12,414 268. Agromart t/a Zandflora Cross Border Freight 12,296 269. Trishburn Enterprises Agriculture 12,152 270. Bar Boutique t/a Multi-Dimensional Logistics Agriculture 12,100 271. Brynstone Motors Manufacturing 12,000 272. Vansque Investments t/a Makiman Cargo Cross Border Freight 12,000 273. Jewal-K & Co Investments Cross Border Freight 11,896 274. W & K Earth Movers And Plant Hire Cross Border Freight 11,734 275. Rocket Electrical Cross Border Freight 11,516 276. Prochem Manufacturing 11,483 277. Nigel Foundries Manufacturing 11,225 278. G & M Distributors Manufacturing 11,200 279. Rubber and Allied Products Cross Border Freight 11,159 280. Shaka Hills Farm Manufacturing 11,060 281. Dongo Sawmill Agriculture 10,816 282. Celramah Investments Agriculture 10,800 283. Malbok Trading Manufacturing 10,724 284. Stop Start Engineering Manufacturing 10,406 Total 237,452,276

CATEGORY II: Illicit Financial Flows – funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe

# Importer Total 1. Ekusileni Medical Centre 3,098,793 2. Mosdek Investments Pvt Ltd 2,942,364 3. Fuel Cafe Trading (Pvt) Ltd 2,477,672 4. Planas Trading P/L 2,282,995 5. Bestridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd 1,847,024 6. Wisepux Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 1,707,270 7. Dawson Enterprises 1,638,522 8. Box Quip Investments Pvt Ltd 1,496,000 9. Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 1,463,800 10. Bethel Communications 1,210,560 11. Hill Bed Pvt Ltd 1,161,151 12. Roadquip View Pvt Ltd 1,100,000 13. Hillbrave Investments 1,094,255 14. Skindat Investments P/L 1,042,000 15. Speedlink Cargo 1,015,228 16. Humble Enterprises P/L T/A Maps Dist. 1,010,000 17. Adherechem (Private) Limited 1,002,476 18. Duab International 897,394 19. Go Figure Trading P/L 856,000 20. Strands Collection Pvt Ltd 817,000 21. Paramount Cables Pvt Ltd 815,898 22. Bt Critical Power (Pvt) Limited 738,620 23. Froriscent Enterprises Pvt Ltd 720,000 24. Vasachi Kindy Fashions And Shoes 688,748 25. Qingshan Investments Private Limited 678,623 26. Eager Eagle Investments 677,235 27. Smut Investments P/L 669,161 28. Mendridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd 660,275 29. Prolord Investments Pvt Ltd 640,100 30. Fir Fern Investments Pl 634,105 31. Aloxisu Investments 605,925 32. Romensdale 604,000 33. Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd 575,000 34. Sublitex P/L 567,612 35. Quatsino Trading 563,500 36. Neyflux Investments P/L 556,000 37. Line Petroleum Private Limited 555,000 38. Mong Enterprises P/L 539,780 39. Palehouse Investments 517,188 40. Elite Car Hire 513,668 41. Tractive Power Holdings 502,466 42. House Of Kerzner 490,225 43. Brown International Zimbabwe 489,140 44. Association Of Chinese Nationals 481,000 45. Motus Holdings 473,500 46. Architectural Aluminium 447,533 47. Bexcelia Enterprises 432,320 48. Flancost Investments Pvt Ltd 427,000 49. Yikang Song T/A Nakanaka Foods 423,769 50. Transfrontier Investments Pvt Ltd 414,680 51. Talpan Trading Pl 413,735 52. Rewstand Enterprises P/L 413,043 53. Golly Trading Pvt Ltd 407,938 54. Shoumei Lin T/A Newzist Trading 399,000 55. Kuchiwa Shop 396,950 56. Zhang Ming Guang T/A Happy Trading 387,500 57. Zim China International Minerals 381,050 58. Agro Troops (Pvt) Ltd 369,214 59. Wakewill Enterprises P/L 367,406 60. Karimba Estates Joint Venture Pvt Ltd 360,432 61. Detect Investments 359,997 62. Golden Trading International Holding Ltd 350,000 63. Mahabir Industries & Allied Works 327,653 64. Wild Beauty Investments P/L 327,000 65. Likvee Investments 321,025 66. Classgrove Enterprises 320,000 67. Lake Lodges P/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge 313,334 68. Domax Private Limited 311,451 69. Solution Gates Pvt Ltd 311,066 70. Kexten Trading Pvt Ltd 304,730 71. Jeegore Holdings 302,282 72. Petkov Investments 300,000 73. Printflow (Pvt) Limited 300,000 74. Romensdale Investments P/L 299,600 75. Conest 286,146 76. Westgarden Enterprises P/L 282,855 77. Fraser Alexander Zimbabwe 281,882 78. Graton Investments 278,397 79. Puzey & Payne 276,895 80. Manjom Investments 275,968 81. Geribran Services T/A Transerv 275,000 82. Fruitstone Investments 272,177 83. Aitocs Motors 269,023 84. Heritage House 268,601 85. Larbone Trading 267,000 86. Movedeal Trading P/L 266,046 87. Telstone Trading (Pvt) Ltd 260,161 88. Triplepay Communications 259,847 89. Hilmax Engineering Pvt Ltd 259,442 90. Angel Trading 257,000 91. Bizzsite Investments 256,800 92. Paul & Greg Investments 254,000 93. Medcliff Pharma Distributors Pl 252,827 94. Neon Shades Pvt Ltd 251,323 95. Pathfinder (Pvt)Ltd 250,000 96. Zipcode Investments 248,940 97. Lintrust Investments P/L 248,031 98. Drip Tech (Pvt) Limited 235,373 99. Canequip (Pvt) Ltd 234,348 100. Ocean Hair And Beauty 234,056 101. Unifreight Africa Limited 233,000 102. Intratek Zimbabwe Pvt Limited 230,921 103. Curverid Tobacco 229,296 104. Yan Zhili T/A Yzl Wholesalers 228,032 105. Adiantar Medical Imaging Pvt Ltd 227,693 106. Oralhorps Investments P/L 227,315 107. Harare City Centre Adventist Church 223,208 108. Eftrade Ventures Pvt Ltd 219,623 109. Pioneer Hi-Bred Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 217,732 110. Icenta Investments 217,500 111. Downtown Petroleum 216,807 112. Beautyview Investments 215,390 113. Imexpotrad P/L 211,012 114. Paragon Business Forms 210,200 115. Systech 210,000 116. Mahindrazim (Pvt) Ltd 207,684 117. Falcon Foods Pvt Limited 205,812 118. Bliss Horizons Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 204,750 119. Rivereigh Investments (Pvt) Ltd 204,044 120. Fashion Picks Enterprises 202,500 121. Veineks Energy Pvt Ltd 202,180 122. Sumplus Enterprises 202,114 123. Environment Fund 200,566 124. Refreed Commodity Brokers P/L 200,060 125. Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd 200,000 126. Ultimate Auto Solutions P/L 199,739 127. Craftson Trading 199,693 128. Mbada Diamonds P/L 198,251 129. Bainlink Investments 196,845 130. Umbrella Advisory Private Limited 195,521 131. Weldmax Engineering P/L 194,079 132. Lighthouse Print P/L 188,575 133. Cag Tours 187,400 134. Central African Forge Co (Pvt) 186,409 135. Doves Funeral Assurance 185,227 136. Epilite Holdings 180,856 137. Intrax Enterprisesp/L 180,195 138. Mayville Investments 180,000 139. Suo Le Investments 180,000 140. Easyman Enterprises P/L 179,455 141. Traffic Solutions P/L 179,022 142. Danglo Petroleum 178,800 143. Nottingham Estates (Pvt.) Ltd. 178,780 144. Newview International P L 176,703 145. Juni Li T/A Jack Hardware 171,471 146. Makanaka Investments 171,000 147. Bt Office Technologies Pl 170,896 148. Astro Manufacturing (Private) Ltd 170,000 149. Earthworld Enterprises 170,000 150. China First Metallurgical Cons 169,567 151. Jinan Mining (Pvt) Ltd 169,080 152. Pinchot Investments P/L 168,913 153. Denver Beverages Pvt Limited 167,493 154. Hwange Colliery Company Limited 166,130 155. Sovox Investments Pvt Ltd 165,865 156. Step In Style Garments 162,568 157. Boka Tobacco Floors 161,772 158. Bronfield Mine T/A Brompton Mine 160,916 159. Dashville Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 160,097 160. Sinapis Investments Holdings 159,276 161. Rhine Sports Investments Pvt Ltd 155,000 162. Finmark Holdings 154,414 163. Vexcle Investments 154,000 164. E Munenzwa Bus Co P/L 153,634 165. Inline Corporation Limited 151,074 166. Century Technology 150,718 167. Woo Woo Form Investments P/L 150,030 168. High Altitude Trading 150,000 169. Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd 150,000 170. Transworld Aviation Fze 150,000 171. Valak Inc 150,000 172. Betrk Investments 149,950 173. Kezqiang Investments Private Limited 149,152 174. Kentucky Estates Pl 148,840 175. Summer Trac Enterprises Pvt Ltd 148,212 176. V And W Engineering And Installations Pvt Ltd 147,295 177. Rio Douro Construction (Pvt) Ltd 144,892 178. Modygate Investments 144,750 179. Phils And Pats Enterprises 144,000 180. Comet Computer Systems 143,995 181. Dalstar Enterprises 143,700 182. Agriseeds Pvt Ltd 143,604 183. Solutions For Africa 143,450 184. Mutual Finance P/L 142,155 185. Primero Energy Private Limited 141,980 186. Bigway Investments 141,559 187. Diagnostic Image Centre 140,927 188. Birria Investments 140,118 189. Adorable Hair Products 140,000 190. Traverze Travel P/L 140,000 191. Octahedron Investments Pvt Ltd 139,334 192. Fleark Trading T/A Fleark Hardware 138,779 193. Solahart Zimbabwe 136,850 194. Seadone Investments 136,580 195. Bindura Nickel Mine T/A Trojan Nickel Mine 136,336 196. Phinlink Investments Pvt Ltd 136,276 197. Longcheng International Trade And Commerce Pvt Ltd 135,326 198. Eft Corporation 135,000 199. Refreshing Sanitary Pads P/L T/A Happysky 135,000 200. Maigbrow Trading P/L 134,190 201. Medicure Healthcare P/L 133,674 202. Dohne Construction P/L 133,008 203. Zimbags 132,945 204. Tweenrange Trading 131,271 205. Gare Transport Private Limited 131,267 206. Easy Count Battery Centre 130,000 207. Plensiton Enter. P/L T/A Mega 128,833 208. Tianxiang Investment P/L 128,440 209. Golden Brick Enterprises Pvt Ltd 126,558 210. Barbeiro Trading P/L 126,000 211. Ace Agritrade Solutions T/A Agritrade Leaf Tobacco 125,922 212. Dynamaster P/L 125,149 213. Woodthorpe (Pvt) Ltd 125,136 214. Linglow Trading Pvt Ltd 124,160 215. Ryan Paul And Myles Trading 123,868 216. Huatsing Investments 123,460 217. B T Critical Power Pvt Ltd 123,200 218. Whirlwyn Holdings Pvt Ltd 123,194 219. Max Haivo Electrical 123,175 220. Africom (Pvt) Ltd 123,033 221. Lauberge Investments Pvt Ltd 122,850 222. Mike Harris Toyota 122,777 223. R Mcdiarmid & Company P/L 122,712 224. Matay Kingdom Pvt Ltd 122,535 225. National Blood Service Zimbabwe 121,817 226. Sakio Investments Pvt Ltd 120,157 227. Denbury Trading P/L 119,820 228. Peppy Motors P/L 119,380 229. Redberg Investments 117,679 230. Melbotech Industrial Hardware 117,675 231. Makebreak Trading Ltd 117,600 232. Bt Engineering And Project Company Pvt Ltd 117,400 233. Chimayo Investments 116,777 234. Life Is Choice 116,000 235. Blakefit Enterprises Pvt Ltd 115,854 236. A. M. Machado Pvt Ltd 115,782 237. Cladmont Investments P/L 115,006 238. Siyabuselela Trading Enterprise 115,000 239. Ocean General Dealers Pvt Ltd 114,900 240. Bottlesford P/L T/A Mobile City 114,757 241. Cropate Farming (Private) Limited 113,465 242. Krismac Paint Pvt Ltd 113,000 243. Eagle Italian Shoes Pvt Ltd 112,899 244. Holdwise Investments 112,110 245. Breastplate Services 112,000 246. Expert Choice Agro 112,000 247. Helcraw Elecrical Suppliers & Distributors 111,574 248. Paper Co Holdings Ltd 111,410 249. Mubvakacha Farm Pvt Ltd 108,764 250. Starlite Investments 108,687 251. Gesa Medical 108,274 252. National Tested Seeds (Pvt) Lt 108,145 253. Impact Agencies (Pvt) Ltd 107,007 254. Nova Agro Zimbabwe P/L 105,225 255. Nu-Aero Pvt Ltd T/A 104,360 256. Anadolu Construction 104,107 257. Altermarket Trading P/L 104,000 258. Mm Burden T/A Ivanhoe Mine 103,989 259. High Voltage Construction (Pvt) Ltd 102,896 260. Aujan Trading As Stanley & Liv 102,730 261. Simbisa Brands Limited 101,905 262. Malbatech Mining 100,998 263. Ying Tian Gaming 100,020 264. Apple Brands Investments Pvt Ltd 100,000 265. Beaurotech Investments 100,000 266. Manander Foam Rubber 100,000 267. Mobi Think (Pvt) Ltd 100,000 268. Netone 100,000 269. Nu-World Industries P/L 100,000 270. Platinum Seeds Pvt Ltd 100,000 271. Undertreasure Mining Consultancy 100,000 272. Waxtax Private Limited 100,000 273. Windmill (Pvt) Ltd 100,000 274. Maize Line Investment 99,800 275. Broadnet Africa Pvt Ltd 99,617 276. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe 99,376 277. Medfast Investments 99,282 278. Chloride Zimbabwe 98,998 279. Wickway Pvt Ltd T/A Chuchers Furniture 98,657 280. Heroes Carriers P/L 98,500 281. Pressupy Investments Private Limited 98,000 282. Blue Crash Investments Pl 97,800 283. Boost Africa Traders P/L 97,776 284. Z Zhang T/A Zhang Electricals 97,000 285. Gatbro Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 96,920 286. Jacob Bethel Corporation (Zimbabwe) Ltd – Harare 96,054 287. Metallon Gold Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 95,878 288. Gridlink Engineering Pvt Ltd 95,694 289. Korka International Trading 95,296 290. High Peak Marketing 95,261 291. African Synergy Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Prestige Books 94,867 292. United Grain Company 94,200 293. Commingle Enterprises P/L 93,740 294. Luciano Pvt Ltd 93,573 295. Largedata Enterprises P/L 93,372 296. Applied Weighing Scale Company 92,508 297. Salivae Enterprises 92,354 298. Gpm Engineering 91,648 299. Diamond Drill P/L 91,391 300. Cumisec Investments (Pvt) Limited 90,850 301. Shatirwa Investments Pvt Ltd 90,280 302. Sneydon Investments 89,806 303. Bless It Up Motors 89,800 304. Giran Bulk 89,750 305. Cure-Chem Overseas P/L 88,970 306. Uk Electrical (Pvt) Ltd 88,534 307. Short Waters Trading T/A Garfunkels 88,052 308. River Gauge Investments Pvt Ltd 87,650 309. New Millennium Power & Heavy Equipment 87,500 310. Vivon Investment P/L 87,120 311. Lenash Signs Zimbabwe 87,018 312. Splash Plastic 87,000 313. Westmoreland Property P/L 86,736 314. Badore Trading Pvt Ltd 86,653 315. Bom Indusrial Suppliers 86,632 316. Lean Import And Export P/L 86,500 317. Rolyshade Enterprises 86,496 318. Birch Furniture 86,260 319. Cidcc Investments P/L 85,900 320. Gec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 85,426 321. Avm Africa (Pvt) Ltd 84,822 322. Goldmore Mining Investments P/L 84,232 323. Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company 84,035 324. Irrigation Design & Advisory S 84,000 325. Marshnet Investments T/A Speedex 83,700 326. Weiqiang Manufacturing P/L 83,640 327. Galham Trading 83,555 328. Kynergy Logistics Pvt Ltd 83,500 329. Abb (Pvt) Limited 83,325 330. Dr Henn Investments (Pvt) Limited 83,240 331. Mukundi Plastics 83,200 332. Kerreth (Pvt) Limited 82,876 333. Fairhill Farm Pvt Ld 81,890 334. Ngepi Trading Pvt Ltd 81,779 335. Rukova Resources 81,420 336. Tripple Gate Investments 81,400 337. Organic Africa Holdings Pvt Ltd 81,208 338. Beaunoz (Pvt) Ltd 81,200 339. Elise Gledhill High School 81,000 340. Lonhro Fresh Exports 80,439 341. Sanlg Motorcycles Pvt Ltd 80,045 342. Dynamic Logistics Pty Ltd 79,450 343. Wratree Electronics 79,000 344. Sable Foods (Pvt) Ltd 78,741 345. Purepart Investments 78,600 346. Boltgas International 78,293 347. Ralton Electricals 77,706 348. Sandawana Mines (Pvt) Limited 77,447 349. Sunue Ent 77,399 350. Estow Investments 77,219 351. Dicran Investments Pvt Ltd 76,040 352. Kangcheng Investments Ltd 75,943 353. Vortex 75,740 354. Bavdent Investments 75,338 355. Lylastar Trading Pvt Ltd 75,025 356. Hawk Mining Supplies Pvt Ltd 74,991 357. The House Of Books P/L 74,516 358. Fsi Trading 74,206 359. Cluepick Investments 74,000 360. Dolcin Trading Pvt Ltd 73,850 361. Ncp Distillers Pvt Limited 73,652 362. Pickland 73,530 363. Famous Brands Pvt Ltd 73,434 364. Markfranks Haulage Pvt Limited 72,890 365. Docwizy Marketing 72,825 366. Turning Point Investments 72,482 367. Manenberg Trading 72,087 368. Clearswift Technologies Pvt Ltd 71,950 369. Nanogen P/L 71,355 370. China And Agricultural Technology Demonstration 71,190 371. Tristrence Suppliers 70,700 372. Pinegade Trading P/L T/A Medit 70,561 373. New Avakash International 70,180 374. Kudu Creek Farm (Pvt) Ltd 70,000 375. Nashco Enterprise Pvt Ltd 70,000 376. Piko Trading 70,000 377. Lawberge Investments 69,876 378. Midland Engineering Sales International (Africa) 69,866 379. Bottlesford Trading Plc 69,500 380. Dendairy 69,015 381. Compmart Trading 68,928 382. Mbuwayesango Starliner Transport 68,730 383. Bilstream Farm Pvt Ltd 68,502 384. Wadyiwa Wamira Transport Pvt Ltd 67,779 385. Elephant Camp 67,061 386. Tavaona Tertius Chamboko T/A Ligi Bakery Products 66,600 387. Kintex Investments P/L 66,500 388. Comhold Services 65,747 389. Hefa Electric 65,600 390. Oncerun Motors Pvt Ltd 65,430 391. Quatermask Investments 65,275 392. Cottontree Engineering T/A Williams Engineering 65,237 393. Bricks R Us 65,000 394. Zhang Qiu Li Trading 65,000 395. Gm Diagnostic X-Ray Centre 64,911 396. Enermax Pl 64,800 397. Pari Agencies 64,736 398. Wintrend Pvt Ltd T/A Windbricks 64,500 399. Gold Driven Investments P/L 64,400 400. Zim Forwarders 64,166 401. Creative Credit P/L T/A Creative/Cellular 64,020 402. Vicemode Investments Pl 63,472 403. Gransharp Enterprises 63,418 404. Weltrans Hauliers P/L 63,400 405. Label Planet 63,150 406. Lobels Bread (Pvt) Ltd 62,989 407. Ringsilver Enterprises T/A News Cafe 62,922 408. Bitumen Construction Services (Pvt) Ltd 62,894 409. Safetime 62,797 410. Multipest Services 62,700 411. Tsungai Trading (Pvt) Ltd 62,656 412. Big Horn Furnitures 62,244 413. Ferndale Farm P/L 61,788 414. Formtouch Investments Pvt Ltd 61,620 415. Hriday Investments Pvt Ltd T/A M Construction 61,500 416. Tripod Stand Trading 61,011 417. Atlas Reality Pvt Ltd 60,871 418. Henred Fruehauf Zimbabwe 60,542 419. Overshadow Trading P/L 60,480 420. Strawnet 60,159 421. Exodus And Company Pvt Ltd 60,005 422. Brightech Enterprise P/L 60,000 423. Freda Rebecca Gold Mine Zimbabwe 60,000 424. Megprom Trading Pvt Ltd 60,000 425. Pandari Lodge 60,000 426. Sibna Investments 60,000 427. Tensor Systems 60,000 428. Zebtech Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 59,472 429. Nyiombo Investments Zimbabwe 59,149 430. Zimind Publishers 58,804 431. Ovalquad Enterprises 58,450 432. Datanet Technology P/L 58,328 433. Conquip Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 58,298 434. Unique Fashion Investments (Pvt) Ltd 58,000 435. Nokal Computer Systems 57,721 436. Attrange Investments Pvt Ltd 57,400 437. Tradex Marketing (Pvt) Limited 57,342 438. Waxy Enterprises 57,075 439. Benjamin Mubaiwa Graphic Supplies 57,053 440. Peynwood Enterprises 56,787 441. Biscuit Manufacturers Mutare Pvt Ltd 56,761 442. Elbtree Farm 56,628 443. Mazymart Marketing Pvt Ltd 56,600 444. Medical Tourism For Better Health In Africa 56,570 445. Herberts Construction 56,187 446. Neatrite Trading 56,069 447. Boundary Ethicks Pvt Ltd 56,000 448. Masen Engineering Pvt/Ltd 55,992 449. The New Millenium 55,664 450. Gas Power 55,622 451. Ruschrome Mining P/L 55,517 452. Windlesham Trading 55,400 453. Cargo Carriers (Pvt) Ltd 55,226 454. Boc Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd T/A Boc Gases Zimbabwe 55,210 455. Dots Investments 55,196 456. P&R Hydraulics P/L 55,057 457. Mbirikudenga Investments P/L 55,005 458. Wiltshire Explosives P/L 55,000 459. Zimcode Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 54,996 460. Zimchem Refiners Pvt Ltd 54,719 461. Yafei Enterprises Pvt Ltd 54,653 462. Deshnel Investments T/A Workman 54,555 463. James North Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 54,538 464. Westlite Investments 54,500 465. Deokim Caterers (Pvt) Ltd 54,200 466. Soltam Steel 53,720 467. Manifest Contracting Services 53,510 468. Gliding Star Enterprises 53,387 469. Space Telnet Pvt Ltd 53,320 470. Mine Elect Private Limited 53,248 471. Plus Five Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 53,221 472. Logivate Incorporated 52,800 473. Kutanga Investment Pvt Limited 52,304 474. Primetech Resources 52,280 475. Earthset Investments P/L 52,161 476. Seed Co Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 52,048 477. Vusumuzi Ngwenya Pvt Ltd 52,000 478. Document Support Centre (Pvt) Ltd 51,597 479. Associated Newspapers (Pvt) Ltd 51,219 480. Sidella Trading Pvt Ltd 51,200 481. Zimboy Shipping (Pvt) Ltd 51,121 482. Brotheridge Investments 51,019 483. Ascon Africa (Pvt) Ltd 50,854 484. Newpeak Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd 50,413 485. Cosia Enterprises 50,372 486. Bath And Tile World 50,310 487. Indemnified Investments 50,031 488. Zhabai Investments Pl 50,010 489. Hastt Zimbabwe 50,000 490. Ke Nako Investments Pvt Ltd 50,000 491. Metalstone Incorporated 50,000 492. Naseko Enterprise Pl T/A Ns Electrical & Hardware 50,000 493. Seven Seas Trading 50,000 494. Tilroy Enterprises 50,000 495. Angel Bark Investments Pvt Ltd 49,625 496. Medtech Medical And Scientific 49,605 497. East Town Commodities T/A East Town Gases 49,407 498. Sai Enterprises Private Ltd 49,300 499. Medicine Chain Avenues 49,003 500. Divingate Enterprises 48,953 501. Midstar Investments 48,950 502. Africa Aluminium And Glass 48,900 503. Suraj Mining P/L 48,895 504. Remekedzo Investments 48,844 505. Exlone Distributors 48,728 506. Oxenhall Trading 48,691 507. Forthstrom Investments 48,650 508. Polypackaging 48,510 509. Hongji Mineral Development Pvt Limited 48,508 510. Mufandaedza Transport P/L 48,368 511. Makannie Investments Pvt Ltd 48,320 512. Motor City Toyota 48,180 513. Kunguruka Pl T/A Sleamish Mine 48,000 514. Staper (Pvt) Ltd 48,000 515. Panellink Manufacturing P/L 47,980 516. Eastways Investments 47,650 517. Polyoak Packaging (Pvt) Ltd 47,190 518. Neat-Rite Trading (Pvt) Ltd 47,160 519. Obride Investments P/L 47,075 520. Shreya Investments T/A Bowline Furnishers (Pvt) Ltd 46,986 521. Kaifeng Investments 46,980 522. Kitelight Investments 46,828 523. Treasure Consultants Pvt Ltd 46,700 524. Damofalls Investments 46,688 525. Flytserv Enterprises Pvt Ltd 46,640 526. Seasons Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 46,553 527. Eleco Elevator Company Pvt Ltd 46,308 528. Global Solar Pvt Ltd 46,271 529. Lebena Biscuit Manufacturers P/L 46,172 530. Coloursell Distributors P/L 45,823 531. Chen Guoging T/A Engineering Sales 45,745 532. Valor Business P/L 45,686 533. L Kashaya Plant & Haulage P/L 45,500 534. Elliot & Nephew Pvt Ltd 45,450 535. Stratia Investments 45,347 536. Airlift Engineering P/L 45,334 537. P Haritatos T/A Central Bakery 45,204 538. Mushangwe Estate (Pvt) Ltd 45,183 539. Aam Timber Suppliers & Access 45,000 540. Agrandir Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 45,000 541. I And E Technical P/L 45,000 542. Mayne Services (Pvt) Ltd 45,000 543. National Indigenisation And Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb) 45,000 544. Coal Brick Mine 44,842 545. Cavronia Investments 44,815 546. Sondowa Trading Pvt Ltd 44,602 547. Primtrim Enterprises 44,548 548. Goal Logistics 44,398 549. Quest Motors /Nissan Zimbabwe 44,080 550. Tensor Construction 44,053 551. Owl Feather Investment (Pvt) Ltd 43,640 552. Ite Industrial Technical Equipment 43,600 553. Cehub Investments Pvt Ltd 43,560 554. Avitech International 43,500 555. Tapvice Enterprises 43,390 556. Gateway Solutions Private Limited 43,352 557. Killomat Enterprises 42,831 558. Pista Investments 42,621 559. Chiwore Confluence Pvt Ltd 42,570 560. S & M Bricks & Tiles P/L 42,525 561. Carywave Enterprise 42,497 562. Sungevity Pvt Ltd 42,405 563. Bulilimamangwe Rural District Council T/A W Kellog Foundation 42,000 564. Chipaz Promotions 42,000 565. Hearthside Foods Pvt Ltd 42,000 566. Khanyisile Investments Pl 42,000 567. Market Map Investments P/L 41,920 568. Restapedic Bedding P/L 41,877 569. Tipcall Investments P/L T/A Cutting Edge 41,717 570. Bertgold Investments T.A Saltrama 41,550 571. Plastic Ceiling Zimbabwe 41,540 572. Coporeti Support Services T/A Get Cash 41,285 573. Natform Services Pl 41,250 574. Hotspeck Enterprises 41,150 575. K F Nel T/A Westernton Pvt Ltd 41,134 576. Shelnoe Security Pvt Ltd 41,032 577. Steps And Paths 41,027 578. Sable Park Estates 40,909 579. American Motors Private Ltd 40,895 580. Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association 40,826 581. Cosmotech Pvt Ltd 40,800 582. Pyramid Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd 40,570 583. Scotia Auto Parts 40,552 584. Upc (Pvt) Limited 40,520 585. God Given Enterprises 40,500 586. Romwe Farming Pvt Ltd 40,421 587. J B Campbell P/L 40,390 588. Sonking Resources 40,224 589. Fit Footshoe Manufacturers Pvt Ltd 40,200 590. Simba Ivhu Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd. T/A Sia-Afrique 40,140 591. Taydine Investments T/A Southern Region Agencies 40,004 592. Glooman Enterprieses Pvt Ltd 40,000 593. High Attitude Trading 40,000 594. Lachlade Investments 40,000 595. Malbro Minerals Mining Company Private Limited 40,000 596. Newlands Financial Services 40,000 597. Port River P/L 40,000 598. Radiation Authority Of Zimbabwe 40,000 599. Realtime Technology 40,000 600. Rick Count Investments 40,000 601. The Chief Buyer (Private) Limited 40,000 602. United Foods 40,000 603. Civil Works Laboratory 39,949 604. Ganalin Trading P/L T/A Food Lovers Market Marimba 39,854 605. Cortman Investments 39,815 606. B K Painters 39,619 607. Matiza Investments Pvt Ltd 39,600 608. Modern Chemicals 39,580 609. Billabong Dairy (Pvt) Ltd 39,483 610. The Malilangwe Conservation Trust 39,276 611. Reaches Investments 39,255 612. Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings/Masimba Construction Zimbabwe 39,216 613. Norams Trading 38,927 614. Flamesteel Engineering Pvt Ltd 38,905 615. National Golden Brands Pl 38,724 616. Tunatemore Printers Pvt Ltd 38,686 617. Cynclussy Investments P/L 38,550 618. Fairbreeze Enterprises 38,500 619. Carpet Kings (Pvt) Limited 38,428 620. Southdown Holdings T/A Southdown Clearwater Estates 38,393 621. Hammer & Tongues Pvt Ltd 38,366 622. Security Mills 38,305 623. Zengea P/L 38,244 624. Iclik P/L 38,237 625. Atupele Investments 38,200 626. Clavelon Enterprises 38,183 627. Dpm Agencies 38,166 628. Chrysolyte Investments P/L 38,000 629. New World Property Managers 37,953 630. Trade Access/Distriphone 37,682 631. Riverboat Trading 37,516 632. Zambezi Hunters P/L 37,435 633. Arustic Investments 37,359 634. Gavton Investments 37,329 635. Nice Time Bazaar 37,242 636. Hitlink Investments 37,212 637. Stelbok Enterprises Pvt Ltd 37,123 638. Spinn Energy Private Limited 37,120 639. Hydraulics Mechanical And Instrumentation Tech T/A Fluid And Power Technologies 36,902 640. Botton Armature Winding 36,826 641. Doczine Investments 36,778 642. Pacific 24hr Clinic 36,703 643. Delma Printers P/L 36,694 644. Thalway Investments 36,600 645. Bordmaster Private Limited 36,448 646. Lesaffre Zimbabwe P/L 36,347 647. Tonmont Trading Pvt Ltd 36,279 648. Doughtec Enterprises Pl 36,008 649. Link Optical Pvt Ltd 35,889 650. Mathias And Mildred (Pvt) Ltd 35,846 651. Usate Trading 35,750 652. Craford Investments 35,700 653. Kinbran Investments 35,697 654. Jr Investments 35,582 655. Shieldcote P/L 35,468 656. Beta Bricks P/L 35,464 657. Topsurge Pharmaceutical P/L 35,444 658. Quodec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited 35,367 659. Crest Poultry Group T/A Hubbard Zimbabwe 35,231 660. Ernst And Young Pl 35,200 661. Tractor Provider Co. P/L 35,100 662. Premier Dental Clinics Pvt Ltd 35,090 663. Delward Engineering P/L T/A Zeco 35,000 664. Flying Club C/O Mashonaland 35,000 665. Plastic And Pipe Industry Pl 34,880 666. Beign Inv T/A Hydraulic Equip. 34,875 667. Taymat Pvt Ltd 34,825 668. Mayer And Mayer It 34,619 669. Easwald Trading Pvt Ltd 34,570 670. R & G Tractor Equipment 34,530 671. National Manufacturing 34,433 672. Renovate Africa (Private) Ltd 34,421 673. Marcus Communications (Pvt) Ltd 34,295 674. Serviettes Zim (Private) Limited 34,204 675. Auto Trec Motor Spares 34,140 676. Reclenix Investments Pvt Ltd 34,027 677. Breathaway Food Caterers (Pvt) Ltd 34,020 678. Interfresh (Pvt) Limited 33,712 679. West End Food World 33,700 680. Turnpower Investments 33,540 681. Ibbotel Communications 33,323 682. Same Plastics Pvt Ltd 33,275 683. Power Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 33,000 684. Abj Engineering 32,808 685. Mhangura Farming 32,672 686. Deplaat Investments T/A Agritech 32,613 687. Tyson Investments 32,571 688. Gravitas Medical Supplies (Private) Limited 32,500 689. Agroworld Colosal Pvt Ltd 32,445 690. Elite Holdings Pvt Ltd 32,406 691. Zimbabwe Red Cross Society 32,400 692. Tilemate Investments 32,300 693. Water Treatment Chemicals 32,276 694. The Health Bridge 32,268 695. Tradecode Investments 32,200 696. Mfs Group Pl 32,141 697. Keido Pvt Ltd 32,103 698. Car Shop Pvt Ltd 32,000 699. S And E Investments 31,909 700. J L Robinson Agencies T/A Amc 31,892 701. Saturn Africa Pvt Ltd 31,829 702. Gas Boys Pvt Ltd 31,600 703. Appellation Enterprises 31,500 704. Arcridge Enterprises 31,426 705. Nyika Investments 31,395 706. Talwant Trading 31,391 707. Master Media P/L 31,347 708. Velvet Gas Pvt Ltd 31,283 709. Ridao Investments Pl 31,264 710. Jvs Automation Pvt Ltd 31,238 711. The Montclair Hotel Pvt Ltd 31,080 712. Adamah Enterprises Pvt Ltd 31,063 713. Clivialan Investments P/L 31,000 714. Traillage Investments 31,000 715. Pathology Centre 30,942 716. Roc Systems (Pvt) Limited 30,930 717. Satewave Technologies Private Limited 30,885 718. Quinfair Investments 30,866 719. Ridgewed Engineering 30,780 720. Sinohydro 30,780 721. P G Merchandising Limited 30,696 722. Emulbitum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 30,668 723. Nicmart Business Solutions Pvt Ltd 30,600 724. Magic Moments Enterprises Pvt Ltd 30,407 725. Tech Systems 30,395 726. Electro Industrial W/S 30,384 727. Errand Management Pvt Ltd 30,350 728. Fencraft Investments 30,258 729. Northlands Resources 30,227 730. Milazzo Investments P/L 30,150 731. Pomello Trading 30,031 732. Vanledge Investments 30,008 733. Absolute Dental Services 30,000 734. Akin Investments P/L 30,000 735. Bica Bream Pl 30,000 736. Intokozo Hardware P/L 30,000 737. Naldine Trading 30,000 738. Nando Enterprises 30,000 739. Oasisonline P/L T/A Oasisonline Petroleum 30,000 740. Tinphil Investments T/A Skyview 30,000 741. Xiuyuan Mining Pvt Ltd 30,000 742. The Zimbabwe Colour Run 29,946 743. Jun Li T/A Jack Hardware 29,700 744. Shugdaile Enterprises 29,500 745. Powerdrive Engineering 29,400 746. Yz Holdings Pvt Ltd 29,300 747. Fermox Traders P/L 29,145 748. Stelix Telecoms 29,078 749. Cool Cyclone Investments Pl 29,000 750. Rastal Farming 28,946 751. Techost Solutions (Pvt) Ltd 28,926 752. Mashonaland Gun Club 28,840 753. Chicken Mambos Pvt Ltd 28,809 754. Supreme Medical 28,800 755. Bidvest Engineering P/L 28,749 756. Greatdyke Earthmoving 28,579 757. Pickmore Investments T/A Makwenda Express 28,500 758. Ringfair International P/L 28,490 759. Tefeltor Enterprises 28,400 760. D Coetzee And Son Pvt Ltd 28,200 761. Createria Private Limited 28,172 762. Cag Farms 28,130 763. Chemical Warehouse 28,032 764. Jefron Trading (Pvt) Ltd 28,007 765. Zim-Africa Mining Equipment 28,003 766. Copman Investments 28,000 767. Fine Times Trading Pvt (Ltd) 28,000 768. Mailtop Investments 28,000 769. Panacius 28,000 770. Rundale Investments T/A P And R Hydraulics 28,000 771. Draco Trading Pvt Limited 27,900 772. G E Marillier (Pvt) Ltd 27,881 773. Associated Foods Zimbabwe 27,861 774. Laboratory Equipment And Consumables 27,827 775. John Dennis Manufacturing Pvt Ltd 27,809 776. Bensa Power Construction & Engineering 27,739 777. The Three Monkeys 27,669 778. Flexwood Enterprises P/L 27,669 779. Postedge Private Limited 27,653 780. Charlode Electronic 27,639 781. Dube Forklifts Pvt Ltd 27,605 782. Greenveld Investments 27,550 783. Thrustview Investments 27,500 784. Verocy Real Estate Private Ltd 27,500 785. Isotropic Enterprises P L 27,491 786. Winnerman Engineering P/L 27,378 787. Restan Pvt Ltd 27,301 788. Hopina Trading Pl 27,282 789. Bright Pharmacies 27,218 790. Paradigm Solutions Pvt Ltd 27,179 791. Bevton Trading 27,164 792. Oliken Engineering 27,133 793. Wingtran Engineering P/L 27,036 794. Power Mining Equipment Centre 27,029 795. Pronet Cellular 27,000 796. Strawberry Print 26,926 797. J R Goddard Contracting P/L 26,901 798. Mike Appel Holdings (Pvt) Ltd 26,900 799. Harare Fabrics 26,747 800. Plasmotech Enterprises 26,677 801. Discount Tyres 26,591 802. Footland Investments Pvt Ltd 26,448 803. Extreme Action Cleaners 26,431 804. Escort Trading T/A Mr Cruiser 26,356 805. The Little Angels Trading 26,331 806. Goldenglo P/L 26,324 807. P L Steyn P/L 26,288 808. St Luke Jemedza High School 26,266 809. Megabit Pvt Ltd T/A Unique 26,219 810. Hawkflight Enterprises 26,203 811. Cluster Agricultural Development Services 26,195 812. Sumburgh Marketing Private Limited 26,165 813. Zimbabwe Spinners And Weavers Ltd 26,154 814. Surface Wilmar Pvt Ltd Formerly Surface Investments P/L 26,087 815. Justine Clothing 26,000 816. Necon Investments (Pvt) Ltd 26,000 817. Ubate Trading 26,000 818. Mtpex Systems P\ L 25,985 819. Cumii Zimbabwe 25,982 820. Bold Impact T/A Success Motivation 25,920 821. Deepswitch Distributors Pl 25,896 822. Phoenix Consolidated Ltd T/A Phoenix Brushware Company 25,795 823. Tv Sales And Home 25,762 824. Nasraq Technologies P/L 25,713 825. Premier Service Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd 25,702 826. Fuel Africa P/L 25,677 827. Faith Medical 25,573 828. Herentals College 25,536 829. Gweru Provincial Hospital Td Ac 25,516 830. Bolingo Enterprises Pl 25,500 831. Truworths Limited 25,300 832. Taffwitty Ventures Pvt Ltd 25,097 833. Marist Brothers Nyanga High School 25,093 834. Zuwito Valley Logistics Pvt Ltd 25,080 835. Channel Corporate Pvt Ltd 25,000 836. Dazebon Incorporated 25,000 837. Fortunedrive Enterprises 25,000 838. Hugeni Investments 25,000 839. Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 25,000 840. Spread Valley Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd 25,000 841. Lingfield Christian Academy 24,909 842. Pan African Mining (Pvt) Ltd 24,777 843. Transbourg 24,750 844. Kyanite Trading 24,634 845. Rolvex Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Flair Lounge 24,576 846. Words Of Advice Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Woodlands Farm Safaris 24,569 847. Berry Tech Investments Pvt Ltd 24,523 848. Kalosa Investments (Pvt) Ltd 24,500 849. Majoni Trucking 24,500 850. Transmedia Corporation 24,307 851. White Seal Enterprises 24,266 852. Folkstone Enterprises 24,241 853. Rocket Shakers Investments (Pvt) Limited 24,205 854. Blue Ribbon Foods Ltd 24,199 855. Top Survey 24,129 856. Nyatsanga Catering T/A Eland Restaurant 24,080 857. Peppertree Trading 24,045 858. Global Horizons 24,000 859. Hiplin Trading Pvt Limited 24,000 860. Sable Chemical Industries Limited 24,000 861. Venok Distributors 24,000 862. Farm Orphan Support Trust 23,991 863. Megavex Enterprises Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 23,981 864. Baltine Private Limited 23,895 865. Invar Fluid Control Systems P/ 23,891 866. Harlsden Meats R Pilossof 23,674 867. Danron Agricultural Suppliers P/L 23,598 868. Big Cool P/L 23,578 869. D. Med Healthcare (Private) Limited 23,503 870. Tranval Investments Pvt Ltd 23,398 871. Cruscate Investments 23,312 872. Growth Point Media P/L 23,307 873. Coltpec Investments 23,179 874. United Methodist Dental Clinic 23,117 875. Dampack Enterprises 23,068 876. Farrlly Trading Pvt Ltd 23,056 877. Rodcroft Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 23,027 878. Farooq Fabrics Pvt Ltd 23,025 879. Typaned Investments (Private) Limited T/A Changu Logistics 22,800 880. The Chronicle And Sunday News 22,780 881. Wordcroft Investments P/L 22,771 882. Medivision Wholesalers 22,661 883. Interfruit P/L T/A Interfoods Manufacturing 22,600 884. Wood Technology Pvt Ltd 22,500 885. City Plastic Industries Ltd 22,486 886. Keltfree Enterprises 22,472 887. Optical Express 22,449 888. Foundation College 22,437 889. Hydraben Pvt Ltd 22,402 890. Typetop Investments 22,320 891. Ascent Link Communication Pvt Ltd 22,248 892. Herstal Ind And Mining Supplie 22,210 893. Polyfibron Technologies 22,158 894. Prozac Enterprises 22,147 895. Triplechem Investments P/L 22,109 896. Sportline Graphics 22,100 897. Farmcor (Pvt) Ltd 22,100 898. Coolcat Enterprises (Private) Limited 22,086 899. Automobile Development Company T/A Motor Parts Distributors 22,050 900. Pezulu Ranches 22,034 901. Colebridge Enterprises 22,000 902. Mineapolis Investments Pvt Ltd 22,000 903. Data Transfer Computers (Pvt) Ltd 21,998 904. Mimj Enterprises P/L 21,991 905. Oakbrook Investments (Pvt) Ltd 21,943 906. The Biscuit Co P/L T/A Iris Biscuits 21,900 907. The Biscuit Company 21,900 908. Performplus 21,870 909. Slanky Trading 21,869 910. Treger Metal Product Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd 21,852 911. Southern Africa Chemical Distributors (Pvt) Ltd 21,846 912. Thomstech Marketing Services (Private) Limited 21,775 913. Bedra Enterprises (Pvt) Limited 21,744 914. Aqua Feeds 21,708 915. Jeisa Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 21,700 916. Munchville Investments T/A Bernstein Clothing 21,700 917. Wamer Investments Pvt Ltd 21,662 918. United Milling Co P/L 21,620 919. Forthport Enterprises 21,600 920. Adlecraft Investments 21,579 921. Golden Prince Pvt Ltd 21,500 922. Motec Heavy Machinery 21,500 923. Wedge Engineering P/L 21,497 924. Global Hardware 21,420 925. Springvest Enterprises Pvt Ltd 21,416 926. Truck And Allied Services 21,233 927. Manica Optical Centre Pl 21,220 928. Raney Trading Pvt Ltd 21,200 929. Valleyridge Investments 21,186 930. Advertising Industries P/L 21,126 931. Gb Central African Distribution 21,102 932. Tuff Industries P/L 21,059 933. Imdaad Trading 21,017 934. Labridge Enterprises 20,973 935. Kabheki And Sawaya Pvt Ltd 20,920 936. Bora Manzi Drilling (Pvt) Limited 20,913 937. Gillfun Steel Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Gillfun Steel 20,907 938. Caroline Garments 20,906 939. Innscor Africa Bread Company 20,829 940. Cell Services 20,823 941. The Heritage School 20,815 942. Innscor Distribution Ltd 20,807 943. Mayelane Tours Pvt Ltd 20,800 944. Myriad Development P/L 20,704 945. Value Chain Trading Pvt Ltd 20,685 946. Knowstics Academy 20,640 947. Cee-Kay Africa 20,560 948. Wagonland Enterprises 20,547 949. Serepta Investments 20,524 950. Leafco Tobacco Pvt Ltd 20,480 951. Vision Entertainment P/L 20,457 952. X Sea Imports & Exports P/L T/A Tech Africa 20,419 953. Liquid Control Corporation 20,390 954. Tulipan Investments (Pvt)Limited 20,385 955. Die & Pressure Castings 20,340 956. Destiny Electronics 20,292 957. Redfence Pvt Ltd 20,276 958. Conduit Investments Pvt Ltd 20,250 959. Business Images Solutions 20,238 960. Mukonitronics P/L 20,095 961. Copyman 20,089 962. Newcozim (Pvt) Limited 20,062 963. Benwick Distributors (Pvt) Limited 20,000 964. Chordiant Enterprises 20,000 965. Monitor Enterprises T/A Jm Construction 20,000 966. Oberlin Marketing 20,000 967. Outbay Enterprises P/L 20,000 968. Polylife Trading Pvt Ltd 20,000 969. Post Corp Investments P/L 20,000 970. Triangle Fastenery 20,000 971. Ant Plant Investments Pvt Ltd 19,990 972. Gombola Pvt Ltd 19,987 973. Aplegate Technologies 19,950 974. George Osmand Griffiths 19,825 975. Wehanyanya Services Pvt Ltd 19,800 976. Zimplats Timber Holdings 19,744 977. Classycon Investments (Pty) Limited 19,690 978. Zimbabwe Construction And Development Company 19,683 979. Zhong An Enterprises P/L 19,671 980. Golden Knot Legal Aid Society 19,671 981. Kanlink Haulage 19,643 982. Broadlands Dental Pvt Ltd 19,613 983. Gmt Industrial Agri-Carep/L 19,518 984. Basepark Investments Pl 19,310 985. Normal Lane Logistics 19,300 986. Isuzim 19,229 987. Medsure Healthcare P/L 19,208 988. Kenal International (Pvt) Limited 19,132 989. Hutglen Pvt Ltd 19,000 990. Zhang Mozhu T/A Welcome Trading 19,000 991. Dosseton Agriculture 18,900 992. Skies Logistics Pvt Ltd 18,830 993. Revival Technologies Pvt Ltd 18,815 994. Cross Country Containers 18,797 995. Sador Trading P/L 18,751 996. Quallanz Enterprises 18,696 997. Googly Trading 18,658 998. Medical Investments Limited T/A Avenues Clinic 18,620 999. Crowne Plaza Monomotapa 18,569 1000. Tornridge Trading 18,490 1001. Beiqi Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) 18,440 1002. One Link Golf 18,426 1003. Redsun Services 18,304 1004. Caerus P/L 18,294 1005. Sterile Systems Hygienic Services 18,287 1006. Plumtree Bakery 18,284 1007. Wheeler Dealers Car Sales 18,209 1008. Elmax Tyre And Parts Distributors Pvt Ltd 18,202 1009. African Sun Zimbabwe P/L T/A Crown Plaza Monomotapa 18,167 1010. Tsanga Flora 18,134 1011. Sibastion Investments 18,125 1012. Gelcole Logistics Pvt Ltd 18,100 1013. Chillinden Enterprises 18,076 1014. Fleischer Zimbabwe 18,006 1015. Decisions Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd 18,002 1016. Dmangoma Distributors 18,000 1017. Green Apple Procurement Solutions 18,000 1018. Kenmac Motors 18,000 1019. Miserble Inv T/A Global Contractors And Global Hardware 18,000 1020. The Base Amusement 17,965 1021. Iboard Africa Pvt Ltd 17,915 1022. Landos Farm Private Limited 17,909 1023. Nyamavhuvhu Energy Pvt Ltd 17,903 1024. Designer Profile Marketing 17,900 1025. Principle Truck Sales Pvt Ltd 17,883 1026. Agrifoods (Pvt) Ltd 17,880 1027. Missing Link Pvt Ltd 17,860 1028. Fintz Trading Corporation 17,860 1029. Intercane Enterprises 17,838 1030. Hoaxy Investments 17,784 1031. Nyaudza Farm P/L 17,763 1032. Francojet Incorporation T/A Chlosteel Hardware 17,682 1033. Dariro Premium Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Shelter Proaudio 17,507 1034. Frantan Investments 17,502 1035. Teeston Engeering T/A/ Product 17,500 1036. Baxotype Pvt Ltd Trading As Syntek Global Zimbabwe 17,480 1037. The Canivore (Pvt) Limited T/A The Rainforest Restuarant 17,473 1038. Prosperity Moment Trading Private Limited 17,400 1039. Elecare Pharmaceuticals 17,380 1040. Centra (Pvt) Ltd 17,331 1041. Best Comforts 17,300 1042. Muller And Phipps (Pvt) Ltd 17,280 1043. Bullionvest Corporation (Pvt) Ltd T/A Harvard Corporation 17,279 1044. Torre Zimbabwe P/L 17,265 1045. Carousel Private Limited 17,263 1046. Milkzim P/L 17,214 1047. Etran Enterprises 17,164 1048. B And T Mining Supplies 17,033 1049. Impact Solar Systems 17,024 1050. Sunway City Zimbabbwe 17,016 1051. Cropchem Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 17,000 1052. Jing Mining Pvt Ltd 17,000 1053. The Midlands Private Hospital 17,000 1054. Townwise Entr 17,000 1055. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited 16,999 1056. Pactrauss Trading 16,994 1057. Fastnet Systems (Pvt) Ltd 16,932 1058. Setsail Equipment (Pvt) Ltd 16,854 1059. Streford Investments 16,851 1060. Digital Age 16,850 1061. Mc Meats (Private)Ltd 16,845 1062. Believers Kingdom Light Ministries 16,830 1063. Skywell Zimbabwe P/L 16,824 1064. Golden Bak Pvt Ltd 16,818 1065. Brooklyn Bright Jobbing Services 16,800 1066. Gain Cash And Carry Pvt Ltd 16,732 1067. Pharmanova P/L 16,669 1068. Zelmar Trading 16,640 1069. Valheights Enterprises Pvtl Td 16,585 1070. The Redeemed House Of God 16,567 1071. Quest Motor Corporation 16,517 1072. Everychem Pvt Ltd 16,410 1073. Landmark Mining Pvt Ltd 16,322 1074. Martman Investments T/A Akar Farm 16,220 1075. Qupol Trading Pvt Ltd 16,167 1076. Double Peak Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 16,152 1077. Jc Rays Private Limited 16,100 1078. Cyclone Medicals Pvt Ltd 16,078 1079. Royal Windscreens And Springs 16,004 1080. Coretalk Zimbabwe 16,000 1081. Kanda Mushonga (Pvt) Ltd 16,000 1082. Mega Style Private Limited 16,000 1083. Vyas Wholesalers (Pvt) Ltd 16,000 1084. W & W Ventures P/L 16,000 1085. Capolton Investments T/A Edgetech Solutions 15,992 1086. Display Media 15,984 1087. Yellow Corn Trading 15,970 1088. Motira Private Limited 15,965 1089. Tawford Enterprises 15,922 1090. Twenty First Century Building Contractors Pvt Ltd 15,913 1091. Flinlon Trading P/L T/A Ats 15,903 1092. Yuanhang Corporation 15,900 1093. Roshenfic Investments P/L 15,800 1094. Range Groove Sales Pvt Ltd 15,790 1095. Three Point Industries Pvt Ltd 15,726 1096. Hamba Kahle Trucking 15,714 1097. National Data Services 15,600 1098. Uboline Trading T/A Vita Nova 15,567 1099. Gateway Construction Pvt Ltd 15,557 1100. Glynns Bolts 15,541 1101. Fill Up Fuels Pvt Ltd 15,521 1102. Allwear (Private) Limited 15,500 1103. Poweron Solar 15,462 1104. Avenues Investments & Properties Pvt Ltd 15,448 1105. Medicliff Pharma Distributors P/L 15,414 1106. Barworth Enterprises Private Limited 15,400 1107. Edron Enterprises 15,390 1108. Portriver Investments 15,385 1109. Competitive Brand Shapers Pvt Ltd 15,368 1110. Macro Auto Mart Pvt Ltd 15,319 1111. Transpicio Enterprises Pvt Ltd 15,314 1112. Ascoworth Trading 15,300 1113. William Scott Pvt Ltd 15,266 1114. Beat Mobile 15,240 1115. Baloon Flight Trading Pvt Ltd 15,207 1116. Genesis Energy Pvt Ltd 15,200 1117. Brookridge Commodity Brokers (Pvt) Limited 15,152 1118. Kencor Management Services 15,150 1119. Ocean Cargo Express 15,101 1120. Rudel Systems 15,094 1121. Midlands Metals 15,043 1122. Flora Group Zimbabwe P/L 15,010 1123. Brightfull Investments 15,000 1124. Damvech Trading T/A Htk Driving School 15,000 1125. Dayada Supplies 15,000 1126. Easycount Investments 15,000 1127. Entire Electronics 15,000 1128. Glamorous Diva Collection 15,000 1129. Hollister Investment 15,000 1130. Kadion Hardware Pvt Ltd 15,000 1131. Madziro Commuters 15,000 1132. Pema Investments (Pvt) Ltd 15,000 1133. Print Africa Pvt Ltd 15,000 1134. Weipton Investments (Pvt) Ltd 15,000 1135. Abmerak Investments Pvt (Ltd) 14,985 1136. Grain Connect Pvt Ltd 14,980 1137. Chavirira Pvt Ltd 14,980 1138. Columbus Mckkinon 14,965 1139. Lab Assist Zimbabwe 14,885 1140. Rent A Container Pvt Ltd 14,850 1141. Pown Engineering 14,811 1142. Leabridge Technologies 14,734 1143. Uppervale College 14,730 1144. Landpro Pvt Ltd 14,628 1145. Girjac Services (Pvt) Ltd 14,614 1146. Willdave Laboratories Pvt Ltd 14,579 1147. Machine Electrical Distributors 14,540 1148. Life Sciences Laboratories 14,506 1149. Clotreg Investments Pvt Ltd 14,500 1150. Mushandi Holdings Pvt Ltd 14,460 1151. Nations Choice Biscuits Zimbabwe 14,400 1152. Solbat Ent 14,368 1153. Alloys Trading 14,306 1154. Tanith Trading P/L 14,304 1155. Jwm Distributors 14,300 1156. Valleybridge Trading Pvt Ltd 14,295 1157. Renewable Bio Energy Private Limited 14,280 1158. Attornment Agencies 14,250 1159. Nimble Invest Ta Rocksafe Mining 14,220 1160. African Institute Of Biomedical Science And Technology 14,210 1161. Foodex P/L 14,209 1162. Apollo Styles P/L 14,205 1163. Gumford Automotive Pvt Ltd 14,200 1164. Tiran Transport (Pvt) Ltd 14,196 1165. Premier Knitting Company 14,164 1166. Privan Enterprises 14,031 1167. Grapnote Steel Pvt Ltd 14,000 1168. Joma Trading Co 14,000 1169. Pnet Logistics Pbc T/A Mr Smart Mr Timber 14,000 1170. Scantime Investments (Private) Ltd T/A Tnt 14,000 1171. Thigtect Enterprise P/L 14,000 1172. Queling Enterprises 13,979 1173. Mega Home Centre (Pvt) Limited 13,965 1174. Festive Eggs Pvt Ltd 13,950 1175. Gondra Supplies P/L 13,946 1176. Nelpa Holdings 13,944 1177. Phm Diagnostic T/A Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers 13,943 1178. Mac Solutions (Pvt) Ltd 13,933 1179. Kadoma Magnesite P/L 13,876 1180. Lexline Garden Ventures (Pvt) Ltd T/A Lexliner Logistics 13,838 1181. High Class Services 13,800 1182. Mimishac Investments 13,792 1183. Q & A Engineering P/L 13,790 1184. Mhuri Yedu Logistics 13,750 1185. Pharmacist Council 13,744 1186. Brushstrokes (Pvt) Ltd 13,728 1187. Commodity Procurement Agencies 13,699 1188. Promobile (Pvt) Ltd 13,649 1189. Debloquer Investments 13,615 1190. Concept Car Rental And Tours Pvt Ltd 13,600 1191. Premier Tobacco 13,580 1192. Blagefields Marketing Pvt Ltd 13,563 1193. Hippo Creek Lodge 13,534 1194. Vital Computers Private Limited 13,528 1195. National Generics T/A Greenwood Wholesalers 13,505 1196. Nati Agric Private Limited 13,500 1197. Manyame Milling Company Pvt Ltd 13,494 1198. Paroch Investments Pvt Ltd 13,493 1199. Muller Brothers 13,475 1200. Morevest Investments Pvt Ltd 13,473 1201. East Zimbabwe Conference Sda 13,408 1202. Formpac Pl 13,350 1203. Sacred Ventures Pvt Ltd 13,286 1204. Ch Naake P/L 13,285 1205. Hurudza Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd 13,280 1206. Lito Electrical 13,260 1207. Litecristal Zimbabwe 13,224 1208. Semimodetech Pvt Ltd 13,200 1209. S.R. Harrison P/L 13,117 1210. Flexible Electrical Supplies 13,102 1211. Brakes Infinity 13,080 1212. Adhesive Products Manufacturers 13,077 1213. Ultimate Spares Pvt Ltd T/A Ul 13,053 1214. Sable Press P/L 13,027 1215. Fimbriate Trading Pvt Ltd 13,018 1216. Kaite Initiative P/L 13,014 1217. Bethzahav Pvt Ltd Ltd 13,000 1218. Chatrpril Enterprises P/L 13,000 1219. Holdfirm Trading 13,000 1220. Office Kings Pvt Ltd 13,000 1221. Westend Radiology P/L 13,000 1222. J.W Aluminium Industries 12,975 1223. Dalkeith Engineering 12,950 1224. Sciepharm Healthcare P/L 12,946 1225. Wedrill Investments (Private) Limited 12,870 1226. Monrue Graphics Pvt Ltd 12,827 1227. Obrim Petroleum 12,800 1228. Skynsel Supplies Pvt Ltd 12,800 1229. Udine Products Private Limited 12,800 1230. Bayonet Agencies (Pvt) Ltd T/A Stationery And Gift Shop 12,760 1231. Capital Eezi Foods P/L 12,690 1232. Automobile Association Of Zimbabwe 12,638 1233. Blinds Express (Private) Limited 12,616 1234. Mtilikwe Financial Services 12,577 1235. Oblique Business Solutions 12,570 1236. Makandi Estates Pvt Ltd 12,521 1237. Lobster Industrial Air 12,518 1238. Save Centre 12,505 1239. Builders Depot 12,500 1240. Enhanced Point Of Sale Systems 12,494 1241. Matuel Forklift And Auto Services 12,474 1242. Fencing King 12,471 1243. Estramma Investments T/A Express Cargo 12,460 1244. R Vaswani Manufacturing P/L 12,448 1245. Take And Tile Private Limited 12,426 1246. Lazymory Investments 12,400 1247. Original Technology P/L 12,363 1248. Seke Enterprises 12,347 1249. Mospuz Engineering 12,315 1250. Medmobile 12,280 1251. Cavielle Marketing (Pvt) Limited 12,248 1252. Mistal Enterprises Private Limited 12,200 1253. Zimbabwe Rugby Union 12,196 1254. Peelory Investments 12,193 1255. Yupa Private Ltd 12,182 1256. Fairstone Investments Pvt Ltd 12,167 1257. Braford Investments 12,165 1258. Viller Pharmacy (Pvt) Ltd 12,150 1259. Cannily Pvt Ltd 12,139 1260. Smc Limited 12,085 1261. Business Solutions 12,040 1262. Cresta Hospitality 12,023 1263. Adzam Transport Services Pvt Ltd 12,000 1264. Brisbait Pvt Ltd 12,000 1265. Chegutu Farms And Farm Products 12,000 1266. Desflash Investments P/L 12,000 1267. Giftone Enterprises 12,000 1268. Kamatech Projects 12,000 1269. Meltset Trading P/L 12,000 1270. Right Pot Investments 12,000 1271. Shadhro Enterprises 12,000 1272. Unique Travel Company Pvt Ltd 12,000 1273. Chavirira Pvt Ltdt/A Hydraulic Equipment 11,974 1274. Catelia Trading T/A Catt Mining And Engineering 11,902 1275. Least Supplies (Pvt) Ltd 11,900 1276. Moviline Trading Private Limited 11,900 1277. Varscert Investments 11,900 1278. Antrapac Engineering Pvt Ltd 11,890 1279. Cabitate Investments P/L 11,886 1280. Conpad Investments 11,841 1281. Patricole Investments 11,835 1282. Brown Engineering (Pvt) Ltd 11,810 1283. Gas Reticulation Networks (Pvt) Ltd 11,800 1284. Forichi Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd 11,705 1285. Alarm & Fire Solutions Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd 11,704 1286. Cotrima 11,700 1287. Plystro Medical 11,648 1288. Sonder Seals And Bearings P L 11,638 1289. Top Products Investments Pvt Ltd 11,636 1290. Volsec Security Pvt Ltd 11,631 1291. Dash Global Papers (Pvt) Ltd 11,624 1292. Mirobs Investments P/L 11,624 1293. Esani Pvt Ltd 11,623 1294. Twin Trade Audio Visual Privat 11,618 1295. Aviation Ground Services 11,614 1296. Gold Saif T/A Penhalonga Energy 11,610 1297. Bless Guide Enterprises Pvt Ltd 11,600 1298. Reliant Computers P/L 11,592 1299. Kudakwashe Primary School Ssf 11,589 1300. G Fox Supplies Pvt Ltd 11,508 1301. Embroidery Techniks 11,500 1302. Power Line Africa Zimbabwe 11,500 1303. Berkan Fellmann Enterprises 11,498 1304. Petmaz Mining 11,487 1305. Milmut Logistics Pvt Ltd 11,480 1306. Bold Ideas 11,477 1307. Magkwe Investments 11,458 1308. Mopgive Distributors P/L 11,435 1309. Family Of God Church 11,410 1310. Anf Africa Bridge Fund P/L 11,400 1311. Crantech Investments 11,400 1312. Safety Auto Ltd 11,373 1313. Matabeleland Clothing Mnfrs 11,350 1314. Aluminium Design And Works P/L 11,320 1315. Packspecialists 11,300 1316. Steward Health 11,297 1317. Earthern Fire (Pvt) Ltd 11,294 1318. Fridgebitz (Pvt) Ltd T/A The Appliance Warehouse 11,269 1319. Makeh Enterprises P/L. 11,248 1320. Charoserve Investments T/A The Cellar 11,241 1321. Marondera Christian Schools 11,235 1322. Peak Trading Pvt Ltd 11,234 1323. Zaoga Multi Projects 11,229 1324. Classic Super Foods 11,200 1325. Security Communications 11,123 1326. Mindover Trading Pvt Ltd 11,100 1327. Shoepetrol 11,094 1328. Medirite Distribution 11,080 1329. Original Tech. P/L 11,060 1330. Mantray Investments 11,056 1331. Sinegrade Investments 11,050 1332. Eastip Poultry Abattor 11,021 1333. Tanraw Trading 11,010 1334. Pineland Technology 11,000 1335. Commercial Refrigeration 10,967 1336. Featherbrush Pvt Ltd 10,954 1337. Renamooba Investments (Pvt) Ltd 10,954 1338. Samon Investments T/A Seven Seas 10,920 1339. Grossmark Pvt Ltd 10,907 1340. Bantex Global P/L 10,893 1341. First Brands Zimbabwe P/L 10,840 1342. Sams Truck Locators 10,800 1343. Smacnot Investments 10,800 1344. Cm Timveous 10,768 1345. Ariston Management Services 10,754 1346. Alternative Investments P/L 10,735 1347. Mars Zimbabwe 10,726 1348. Dumbarimwe Transport 10,725 1349. Sunny Isles Private Limited 10,725 1350. Just Hardware 10,705 1351. Farmford Enterprises 10,700 1352. Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals 10,698 1353. Archidiocese Of Harare 10,693 1354. Machiareer Investments 10,669 1355. The Victoria Falls Hotel 10,657 1356. National Blankets 10,552 1357. Swiss Motors Trucks (Private) Ltd 10,519 1358. Axis Solutions 10,516 1359. Calemond Investments 10,509 1360. Denjey Enterprises 10,500 1361. Mlambo Trucking And Tours 10,500 1362. Progene Seeds 10,500 1363. Weto Transport 10,500 1364. Weph Commercial Agencies P/L 10,485 1365. Advantage Air Pvt Limited 10,476 1366. Thermacool P/L 10,404 1367. Tryex Enterprises 10,348 1368. Kadram Boer Goat Farm Pvt Ltd 10,325 1369. Paarlweb Investments 10,305 1370. Tee Dawsons Embroidery Pvt Ltd 10,300 1371. Pro-Motor Spares Pvt Ltd 10,299 1372. Lotsgrain (Pvt) Limited 10,297 1373. Totheburn Trading 10,262 1374. Rubtech Machinery And Spares Pvt Ltd 10,221 1375. The Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd 10,200 1376. Gooseneck Enterprises T/A Tubestone 10,173 1377. Aromate Pvt Ltd 10,160 1378. Twenty Third Century Systems 10,154 1379. Jerco Chemicals P/L 10,129 1380. Effort Farming P/L 10,125 1381. Davecon Motors 10,100 1382. Machaya And Associates 10,093 1383. Healthyard Enterprises 10,055 1384. Pig Industry Board. 10,032 1385. Automation Technologies 10,020 1386. Mineral Link P/L 10,014 1387. Gratric Trading Pvt Ltd 10,007 1388. Bilihood Investments P/L 10,000 1389. Capital Brake Pl (District 4151) 10,000 1390. Cfi Holdings 10,000 1391. Charthigh Investments 10,000 1392. Clearwaters Estates (Pvt) Ltd T/A Premier Milling 10,000 1393. Fabco P/L T/A Fabs Home Centre 10,000 1394. Franc-Leon Enterprises Pvt (Ltd) T/A Everyday Plastics 10,000 1395. Intsasales Pvt Ltd 10,000 1396. J C Motors 10,000 1397. Koeman Investments Pvt Ltd 10,000 1398. Pinegowrie Investments Pvt Ltd 10,000 1399. Samuel Sithole T/A Samboy Motors 10,000 1400. Shepchiv Trucking Logistics T/A Silk Tree Investments 10,000 1401. Tenersdale Investments P/L 10,000 1402. Tonnege Forklift 10,000 1403. Worldgrow Enteprises 10,000 Total 124,846,957 Source: CEBAS

CATEGORY III: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds externalised to foreign banks in cash or under spurious transactions