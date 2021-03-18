Difference between revisions of "List of Externalised Money: (March 2018)"

For a detailed history of externalisation of funds in Zimbabwe Click Here

CATEGORY I: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds Externalised through Non Repatriation Of Export Proceeds

Name of Exporter Sector Amount (USD) 1. African Associated Mines Mining 62,049,622 2. Marange Resources Mining 54,238,249 3. Canadile Miners Mining 31,350,554 4. Mbada Diamonds Mining 14,764,060 5. Jinan Mining Mining 11,072,668 6. Gold Driven Tobacco Tobacco 10,622,789 7. Insing Investments Agriculture 10,187,158 8. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe Agriculture 4,336,765 9. Pacific Cigarette Company Tobacco 4,122,966 10. P T Royal Ostrindo Zimbabwe Manufacturing 2,784,459 11. Pan African Mining Mining 2,659,335 12. Turnall Manufacturing 2,379,579 13. Erdogal Enterprises Manufacturing 1,719,696 14. Central African Batteries Manufacturing 1,429,674 15. Muilholland Marketing t/a Farmgate Agriculture 1,266,576 16. Tigrina t/a Farmgate Agriculture 959,027 17. Cottrade Agriculture 777,070 18. Windmill Manufacturing 776,870 19. Tarisiro Mining Investments Mining 662,860 20. Steahurst Investments Agriculture 594,443 21. DMO Technological Services Manufacturing 582,240 22. Zimbabwe Diamond Education College Mining 475,463 23. Flair International Manufacturing 421,442 24. Chestergate Investments Agriculture 421,351 25. Cut Rag Processors Tobacco 418,200 26. United Refineries Ltd Manufacturing 387,180 27. Zimchem Refiners Manufacturing 342,487 28. Unilever South East Africa Manufacturing 315,194 29. Hereby Investments 313,500 30. Ace Hood Farm Agriculture 312,207 31. Hammer and Tongues 311,308 32. Slovay Trading Manufacturing 302,625 33. Weighbridge Tech Africa Manufacturing 301,575 34. Southern Cotton Company Agriculture 296,957 35. Raysen Commodities Cross Border Freight 293,461 36. Crest Poultry Group Agriculture 286,595 37. Fermex Manufacturing 280,763 38. Welmed Suppliers Cross Border Freight 280,500 39. Zimbabwe Gold Miners & Millers Association (ZIGMMA) Manufacturing 276,153 40. Sino-Zim Cotton Holdings Mining 269,181 41. Eaglemoss Enterprises Agriculture 249,106 42. Makeh Enterprises Cross Border Freight 228,034 43. South Wales Electric 227,040 44. Jinmac Zim Cotton Manufacturing 210,225 45. Tiltlark Trading t/a RM Tanneries Agriculture 205,065 46. Black Box Investments Agriculture 195,000 47. First Access Mining Manufacturing 183,503 48. Fossil Wood Exporters Manufacturing 180,000 49. Allen Wack and Shepherd Manufacturing 161,275 50. Coppleridge Enterprises 152,841 51. Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited Cross Border Freight 148,128 52. Rubber Products Manufacturers Manufacturing 145,032 53. Highdon Investments Manufacturing 144,000 54. Glanmot Manufacturing t/a Steel World Manufacturing 137,839 55. Good Memories Enterprises Manufacturing 135,418 56. Trafton Enterprises Cross Border Freight 127,960 57. Zimboy Shipping Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 121,034 58. River Ranch Limited t/a Limpopo Mineral Resources Limited Cross Border Freight 118,517 59. Dinwell Investments t/a Green Basket Mining 114,864 60. Fahad Investments Private Limited Agriculture 113,409 61. Corporate Appointments t/A Niloticus Trading Company Mining 112,555 62. Westwing Investments Manufacturing 112,238 63. Bernstein Clothing Cross Border Freight 111,163 64. Bell PTA Manufacturing 110,230 65. Beta Coal Manufacturing 108,122 66. Gatbro Zimbabwe Mining 107,460 67. Titantech 105,108 68. Elengrow Investments 100,188 69. Roselt Mitchel Enterprises t/a Metal Components Manufacturers Manufacturing 100,060 70. Revio Investment Manufacturing 100,000 71. PG Industries Zimbabwe Manufacturing 99,855 72. Maguteni Manufacturing 95,000 73. FSI Cotton 94,926 74. Glentime Investments Agriculture 93,890 75. Restapedic Bedding Manufacturing 91,260 76. Forbmat Investments Manufacturing 89,757 77. Smartwork Investments Manufacturing 89,108 78. Madzimure Resources Manufacturing 88,200 79. Seybest Enterprises Mining 84,000 80. Phat Monkeys Manufacturing 83,694 81. Innscor Distribution Zimbabwe Cross Border Freight 83,537 82. Streamlined Enterprises Manufacturing 82,320 83. Nyika Engineering and Technical Services Manufacturing 81,500 84. Sandawana Mines Manufacturing 81,384 85. Eagle Bulk Mining 80,400 86. Craster International Pvt Ltd Cross Border Freight 79,350 87. Spillset Enterprises Manufacturing 75,000 88. Longden Enterprises Mining 73,819 89. Spenbridge Investments Mining 73,762 90. Trackpoint Investments Cross Border Freight 73,130 91. Star Class Transport Manufacturing 73,113 92. Robson Tapfuma t/a Robtap Foods Cross Border Freight 72,280 93. Safari Trackers Cross Border Freight 70,260 94. Eastway Agritec International Tourism 70,200 95. Specialised Motors Agriculture 69,729 96. Tornridge Trading t/a Tornridge Trucking Cross Border Freight 67,974 97. Lancashire Steel Cross Border Freight 67,327 98. Cochrane Engineering Pvt Ltd Manufacturing 66,861 99. Straitia Investments Manufacturing 64,750 100. Apex Corporation t/a Zimcast Manufacturing 64,512 101. Garden Answer Investments Manufacturing 63,931 102. Houston Investments Cross Border Freight 61,514 103. Afro Elephant Trading Mining 60,000 104. Waterglass Products Agriculture 59,550 105. Car Point Manufacturing 59,400 106. Auto Mate Manufacturing 57,624 107. Notraught Trading Agriculture 57,456 108. PG Safety Glass Mining 57,295 109. Singmont Investments t/a The Capsicum Company Manufacturing 56,349 110. Cussons Minerals Agriculture 55,910 111. Shangking Investments t/a Unlimited Packaging Mining 54,926 112. Flair International Manufacturing 54,381 113. Gestant International Transport Cross Border Freight 52,333 114. New Century Hauliers t/a Brothers Distribution Network Cross Border Freight 52,104 115. Broadbridge Investments Mining 50,199 116. Ethadex Enterprises Agriculture 50,083 117. TN Harlequin Luxaire Limited Manufacturing 49,511 118. Tectrans (Pvt) Limited Manufacturing 49,500 119. Preston Transport Cross Border Freight 49,459 120. Aluminium Metal Industries Cross Border Freight 49,204 121. Reapers Manufacturing 47,625 122. Golden Horse Trading Company Manufacturing 46,860 123. Nakada Carriers Cross Border Freight 46,742 124. Exigency Transport Services Cross Border Freight 45,164 125. Gerribran Services t/a Transerv Cross Border Freight 45,016 126. Frank Collins Logistics Cross Border Freight 45,000 127. Open-House Trading Trading 44,100 128. See Order Investments Cross Border Freight 43,927 129. Learnmore Masendu t/a Rid-Bravo Investments Manufacturing 43,845 130. Dawson Enterprises Cross Border Freight 42,624 131. Bandon Enterprises Manufacturing 42,532 132. Hawton t/a IMF Business Services & IMF Technical Manufacturing 42,400 133. Wekai Copper Mining Cross Border Freight 42,000 134. Sedan Chair t/a National Fencing Mining 41,456 135. Transerv Manufacturing 41,424 136. Speciality Investments Cross Border Freight 41,000 137. Garwe Logistics (Pvt) Limited Cross Border Freight 40,732 138. Shepchiv Trucking Logistics Cross Border Freight 40,110 139. Honeywood Enterprises Cross Border Freight 39,759 140. W. Maungwe Timbers Manufacturing 39,600 141. Conveyor Dynamics Agriculture 38,789 142. Power Line Africa Zimbabwe Manufacturing 38,000 143. Ritbrey Enterprises Agriculture 37,600 144. Helioc Trading Mining 37,274 145. Croplink Manufacturing 36,641 146. Kicady Trading t/a Dalara Lounge Manufacturing 36,485 147. Lotrans Manufacturing 36,000 148. Adam Bede Agriculture 35,240 149. Shamid Trading t/a Boffs Carpets Manufacturing 34,967 150. Nagoya Minerals Mining Manufacturing 34,484 151. Classic Leaf Mining 34,467 152. Qudtrax Logistics Tobacco 34,103 153. Moorland Services Mining 33,633 154. Fuest Trading t/a Fuest Industrial Supplies Cross Border Freight 33,414 155. Patfra Investments t/a Salochin Freight Cross Border Freight 33,009 156. Nacrerock Enterprises Cross Border Freight 33,000 157. Pritsborough Marketing Manufacturing 33,000 158. Zimbinders Manufacturing 32,880 159. Capital Timbers Agriculture 32,752 160. Adhart Enterprises Agriculture 32,641 161. Excell Dental Services Manufacturing 32,609 162. Direct Conduit Trading Trading 31,983 163. G.T. Tavaruva t/a Mhunga Manufacturing 31,728 164. Swicha Investments t/a Lock Tile Cross Border Freight 31,273 165. Croslan Investments t/a Croslan Engineering Manufacturing 30,814 166. Gianfranco Trading Manufacturing 30,795 167. Mopta Industrial Chemicals 30,654 168. Associated Tyre and Tube Manufacturing 30,056 169. Safetime Trading Manufacturing 29,939 170. Tube & Pipe Industries Cross Border Freight 29,288 171. Coppleridge Enterprises Manufacturing 29,200 172. Wickfair Ventures Manufacturing 28,748 173. D. Bunjira and Sons Commodity Broker 28,727 174. Afri Safety Glass Manufacturing 28,036 175. Nene Trading Manufacturing 27,600 176. Cavort Ent t/a Sandoa Timbers Agriculture 27,555 177. Ionela Manufacturing 27,316 178. African Baskets Zimbabwe Manufacturing 26,110 179. Pups Transport Cross Border Freight 26,000 180. Mealgold Trading Private Limited Cross Border Freight 25,960 181. Mr Bristle Mining 25,893 182. Goodhope Leather Products Manufacturing 25,536 183. National Printing & Packing Manufacturing 25,408 184. Bruno Enterprises Manufacturing 25,360 185. R A Tavares t/a Agri-Solve Cross Border Freight 25,200 186. IGC Investments Agriculture 25,000 187. Expect Freight Manufacturing 25,000 188. Esquire Manufacturing 24,730 189. Krakatoa Investments 24,648 190. Sprint Engineering Cross Border Freight 24,600 191. Lion Match Manufacturing 24,400 192. Willow Creek Farm Manufacturing 24,395 193. Smoothend Carriers Cross Border Freight 24,263 194. Dermatech Enterprises Cross Border Freight 24,160 195. Solarquest Manufacturing 23,895 196. Hedgehold Trading t/a Manna Brands Manufacturing 23,750 197. Oxpool Trading Manufacturing 23,547 198. Munhuruka Transport t/a Unimodus Investments Cross Border Freight 23,178 199. Mirach Trading Cross Border Freight 22,950 200. Lusardi Investments Manufacturing 22,689 201. Radarbridge Trading Agriculture 22,497 202. Shelton Tozviitaseyi Mparutsa Agriculture 22,275 203. Prentech t/a Gardensite Farm Manufacturing 22,212 204. Two Keys Transport Agriculture 21,986 205. Sleb Trading Cross Border Freight 21,552 206. Almig Enterprises Cross Border Freight 21,550 207. Afroran Spinners Cross Border Freight 21,382 208. Rosvin Enterprises Manufacturing 21,051 209. Circumstantial Enterprises Agriculture 21,039 210. Fasi Enterprises Trading 20,773 211. Tripwin Investment Trading 20,110 212. L Kashaya Plant & Haulage Cross Border Freight 20,000 213. Fafa Investments Cross Border Freight 19,966 214. Rock Chemical Manufacturing 19,890 215. Eryhomely Choices Mining 19,695 216. Dellbrook Marketing Manufacturing 19,660 217. Remington Gold Cross Border Freight 19,650 218. Accuride Technologies t/a Accuride Transport Cross Border Freight 19,518 219. Relvok Trading Cross Border Freight 19,500 220. Teamshire Investments Agriculture 19,269 221. Love For Africa Agriculture 19,170 222. Porsche Investments Manufacturing 18,999 223. Kimberworth Investments t/a Sabi Gold Mine Manufacturing 18,733 224. Gramfreight Trucking (Pvt) Limited Mining 18,060 225. Appletune Investments Agriculture 18,038 226. Arthur Garden Engineering Manufacturing 18,000 227. Manwork Transport Agriculture 17,200 228. Sloanville Distributors Cross Border Freight 17,023 229. Masimba Macdonald Kanyangarara Cross Border Freight 17,000 230. Eagletron International Commodity Broker 16,912 231. Hubert Davies & Company Limited Manufacturing 16,836 232. Mutare Bottling Company Manufacturing 16,802 233. Briven Enterprises Manufacturing 16,650 234. Craitin Chemicals Agriculture 16,600 235. Run Transport Manufacturing 16,400 236. Lotus Transport Pl Cross Border Freight 16,377 237. G & W Industrial Minerals Transport 16,290 238. Liberty Maya Manufacturing 16,108 239. Bleak Investments t/a Topwheels Car Market Manufacturing 16,000 240. Tranne Hauliers Manufacturing 15,930 241. Bedra Enterprises Cross Border Freight 15,915 242. W. Tasiyana Enterprises t/a Bowden Fresh Produce Manufacturing 15,810 243. Kassim Investments Agriculture 15,688 244. Scottco Cross Border Freight 15,433 245. Precision Grinders Engineers t/a Mutufu Investments Agriculture 15,412 246. Discovery Incorporated t/a Manica Timbers Manufacturing 15,092 247. Kynas Trading Agriculture 15,050 248. Dandin Marketing Cross Border Freight 14,902 249. Midlands Ferro Alloy Cross Border Freight 14,800 250. Computer Certified Warehouse Mining 14,707 251. Plumridge Trading 14,178 252. Ordovician Investments Cross Border Freight 14,154 253. Loben Transport Services Cross Border Freight 13,904 254. Print Media Distribution Cross Border Freight 13,600 255. Kurken Trading Manufacturing 13,549 256. Techmate Engineering t/a Stall Holder Investments Manufacturing 13,484 257. Lockhart-Scott Screenlitho Cross Border Freight 13,430 258. Load Engineering Private Limited Manufacturing 13,359 259. Windlesham Trading Manufacturing 13,350 260. Costimbers Mining 13,146 261. Enstom Transport Manufacturing 13,136 262. Carnivore Enterprises t/a Lion Encounter Cross Border Freight 13,060 263. Canon Paterson Crafts Centre Cooperative Tourism 12,729 264. Fleximail Agriculture 12,566 265. Goodsay Investments t/a House-Hold Brands Manufacturing 12,540 266. Loweria Trading Agriculture 12,467 267. Billview Investments t/a Mark Africa Freight Manufacturing 12,414 268. Agromart t/a Zandflora Cross Border Freight 12,296 269. Trishburn Enterprises Agriculture 12,152 270. Bar Boutique t/a Multi-Dimensional Logistics Agriculture 12,100 271. Brynstone Motors Manufacturing 12,000 272. Vansque Investments t/a Makiman Cargo Cross Border Freight 12,000 273. Jewal-K & Co Investments Cross Border Freight 11,896 274. W & K Earth Movers And Plant Hire Cross Border Freight 11,734 275. Rocket Electrical Cross Border Freight 11,516 276. Prochem Manufacturing 11,483 277. Nigel Foundries Manufacturing 11,225 278. G & M Distributors Manufacturing 11,200 279. Rubber and Allied Products Cross Border Freight 11,159 280. Shaka Hills Farm Manufacturing 11,060 281. Dongo Sawmill Agriculture 10,816 282. Celramah Investments Agriculture 10,800 283. Malbok Trading Manufacturing 10,724 284. Stop Start Engineering Manufacturing 10,406 Total 237,452,276

CATEGORY II: Illicit Financial Flows – funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe

CATEGORY III: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds externalised to foreign banks in cash or under spurious transactions