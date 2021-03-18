Difference between revisions of "List of Externalised Money: (March 2018)"
| width="133" | <strong>Amount (USD)</strong>
| width="133" | <strong>Amount (USD)</strong>
| width="349" | 1. African Associated Mines
| width="349" | 1. African Associated Mines
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 62,049,622
| width="133" | 62,049,622
| width="349" | 2. Marange Resources
| width="349" | 2. Marange Resources
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 54,238,249
| width="133" | 54,238,249
| width="349" | 3. Canadile Miners
| width="349" | 3. Canadile Miners
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 31,350,554
| width="133" | 31,350,554
| width="349" | 4. Mbada Diamonds
| width="349" | 4. Mbada Diamonds
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 14,764,060
| width="133" | 14,764,060
| width="349" | 5. Jinan Mining
| width="349" | 5. Jinan Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 11,072,668
| width="133" | 11,072,668
| width="349" | 6. Gold Driven Tobacco
| width="349" | 6. Gold Driven Tobacco
| width="142" | Tobacco
| width="142" | Tobacco
| width="133" | 10,622,789
| width="133" | 10,622,789
| width="349" | 7. Insing
| width="349" | 7. Insing
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="133" | 10,187,158
| width="133" | 10,187,158
| width="349" | 8. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe
| width="349" | 8. Allied TimbersZimbabwe
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="133" | 4,336,765
| width="133" | 4,336,765
| width="349" | 9. Pacific Cigarette Company
| width="349" | 9. Pacific Cigarette Company
| width="142" | Tobacco
| width="142" | Tobacco
| width="133" | 4,122,966
| width="133" | 4,122,966
| width="349" | 10. P T Royal Ostrindo Zimbabwe
| width="349" | 10. P T Royal OstrindoZimbabwe
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="133" | 2,784,459
| width="133" | 2,784,459
| width="349" | 11. Pan African Mining
| width="349" | 11. Pan African Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="142" | Mining
| width="133" | 2,659,335
| width="133" | 2,659,335
| width="349" | 12. Turnall
| width="349" | 12. Turnall
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="133" | 2,379,579
| width="133" | 2,379,579
| width="349" | 13. Erdogal Enterprises
| width="349" | 13. Erdogal Enterprises
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="133" | 1,719,696
| width="133" | 1,719,696
| width="349" | 14. Central African Batteries
| width="349" | 14. Central African Batteries
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="133" | 1,429,674
| width="133" | 1,429,674
|Line 1,070:
| width="133" | 12,540
| width="133" | 12,540
| width="349" | 266. Loweria Trading
| width="349" | 266. Loweria Trading
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="133" | 12,467
| width="133" | 12,467
| width="349" | 267. Billview
| width="349" | 267. Billview t/a Mark Africa Freight
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="142" | Manufacturing
| width="133" | 12,414
| width="133" | 12,414
| width="349" | 268.
| width="349" | 268. t/a Zandflora
| width="142" | Cross Border Freight
| width="142" | Cross Border Freight
| width="133" | 12,296
| width="133" | 12,296
| width="349" | 269. Trishburn Enterprises
| width="349" | 269. Trishburn Enterprises
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="142" | Agriculture
| width="133" | 12,152
| width="133" | 12,152
|Line 1,161:
| 1.
| 1.
| Ekusileni Medical Centre
| Ekusileni Medical Centre
| <strong>3,098,793</strong>
| <strong>3,098,793</strong>
| 2.
| 2.
| Mosdek Investments Pvt Ltd
| Mosdek InvestmentsPvt Ltd
| <strong>2,942,364</strong>
| <strong>2,942,364</strong>
| 3.
| 3.
| Fuel Cafe Trading (Pvt) Ltd
| Fuel Cafe Trading(Pvt) Ltd
| <strong>2,477,672</strong>
| <strong>2,477,672</strong>
| 4.
| 4.
| Planas Trading P/L
| Planas TradingP/L
| <strong>2,282,995</strong>
| <strong>2,282,995</strong>
| 5.
| 5.
| Bestridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd
| Bestridge EnterprisesPvt Ltd
| <strong>1,847,024</strong>
| <strong>1,847,024</strong>
| 6.
| 6.
| Wisepux Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
| Wisepux Enterprises(Pvt) Limited
| <strong>1,707,270</strong>
| <strong>1,707,270</strong>
| 7.
| 7.
| Dawson Enterprises
| Dawson Enterprises
| <strong>1,638,522</strong>
| <strong>1,638,522</strong>
| 8.
| 8.
| Box Quip Investments Pvt Ltd
| Box Quip InvestmentsPvt Ltd
| <strong>1,496,000</strong>
| <strong>1,496,000</strong>
| 9.
| 9.
| Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
| Housing CorporationZimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
| <strong>1,463,800</strong>
| <strong>1,463,800</strong>
| 10.
| 10.
| Bethel Communications
| Bethel Communications
| <strong>1,210,560</strong>
| <strong>1,210,560</strong>
| 11.
| 11.
| Hill Bed Pvt Ltd
| Hill BedPvt Ltd
| <strong>1,161,151</strong>
| <strong>1,161,151</strong>
| 12.
| 12.
| Roadquip View Pvt Ltd
| Roadquip ViewPvt Ltd
| <strong>1,100,000</strong>
| <strong>1,100,000</strong>
| 13.
| 13.
| Hillbrave Investments
| Hillbrave Investments
| <strong>1,094,255</strong>
| <strong>1,094,255</strong>
| 14.
| 14.
| Skindat Investments P/L
| Skindat InvestmentsP/L
| <strong>1,042,000</strong>
| <strong>1,042,000</strong>
| 15.
| 15.
| Speedlink Cargo
| Speedlink Cargo
| <strong>1,015,228</strong>
| <strong>1,015,228</strong>
| 16.
| 16.
| Humble Enterprises P/L T/A Maps Dist.
| Humble EnterprisesP/L T/A Maps Dist.
| <strong>1,010,000</strong>
| <strong>1,010,000</strong>
| 17.
| 17.
| Adherechem (Private) Limited
| Adherechem(Private) Limited
| <strong>1,002,476</strong>
| <strong>1,002,476</strong>
| 18.
| 18.
| Duab International
| Duab International
| <strong>897,394</strong>
| <strong>897,394</strong>
| 19.
| 19.
| Go Figure Trading P/L
| Go Figure TradingP/L
| <strong>856,000</strong>
| <strong>856,000</strong>
| 20.
| 20.
| Strands Collection Pvt Ltd
| Strands CollectionPvt Ltd
| <strong>817,000</strong>
| <strong>817,000</strong>
|-
|Line 1,245:
|-
|-
| 22.
|−
| Bt Critical Power (Pvt) Limited
| Bt Critical Power(Pvt) Limited
| <strong>738,620</strong>
| <strong>738,620</strong>
|-
| 23.
| 23.
| Froriscent Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|+
| Froriscent EnterprisesPvt Ltd
| <strong>720,000</strong>
|-
|-
| 24.
|−
| Vasachi Kindy Fashions And Shoes
| Vasachi Kindy Fashions And Shoes
| <strong>688,748</strong>
| <strong>688,748</strong>
|-
| 25.
| 25.
| Qingshan Investments Private Limited
|+
| Qingshan InvestmentsPrivate Limited
| <strong>678,623</strong>
|-
|-
| 26.
|−
| Eager Eagle Investments
| Eager EagleInvestments
| <strong>677,235</strong>
| <strong>677,235</strong>
|-
| 27.
| 27.
| Smut Investments P/L
|+
| Smut InvestmentsP/L
| <strong>669,161</strong>
|-
|-
| 28.
|−
| Mendridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd
| Mendridge EnterprisesPvt Ltd
| <strong>660,275</strong>
| <strong>660,275</strong>
|-
| 29.
| 29.
| Prolord Investments Pvt Ltd
|+
| Prolord InvestmentsPvt Ltd
| <strong>640,100</strong>
|-
|-
| 30.
|−
| Fir Fern Investments Pl
| Fir Fern InvestmentsPl
| <strong>634,105</strong>
| <strong>634,105</strong>
|-
| 31.
| 31.
| Aloxisu Investments
|+
| Aloxisu Investments
| <strong>605,925</strong>
|-
|-
| 32.
|−
| Romensdale
| Romensdale
| <strong>604,000</strong>
| <strong>604,000</strong>
|-
| 33.
| 33.
| Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd
|+
| Africa Arise InitiativePvt Ltd
| <strong>575,000</strong>
|-
|-
| 34.
|−
| Sublitex P/L
| SublitexP/L
| <strong>567,612</strong>
| <strong>567,612</strong>
|-
| 35.
| 35.
| Quatsino Trading
|+
| Quatsino Trading
| <strong>563,500</strong>
|-
|-
| 36.
|−
| Neyflux Investments P/L
| Neyflux InvestmentsP/L
| <strong>556,000</strong>
| <strong>556,000</strong>
|-
| 37.
| 37.
| Line Petroleum Private Limited
|+
| Line PetroleumPrivate Limited
| <strong>555,000</strong>
|-
|-
| 38.
|−
| Mong Enterprises P/L
| Mong EnterprisesP/L
| <strong>539,780</strong>
| <strong>539,780</strong>
|-
| 39.
| 39.
| Palehouse Investments
|+
| Palehouse Investments
| <strong>517,188</strong>
|-
|-
| 40.
|−
| Elite Car Hire
| Elite Car Hire
| <strong>513,668</strong>
| <strong>513,668</strong>
|-
| 41.
| 41.
| Tractive Power Holdings
|+
| Tractive Power Holdings
| <strong>502,466</strong>
|-
|-
| 42.
|−
| House Of Kerzner
| House Of Kerzner
| <strong>490,225</strong>
| <strong>490,225</strong>
|-
| 43.
| 43.
| Brown International Zimbabwe
|+
| Brown InternationalZimbabwe
| <strong>489,140</strong>
|-
|-
| 44.
|−
| Association Of Chinese Nationals
| Association Of Chinese Nationals
| <strong>481,000</strong>
| <strong>481,000</strong>
|-
| 45.
| 45.
| Motus Holdings
|+
| Motus Holdings
| <strong>473,500</strong>
|-
|-
| 46.
|−
| Architectural Aluminium
| Architectural Aluminium
| <strong>447,533</strong>
| <strong>447,533</strong>
|-
| 47.
| 47.
| Bexcelia Enterprises
|+
| Bexcelia Enterprises
| <strong>432,320</strong>
|-
|-
| 48.
|−
| Flancost Investments Pvt Ltd
| Flancost InvestmentsPvt Ltd
| <strong>427,000</strong>
| <strong>427,000</strong>
|-
| 49.
| 49.
| Yikang Song T/A Nakanaka Foods
|+
| Yikang SongT/A Nakanaka Foods
| <strong>423,769</strong>
|-
|-
| 50.
|−
| Transfrontier Investments Pvt Ltd
| Transfrontier InvestmentsPvt Ltd
| <strong>414,680</strong>
| <strong>414,680</strong>
|-
| 51.
| 51.
| Talpan Trading Pl
|+
| Talpan TradingPl
| <strong>413,735</strong>
|-
|-
| 52.
|−
| Rewstand Enterprises P/L
| Rewstand EnterprisesP/L
| <strong>413,043</strong>
| <strong>413,043</strong>
|-
| 53.
| 53.
| Golly Trading Pvt Ltd
|+
| Golly TradingPvt Ltd
| <strong>407,938</strong>
|-
|-
| 54.
|−
| Shoumei Lin T/A Newzist Trading
| Shoumei LinT/A Newzist Trading
| <strong>399,000</strong>
| <strong>399,000</strong>
|-
| 55.
| 55.
| Kuchiwa Shop
|+
| Kuchiwa Shop
| <strong>396,950</strong>
|-
|-
| 56.
|−
| Zhang Ming Guang T/A Happy Trading
| Zhang Ming GuangT/A Happy Trading
| <strong>387,500</strong>
| <strong>387,500</strong>
|-
| 57.
| 57.
| Zim China International Minerals
|+
| Zim China International Minerals
| <strong>381,050</strong>
|-
|-
| 58.
|−
| Agro Troops (Pvt) Ltd
| Agro Troops(Pvt) Ltd
| <strong>369,214</strong>
| <strong>369,214</strong>
|-
| 59.
| 59.
| Wakewill Enterprises P/L
|+
| Wakewill EnterprisesP/L
| <strong>367,406</strong>
|-
|-
| 60.
|−
| Karimba Estates Joint Venture Pvt Ltd
| Karimba Estates Joint VenturePvt Ltd
| <strong>360,432</strong>
| <strong>360,432</strong>
|-
| 61.
| 61.
| Detect Investments
|+
| Detect Investments
| <strong>359,997</strong>
|-
|-
| 62.
|−
| Golden Trading International Holding Ltd
| Golden Trading International HoldingLtd
| <strong>350,000</strong>
| <strong>350,000</strong>
|-
| 63.
| 63.
| Mahabir Industries & Allied Works
|+
| Mahabir Industries & Allied Works
| <strong>327,653</strong>
|-
|-
|Line 1,417:
|-
| 65.
| 65.
| Likvee Investments
|+
| Likvee Investments
| <strong>321,025</strong>
|-
|-
| 66.
|−
| Classgrove Enterprises
| Classgrove Enterprises
| <strong>320,000</strong>
| <strong>320,000</strong>
|-
| 67.
| 67.
| Lake Lodges P/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge
|+
| Lake LodgesP/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge
| <strong>313,334</strong>
|-
|-
| 68.
|−
| Domax Private Limited
| Domax Private Limited
| <strong>311,451</strong>
| <strong>311,451</strong>
|-
| 69.
| 69.
| Solution Gates Pvt Ltd
|+
| Solution GatesPvt Ltd
| <strong>311,066</strong>
|-
|-
| 70.
|−
| Kexten Trading Pvt Ltd
| Kexten TradingPvt Ltd
| <strong>304,730</strong>
| <strong>304,730</strong>
|-
| 71.
| 71.
| Jeegore Holdings
|+
| Jeegore Holdings
| <strong>302,282</strong>
|-
|-
| 72.
|−
| Petkov Investments
| Petkov Investments
| <strong>300,000</strong>
| <strong>300,000</strong>
|-
|Line 1,453:
|-
| 74.
| 74.
| Romensdale Investments P/L
|+
| Romensdale InvestmentsP/L
| <strong>299,600</strong>
|-
|-
| 75.
|−
| Conest
| Conest
| <strong>286,146</strong>
| <strong>286,146</strong>
|-
| 76.
| 76.
| Westgarden Enterprises P/L
|+
| Westgarden EnterprisesP/L
| <strong>282,855</strong>
|-
|-
| 77.
|−
| Fraser Alexander Zimbabwe
| Fraser AlexanderZimbabwe
| <strong>281,882</strong>
| <strong>281,882</strong>
|-
| 78.
| 78.
| Graton Investments
|+
| Graton Investments
| <strong>278,397</strong>
|-
|-
| 79.
|−
| Puzey & Payne
| Puzey & Payne
| <strong>276,895</strong>
| <strong>276,895</strong>
|-
| 80.
| 80.
| Manjom Investments
|+
| Manjom Investments
| <strong>275,968</strong>
|-
|-
| 81.
|−
| Geribran Services T/A Transerv
| Geribran ServicesT/A Transerv
| <strong>275,000</strong>
| <strong>275,000</strong>
|-
| 82.
| 82.
| Fruitstone Investments
|+
| Fruitstone Investments
| <strong>272,177</strong>
|-
|-
| 83.
|−
| Aitocs Motors
| Aitocs Motors
| <strong>269,023</strong>
| <strong>269,023</strong>
|-
| 84.
| 84.
| Heritage House
|+
| Heritage House
| <strong>268,601</strong>
|-
|-
| 85.
|−
| Larbone Trading
| Larbone Trading
| <strong>267,000</strong>
| <strong>267,000</strong>
|-
| 86.
| 86.
| Movedeal Trading P/L
|+
| Movedeal TradingP/L
| <strong>266,046</strong>
|-
|-
| 87.
|−
| Telstone Trading (Pvt) Ltd
| Telstone Trading(Pvt) Ltd
| <strong>260,161</strong>
| <strong>260,161</strong>
|-
| 88.
| 88.
| Triplepay Communications
|+
| Triplepay Communications
| <strong>259,847</strong>
|-
|-
| 89.
|−
| Hilmax Engineering Pvt Ltd
| Hilmax EngineeringPvt Ltd
| <strong>259,442</strong>
| <strong>259,442</strong>
|-
| 90.
| 90.
| Angel Trading
|+
| Angel Trading
| <strong>257,000</strong>
|-
|-
| 91.
|−
| Bizzsite Investments
| Bizzsite Investments
| <strong>256,800</strong>
| <strong>256,800</strong>
|-
| 92.
| 92.
| Paul & Greg Investments
|+
| Paul & Greg Investments
| <strong>254,000</strong>
|-
|-
| 93.
|−
| Medcliff Pharma Distributors Pl
| Medcliff Pharma DistributorsPl
| <strong>252,827</strong>
| <strong>252,827</strong>
|-
| 94.
| 94.
| Neon Shades Pvt Ltd
|+
| Neon ShadesPvt Ltd
| <strong>251,323</strong>
|-
|-
| 95.
|−
| Pathfinder (Pvt)Ltd
| Pathfinder(Pvt)Ltd
| <strong>250,000</strong>
| <strong>250,000</strong>
|-
| 96.
| 96.
| Zipcode Investments
|+
| Zipcode Investments
| <strong>248,940</strong>
|-
|-
| 97.
|−
| Lintrust Investments P/L
| Lintrust InvestmentsP/L
| <strong>248,031</strong>
| <strong>248,031</strong>
|-
| 98.
| 98.
| Drip Tech (Pvt) Limited
|+
| Drip Tech(Pvt) Limited
| <strong>235,373</strong>
|-
|-
| 99.
|−
| Canequip (Pvt) Ltd
| Canequip(Pvt) Ltd
| <strong>234,348</strong>
| <strong>234,348</strong>
|-
| 100.
| 100.
| Ocean Hair And Beauty
|+
| Ocean Hair And Beauty
| <strong>234,056</strong>
|-
|-
| 101.
|−
| Unifreight Africa Limited
| Unifreight Africa Limited
| <strong>233,000</strong>
| <strong>233,000</strong>
|-
|Line 7,916:
|
|}
|+
For a detailed history of externalisation of funds in Zimbabwe Click Here
CATEGORY I: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds Externalised through Non Repatriation Of Export Proceeds
|Name of Exporter
|Sector
|Amount (USD)
|1. African Associated Mines
|Mining
|62,049,622
|2. Marange Resources
|Mining
|54,238,249
|3. Canadile Miners
|Mining
|31,350,554
|4. Mbada Diamonds
|Mining
|14,764,060
|5. Jinan Mining
|Mining
|11,072,668
|6. Gold Driven Tobacco
|Tobacco
|10,622,789
|7. Insing Investments
|Agriculture
|10,187,158
|8. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe
|Agriculture
|4,336,765
|9. Pacific Cigarette Company
|Tobacco
|4,122,966
|10. P T Royal Ostrindo Zimbabwe
|Manufacturing
|2,784,459
|11. Pan African Mining
|Mining
|2,659,335
|12. Turnall
|Manufacturing
|2,379,579
|13. Erdogal Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|1,719,696
|14. Central African Batteries
|Manufacturing
|1,429,674
|15. Muilholland Marketing t/a Farmgate
|Agriculture
|1,266,576
|16. Tigrina t/a Farmgate
|Agriculture
|959,027
|17. Cottrade
|Agriculture
|777,070
|18. Windmill
|Manufacturing
|776,870
|19. Tarisiro Mining Investments
|Mining
|662,860
|20. Steahurst Investments
|Agriculture
|594,443
|21. DMO Technological Services
|Manufacturing
|582,240
|22. Zimbabwe Diamond Education College
|Mining
|475,463
|23. Flair International
|Manufacturing
|421,442
|24. Chestergate Investments
|Agriculture
|421,351
|25. Cut Rag Processors
|Tobacco
|418,200
|26. United Refineries Ltd
|Manufacturing
|387,180
|27. Zimchem Refiners
|Manufacturing
|342,487
|28. Unilever South East Africa
|Manufacturing
|315,194
|29. Hereby Investments
|313,500
|30. Ace Hood Farm
|Agriculture
|312,207
|31. Hammer and Tongues
|311,308
|32. Slovay Trading
|Manufacturing
|302,625
|33. Weighbridge Tech Africa
|Manufacturing
|301,575
|34. Southern Cotton Company
|Agriculture
|296,957
|35. Raysen Commodities
|Cross Border Freight
|293,461
|36. Crest Poultry Group
|Agriculture
|286,595
|37. Fermex
|Manufacturing
|280,763
|38. Welmed Suppliers
|Cross Border Freight
|280,500
|39. Zimbabwe Gold Miners & Millers Association (ZIGMMA)
|Manufacturing
|276,153
|40. Sino-Zim Cotton Holdings
|Mining
|269,181
|41. Eaglemoss Enterprises
|Agriculture
|249,106
|42. Makeh Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|228,034
|43. South Wales Electric
|227,040
|44. Jinmac Zim Cotton
|Manufacturing
|210,225
|45. Tiltlark Trading t/a RM Tanneries
|Agriculture
|205,065
|46. Black Box Investments
|Agriculture
|195,000
|47. First Access Mining
|Manufacturing
|183,503
|48. Fossil Wood Exporters
|Manufacturing
|180,000
|49. Allen Wack and Shepherd
|Manufacturing
|161,275
|50. Coppleridge Enterprises
|152,841
|51. Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited
|Cross Border Freight
|148,128
|52. Rubber Products Manufacturers
|Manufacturing
|145,032
|53. Highdon Investments
|Manufacturing
|144,000
|54. Glanmot Manufacturing t/a Steel World
|Manufacturing
|137,839
|55. Good Memories Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|135,418
|56. Trafton Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|127,960
|57. Zimboy Shipping Pvt Ltd
|Manufacturing
|121,034
|58. River Ranch Limited t/a Limpopo Mineral Resources Limited
|Cross Border Freight
|118,517
|59. Dinwell Investments t/a Green Basket
|Mining
|114,864
|60. Fahad Investments Private Limited
|Agriculture
|113,409
|61. Corporate Appointments t/A Niloticus Trading Company
|Mining
|112,555
|62. Westwing Investments
|Manufacturing
|112,238
|63. Bernstein Clothing
|Cross Border Freight
|111,163
|64. Bell PTA
|Manufacturing
|110,230
|65. Beta Coal
|Manufacturing
|108,122
|66. Gatbro Zimbabwe
|Mining
|107,460
|67. Titantech
|105,108
|68. Elengrow Investments
|100,188
|69. Roselt Mitchel Enterprises t/a Metal Components Manufacturers
|Manufacturing
|100,060
|70. Revio Investment
|Manufacturing
|100,000
|71. PG Industries Zimbabwe
|Manufacturing
|99,855
|72. Maguteni
|Manufacturing
|95,000
|73. FSI Cotton
|94,926
|74. Glentime Investments
|Agriculture
|93,890
|75. Restapedic Bedding
|Manufacturing
|91,260
|76. Forbmat Investments
|Manufacturing
|89,757
|77. Smartwork Investments
|Manufacturing
|89,108
|78. Madzimure Resources
|Manufacturing
|88,200
|79. Seybest Enterprises
|Mining
|84,000
|80. Phat Monkeys
|Manufacturing
|83,694
|81. Innscor Distribution Zimbabwe
|Cross Border Freight
|83,537
|82. Streamlined Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|82,320
|83. Nyika Engineering and Technical Services
|Manufacturing
|81,500
|84. Sandawana Mines
|Manufacturing
|81,384
|85. Eagle Bulk
|Mining
|80,400
|86. Craster International Pvt Ltd
|Cross Border Freight
|79,350
|87. Spillset Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|75,000
|88. Longden Enterprises
|Mining
|73,819
|89. Spenbridge Investments
|Mining
|73,762
|90. Trackpoint Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|73,130
|91. Star Class Transport
|Manufacturing
|73,113
|92. Robson Tapfuma t/a Robtap Foods
|Cross Border Freight
|72,280
|93. Safari Trackers
|Cross Border Freight
|70,260
|94. Eastway Agritec International
|Tourism
|70,200
|95. Specialised Motors
|Agriculture
|69,729
|96. Tornridge Trading t/a Tornridge Trucking
|Cross Border Freight
|67,974
|97. Lancashire Steel
|Cross Border Freight
|67,327
|98. Cochrane Engineering Pvt Ltd
|Manufacturing
|66,861
|99. Straitia Investments
|Manufacturing
|64,750
|100. Apex Corporation t/a Zimcast
|Manufacturing
|64,512
|101. Garden Answer Investments
|Manufacturing
|63,931
|102. Houston Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|61,514
|103. Afro Elephant Trading
|Mining
|60,000
|104. Waterglass Products
|Agriculture
|59,550
|105. Car Point
|Manufacturing
|59,400
|106. Auto Mate
|Manufacturing
|57,624
|107. Notraught Trading
|Agriculture
|57,456
|108. PG Safety Glass
|Mining
|57,295
|109. Singmont Investments t/a The Capsicum Company
|Manufacturing
|56,349
|110. Cussons Minerals
|Agriculture
|55,910
|111. Shangking Investments t/a Unlimited Packaging
|Mining
|54,926
|112. Flair International
|Manufacturing
|54,381
|113. Gestant International Transport
|Cross Border Freight
|52,333
|114. New Century Hauliers t/a Brothers Distribution Network
|Cross Border Freight
|52,104
|115. Broadbridge Investments
|Mining
|50,199
|116. Ethadex Enterprises
|Agriculture
|50,083
|117. TN Harlequin Luxaire Limited
|Manufacturing
|49,511
|118. Tectrans (Pvt) Limited
|Manufacturing
|49,500
|119. Preston Transport
|Cross Border Freight
|49,459
|120. Aluminium Metal Industries
|Cross Border Freight
|49,204
|121. Reapers
|Manufacturing
|47,625
|122. Golden Horse Trading Company
|Manufacturing
|46,860
|123. Nakada Carriers
|Cross Border Freight
|46,742
|124. Exigency Transport Services
|Cross Border Freight
|45,164
|125. Gerribran Services t/a Transerv
|Cross Border Freight
|45,016
|126. Frank Collins Logistics
|Cross Border Freight
|45,000
|127. Open-House Trading
|Trading
|44,100
|128. See Order Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|43,927
|129. Learnmore Masendu t/a Rid-Bravo Investments
|Manufacturing
|43,845
|130. Dawson Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|42,624
|131. Bandon Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|42,532
|132. Hawton t/a IMF Business Services & IMF Technical
|Manufacturing
|42,400
|133. Wekai Copper Mining
|Cross Border Freight
|42,000
|134. Sedan Chair t/a National Fencing
|Mining
|41,456
|135. Transerv
|Manufacturing
|41,424
|136. Speciality Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|41,000
|137. Garwe Logistics (Pvt) Limited
|Cross Border Freight
|40,732
|138. Shepchiv Trucking Logistics
|Cross Border Freight
|40,110
|139. Honeywood Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|39,759
|140. W. Maungwe Timbers
|Manufacturing
|39,600
|141. Conveyor Dynamics
|Agriculture
|38,789
|142. Power Line Africa Zimbabwe
|Manufacturing
|38,000
|143. Ritbrey Enterprises
|Agriculture
|37,600
|144. Helioc Trading
|Mining
|37,274
|145. Croplink
|Manufacturing
|36,641
|146. Kicady Trading t/a Dalara Lounge
|Manufacturing
|36,485
|147. Lotrans
|Manufacturing
|36,000
|148. Adam Bede
|Agriculture
|35,240
|149. Shamid Trading t/a Boffs Carpets
|Manufacturing
|34,967
|150. Nagoya Minerals Mining
|Manufacturing
|34,484
|151. Classic Leaf
|Mining
|34,467
|152. Qudtrax Logistics
|Tobacco
|34,103
|153. Moorland Services
|Mining
|33,633
|154. Fuest Trading t/a Fuest Industrial Supplies
|Cross Border Freight
|33,414
|155. Patfra Investments t/a Salochin Freight
|Cross Border Freight
|33,009
|156. Nacrerock Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|33,000
|157. Pritsborough Marketing
|Manufacturing
|33,000
|158. Zimbinders
|Manufacturing
|32,880
|159. Capital Timbers
|Agriculture
|32,752
|160. Adhart Enterprises
|Agriculture
|32,641
|161. Excell Dental Services
|Manufacturing
|32,609
|162. Direct Conduit Trading
|Trading
|31,983
|163. G.T. Tavaruva t/a Mhunga
|Manufacturing
|31,728
|164. Swicha Investments t/a Lock Tile
|Cross Border Freight
|31,273
|165. Croslan Investments t/a Croslan Engineering
|Manufacturing
|30,814
|166. Gianfranco Trading
|Manufacturing
|30,795
|167. Mopta Industrial Chemicals
|30,654
|168. Associated Tyre and Tube
|Manufacturing
|30,056
|169. Safetime Trading
|Manufacturing
|29,939
|170. Tube & Pipe Industries
|Cross Border Freight
|29,288
|171. Coppleridge Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|29,200
|172. Wickfair Ventures
|Manufacturing
|28,748
|173. D. Bunjira and Sons
|Commodity Broker
|28,727
|174. Afri Safety Glass
|Manufacturing
|28,036
|175. Nene Trading
|Manufacturing
|27,600
|176. Cavort Ent t/a Sandoa Timbers
|Agriculture
|27,555
|177. Ionela
|Manufacturing
|27,316
|178. African Baskets Zimbabwe
|Manufacturing
|26,110
|179. Pups Transport
|Cross Border Freight
|26,000
|180. Mealgold Trading Private Limited
|Cross Border Freight
|25,960
|181. Mr Bristle
|Mining
|25,893
|182. Goodhope Leather Products
|Manufacturing
|25,536
|183. National Printing & Packing
|Manufacturing
|25,408
|184. Bruno Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|25,360
|185. R A Tavares t/a Agri-Solve
|Cross Border Freight
|25,200
|186. IGC Investments
|Agriculture
|25,000
|187. Expect Freight
|Manufacturing
|25,000
|188. Esquire
|Manufacturing
|24,730
|189. Krakatoa Investments
|24,648
|190. Sprint Engineering
|Cross Border Freight
|24,600
|191. Lion Match
|Manufacturing
|24,400
|192. Willow Creek Farm
|Manufacturing
|24,395
|193. Smoothend Carriers
|Cross Border Freight
|24,263
|194. Dermatech Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|24,160
|195. Solarquest
|Manufacturing
|23,895
|196. Hedgehold Trading t/a Manna Brands
|Manufacturing
|23,750
|197. Oxpool Trading
|Manufacturing
|23,547
|198. Munhuruka Transport t/a Unimodus Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|23,178
|199. Mirach Trading
|Cross Border Freight
|22,950
|200. Lusardi Investments
|Manufacturing
|22,689
|201. Radarbridge Trading
|Agriculture
|22,497
|202. Shelton Tozviitaseyi Mparutsa
|Agriculture
|22,275
|203. Prentech t/a Gardensite Farm
|Manufacturing
|22,212
|204. Two Keys Transport
|Agriculture
|21,986
|205. Sleb Trading
|Cross Border Freight
|21,552
|206. Almig Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|21,550
|207. Afroran Spinners
|Cross Border Freight
|21,382
|208. Rosvin Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|21,051
|209. Circumstantial Enterprises
|Agriculture
|21,039
|210. Fasi Enterprises
|Trading
|20,773
|211. Tripwin Investment
|Trading
|20,110
|212. L Kashaya Plant & Haulage
|Cross Border Freight
|20,000
|213. Fafa Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|19,966
|214. Rock Chemical
|Manufacturing
|19,890
|215. Eryhomely Choices
|Mining
|19,695
|216. Dellbrook Marketing
|Manufacturing
|19,660
|217. Remington Gold
|Cross Border Freight
|19,650
|218. Accuride Technologies t/a Accuride Transport
|Cross Border Freight
|19,518
|219. Relvok Trading
|Cross Border Freight
|19,500
|220. Teamshire Investments
|Agriculture
|19,269
|221. Love For Africa
|Agriculture
|19,170
|222. Porsche Investments
|Manufacturing
|18,999
|223. Kimberworth Investments t/a Sabi Gold Mine
|Manufacturing
|18,733
|224. Gramfreight Trucking (Pvt) Limited
|Mining
|18,060
|225. Appletune Investments
|Agriculture
|18,038
|226. Arthur Garden Engineering
|Manufacturing
|18,000
|227. Manwork Transport
|Agriculture
|17,200
|228. Sloanville Distributors
|Cross Border Freight
|17,023
|229. Masimba Macdonald Kanyangarara
|Cross Border Freight
|17,000
|230. Eagletron International
|Commodity Broker
|16,912
|231. Hubert Davies & Company Limited
|Manufacturing
|16,836
|232. Mutare Bottling Company
|Manufacturing
|16,802
|233. Briven Enterprises
|Manufacturing
|16,650
|234. Craitin Chemicals
|Agriculture
|16,600
|235. Run Transport
|Manufacturing
|16,400
|236. Lotus Transport Pl
|Cross Border Freight
|16,377
|237. G & W Industrial Minerals
|Transport
|16,290
|238. Liberty Maya
|Manufacturing
|16,108
|239. Bleak Investments t/a Topwheels Car Market
|Manufacturing
|16,000
|240. Tranne Hauliers
|Manufacturing
|15,930
|241. Bedra Enterprises
|Cross Border Freight
|15,915
|242. W. Tasiyana Enterprises t/a Bowden Fresh Produce
|Manufacturing
|15,810
|243. Kassim Investments
|Agriculture
|15,688
|244. Scottco
|Cross Border Freight
|15,433
|245. Precision Grinders Engineers t/a Mutufu Investments
|Agriculture
|15,412
|246. Discovery Incorporated t/a Manica Timbers
|Manufacturing
|15,092
|247. Kynas Trading
|Agriculture
|15,050
|248. Dandin Marketing
|Cross Border Freight
|14,902
|249. Midlands Ferro Alloy
|Cross Border Freight
|14,800
|250. Computer Certified Warehouse
|Mining
|14,707
|251. Plumridge Trading
|14,178
|252. Ordovician Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|14,154
|253. Loben Transport Services
|Cross Border Freight
|13,904
|254. Print Media Distribution
|Cross Border Freight
|13,600
|255. Kurken Trading
|Manufacturing
|13,549
|256. Techmate Engineering t/a Stall Holder Investments
|Manufacturing
|13,484
|257. Lockhart-Scott Screenlitho
|Cross Border Freight
|13,430
|258. Load Engineering Private Limited
|Manufacturing
|13,359
|259. Windlesham Trading
|Manufacturing
|13,350
|260. Costimbers
|Mining
|13,146
|261. Enstom Transport
|Manufacturing
|13,136
|262. Carnivore Enterprises t/a Lion Encounter
|Cross Border Freight
|13,060
|263. Canon Paterson Crafts Centre Cooperative
|Tourism
|12,729
|264. Fleximail
|Agriculture
|12,566
|265. Goodsay Investments t/a House-Hold Brands
|Manufacturing
|12,540
|266. Loweria Trading
|Agriculture
|12,467
|267. Billview Investments t/a Mark Africa Freight
|Manufacturing
|12,414
|268. Agromart t/a Zandflora
|Cross Border Freight
|12,296
|269. Trishburn Enterprises
|Agriculture
|12,152
|270. Bar Boutique t/a Multi-Dimensional Logistics
|Agriculture
|12,100
|271. Brynstone Motors
|Manufacturing
|12,000
|272. Vansque Investments t/a Makiman Cargo
|Cross Border Freight
|12,000
|273. Jewal-K & Co Investments
|Cross Border Freight
|11,896
|274. W & K Earth Movers And Plant Hire
|Cross Border Freight
|11,734
|275. Rocket Electrical
|Cross Border Freight
|11,516
|276. Prochem
|Manufacturing
|11,483
|277. Nigel Foundries
|Manufacturing
|11,225
|278. G & M Distributors
|Manufacturing
|11,200
|279. Rubber and Allied Products
|Cross Border Freight
|11,159
|280. Shaka Hills Farm
|Manufacturing
|11,060
|281. Dongo Sawmill
|Agriculture
|10,816
|282. Celramah Investments
|Agriculture
|10,800
|283. Malbok Trading
|Manufacturing
|10,724
|284. Stop Start Engineering
|Manufacturing
|10,406
|Total
|237,452,276
CATEGORY II: Illicit Financial Flows – funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe
|#
|Importer
|Total
|1.
|Ekusileni Medical Centre
|3,098,793
|2.
|Mosdek Investments Pvt Ltd
|2,942,364
|3.
|Fuel Cafe Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|2,477,672
|4.
|Planas Trading P/L
|2,282,995
|5.
|Bestridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|1,847,024
|6.
|Wisepux Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
|1,707,270
|7.
|Dawson Enterprises
|1,638,522
|8.
|Box Quip Investments Pvt Ltd
|1,496,000
|9.
|Housing Corporation Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|1,463,800
|10.
|Bethel Communications
|1,210,560
|11.
|Hill Bed Pvt Ltd
|1,161,151
|12.
|Roadquip View Pvt Ltd
|1,100,000
|13.
|Hillbrave Investments
|1,094,255
|14.
|Skindat Investments P/L
|1,042,000
|15.
|Speedlink Cargo
|1,015,228
|16.
|Humble Enterprises P/L T/A Maps Dist.
|1,010,000
|17.
|Adherechem (Private) Limited
|1,002,476
|18.
|Duab International
|897,394
|19.
|Go Figure Trading P/L
|856,000
|20.
|Strands Collection Pvt Ltd
|817,000
|21.
|Paramount Cables Pvt Ltd
|815,898
|22.
|Bt Critical Power (Pvt) Limited
|738,620
|23.
|Froriscent Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|720,000
|24.
|Vasachi Kindy Fashions And Shoes
|688,748
|25.
|Qingshan Investments Private Limited
|678,623
|26.
|Eager Eagle Investments
|677,235
|27.
|Smut Investments P/L
|669,161
|28.
|Mendridge Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|660,275
|29.
|Prolord Investments Pvt Ltd
|640,100
|30.
|Fir Fern Investments Pl
|634,105
|31.
|Aloxisu Investments
|605,925
|32.
|Romensdale
|604,000
|33.
|Africa Arise Initiative Pvt Ltd
|575,000
|34.
|Sublitex P/L
|567,612
|35.
|Quatsino Trading
|563,500
|36.
|Neyflux Investments P/L
|556,000
|37.
|Line Petroleum Private Limited
|555,000
|38.
|Mong Enterprises P/L
|539,780
|39.
|Palehouse Investments
|517,188
|40.
|Elite Car Hire
|513,668
|41.
|Tractive Power Holdings
|502,466
|42.
|House Of Kerzner
|490,225
|43.
|Brown International Zimbabwe
|489,140
|44.
|Association Of Chinese Nationals
|481,000
|45.
|Motus Holdings
|473,500
|46.
|Architectural Aluminium
|447,533
|47.
|Bexcelia Enterprises
|432,320
|48.
|Flancost Investments Pvt Ltd
|427,000
|49.
|Yikang Song T/A Nakanaka Foods
|423,769
|50.
|Transfrontier Investments Pvt Ltd
|414,680
|51.
|Talpan Trading Pl
|413,735
|52.
|Rewstand Enterprises P/L
|413,043
|53.
|Golly Trading Pvt Ltd
|407,938
|54.
|Shoumei Lin T/A Newzist Trading
|399,000
|55.
|Kuchiwa Shop
|396,950
|56.
|]]Zhang Ming Guang]] T/A Happy Trading
|387,500
|57.
|Zim China International Minerals
|381,050
|58.
|Agro Troops (Pvt) Ltd
|369,214
|59.
|Wakewill Enterprises P/L
|367,406
|60.
|Karimba Estates Joint Venture Pvt Ltd
|360,432
|61.
|Detect Investments
|359,997
|62.
|Golden Trading International Holding Ltd
|350,000
|63.
|Mahabir Industries & Allied Works
|327,653
|64.
|Wild Beauty Investments P/L
|327,000
|65.
|Likvee Investments
|321,025
|66.
|Classgrove Enterprises
|320,000
|67.
|Lake Lodges P/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge
|313,334
|68.
|Domax Private Limited
|311,451
|69.
|Solution Gates Pvt Ltd
|311,066
|70.
|Kexten Trading Pvt Ltd
|304,730
|71.
|Jeegore Holdings
|302,282
|72.
|Petkov Investments
|300,000
|73.
|Printflow (Pvt) Limited
|300,000
|74.
|Romensdale Investments P/L
|299,600
|75.
|Conest
|286,146
|76.
|Westgarden Enterprises P/L
|282,855
|77.
|Fraser Alexander Zimbabwe
|281,882
|78.
|Graton Investments
|278,397
|79.
|Puzey & Payne
|276,895
|80.
|Manjom Investments
|275,968
|81.
|Geribran Services T/A Transerv
|275,000
|82.
|Fruitstone Investments
|272,177
|83.
|Aitocs Motors
|269,023
|84.
|Heritage House
|268,601
|85.
|Larbone Trading
|267,000
|86.
|Movedeal Trading P/L
|266,046
|87.
|Telstone Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|260,161
|88.
|Triplepay Communications
|259,847
|89.
|Hilmax Engineering Pvt Ltd
|259,442
|90.
|Angel Trading
|257,000
|91.
|Bizzsite Investments
|256,800
|92.
|Paul & Greg Investments
|254,000
|93.
|Medcliff Pharma Distributors Pl
|252,827
|94.
|Neon Shades Pvt Ltd
|251,323
|95.
|Pathfinder (Pvt)Ltd
|250,000
|96.
|Zipcode Investments
|248,940
|97.
|Lintrust Investments P/L
|248,031
|98.
|Drip Tech (Pvt) Limited
|235,373
|99.
|Canequip (Pvt) Ltd
|234,348
|100.
|Ocean Hair And Beauty
|234,056
|101.
|Unifreight Africa Limited
|233,000
|102.
|Intratek Zimbabwe Pvt Limited
|230,921
|103.
|Curverid Tobacco
|229,296
|104.
|Yan Zhili T/A Yzl Wholesalers
|228,032
|105.
|Adiantar Medical Imaging Pvt Ltd
|227,693
|106.
|Oralhorps Investments P/L
|227,315
|107.
|Harare City Centre Adventist Church
|223,208
|108.
|Eftrade Ventures Pvt Ltd
|219,623
|109.
|Pioneer Hi-Bred Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|217,732
|110.
|Icenta Investments
|217,500
|111.
|Downtown Petroleum
|216,807
|112.
|Beautyview Investments
|215,390
|113.
|Imexpotrad P/L
|211,012
|114.
|Paragon Business Forms
|210,200
|115.
|Systech
|210,000
|116.
|Mahindrazim (Pvt) Ltd
|207,684
|117.
|Falcon Foods Pvt Limited
|205,812
|118.
|Bliss Horizons Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
|204,750
|119.
|Rivereigh Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|204,044
|120.
|Fashion Picks Enterprises
|202,500
|121.
|Veineks Energy Pvt Ltd
|202,180
|122.
|Sumplus Enterprises
|202,114
|123.
|Environment Fund
|200,566
|124.
|Refreed Commodity Brokers P/L
|200,060
|125.
|Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|200,000
|126.
|Ultimate Auto Solutions P/L
|199,739
|127.
|Craftson Trading
|199,693
|128.
|Mbada Diamonds P/L
|198,251
|129.
|Bainlink Investments
|196,845
|130.
|Umbrella Advisory Private Limited
|195,521
|131.
|Weldmax Engineering P/L
|194,079
|132.
|Lighthouse Print P/L
|188,575
|133.
|Cag Tours
|187,400
|134.
|Central African Forge Co (Pvt)
|186,409
|135.
|Doves Funeral Assurance
|185,227
|136.
|Epilite Holdings
|180,856
|137.
|Intrax Enterprisesp/L
|180,195
|138.
|Mayville Investments
|180,000
|139.
|Suo Le Investments
|180,000
|140.
|Easyman Enterprises P/L
|179,455
|141.
|Traffic Solutions P/L
|179,022
|142.
|Danglo Petroleum
|178,800
|143.
|Nottingham Estates (Pvt.) Ltd.
|178,780
|144.
|Newview International P L
|176,703
|145.
|Juni Li T/A Jack Hardware
|171,471
|146.
|Makanaka Investments
|171,000
|147.
|Bt Office Technologies Pl
|170,896
|148.
|Astro Manufacturing (Private) Ltd
|170,000
|149.
|Earthworld Enterprises
|170,000
|150.
|China First Metallurgical Cons
|169,567
|151.
|Jinan Mining (Pvt) Ltd
|169,080
|152.
|Pinchot Investments P/L
|168,913
|153.
|Denver Beverages Pvt Limited
|167,493
|154.
|Hwange Colliery Company Limited
|166,130
|155.
|Sovox Investments Pvt Ltd
|165,865
|156.
|Step In Style Garments
|162,568
|157.
|Boka Tobacco Floors
|161,772
|158.
|Bronfield Mine T/A Brompton Mine
|160,916
|159.
|Dashville Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
|160,097
|160.
|Sinapis Investments Holdings
|159,276
|161.
|Rhine Sports Investments Pvt Ltd
|155,000
|162.
|Finmark Holdings
|154,414
|163.
|Vexcle Investments
|154,000
|164.
|E Munenzwa Bus Co P/L
|153,634
|165.
|Inline Corporation Limited
|151,074
|166.
|Century Technology
|150,718
|167.
|Woo Woo Form Investments P/L
|150,030
|168.
|High Altitude Trading
|150,000
|169.
|Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd
|150,000
|170.
|Transworld Aviation Fze
|150,000
|171.
|Valak Inc
|150,000
|172.
|Betrk Investments
|149,950
|173.
|Kezqiang Investments Private Limited
|149,152
|174.
|Kentucky Estates Pl
|148,840
|175.
|Summer Trac Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|148,212
|176.
|V And W Engineering And Installations Pvt Ltd
|147,295
|177.
|Rio Douro Construction (Pvt) Ltd
|144,892
|178.
|Modygate Investments
|144,750
|179.
|Phils And Pats Enterprises
|144,000
|180.
|Comet Computer Systems
|143,995
|181.
|Dalstar Enterprises
|143,700
|182.
|Agriseeds Pvt Ltd
|143,604
|183.
|Solutions For Africa
|143,450
|184.
|Mutual Finance P/L
|142,155
|185.
|Primero Energy Private Limited
|141,980
|186.
|Bigway Investments
|141,559
|187.
|Diagnostic Image Centre
|140,927
|188.
|Birria Investments
|140,118
|189.
|Adorable Hair Products
|140,000
|190.
|Traverze Travel P/L
|140,000
|191.
|Octahedron Investments Pvt Ltd
|139,334
|192.
|Fleark Trading T/A Fleark Hardware
|138,779
|193.
|Solahart Zimbabwe
|136,850
|194.
|Seadone Investments
|136,580
|195.
|Bindura Nickel Mine T/A Trojan Nickel Mine
|136,336
|196.
|Phinlink Investments Pvt Ltd
|136,276
|197.
|Longcheng International Trade And Commerce Pvt Ltd
|135,326
|198.
|Eft Corporation
|135,000
|199.
|Refreshing Sanitary Pads P/L T/A Happysky
|135,000
|200.
|Maigbrow Trading P/L
|134,190
|201.
|Medicure Healthcare P/L
|133,674
|202.
|Dohne Construction P/L
|133,008
|203.
|Zimbags
|132,945
|204.
|Tweenrange Trading
|131,271
|205.
|Gare Transport Private Limited
|131,267
|206.
|Easy Count Battery Centre
|130,000
|207.
|Plensiton Enter. P/L T/A Mega
|128,833
|208.
|Tianxiang Investment P/L
|128,440
|209.
|Golden Brick Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|126,558
|210.
|Barbeiro Trading P/L
|126,000
|211.
|Ace Agritrade Solutions T/A Agritrade Leaf Tobacco
|125,922
|212.
|Dynamaster P/L
|125,149
|213.
|Woodthorpe (Pvt) Ltd
|125,136
|214.
|Linglow Trading Pvt Ltd
|124,160
|215.
|Ryan Paul And Myles Trading
|123,868
|216.
|Huatsing Investments
|123,460
|217.
|B T Critical Power Pvt Ltd
|123,200
|218.
|Whirlwyn Holdings Pvt Ltd
|123,194
|219.
|Max Haivo Electrical
|123,175
|220.
|Africom (Pvt) Ltd
|123,033
|221.
|Lauberge Investments Pvt Ltd
|122,850
|222.
|Mike Harris Toyota
|122,777
|223.
|R Mcdiarmid & Company P/L
|122,712
|224.
|Matay Kingdom Pvt Ltd
|122,535
|225.
|National Blood Service Zimbabwe
|121,817
|226.
|Sakio Investments Pvt Ltd
|120,157
|227.
|Denbury Trading P/L
|119,820
|228.
|Peppy Motors P/L
|119,380
|229.
|Redberg Investments
|117,679
|230.
|Melbotech Industrial Hardware
|117,675
|231.
|Makebreak Trading Ltd
|117,600
|232.
|Bt Engineering And Project Company Pvt Ltd
|117,400
|233.
|Chimayo Investments
|116,777
|234.
|Life Is Choice
|116,000
|235.
|Blakefit Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|115,854
|236.
|A. M. Machado Pvt Ltd
|115,782
|237.
|Cladmont Investments P/L
|115,006
|238.
|Siyabuselela Trading Enterprise
|115,000
|239.
|Ocean General Dealers Pvt Ltd
|114,900
|240.
|Bottlesford P/L T/A Mobile City
|114,757
|241.
|Cropate Farming (Private) Limited
|113,465
|242.
|Krismac Paint Pvt Ltd
|113,000
|243.
|Eagle Italian Shoes Pvt Ltd
|112,899
|244.
|Holdwise Investments
|112,110
|245.
|Breastplate Services
|112,000
|246.
|Expert Choice Agro
|112,000
|247.
|Helcraw Elecrical Suppliers & Distributors
|111,574
|248.
|Paper Co Holdings Ltd
|111,410
|249.
|Mubvakacha Farm Pvt Ltd
|108,764
|250.
|Starlite Investments
|108,687
|251.
|Gesa Medical
|108,274
|252.
|National Tested Seeds (Pvt) Lt
|108,145
|253.
|Impact Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
|107,007
|254.
|Nova Agro Zimbabwe P/L
|105,225
|255.
|Nu-Aero Pvt Ltd T/A
|104,360
|256.
|Anadolu Construction
|104,107
|257.
|Altermarket Trading P/L
|104,000
|258.
|Mm Burden T/A Ivanhoe Mine
|103,989
|259.
|High Voltage Construction (Pvt) Ltd
|102,896
|260.
|Aujan Trading As Stanley & Liv
|102,730
|261.
|Simbisa Brands Limited
|101,905
|262.
|Malbatech Mining
|100,998
|263.
|Ying Tian Gaming
|100,020
|264.
|Apple Brands Investments Pvt Ltd
|100,000
|265.
|Beaurotech Investments
|100,000
|266.
|Manander Foam Rubber
|100,000
|267.
|Mobi Think (Pvt) Ltd
|100,000
|268.
|Netone
|100,000
|269.
|Nu-World Industries P/L
|100,000
|270.
|Platinum Seeds Pvt Ltd
|100,000
|271.
|Undertreasure Mining Consultancy
|100,000
|272.
|Waxtax Private Limited
|100,000
|273.
|Windmill (Pvt) Ltd
|100,000
|274.
|Maize Line Investment
|99,800
|275.
|Broadnet Africa Pvt Ltd
|99,617
|276.
|Allied Timbers Zimbabwe
|99,376
|277.
|Medfast Investments
|99,282
|278.
|Chloride Zimbabwe
|98,998
|279.
|Wickway Pvt Ltd T/A Chuchers Furniture
|98,657
|280.
|Heroes Carriers P/L
|98,500
|281.
|Pressupy Investments Private Limited
|98,000
|282.
|Blue Crash Investments Pl
|97,800
|283.
|Boost Africa Traders P/L
|97,776
|284.
|Z Zhang T/A Zhang Electricals
|97,000
|285.
|Gatbro Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|96,920
|286.
|Jacob Bethel Corporation (Zimbabwe) Ltd – Harare
|96,054
|287.
|Metallon Gold Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|95,878
|288.
|Gridlink Engineering Pvt Ltd
|95,694
|289.
|Korka International Trading
|95,296
|290.
|High Peak Marketing
|95,261
|291.
|African Synergy Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Prestige Books
|94,867
|292.
|United Grain Company
|94,200
|293.
|Commingle Enterprises P/L
|93,740
|294.
|Luciano Pvt Ltd
|93,573
|295.
|Largedata Enterprises P/L
|93,372
|296.
|Applied Weighing Scale Company
|92,508
|297.
|Salivae Enterprises
|92,354
|298.
|Gpm Engineering
|91,648
|299.
|Diamond Drill P/L
|91,391
|300.
|Cumisec Investments (Pvt) Limited
|90,850
|301.
|Shatirwa Investments Pvt Ltd
|90,280
|302.
|Sneydon Investments
|89,806
|303.
|Bless It Up Motors
|89,800
|304.
|Giran Bulk
|89,750
|305.
|Cure-Chem Overseas P/L
|88,970
|306.
|Uk Electrical (Pvt) Ltd
|88,534
|307.
|Short Waters Trading T/A Garfunkels
|88,052
|308.
|River Gauge Investments Pvt Ltd
|87,650
|309.
|New Millennium Power & Heavy Equipment
|87,500
|310.
|Vivon Investment P/L
|87,120
|311.
|Lenash Signs Zimbabwe
|87,018
|312.
|Splash Plastic
|87,000
|313.
|Westmoreland Property P/L
|86,736
|314.
|Badore Trading Pvt Ltd
|86,653
|315.
|Bom Indusrial Suppliers
|86,632
|316.
|Lean Import And Export P/L
|86,500
|317.
|Rolyshade Enterprises
|86,496
|318.
|Birch Furniture
|86,260
|319.
|Cidcc Investments P/L
|85,900
|320.
|Gec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|85,426
|321.
|Avm Africa (Pvt) Ltd
|84,822
|322.
|Goldmore Mining Investments P/L
|84,232
|323.
|Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company
|84,035
|324.
|Irrigation Design & Advisory S
|84,000
|325.
|Marshnet Investments T/A Speedex
|83,700
|326.
|Weiqiang Manufacturing P/L
|83,640
|327.
|Galham Trading
|83,555
|328.
|Kynergy Logistics Pvt Ltd
|83,500
|329.
|Abb (Pvt) Limited
|83,325
|330.
|Dr Henn Investments (Pvt) Limited
|83,240
|331.
|Mukundi Plastics
|83,200
|332.
|Kerreth (Pvt) Limited
|82,876
|333.
|Fairhill Farm Pvt Ld
|81,890
|334.
|Ngepi Trading Pvt Ltd
|81,779
|335.
|Rukova Resources
|81,420
|336.
|Tripple Gate Investments
|81,400
|337.
|Organic Africa Holdings Pvt Ltd
|81,208
|338.
|Beaunoz (Pvt) Ltd
|81,200
|339.
|Elise Gledhill High School
|81,000
|340.
|Lonhro Fresh Exports
|80,439
|341.
|Sanlg Motorcycles Pvt Ltd
|80,045
|342.
|Dynamic Logistics Pty Ltd
|79,450
|343.
|Wratree Electronics
|79,000
|344.
|Sable Foods (Pvt) Ltd
|78,741
|345.
|Purepart Investments
|78,600
|346.
|Boltgas International
|78,293
|347.
|Ralton Electricals
|77,706
|348.
|Sandawana Mines (Pvt) Limited
|77,447
|349.
|Sunue Ent
|77,399
|350.
|Estow Investments
|77,219
|351.
|Dicran Investments Pvt Ltd
|76,040
|352.
|Kangcheng Investments Ltd
|75,943
|353.
|Vortex
|75,740
|354.
|Bavdent Investments
|75,338
|355.
|Lylastar Trading Pvt Ltd
|75,025
|356.
|Hawk Mining Supplies Pvt Ltd
|74,991
|357.
|The House Of Books P/L
|74,516
|358.
|Fsi Trading
|74,206
|359.
|Cluepick Investments
|74,000
|360.
|Dolcin Trading Pvt Ltd
|73,850
|361.
|Ncp Distillers Pvt Limited
|73,652
|362.
|Pickland
|73,530
|363.
|Famous Brands Pvt Ltd
|73,434
|364.
|Markfranks Haulage Pvt Limited
|72,890
|365.
|Docwizy Marketing
|72,825
|366.
|Turning Point Investments
|72,482
|367.
|Manenberg Trading
|72,087
|368.
|Clearswift Technologies Pvt Ltd
|71,950
|369.
|Nanogen P/L
|71,355
|370.
|China And Agricultural Technology Demonstration
|71,190
|371.
|Tristrence Suppliers
|70,700
|372.
|Pinegade Trading P/L T/A Medit
|70,561
|373.
|New Avakash International
|70,180
|374.
|Kudu Creek Farm (Pvt) Ltd
|70,000
|375.
|Nashco Enterprise Pvt Ltd
|70,000
|376.
|Piko Trading
|70,000
|377.
|Lawberge Investments
|69,876
|378.
|Midland Engineering Sales International (Africa)
|69,866
|379.
|Bottlesford Trading Plc
|69,500
|380.
|Dendairy
|69,015
|381.
|Compmart Trading
|68,928
|382.
|Mbuwayesango Starliner Transport
|68,730
|383.
|Bilstream Farm Pvt Ltd
|68,502
|384.
|Wadyiwa Wamira Transport Pvt Ltd
|67,779
|385.
|Elephant Camp
|67,061
|386.
|Tavaona Tertius Chamboko T/A Ligi Bakery Products
|66,600
|387.
|Kintex Investments P/L
|66,500
|388.
|Comhold Services
|65,747
|389.
|Hefa Electric
|65,600
|390.
|Oncerun Motors Pvt Ltd
|65,430
|391.
|Quatermask Investments
|65,275
|392.
|Cottontree Engineering T/A Williams Engineering
|65,237
|393.
|Bricks R Us
|65,000
|394.
|Zhang Qiu Li Trading
|65,000
|395.
|Gm Diagnostic X-Ray Centre
|64,911
|396.
|Enermax Pl
|64,800
|397.
|Pari Agencies
|64,736
|398.
|Wintrend Pvt Ltd T/A Windbricks
|64,500
|399.
|Gold Driven Investments P/L
|64,400
|400.
|Zim Forwarders
|64,166
|401.
|Creative Credit P/L T/A Creative/Cellular
|64,020
|402.
|Vicemode Investments Pl
|63,472
|403.
|Gransharp Enterprises
|63,418
|404.
|Weltrans Hauliers P/L
|63,400
|405.
|Label Planet
|63,150
|406.
|Lobels Bread (Pvt) Ltd
|62,989
|407.
|Ringsilver Enterprises T/A News Cafe
|62,922
|408.
|Bitumen Construction Services (Pvt) Ltd
|62,894
|409.
|Safetime
|62,797
|410.
|Multipest Services
|62,700
|411.
|Tsungai Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|62,656
|412.
|Big Horn Furnitures
|62,244
|413.
|Ferndale Farm P/L
|61,788
|414.
|Formtouch Investments Pvt Ltd
|61,620
|415.
|Hriday Investments Pvt Ltd T/A M Construction
|61,500
|416.
|Tripod Stand Trading
|61,011
|417.
|Atlas Reality Pvt Ltd
|60,871
|418.
|Henred Fruehauf Zimbabwe
|60,542
|419.
|Overshadow Trading P/L
|60,480
|420.
|Strawnet
|60,159
|421.
|Exodus And Company Pvt Ltd
|60,005
|422.
|Brightech Enterprise P/L
|60,000
|423.
|Freda Rebecca Gold Mine Zimbabwe
|60,000
|424.
|Megprom Trading Pvt Ltd
|60,000
|425.
|Pandari Lodge
|60,000
|426.
|Sibna Investments
|60,000
|427.
|Tensor Systems
|60,000
|428.
|Zebtech Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
|59,472
|429.
|Nyiombo Investments Zimbabwe
|59,149
|430.
|Zimind Publishers
|58,804
|431.
|Ovalquad Enterprises
|58,450
|432.
|Datanet Technology P/L
|58,328
|433.
|Conquip Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|58,298
|434.
|Unique Fashion Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|58,000
|435.
|Nokal Computer Systems
|57,721
|436.
|Attrange Investments Pvt Ltd
|57,400
|437.
|Tradex Marketing (Pvt) Limited
|57,342
|438.
|Waxy Enterprises
|57,075
|439.
|Benjamin Mubaiwa Graphic Supplies
|57,053
|440.
|Peynwood Enterprises
|56,787
|441.
|Biscuit Manufacturers Mutare Pvt Ltd
|56,761
|442.
|Elbtree Farm
|56,628
|443.
|Mazymart Marketing Pvt Ltd
|56,600
|444.
|Medical Tourism For Better Health In Africa
|56,570
|445.
|Herberts Construction
|56,187
|446.
|Neatrite Trading
|56,069
|447.
|Boundary Ethicks Pvt Ltd
|56,000
|448.
|Masen Engineering Pvt/Ltd
|55,992
|449.
|The New Millenium
|55,664
|450.
|Gas Power
|55,622
|451.
|Ruschrome Mining P/L
|55,517
|452.
|Windlesham Trading
|55,400
|453.
|Cargo Carriers (Pvt) Ltd
|55,226
|454.
|Boc Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd T/A Boc Gases Zimbabwe
|55,210
|455.
|Dots Investments
|55,196
|456.
|P&R Hydraulics P/L
|55,057
|457.
|Mbirikudenga Investments P/L
|55,005
|458.
|Wiltshire Explosives P/L
|55,000
|459.
|Zimcode Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
|54,996
|460.
|Zimchem Refiners Pvt Ltd
|54,719
|461.
|Yafei Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|54,653
|462.
|Deshnel Investments T/A Workman
|54,555
|463.
|James North Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|54,538
|464.
|Westlite Investments
|54,500
|465.
|Deokim Caterers (Pvt) Ltd
|54,200
|466.
|Soltam Steel
|53,720
|467.
|Manifest Contracting Services
|53,510
|468.
|Gliding Star Enterprises
|53,387
|469.
|Space Telnet Pvt Ltd
|53,320
|470.
|Mine Elect Private Limited
|53,248
|471.
|Plus Five Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd
|53,221
|472.
|Logivate Incorporated
|52,800
|473.
|Kutanga Investment Pvt Limited
|52,304
|474.
|Primetech Resources
|52,280
|475.
|Earthset Investments P/L
|52,161
|476.
|Seed Co Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|52,048
|477.
|Vusumuzi Ngwenya Pvt Ltd
|52,000
|478.
|Document Support Centre (Pvt) Ltd
|51,597
|479.
|Associated Newspapers (Pvt) Ltd
|51,219
|480.
|Sidella Trading Pvt Ltd
|51,200
|481.
|Zimboy Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
|51,121
|482.
|Brotheridge Investments
|51,019
|483.
|Ascon Africa (Pvt) Ltd
|50,854
|484.
|Newpeak Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd
|50,413
|485.
|Cosia Enterprises
|50,372
|486.
|Bath And Tile World
|50,310
|487.
|Indemnified Investments
|50,031
|488.
|Zhabai Investments Pl
|50,010
|489.
|Hastt Zimbabwe
|50,000
|490.
|Ke Nako Investments Pvt Ltd
|50,000
|491.
|Metalstone Incorporated
|50,000
|492.
|Naseko Enterprise Pl T/A Ns Electrical & Hardware
|50,000
|493.
|Seven Seas Trading
|50,000
|494.
|Tilroy Enterprises
|50,000
|495.
|Angel Bark Investments Pvt Ltd
|49,625
|496.
|Medtech Medical And Scientific
|49,605
|497.
|East Town Commodities T/A East Town Gases
|49,407
|498.
|Sai Enterprises Private Ltd
|49,300
|499.
|Medicine Chain Avenues
|49,003
|500.
|Divingate Enterprises
|48,953
|501.
|Midstar Investments
|48,950
|502.
|Africa Aluminium And Glass
|48,900
|503.
|Suraj Mining P/L
|48,895
|504.
|Remekedzo Investments
|48,844
|505.
|Exlone Distributors
|48,728
|506.
|Oxenhall Trading
|48,691
|507.
|Forthstrom Investments
|48,650
|508.
|Polypackaging
|48,510
|509.
|Hongji Mineral Development Pvt Limited
|48,508
|510.
|Mufandaedza Transport P/L
|48,368
|511.
|Makannie Investments Pvt Ltd
|48,320
|512.
|Motor City Toyota
|48,180
|513.
|Kunguruka Pl T/A Sleamish Mine
|48,000
|514.
|Staper (Pvt) Ltd
|48,000
|515.
|Panellink Manufacturing P/L
|47,980
|516.
|Eastways Investments
|47,650
|517.
|Polyoak Packaging (Pvt) Ltd
|47,190
|518.
|Neat-Rite Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|47,160
|519.
|Obride Investments P/L
|47,075
|520.
|Shreya Investments T/A Bowline Furnishers (Pvt) Ltd
|46,986
|521.
|Kaifeng Investments
|46,980
|522.
|Kitelight Investments
|46,828
|523.
|Treasure Consultants Pvt Ltd
|46,700
|524.
|Damofalls Investments
|46,688
|525.
|Flytserv Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|46,640
|526.
|Seasons Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd
|46,553
|527.
|Eleco Elevator Company Pvt Ltd
|46,308
|528.
|Global Solar Pvt Ltd
|46,271
|529.
|Lebena Biscuit Manufacturers P/L
|46,172
|530.
|Coloursell Distributors P/L
|45,823
|531.
|Chen Guoging T/A Engineering Sales
|45,745
|532.
|Valor Business P/L
|45,686
|533.
|L Kashaya Plant & Haulage P/L
|45,500
|534.
|Elliot & Nephew Pvt Ltd
|45,450
|535.
|Stratia Investments
|45,347
|536.
|Airlift Engineering P/L
|45,334
|537.
|P Haritatos T/A Central Bakery
|45,204
|538.
|Mushangwe Estate (Pvt) Ltd
|45,183
|539.
|Aam Timber Suppliers & Access
|45,000
|540.
|Agrandir Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
|45,000
|541.
|I And E Technical P/L
|45,000
|542.
|Mayne Services (Pvt) Ltd
|45,000
|543.
|National Indigenisation And Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb)
|45,000
|544.
|Coal Brick Mine
|44,842
|545.
|Cavronia Investments
|44,815
|546.
|Sondowa Trading Pvt Ltd
|44,602
|547.
|Primtrim Enterprises
|44,548
|548.
|Goal Logistics
|44,398
|549.
|Quest Motors /Nissan Zimbabwe
|44,080
|550.
|Tensor Construction
|44,053
|551.
|Owl Feather Investment (Pvt) Ltd
|43,640
|552.
|Ite Industrial Technical Equipment
|43,600
|553.
|Cehub Investments Pvt Ltd
|43,560
|554.
|Avitech International
|43,500
|555.
|Tapvice Enterprises
|43,390
|556.
|Gateway Solutions Private Limited
|43,352
|557.
|Killomat Enterprises
|42,831
|558.
|Pista Investments
|42,621
|559.
|Chiwore Confluence Pvt Ltd
|42,570
|560.
|S & M Bricks & Tiles P/L
|42,525
|561.
|Carywave Enterprise
|42,497
|562.
|Sungevity Pvt Ltd
|42,405
|563.
|Bulilimamangwe Rural District Council T/A W Kellog Foundation
|42,000
|564.
|Chipaz Promotions
|42,000
|565.
|Hearthside Foods Pvt Ltd
|42,000
|566.
|Khanyisile Investments Pl
|42,000
|567.
|Market Map Investments P/L
|41,920
|568.
|Restapedic Bedding P/L
|41,877
|569.
|Tipcall Investments P/L T/A Cutting Edge
|41,717
|570.
|Bertgold Investments T.A Saltrama
|41,550
|571.
|Plastic Ceiling Zimbabwe
|41,540
|572.
|Coporeti Support Services T/A Get Cash
|41,285
|573.
|Natform Services Pl
|41,250
|574.
|Hotspeck Enterprises
|41,150
|575.
|K F Nel T/A Westernton Pvt Ltd
|41,134
|576.
|Shelnoe Security Pvt Ltd
|41,032
|577.
|Steps And Paths
|41,027
|578.
|Sable Park Estates
|40,909
|579.
|American Motors Private Ltd
|40,895
|580.
|Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association
|40,826
|581.
|Cosmotech Pvt Ltd
|40,800
|582.
|Pyramid Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd
|40,570
|583.
|Scotia Auto Parts
|40,552
|584.
|Upc (Pvt) Limited
|40,520
|585.
|God Given Enterprises
|40,500
|586.
|Romwe Farming Pvt Ltd
|40,421
|587.
|J B Campbell P/L
|40,390
|588.
|Sonking Resources
|40,224
|589.
|Fit Footshoe Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
|40,200
|590.
|Simba Ivhu Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd. T/A Sia-Afrique
|40,140
|591.
|Taydine Investments T/A Southern Region Agencies
|40,004
|592.
|Glooman Enterprieses Pvt Ltd
|40,000
|593.
|High Attitude Trading
|40,000
|594.
|Lachlade Investments
|40,000
|595.
|Malbro Minerals Mining Company Private Limited
|40,000
|596.
|Newlands Financial Services
|40,000
|597.
|Port River P/L
|40,000
|598.
|Radiation Authority Of Zimbabwe
|40,000
|599.
|Realtime Technology
|40,000
|600.
|Rick Count Investments
|40,000
|601.
|The Chief Buyer (Private) Limited
|40,000
|602.
|United Foods
|40,000
|603.
|Civil Works Laboratory
|39,949
|604.
|Ganalin Trading P/L T/A Food Lovers Market Marimba
|39,854
|605.
|Cortman Investments
|39,815
|606.
|B K Painters
|39,619
|607.
|Matiza Investments Pvt Ltd
|39,600
|608.
|Modern Chemicals
|39,580
|609.
|Billabong Dairy (Pvt) Ltd
|39,483
|610.
|The Malilangwe Conservation Trust
|39,276
|611.
|Reaches Investments
|39,255
|612.
|Masimba Industries Pvt Ltd T/A Masimba Holdings/Masimba Construction Zimbabwe
|39,216
|613.
|Norams Trading
|38,927
|614.
|Flamesteel Engineering Pvt Ltd
|38,905
|615.
|National Golden Brands Pl
|38,724
|616.
|Tunatemore Printers Pvt Ltd
|38,686
|617.
|Cynclussy Investments P/L
|38,550
|618.
|Fairbreeze Enterprises
|38,500
|619.
|Carpet Kings (Pvt) Limited
|38,428
|620.
|Southdown Holdings T/A Southdown Clearwater Estates
|38,393
|621.
|Hammer & Tongues Pvt Ltd
|38,366
|622.
|Security Mills
|38,305
|623.
|Zengea P/L
|38,244
|624.
|Iclik P/L
|38,237
|625.
|Atupele Investments
|38,200
|626.
|Clavelon Enterprises
|38,183
|627.
|Dpm Agencies
|38,166
|628.
|Chrysolyte Investments P/L
|38,000
|629.
|New World Property Managers
|37,953
|630.
|Trade Access/Distriphone
|37,682
|631.
|Riverboat Trading
|37,516
|632.
|Zambezi Hunters P/L
|37,435
|633.
|Arustic Investments
|37,359
|634.
|Gavton Investments
|37,329
|635.
|Nice Time Bazaar
|37,242
|636.
|Hitlink Investments
|37,212
|637.
|Stelbok Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|37,123
|638.
|Spinn Energy Private Limited
|37,120
|639.
|Hydraulics Mechanical And Instrumentation Tech T/A Fluid And Power Technologies
|36,902
|640.
|Botton Armature Winding
|36,826
|641.
|Doczine Investments
|36,778
|642.
|Pacific 24hr Clinic
|36,703
|643.
|Delma Printers P/L
|36,694
|644.
|Thalway Investments
|36,600
|645.
|Bordmaster Private Limited
|36,448
|646.
|Lesaffre Zimbabwe P/L
|36,347
|647.
|Tonmont Trading Pvt Ltd
|36,279
|648.
|Doughtec Enterprises Pl
|36,008
|649.
|Link Optical Pvt Ltd
|35,889
|650.
|Mathias And Mildred (Pvt) Ltd
|35,846
|651.
|Usate Trading
|35,750
|652.
|Craford Investments
|35,700
|653.
|Kinbran Investments
|35,697
|654.
|Jr Investments
|35,582
|655.
|Shieldcote P/L
|35,468
|656.
|Beta Bricks P/L
|35,464
|657.
|Topsurge Pharmaceutical P/L
|35,444
|658.
|Quodec Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited
|35,367
|659.
|Crest Poultry Group T/A Hubbard Zimbabwe
|35,231
|660.
|Ernst And Young Pl
|35,200
|661.
|Tractor Provider Co. P/L
|35,100
|662.
|Premier Dental Clinics Pvt Ltd
|35,090
|663.
|Delward Engineering P/L T/A Zeco
|35,000
|664.
|Flying Club C/O Mashonaland
|35,000
|665.
|Plastic And Pipe Industry Pl
|34,880
|666.
|Beign Inv T/A Hydraulic Equip.
|34,875
|667.
|Taymat Pvt Ltd
|34,825
|668.
|Mayer And Mayer It
|34,619
|669.
|Easwald Trading Pvt Ltd
|34,570
|670.
|R & G Tractor Equipment
|34,530
|671.
|National Manufacturing
|34,433
|672.
|Renovate Africa (Private) Ltd
|34,421
|673.
|Marcus Communications (Pvt) Ltd
|34,295
|674.
|Serviettes Zim (Private) Limited
|34,204
|675.
|Auto Trec Motor Spares
|34,140
|676.
|Reclenix Investments Pvt Ltd
|34,027
|677.
|Breathaway Food Caterers (Pvt) Ltd
|34,020
|678.
|Interfresh (Pvt) Limited
|33,712
|679.
|West End Food World
|33,700
|680.
|Turnpower Investments
|33,540
|681.
|Ibbotel Communications
|33,323
|682.
|Same Plastics Pvt Ltd
|33,275
|683.
|Power Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|33,000
|684.
|Abj Engineering
|32,808
|685.
|Mhangura Farming
|32,672
|686.
|Deplaat Investments T/A Agritech
|32,613
|687.
|Tyson Investments
|32,571
|688.
|Gravitas Medical Supplies (Private) Limited
|32,500
|689.
|Agroworld Colosal Pvt Ltd
|32,445
|690.
|Elite Holdings Pvt Ltd
|32,406
|691.
|Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
|32,400
|692.
|Tilemate Investments
|32,300
|693.
|Water Treatment Chemicals
|32,276
|694.
|The Health Bridge
|32,268
|695.
|Tradecode Investments
|32,200
|696.
|Mfs Group Pl
|32,141
|697.
|Keido Pvt Ltd
|32,103
|698.
|Car Shop Pvt Ltd
|32,000
|699.
|S And E Investments
|31,909
|700.
|J L Robinson Agencies T/A Amc
|31,892
|701.
|Saturn Africa Pvt Ltd
|31,829
|702.
|Gas Boys Pvt Ltd
|31,600
|703.
|Appellation Enterprises
|31,500
|704.
|Arcridge Enterprises
|31,426
|705.
|Nyika Investments
|31,395
|706.
|Talwant Trading
|31,391
|707.
|Master Media P/L
|31,347
|708.
|Velvet Gas Pvt Ltd
|31,283
|709.
|Ridao Investments Pl
|31,264
|710.
|Jvs Automation Pvt Ltd
|31,238
|711.
|The Montclair Hotel Pvt Ltd
|31,080
|712.
|Adamah Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|31,063
|713.
|Clivialan Investments P/L
|31,000
|714.
|Traillage Investments
|31,000
|715.
|Pathology Centre
|30,942
|716.
|Roc Systems (Pvt) Limited
|30,930
|717.
|Satewave Technologies Private Limited
|30,885
|718.
|Quinfair Investments
|30,866
|719.
|Ridgewed Engineering
|30,780
|720.
|Sinohydro
|30,780
|721.
|P G Merchandising Limited
|30,696
|722.
|Emulbitum Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|30,668
|723.
|Nicmart Business Solutions Pvt Ltd
|30,600
|724.
|Magic Moments Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|30,407
|725.
|Tech Systems
|30,395
|726.
|Electro Industrial W/S
|30,384
|727.
|Errand Management Pvt Ltd
|30,350
|728.
|Fencraft Investments
|30,258
|729.
|Northlands Resources
|30,227
|730.
|Milazzo Investments P/L
|30,150
|731.
|Pomello Trading
|30,031
|732.
|Vanledge Investments
|30,008
|733.
|Absolute Dental Services
|30,000
|734.
|Akin Investments P/L
|30,000
|735.
|Bica Bream Pl
|30,000
|736.
|Intokozo Hardware P/L
|30,000
|737.
|Naldine Trading
|30,000
|738.
|Nando Enterprises
|30,000
|739.
|Oasisonline P/L T/A Oasisonline Petroleum
|30,000
|740.
|Tinphil Investments T/A Skyview
|30,000
|741.
|Xiuyuan Mining Pvt Ltd
|30,000
|742.
|The Zimbabwe Colour Run
|29,946
|743.
|Jun Li T/A Jack Hardware
|29,700
|744.
|Shugdaile Enterprises
|29,500
|745.
|Powerdrive Engineering
|29,400
|746.
|Yz Holdings Pvt Ltd
|29,300
|747.
|Fermox Traders P/L
|29,145
|748.
|Stelix Telecoms
|29,078
|749.
|Cool Cyclone Investments Pl
|29,000
|750.
|Rastal Farming
|28,946
|751.
|Techost Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
|28,926
|752.
|Mashonaland Gun Club
|28,840
|753.
|Chicken Mambos Pvt Ltd
|28,809
|754.
|Supreme Medical
|28,800
|755.
|Bidvest Engineering P/L
|28,749
|756.
|Greatdyke Earthmoving
|28,579
|757.
|Pickmore Investments T/A Makwenda Express
|28,500
|758.
|Ringfair International P/L
|28,490
|759.
|Tefeltor Enterprises
|28,400
|760.
|D Coetzee And Son Pvt Ltd
|28,200
|761.
|Createria Private Limited
|28,172
|762.
|Cag Farms
|28,130
|763.
|Chemical Warehouse
|28,032
|764.
|Jefron Trading (Pvt) Ltd
|28,007
|765.
|Zim-Africa Mining Equipment
|28,003
|766.
|Copman Investments
|28,000
|767.
|Fine Times Trading Pvt (Ltd)
|28,000
|768.
|Mailtop Investments
|28,000
|769.
|Panacius
|28,000
|770.
|Rundale Investments T/A P And R Hydraulics
|28,000
|771.
|Draco Trading Pvt Limited
|27,900
|772.
|G E Marillier (Pvt) Ltd
|27,881
|773.
|Associated Foods Zimbabwe
|27,861
|774.
|Laboratory Equipment And Consumables
|27,827
|775.
|John Dennis Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
|27,809
|776.
|Bensa Power Construction & Engineering
|27,739
|777.
|The Three Monkeys
|27,669
|778.
|Flexwood Enterprises P/L
|27,669
|779.
|Postedge Private Limited
|27,653
|780.
|Charlode Electronic
|27,639
|781.
|Dube Forklifts Pvt Ltd
|27,605
|782.
|Greenveld Investments
|27,550
|783.
|Thrustview Investments
|27,500
|784.
|Verocy Real Estate Private Ltd
|27,500
|785.
|Isotropic Enterprises P L
|27,491
|786.
|Winnerman Engineering P/L
|27,378
|787.
|Restan Pvt Ltd
|27,301
|788.
|Hopina Trading Pl
|27,282
|789.
|Bright Pharmacies
|27,218
|790.
|Paradigm Solutions Pvt Ltd
|27,179
|791.
|Bevton Trading
|27,164
|792.
|Oliken Engineering
|27,133
|793.
|Wingtran Engineering P/L
|27,036
|794.
|Power Mining Equipment Centre
|27,029
|795.
|Pronet Cellular
|27,000
|796.
|Strawberry Print
|26,926
|797.
|J R Goddard Contracting P/L
|26,901
|798.
|Mike Appel Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
|26,900
|799.
|Harare Fabrics
|26,747
|800.
|Plasmotech Enterprises
|26,677
|801.
|Discount Tyres
|26,591
|802.
|Footland Investments Pvt Ltd
|26,448
|803.
|Extreme Action Cleaners
|26,431
|804.
|Escort Trading T/A Mr Cruiser
|26,356
|805.
|The Little Angels Trading
|26,331
|806.
|Goldenglo P/L
|26,324
|807.
|P L Steyn P/L
|26,288
|808.
|St Luke Jemedza High School
|26,266
|809.
|Megabit Pvt Ltd T/A Unique
|26,219
|810.
|Hawkflight Enterprises
|26,203
|811.
|Cluster Agricultural Development Services
|26,195
|812.
|Sumburgh Marketing Private Limited
|26,165
|813.
|Zimbabwe Spinners And Weavers Ltd
|26,154
|814.
|Surface Wilmar Pvt Ltd Formerly Surface Investments P/L
|26,087
|815.
|Justine Clothing
|26,000
|816.
|Necon Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|26,000
|817.
|Ubate Trading
|26,000
|818.
|Mtpex Systems P\ L
|25,985
|819.
|Cumii Zimbabwe
|25,982
|820.
|Bold Impact T/A Success Motivation
|25,920
|821.
|Deepswitch Distributors Pl
|25,896
|822.
|Phoenix Consolidated Ltd T/A Phoenix Brushware Company
|25,795
|823.
|Tv Sales And Home
|25,762
|824.
|Nasraq Technologies P/L
|25,713
|825.
|Premier Service Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|25,702
|826.
|Fuel Africa P/L
|25,677
|827.
|Faith Medical
|25,573
|828.
|Herentals College
|25,536
|829.
|Gweru Provincial Hospital Td Ac
|25,516
|830.
|Bolingo Enterprises Pl
|25,500
|831.
|Truworths Limited
|25,300
|832.
|Taffwitty Ventures Pvt Ltd
|25,097
|833.
|Marist Brothers Nyanga High School
|25,093
|834.
|Zuwito Valley Logistics Pvt Ltd
|25,080
|835.
|Channel Corporate Pvt Ltd
|25,000
|836.
|Dazebon Incorporated
|25,000
|837.
|Fortunedrive Enterprises
|25,000
|838.
|Hugeni Investments
|25,000
|839.
|Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd
|25,000
|840.
|Spread Valley Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd
|25,000
|841.
|Lingfield Christian Academy
|24,909
|842.
|Pan African Mining (Pvt) Ltd
|24,777
|843.
|Transbourg
|24,750
|844.
|Kyanite Trading
|24,634
|845.
|Rolvex Investments (Pvt) Ltd T/A Flair Lounge
|24,576
|846.
|Words Of Advice Trading Pvt Ltd T/A Woodlands Farm Safaris
|24,569
|847.
|Berry Tech Investments Pvt Ltd
|24,523
|848.
|Kalosa Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|24,500
|849.
|Majoni Trucking
|24,500
|850.
|Transmedia Corporation
|24,307
|851.
|White Seal Enterprises
|24,266
|852.
|Folkstone Enterprises
|24,241
|853.
|Rocket Shakers Investments (Pvt) Limited
|24,205
|854.
|Blue Ribbon Foods Ltd
|24,199
|855.
|Top Survey
|24,129
|856.
|Nyatsanga Catering T/A Eland Restaurant
|24,080
|857.
|Peppertree Trading
|24,045
|858.
|Global Horizons
|24,000
|859.
|Hiplin Trading Pvt Limited
|24,000
|860.
|Sable Chemical Industries Limited
|24,000
|861.
|Venok Distributors
|24,000
|862.
|Farm Orphan Support Trust
|23,991
|863.
|Megavex Enterprises Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|23,981
|864.
|Baltine Private Limited
|23,895
|865.
|Invar Fluid Control Systems P/
|23,891
|866.
|Harlsden Meats R Pilossof
|23,674
|867.
|Danron Agricultural Suppliers P/L
|23,598
|868.
|Big Cool P/L
|23,578
|869.
|D. Med Healthcare (Private) Limited
|23,503
|870.
|Tranval Investments Pvt Ltd
|23,398
|871.
|Cruscate Investments
|23,312
|872.
|Growth Point Media P/L
|23,307
|873.
|Coltpec Investments
|23,179
|874.
|United Methodist Dental Clinic
|23,117
|875.
|Dampack Enterprises
|23,068
|876.
|Farrlly Trading Pvt Ltd
|23,056
|877.
|Rodcroft Engineering (Pvt) Ltd
|23,027
|878.
|Farooq Fabrics Pvt Ltd
|23,025
|879.
|Typaned Investments (Private) Limited T/A Changu Logistics
|22,800
|880.
|The Chronicle And Sunday News
|22,780
|881.
|Wordcroft Investments P/L
|22,771
|882.
|Medivision Wholesalers
|22,661
|883.
|Interfruit P/L T/A Interfoods Manufacturing
|22,600
|884.
|Wood Technology Pvt Ltd
|22,500
|885.
|City Plastic Industries Ltd
|22,486
|886.
|Keltfree Enterprises
|22,472
|887.
|Optical Express
|22,449
|888.
|Foundation College
|22,437
|889.
|Hydraben Pvt Ltd
|22,402
|890.
|Typetop Investments
|22,320
|891.
|Ascent Link Communication Pvt Ltd
|22,248
|892.
|Herstal Ind And Mining Supplie
|22,210
|893.
|Polyfibron Technologies
|22,158
|894.
|Prozac Enterprises
|22,147
|895.
|Triplechem Investments P/L
|22,109
|896.
|Sportline Graphics
|22,100
|897.
|Farmcor (Pvt) Ltd
|22,100
|898.
|Coolcat Enterprises (Private) Limited
|22,086
|899.
|Automobile Development Company T/A Motor Parts Distributors
|22,050
|900.
|Pezulu Ranches
|22,034
|901.
|Colebridge Enterprises
|22,000
|902.
|Mineapolis Investments Pvt Ltd
|22,000
|903.
|Data Transfer Computers (Pvt) Ltd
|21,998
|904.
|Mimj Enterprises P/L
|21,991
|905.
|Oakbrook Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|21,943
|906.
|The Biscuit Co P/L T/A Iris Biscuits
|21,900
|907.
|The Biscuit Company
|21,900
|908.
|Performplus
|21,870
|909.
|Slanky Trading
|21,869
|910.
|Treger Metal Product Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd
|21,852
|911.
|Southern Africa Chemical Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
|21,846
|912.
|Thomstech Marketing Services (Private) Limited
|21,775
|913.
|Bedra Enterprises (Pvt) Limited
|21,744
|914.
|Aqua Feeds
|21,708
|915.
|Jeisa Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
|21,700
|916.
|Munchville Investments T/A Bernstein Clothing
|21,700
|917.
|Wamer Investments Pvt Ltd
|21,662
|918.
|United Milling Co P/L
|21,620
|919.
|Forthport Enterprises
|21,600
|920.
|Adlecraft Investments
|21,579
|921.
|Golden Prince Pvt Ltd
|21,500
|922.
|Motec Heavy Machinery
|21,500
|923.
|Wedge Engineering P/L
|21,497
|924.
|Global Hardware
|21,420
|925.
|Springvest Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|21,416
|926.
|Truck And Allied Services
|21,233
|927.
|Manica Optical Centre Pl
|21,220
|928.
|Raney Trading Pvt Ltd
|21,200
|929.
|Valleyridge Investments
|21,186
|930.
|Advertising Industries P/L
|21,126
|931.
|Gb Central African Distribution
|21,102
|932.
|Tuff Industries P/L
|21,059
|933.
|Imdaad Trading
|21,017
|934.
|Labridge Enterprises
|20,973
|935.
|Kabheki And Sawaya Pvt Ltd
|20,920
|936.
|Bora Manzi Drilling (Pvt) Limited
|20,913
|937.
|Gillfun Steel Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd T/A Gillfun Steel
|20,907
|938.
|Caroline Garments
|20,906
|939.
|Innscor Africa Bread Company
|20,829
|940.
|Cell Services
|20,823
|941.
|The Heritage School
|20,815
|942.
|Innscor Distribution Ltd
|20,807
|943.
|Mayelane Tours Pvt Ltd
|20,800
|944.
|Myriad Development P/L
|20,704
|945.
|Value Chain Trading Pvt Ltd
|20,685
|946.
|Knowstics Academy
|20,640
|947.
|Cee-Kay Africa
|20,560
|948.
|Wagonland Enterprises
|20,547
|949.
|Serepta Investments
|20,524
|950.
|Leafco Tobacco Pvt Ltd
|20,480
|951.
|Vision Entertainment P/L
|20,457
|952.
|X Sea Imports & Exports P/L T/A Tech Africa
|20,419
|953.
|Liquid Control Corporation
|20,390
|954.
|Tulipan Investments (Pvt)Limited
|20,385
|955.
|Die & Pressure Castings
|20,340
|956.
|Destiny Electronics
|20,292
|957.
|Redfence Pvt Ltd
|20,276
|958.
|Conduit Investments Pvt Ltd
|20,250
|959.
|Business Images Solutions
|20,238
|960.
|Mukonitronics P/L
|20,095
|961.
|Copyman
|20,089
|962.
|Newcozim (Pvt) Limited
|20,062
|963.
|Benwick Distributors (Pvt) Limited
|20,000
|964.
|Chordiant Enterprises
|20,000
|965.
|Monitor Enterprises T/A Jm Construction
|20,000
|966.
|Oberlin Marketing
|20,000
|967.
|Outbay Enterprises P/L
|20,000
|968.
|Polylife Trading Pvt Ltd
|20,000
|969.
|Post Corp Investments P/L
|20,000
|970.
|Triangle Fastenery
|20,000
|971.
|Ant Plant Investments Pvt Ltd
|19,990
|972.
|Gombola Pvt Ltd
|19,987
|973.
|Aplegate Technologies
|19,950
|974.
|George Osmand Griffiths
|19,825
|975.
|Wehanyanya Services Pvt Ltd
|19,800
|976.
|Zimplats Timber Holdings
|19,744
|977.
|Classycon Investments (Pty) Limited
|19,690
|978.
|Zimbabwe Construction And Development Company
|19,683
|979.
|Zhong An Enterprises P/L
|19,671
|980.
|Golden Knot Legal Aid Society
|19,671
|981.
|Kanlink Haulage
|19,643
|982.
|Broadlands Dental Pvt Ltd
|19,613
|983.
|Gmt Industrial Agri-Carep/L
|19,518
|984.
|Basepark Investments Pl
|19,310
|985.
|Normal Lane Logistics
|19,300
|986.
|Isuzim
|19,229
|987.
|Medsure Healthcare P/L
|19,208
|988.
|Kenal International (Pvt) Limited
|19,132
|989.
|Hutglen Pvt Ltd
|19,000
|990.
|Zhang Mozhu T/A Welcome Trading
|19,000
|991.
|Dosseton Agriculture
|18,900
|992.
|Skies Logistics Pvt Ltd
|18,830
|993.
|Revival Technologies Pvt Ltd
|18,815
|994.
|Cross Country Containers
|18,797
|995.
|Sador Trading P/L
|18,751
|996.
|Quallanz Enterprises
|18,696
|997.
|Googly Trading
|18,658
|998.
|Medical Investments Limited T/A Avenues Clinic
|18,620
|999.
|Crowne Plaza Monomotapa
|18,569
|1000.
|Tornridge Trading
|18,490
|1001.
|Beiqi Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd)
|18,440
|1002.
|One Link Golf
|18,426
|1003.
|Redsun Services
|18,304
|1004.
|Caerus P/L
|18,294
|1005.
|Sterile Systems Hygienic Services
|18,287
|1006.
|Plumtree Bakery
|18,284
|1007.
|Wheeler Dealers Car Sales
|18,209
|1008.
|Elmax Tyre And Parts Distributors Pvt Ltd
|18,202
|1009.
|African Sun Zimbabwe P/L T/A Crown Plaza Monomotapa
|18,167
|1010.
|Tsanga Flora
|18,134
|1011.
|Sibastion Investments
|18,125
|1012.
|Gelcole Logistics Pvt Ltd
|18,100
|1013.
|Chillinden Enterprises
|18,076
|1014.
|Fleischer Zimbabwe
|18,006
|1015.
|Decisions Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd
|18,002
|1016.
|Dmangoma Distributors
|18,000
|1017.
|Green Apple Procurement Solutions
|18,000
|1018.
|Kenmac Motors
|18,000
|1019.
|Miserble Inv T/A Global Contractors And Global Hardware
|18,000
|1020.
|The Base Amusement
|17,965
|1021.
|Iboard Africa Pvt Ltd
|17,915
|1022.
|Landos Farm Private Limited
|17,909
|1023.
|Nyamavhuvhu Energy Pvt Ltd
|17,903
|1024.
|Designer Profile Marketing
|17,900
|1025.
|Principle Truck Sales Pvt Ltd
|17,883
|1026.
|Agrifoods (Pvt) Ltd
|17,880
|1027.
|Missing Link Pvt Ltd
|17,860
|1028.
|Fintz Trading Corporation
|17,860
|1029.
|Intercane Enterprises
|17,838
|1030.
|Hoaxy Investments
|17,784
|1031.
|Nyaudza Farm P/L
|17,763
|1032.
|Francojet Incorporation T/A Chlosteel Hardware
|17,682
|1033.
|Dariro Premium Services (Pvt) Ltd T/A Shelter Proaudio
|17,507
|1034.
|Frantan Investments
|17,502
|1035.
|Teeston Engeering T/A/ Product
|17,500
|1036.
|Baxotype Pvt Ltd Trading As Syntek Global Zimbabwe
|17,480
|1037.
|The Canivore (Pvt) Limited T/A The Rainforest Restuarant
|17,473
|1038.
|Prosperity Moment Trading Private Limited
|17,400
|1039.
|Elecare Pharmaceuticals
|17,380
|1040.
|Centra (Pvt) Ltd
|17,331
|1041.
|Best Comforts
|17,300
|1042.
|Muller And Phipps (Pvt) Ltd
|17,280
|1043.
|Bullionvest Corporation (Pvt) Ltd T/A Harvard Corporation
|17,279
|1044.
|Torre Zimbabwe P/L
|17,265
|1045.
|Carousel Private Limited
|17,263
|1046.
|Milkzim P/L
|17,214
|1047.
|Etran Enterprises
|17,164
|1048.
|B And T Mining Supplies
|17,033
|1049.
|Impact Solar Systems
|17,024
|1050.
|Sunway City Zimbabbwe
|17,016
|1051.
|Cropchem Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|17,000
|1052.
|Jing Mining Pvt Ltd
|17,000
|1053.
|The Midlands Private Hospital
|17,000
|1054.
|Townwise Entr
|17,000
|1055.
|Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited
|16,999
|1056.
|Pactrauss Trading
|16,994
|1057.
|Fastnet Systems (Pvt) Ltd
|16,932
|1058.
|Setsail Equipment (Pvt) Ltd
|16,854
|1059.
|Streford Investments
|16,851
|1060.
|Digital Age
|16,850
|1061.
|Mc Meats (Private)Ltd
|16,845
|1062.
|Believers Kingdom Light Ministries
|16,830
|1063.
|Skywell Zimbabwe P/L
|16,824
|1064.
|Golden Bak Pvt Ltd
|16,818
|1065.
|Brooklyn Bright Jobbing Services
|16,800
|1066.
|Gain Cash And Carry Pvt Ltd
|16,732
|1067.
|Pharmanova P/L
|16,669
|1068.
|Zelmar Trading
|16,640
|1069.
|Valheights Enterprises Pvtl Td
|16,585
|1070.
|The Redeemed House Of God
|16,567
|1071.
|Quest Motor Corporation
|16,517
|1072.
|Everychem Pvt Ltd
|16,410
|1073.
|Landmark Mining Pvt Ltd
|16,322
|1074.
|Martman Investments T/A Akar Farm
|16,220
|1075.
|Qupol Trading Pvt Ltd
|16,167
|1076.
|Double Peak Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|16,152
|1077.
|Jc Rays Private Limited
|16,100
|1078.
|Cyclone Medicals Pvt Ltd
|16,078
|1079.
|Royal Windscreens And Springs
|16,004
|1080.
|Coretalk Zimbabwe
|16,000
|1081.
|Kanda Mushonga (Pvt) Ltd
|16,000
|1082.
|Mega Style Private Limited
|16,000
|1083.
|Vyas Wholesalers (Pvt) Ltd
|16,000
|1084.
|W & W Ventures P/L
|16,000
|1085.
|Capolton Investments T/A Edgetech Solutions
|15,992
|1086.
|Display Media
|15,984
|1087.
|Yellow Corn Trading
|15,970
|1088.
|Motira Private Limited
|15,965
|1089.
|Tawford Enterprises
|15,922
|1090.
|Twenty First Century Building Contractors Pvt Ltd
|15,913
|1091.
|Flinlon Trading P/L T/A Ats
|15,903
|1092.
|Yuanhang Corporation
|15,900
|1093.
|Roshenfic Investments P/L
|15,800
|1094.
|Range Groove Sales Pvt Ltd
|15,790
|1095.
|Three Point Industries Pvt Ltd
|15,726
|1096.
|Hamba Kahle Trucking
|15,714
|1097.
|National Data Services
|15,600
|1098.
|Uboline Trading T/A Vita Nova
|15,567
|1099.
|Gateway Construction Pvt Ltd
|15,557
|1100.
|Glynns Bolts
|15,541
|1101.
|Fill Up Fuels Pvt Ltd
|15,521
|1102.
|Allwear (Private) Limited
|15,500
|1103.
|Poweron Solar
|15,462
|1104.
|Avenues Investments & Properties Pvt Ltd
|15,448
|1105.
|Medicliff Pharma Distributors P/L
|15,414
|1106.
|Barworth Enterprises Private Limited
|15,400
|1107.
|Edron Enterprises
|15,390
|1108.
|Portriver Investments
|15,385
|1109.
|Competitive Brand Shapers Pvt Ltd
|15,368
|1110.
|Macro Auto Mart Pvt Ltd
|15,319
|1111.
|Transpicio Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|15,314
|1112.
|Ascoworth Trading
|15,300
|1113.
|William Scott Pvt Ltd
|15,266
|1114.
|Beat Mobile
|15,240
|1115.
|Baloon Flight Trading Pvt Ltd
|15,207
|1116.
|Genesis Energy Pvt Ltd
|15,200
|1117.
|Brookridge Commodity Brokers (Pvt) Limited
|15,152
|1118.
|Kencor Management Services
|15,150
|1119.
|Ocean Cargo Express
|15,101
|1120.
|Rudel Systems
|15,094
|1121.
|Midlands Metals
|15,043
|1122.
|Flora Group Zimbabwe P/L
|15,010
|1123.
|Brightfull Investments
|15,000
|1124.
|Damvech Trading T/A Htk Driving School
|15,000
|1125.
|Dayada Supplies
|15,000
|1126.
|Easycount Investments
|15,000
|1127.
|Entire Electronics
|15,000
|1128.
|Glamorous Diva Collection
|15,000
|1129.
|Hollister Investment
|15,000
|1130.
|Kadion Hardware Pvt Ltd
|15,000
|1131.
|Madziro Commuters
|15,000
|1132.
|Pema Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|15,000
|1133.
|Print Africa Pvt Ltd
|15,000
|1134.
|Weipton Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|15,000
|1135.
|Abmerak Investments Pvt (Ltd)
|14,985
|1136.
|Grain Connect Pvt Ltd
|14,980
|1137.
|Chavirira Pvt Ltd
|14,980
|1138.
|Columbus Mckkinon
|14,965
|1139.
|Lab Assist Zimbabwe
|14,885
|1140.
|Rent A Container Pvt Ltd
|14,850
|1141.
|Pown Engineering
|14,811
|1142.
|Leabridge Technologies
|14,734
|1143.
|Uppervale College
|14,730
|1144.
|Landpro Pvt Ltd
|14,628
|1145.
|Girjac Services (Pvt) Ltd
|14,614
|1146.
|Willdave Laboratories Pvt Ltd
|14,579
|1147.
|Machine Electrical Distributors
|14,540
|1148.
|Life Sciences Laboratories
|14,506
|1149.
|Clotreg Investments Pvt Ltd
|14,500
|1150.
|Mushandi Holdings Pvt Ltd
|14,460
|1151.
|Nations Choice Biscuits Zimbabwe
|14,400
|1152.
|Solbat Ent
|14,368
|1153.
|Alloys Trading
|14,306
|1154.
|Tanith Trading P/L
|14,304
|1155.
|Jwm Distributors
|14,300
|1156.
|Valleybridge Trading Pvt Ltd
|14,295
|1157.
|Renewable Bio Energy Private Limited
|14,280
|1158.
|Attornment Agencies
|14,250
|1159.
|Nimble Invest Ta Rocksafe Mining
|14,220
|1160.
|African Institute Of Biomedical Science And Technology
|14,210
|1161.
|Foodex P/L
|14,209
|1162.
|Apollo Styles P/L
|14,205
|1163.
|Gumford Automotive Pvt Ltd
|14,200
|1164.
|Tiran Transport (Pvt) Ltd
|14,196
|1165.
|Premier Knitting Company
|14,164
|1166.
|Privan Enterprises
|14,031
|1167.
|Grapnote Steel Pvt Ltd
|14,000
|1168.
|Joma Trading Co
|14,000
|1169.
|Pnet Logistics Pbc T/A Mr Smart Mr Timber
|14,000
|1170.
|Scantime Investments (Private) Ltd T/A Tnt
|14,000
|1171.
|Thigtect Enterprise P/L
|14,000
|1172.
|Queling Enterprises
|13,979
|1173.
|Mega Home Centre (Pvt) Limited
|13,965
|1174.
|Festive Eggs Pvt Ltd
|13,950
|1175.
|Gondra Supplies P/L
|13,946
|1176.
|Nelpa Holdings
|13,944
|1177.
|Phm Diagnostic T/A Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers
|13,943
|1178.
|Mac Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
|13,933
|1179.
|Kadoma Magnesite P/L
|13,876
|1180.
|Lexline Garden Ventures (Pvt) Ltd T/A Lexliner Logistics
|13,838
|1181.
|High Class Services
|13,800
|1182.
|Mimishac Investments
|13,792
|1183.
|Q & A Engineering P/L
|13,790
|1184.
|Mhuri Yedu Logistics
|13,750
|1185.
|Pharmacist Council
|13,744
|1186.
|Brushstrokes (Pvt) Ltd
|13,728
|1187.
|Commodity Procurement Agencies
|13,699
|1188.
|Promobile (Pvt) Ltd
|13,649
|1189.
|Debloquer Investments
|13,615
|1190.
|Concept Car Rental And Tours Pvt Ltd
|13,600
|1191.
|Premier Tobacco
|13,580
|1192.
|Blagefields Marketing Pvt Ltd
|13,563
|1193.
|Hippo Creek Lodge
|13,534
|1194.
|Vital Computers Private Limited
|13,528
|1195.
|National Generics T/A Greenwood Wholesalers
|13,505
|1196.
|Nati Agric Private Limited
|13,500
|1197.
|Manyame Milling Company Pvt Ltd
|13,494
|1198.
|Paroch Investments Pvt Ltd
|13,493
|1199.
|Muller Brothers
|13,475
|1200.
|Morevest Investments Pvt Ltd
|13,473
|1201.
|East Zimbabwe Conference Sda
|13,408
|1202.
|Formpac Pl
|13,350
|1203.
|Sacred Ventures Pvt Ltd
|13,286
|1204.
|Ch Naake P/L
|13,285
|1205.
|Hurudza Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd
|13,280
|1206.
|Lito Electrical
|13,260
|1207.
|Litecristal Zimbabwe
|13,224
|1208.
|Semimodetech Pvt Ltd
|13,200
|1209.
|S.R. Harrison P/L
|13,117
|1210.
|Flexible Electrical Supplies
|13,102
|1211.
|Brakes Infinity
|13,080
|1212.
|Adhesive Products Manufacturers
|13,077
|1213.
|Ultimate Spares Pvt Ltd T/A Ul
|13,053
|1214.
|Sable Press P/L
|13,027
|1215.
|Fimbriate Trading Pvt Ltd
|13,018
|1216.
|Kaite Initiative P/L
|13,014
|1217.
|Bethzahav Pvt Ltd Ltd
|13,000
|1218.
|Chatrpril Enterprises P/L
|13,000
|1219.
|Holdfirm Trading
|13,000
|1220.
|Office Kings Pvt Ltd
|13,000
|1221.
|Westend Radiology P/L
|13,000
|1222.
|J.W Aluminium Industries
|12,975
|1223.
|Dalkeith Engineering
|12,950
|1224.
|Sciepharm Healthcare P/L
|12,946
|1225.
|Wedrill Investments (Private) Limited
|12,870
|1226.
|Monrue Graphics Pvt Ltd
|12,827
|1227.
|Obrim Petroleum
|12,800
|1228.
|Skynsel Supplies Pvt Ltd
|12,800
|1229.
|Udine Products Private Limited
|12,800
|1230.
|Bayonet Agencies (Pvt) Ltd T/A Stationery And Gift Shop
|12,760
|1231.
|Capital Eezi Foods P/L
|12,690
|1232.
|Automobile Association Of Zimbabwe
|12,638
|1233.
|Blinds Express (Private) Limited
|12,616
|1234.
|Mtilikwe Financial Services
|12,577
|1235.
|Oblique Business Solutions
|12,570
|1236.
|Makandi Estates Pvt Ltd
|12,521
|1237.
|Lobster Industrial Air
|12,518
|1238.
|Save Centre
|12,505
|1239.
|Builders Depot
|12,500
|1240.
|Enhanced Point Of Sale Systems
|12,494
|1241.
|Matuel Forklift And Auto Services
|12,474
|1242.
|Fencing King
|12,471
|1243.
|Estramma Investments T/A Express Cargo
|12,460
|1244.
|R Vaswani Manufacturing P/L
|12,448
|1245.
|Take And Tile Private Limited
|12,426
|1246.
|Lazymory Investments
|12,400
|1247.
|Original Technology P/L
|12,363
|1248.
|Seke Enterprises
|12,347
|1249.
|Mospuz Engineering
|12,315
|1250.
|Medmobile
|12,280
|1251.
|Cavielle Marketing (Pvt) Limited
|12,248
|1252.
|Mistal Enterprises Private Limited
|12,200
|1253.
|Zimbabwe Rugby Union
|12,196
|1254.
|Peelory Investments
|12,193
|1255.
|Yupa Private Ltd
|12,182
|1256.
|Fairstone Investments Pvt Ltd
|12,167
|1257.
|Braford Investments
|12,165
|1258.
|Viller Pharmacy (Pvt) Ltd
|12,150
|1259.
|Cannily Pvt Ltd
|12,139
|1260.
|Smc Limited
|12,085
|1261.
|Business Solutions
|12,040
|1262.
|Cresta Hospitality
|12,023
|1263.
|Adzam Transport Services Pvt Ltd
|12,000
|1264.
|Brisbait Pvt Ltd
|12,000
|1265.
|Chegutu Farms And Farm Products
|12,000
|1266.
|Desflash Investments P/L
|12,000
|1267.
|Giftone Enterprises
|12,000
|1268.
|Kamatech Projects
|12,000
|1269.
|Meltset Trading P/L
|12,000
|1270.
|Right Pot Investments
|12,000
|1271.
|Shadhro Enterprises
|12,000
|1272.
|Unique Travel Company Pvt Ltd
|12,000
|1273.
|Chavirira Pvt Ltdt/A Hydraulic Equipment
|11,974
|1274.
|Catelia Trading T/A Catt Mining And Engineering
|11,902
|1275.
|Least Supplies (Pvt) Ltd
|11,900
|1276.
|Moviline Trading Private Limited
|11,900
|1277.
|Varscert Investments
|11,900
|1278.
|Antrapac Engineering Pvt Ltd
|11,890
|1279.
|Cabitate Investments P/L
|11,886
|1280.
|Conpad Investments
|11,841
|1281.
|Patricole Investments
|11,835
|1282.
|Brown Engineering (Pvt) Ltd
|11,810
|1283.
|Gas Reticulation Networks (Pvt) Ltd
|11,800
|1284.
|Forichi Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
|11,705
|1285.
|Alarm & Fire Solutions Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
|11,704
|1286.
|Cotrima
|11,700
|1287.
|Plystro Medical
|11,648
|1288.
|Sonder Seals And Bearings P L
|11,638
|1289.
|Top Products Investments Pvt Ltd
|11,636
|1290.
|Volsec Security Pvt Ltd
|11,631
|1291.
|Dash Global Papers (Pvt) Ltd
|11,624
|1292.
|Mirobs Investments P/L
|11,624
|1293.
|Esani Pvt Ltd
|11,623
|1294.
|Twin Trade Audio Visual Privat
|11,618
|1295.
|Aviation Ground Services
|11,614
|1296.
|Gold Saif T/A Penhalonga Energy
|11,610
|1297.
|Bless Guide Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|11,600
|1298.
|Reliant Computers P/L
|11,592
|1299.
|Kudakwashe Primary School Ssf
|11,589
|1300.
|G Fox Supplies Pvt Ltd
|11,508
|1301.
|Embroidery Techniks
|11,500
|1302.
|Power Line Africa Zimbabwe
|11,500
|1303.
|Berkan Fellmann Enterprises
|11,498
|1304.
|Petmaz Mining
|11,487
|1305.
|Milmut Logistics Pvt Ltd
|11,480
|1306.
|Bold Ideas
|11,477
|1307.
|Magkwe Investments
|11,458
|1308.
|Mopgive Distributors P/L
|11,435
|1309.
|Family Of God Church
|11,410
|1310.
|Anf Africa Bridge Fund P/L
|11,400
|1311.
|Crantech Investments
|11,400
|1312.
|Safety Auto Ltd
|11,373
|1313.
|Matabeleland Clothing Mnfrs
|11,350
|1314.
|Aluminium Design And Works P/L
|11,320
|1315.
|Packspecialists
|11,300
|1316.
|Steward Health
|11,297
|1317.
|Earthern Fire (Pvt) Ltd
|11,294
|1318.
|Fridgebitz (Pvt) Ltd T/A The Appliance Warehouse
|11,269
|1319.
|Makeh Enterprises P/L.
|11,248
|1320.
|Charoserve Investments T/A The Cellar
|11,241
|1321.
|Marondera Christian Schools
|11,235
|1322.
|Peak Trading Pvt Ltd
|11,234
|1323.
|Zaoga Multi Projects
|11,229
|1324.
|Classic Super Foods
|11,200
|1325.
|Security Communications
|11,123
|1326.
|Mindover Trading Pvt Ltd
|11,100
|1327.
|Shoepetrol
|11,094
|1328.
|Medirite Distribution
|11,080
|1329.
|Original Tech. P/L
|11,060
|1330.
|Mantray Investments
|11,056
|1331.
|Sinegrade Investments
|11,050
|1332.
|Eastip Poultry Abattor
|11,021
|1333.
|Tanraw Trading
|11,010
|1334.
|Pineland Technology
|11,000
|1335.
|Commercial Refrigeration
|10,967
|1336.
|Featherbrush Pvt Ltd
|10,954
|1337.
|Renamooba Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|10,954
|1338.
|Samon Investments T/A Seven Seas
|10,920
|1339.
|Grossmark Pvt Ltd
|10,907
|1340.
|Bantex Global P/L
|10,893
|1341.
|First Brands Zimbabwe P/L
|10,840
|1342.
|Sams Truck Locators
|10,800
|1343.
|Smacnot Investments
|10,800
|1344.
|Cm Timveous
|10,768
|1345.
|Ariston Management Services
|10,754
|1346.
|Alternative Investments P/L
|10,735
|1347.
|Mars Zimbabwe
|10,726
|1348.
|Dumbarimwe Transport
|10,725
|1349.
|Sunny Isles Private Limited
|10,725
|1350.
|Just Hardware
|10,705
|1351.
|Farmford Enterprises
|10,700
|1352.
|Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals
|10,698
|1353.
|Archidiocese Of Harare
|10,693
|1354.
|Machiareer Investments
|10,669
|1355.
|The Victoria Falls Hotel
|10,657
|1356.
|National Blankets
|10,552
|1357.
|Swiss Motors Trucks (Private) Ltd
|10,519
|1358.
|Axis Solutions
|10,516
|1359.
|Calemond Investments
|10,509
|1360.
|Denjey Enterprises
|10,500
|1361.
|Mlambo Trucking And Tours
|10,500
|1362.
|Progene Seeds
|10,500
|1363.
|Weto Transport
|10,500
|1364.
|Weph Commercial Agencies P/L
|10,485
|1365.
|Advantage Air Pvt Limited
|10,476
|1366.
|Thermacool P/L
|10,404
|1367.
|Tryex Enterprises
|10,348
|1368.
|Kadram Boer Goat Farm Pvt Ltd
|10,325
|1369.
|Paarlweb Investments
|10,305
|1370.
|Tee Dawsons Embroidery Pvt Ltd
|10,300
|1371.
|Pro-Motor Spares Pvt Ltd
|10,299
|1372.
|Lotsgrain (Pvt) Limited
|10,297
|1373.
|Totheburn Trading
|10,262
|1374.
|Rubtech Machinery And Spares Pvt Ltd
|10,221
|1375.
|The Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd
|10,200
|1376.
|Gooseneck Enterprises T/A Tubestone
|10,173
|1377.
|Aromate Pvt Ltd
|10,160
|1378.
|Twenty Third Century Systems
|10,154
|1379.
|Jerco Chemicals P/L
|10,129
|1380.
|Effort Farming P/L
|10,125
|1381.
|Davecon Motors
|10,100
|1382.
|Machaya And Associates
|10,093
|1383.
|Healthyard Enterprises
|10,055
|1384.
|Pig Industry Board.
|10,032
|1385.
|Automation Technologies
|10,020
|1386.
|Mineral Link P/L
|10,014
|1387.
|Gratric Trading Pvt Ltd
|10,007
|1388.
|Bilihood Investments P/L
|10,000
|1389.
|Capital Brake Pl (District 4151)
|10,000
|1390.
|Cfi Holdings
|10,000
|1391.
|Charthigh Investments
|10,000
|1392.
|Clearwaters Estates (Pvt) Ltd T/A Premier Milling
|10,000
|1393.
|Fabco P/L T/A Fabs Home Centre
|10,000
|1394.
|Franc-Leon Enterprises Pvt (Ltd) T/A Everyday Plastics
|10,000
|1395.
|Intsasales Pvt Ltd
|10,000
|1396.
|J C Motors
|10,000
|1397.
|Koeman Investments Pvt Ltd
|10,000
|1398.
|Pinegowrie Investments Pvt Ltd
|10,000
|1399.
|Samuel Sithole T/A Samboy Motors
|10,000
|1400.
|Shepchiv Trucking Logistics T/A Silk Tree Investments
|10,000
|1401.
|Tenersdale Investments P/L
|10,000
|1402.
|Tonnege Forklift
|10,000
|1403.
|Worldgrow Enteprises
|10,000
|Total
|124,846,957
|Source: CEBAS
CATEGORY III: Illicit Financial Flows – Funds externalised to foreign banks in cash or under spurious transactions
|ACCOUNT NAME
|TOTAL AMOUNT DEPOSITED
|DESTINATION
|US$
|Other Currencies
|1
|Ryan Joseph
|331,700
|Botswana
|2
|Farid Shahadat
|1,197,080
|Botswana
|3
|Delny Ashley Davies
|–
|ZAR500 000
|Botswana
|4
|Delny Ashley Davies
|–
|€465 275.00
|Botswana
|5
|Delny Ashley Davies
|5,916,926
|Botswana
|6
|The Big Secrete
|997,410
|Botswana
|7
|Jason Neville Leanders
|977,000
|Botswana
|8
|Edward Nyevera
|500,000
|Botswana
|9
|Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima
|40,000
|Botswana
|10
|Jinan Mining
|332,980,000
|Botswana/China
|11
|Jean Gordon
|138,321
|USA/UK
|12
|Paul Da Silva
|138,321
|UAS/UK
|13
|John Patrick Rooney
|950,000
|Isle of Man
|14
|Derek Harry Kitchen
|565,000
|South Africa
|15
|Combined Storage Services/ Mr Richard Brian Pearl
|10,500,000
|Mauritius
|16
|City Parking
|65,000
|Ghana
|17
|Peter and Tanja Morgensen
|300,000
|Denmark/Mozambique
|18
|Agri Sweet Investments
|33,000,000
|Pakistan/South Africa
|19
|Emmanuel Nzokira
|182,927
|Ghana
|20
|Ellie Fintz
|200,000
|Switzerland
|21
|Elias Musakwa
|9,000,000
|Portugal
|22
|Rosevin Enterprises
|230,000
|Botswana
|23
|Luka Fabris and Spartan Security
|1,028,048
|African Gold Refinery, Uganda
|24
|Metallon Gold
|25,000,000
|BWP13 000 000
|Botswana
|25
|Jinding Investments
|1,000,000
|China
|26
|Xiangong Xu
|681,600
|China
|27
|Gen June
|187,000
|China
|28
|Shen Dequan
|390,000
|China
|29
|Shuping Li
|962,000
|China
|30
|Shengzhi Lei
|1,216,000
|China
|31
|Xun Zhang
|816,000
|China
|32
|Yifan Yang
|356,000
|China
|33
|Lina Zha
|470,500
|China
|34
|Kungong Zhu
|150,000
|China
|35
|Su Yuan Qi
|50,000
|China
|36
|Cabin Liu
|11,980
|China
|37
|Qinggoing Zhaig
|12,000
|China
|38
|He Nan Eng
|110,000
|China
|39
|Cooltake Pvt Ltd
|137,000
|China
|40
|Hia Hongyan
|12,000
|China
|41
|Zhang Mozhu Trading
|150,000
|China
|42
|Xiang Wen Xu
|694,246
|China
|43
|Kungong Zhu
|150,000
|China
|44
|Hu Yan
|447,500
|China
|45
|Lina Zha
|231,000
|China
|46
|Costham Trading
|300,000
|China
|47
|Song Anping
|300,000
|China
|48
|Pinchot Investments
|130,000
|China
|49
|Planners Trading
|200,000
|China
|50
|Foodking
|240,000
|China
|51
|Yang Hardware
|200,000
|China
|52
|Colclare Investments
|138,321
|China
|53
|Triangle Tyres
|500,000
|China
|54
|Zhili Yan
|175,500
|China
|55
|Shifei Cheng
|250,000
|China
|56
|Cheuchi Investments
|125,000
|China
|57
|Chenglong Jiang
|184,905
|China
|58
|Hong Huang
|235,000
|China
|59
|Tarryal Investments
|90,000
|China
|60
|Glamorous Diva Collection
|250,000
|China
|61
|RHB Import and Export
|150,000
|China
|62
|China Machinery Company
|100,000
|China
|63
|Fu Lei Investments
|200,000
|China
|64
|Silvertown Investments
|126,000
|China
|65
|Supertrend Enterprises
|100,000
|U.K
|66
|Vilosa Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|250,000
|China
|67
|Luo Tonghe
|12,926
|China
|68
|Bing Cai
|45,000
|China
|69
|Neltech Investments
|150,000
|China
|70
|Cheng PO-
|199,975
|China
|71
|Jianyong Yang
|148,575
|China
|72
|Golden Beams Development Private Limited
|73,000
|Hong Kong
|73
|Wang Xue Cheng
|115,000
|China
|74
|Jian Zhu
|300,000
|China
|75
|Safetime Investments
|221,056
|China
|76
|Talpan Investments
|220,700
|China
|77
|Fir-Fern Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|210,580
|China
|78
|Intokozo Hardware (Pvt)Ltd
|266,100
|China
|79
|Mazoe Bricks
|100,000
|China
|80
|Timsite Investments
|120,000
|China
|81
|Green World Zimbabwe
|161,204
|China
|82
|Jun Liu
|97,250
|China
|83
|Supertrend Enterprises
|150,000
|China
|84
|China Dalian International
|60,000
|China
|85
|Xiaojun Liu
|32,000
|China
|86
|Costpull Investments
|260,000
|China
|87
|Zhang Shijing
|42,000
|China
|88
|Hui Sheng
|20,000
|China
|89
|Xin Fengli
|15,200
|China
|90
|Znifeng Min
|9,800
|China
|91
|Three Sixty Five-c
|58,380
|China
|92
|Liang Yang
|20,000
|China
|93
|Deplaat Investments
|37,125
|China
|94
|Lou Hong Qiang
|59,800
|China
|95
|Changjin Xu
|10,000
|China
|96
|Zhaobao Ding
|10,000
|China
|97
|Yan Yu
|10,000
|China
|98
|Ronghua Yang
|9,850
|China
|99
|Fei Li
|9,000
|China
|100
|China Machinery and Equip
|150,000
|China
|101
|Lipa Foam PVT
|83,928
|China
|102
|AE Electrical
|212,341
|China
|103
|China Jiangsu Int Economic
|290,995
|China
|104
|Go Figure Trading
|269,500
|China
|105
|China Africa Cotton
|280,000
|China
|106
|Jin Nan Corporation
|300,000
|China
|107
|Tan Gao
|50,000
|China
|108
|Sethy Investments
|42,000
|China
|109
|Shenning
|52,000
|China
|110
|Yiquin Liu
|12,000
|China
|111
|Shan Faming
|10,100
|China
|112
|Jiafeng Li
|6,061
|China
|113
|Jinwei Lu
|5,000
|China
|114
|Zheng Zuoling
|20,000
|China
|115
|Zhang Hua Bin
|8,000
|China
|116
|Ma Jun
|9,000
|China
|117
|Wang Hongfang
|8,700
|China
|118
|Yuling Cong
|5,000
|China
|119
|Yong Qiang Guo
|31,000
|China
|120
|Li Zhang
|20,000
|China
|121
|Ebrahim Bahadur
|28,000
|Unknown
|122
|Ashlin Fey Rutherford
|27,975
|Unknown
|123
|Samuel Nwokike
|136,210
|China
|124
|Ahmed Riaz
|100,000
|India
|125
|Ionfree Enterprises
|288,310
|China
|126
|Presence Taruwinga
|25,500
|127
|Transverv
|89,169
|South Africa
|128
|Nalini Patel
|201,080
|USA
|129
|Mohamed Muzahib Haniffa
|16,000
|130
|Kenneth Latimer Scott
|210,000
|South Africa
|131
|Lawrence Amachi
|37,000
|China
|132
|Innocent Mufandaedza
|80,500
|133
|Nikunja Trading (PVT) Ltd
|772,839
|China
|134
|Naison Baulen
|3,729,542
|China
|135
|Patrick Nyariri
|210,856
|South Africa
|136
|Signmar Pvt Ltd
|162,000
|Jersey
|137
|Nick Mincione
|51,000
|Mozambique
|138
|Michael Vincent Attala
|264,000
|Monaco, France
|139
|Kugel Pvt Ltd
|300,000
|UK
|140
|Miles Vukman
|250,000
|UK
|141
|Wilvacky Investments
|672,956
|Hong Kong
|142
|Kauffman Properties
|102,468
|UK
|143
|Combined Storage Services
|10,500,000
|Mauritius
|144
|Leaders Electric
|87,700
|USA
|145
|JJ Brooke
|608,217
|Switzerland
|146
|Yeuhong Li
|100,000
|China
|147
|Horizon Ivato Zimbabwe
|227,273
|South Africa
|148
|Xin Ju Wangu
|114,500
|China
|149
|Quili Zhang
|114,500
|China
|150
|Tianyang Zhang
|20,000
|China
|151
|Cai Minxing
|45,500
|China
|152
|Xu Jian
|250,000
|China
|153
|Floriscent Enterprises
|460,000
|China
|154
|Gatecount Enterprises
|85,620
|China
|155
|Guo Qing Chen
|10,000
|China
|156
|Lei Zhang
|21,500
|China
|157
|Guan Weiye
|20,000
|China
|US$ Value
|462,257,646
|Add US$ equivalent of Other Currencies
|1,946,525
|Total Funds under Category
|464,204,171