Fatal Pitbull Attack in New Bluffhill, Harare (June 2025)

On June 1, 2025, 39-year-old Samuel Machara was fatally mauled by pitbulls in New Bluffhill, Harare, leading to the arrest of the dogs' owner, 40-year-old Mike Mupinga, on charges of culpable homicide. Mupinga's dogs had been a longstanding menace to the community, roaming freely through gaps in his property's boundary wall and terrorizing residents for years. Neighbors reported previous incidents including attacks on domestic workers, children being chased, and the killing of local pets and livestock. Despite repeated complaints from residents and intervention by city authorities in 2024, the dangerous situation persisted until the fatal attack occurred near Mupinga's residence. Following Machara's death, the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA) removed all dogs from the property—including pitbulls, a rottweiler, and a Hungarian mastiff—and humanely euthanized them. The ZNSPCA cited evidence of neglect, poor confinement, and inadequate socialization of the animals, while calling for stricter enforcement of animal control laws and custodial sentences for animal cruelty cases.[1]

Pitbull Attack in Whitecliffe, Harare (March 2023)

On 25 March 2023, a 9-year-old girl from Harare’s Whitecliffe settlement was attacked by a pitbull, which mauled her to death.[2]

Pitbull Attack in Waterfalls, Harare (March 2023)

On 21 March 2023, 68-year-old security guard Takawira Gift Muzvidziwa was fatally attacked by four pit bulls at a business premises in Waterfalls along Sherwood Crescent.[2]

Boerboel Attack in Norton (October 2022)

October 5, 2022, a 7-year old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a Boerboe after he entered the dog's yard to fetch water. The child had been sent by his grandmother. After realising the boy had not returned, the grandmother followed and found a Boerboel and a puppy licking the body of her grandchild. She chased them away. The owner of the dog, Cuthbert Mpame (63), and a worker responsible for the dogs, Lloyd Sibanda (35) were arrested and charged with culpable homicide. A Margistrate found them not guilty as their dog did not go out to attack the child, but the boy had, instead, broken into its territory before being fatally mauled.[3]

Boerboel Attack in Selbourne Park, Bulawayo (May 2022)

In May 2022, a 61-year-old John Gavhera was fatally mauled by his own three Boer bull cross-breed dogs at his home in Selbourne Park, Bulawayo's low-density suburb. Gavhera had forgotten his gate keys at work, jumped over his own gate to enter his property and collect his toolbox from inside the house. The dogs, apparently mistaking their owner for an intruder, viciously attacked him in the yard while horrified neighbours watched helplessly through the precast wall, too afraid to intervene. Despite a neighbor hearing Gavhera initially rebuking the dogs, the animals continued their assault, biting him all over his body, dragging him, and tearing his clothes for approximately 40 minutes until police arrived to stop the attack. Gavhera was rushed to a medical facility but succumbed to his severe injuries that evening. His torn work suit, phone, and toolbox bag were scattered near the gate where the fatal encounter began.[4]