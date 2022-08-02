Difference between revisions of "List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe"
Here is a list of political parties in Zimbabwe and its predecessor, Rhodesia.
- African People's Congress
- Build Zimbabwe Alliance
- Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment
- International Socialist Organisation
- Freedom Justice Coalition Zimbabwe Party
- Liberal Democrats (Zimbabwe)
- Movement for Democratic Change – Ncube (MDC)
- Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T)
- Movement for People First
- National Alliance for Good Governance
- Patriotic Union of Matabeleland
- Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe
- People's Democratic Party-Zimbabwe PDP
- Riseup Zimbabwe Freedom Party
- The African Democrats (TAD)
- United Parties
- United People's Party
- Zimbabwe African National Union – Ndonga
- Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Current Administration)
- Zimbabwe African People's Union
- Zimbabwe First Party
- Zimbabwe National Democratic Party
- Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Z.I.P.P) - Kasiyamhuru
- Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance
Defunct Zimbabwean Parties
- Conservative Alliance of Zimbabwe - formerly the governing party, the Rhodesian Front (RF)
- Forum Party
- Patriotic Front
- United African National Council (UANC)
- Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU)
- Zimbabwe People's Democratic Party
- Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM)
- Zimbabwe United People's Organisation
- Republican Front (RF)
Rhodesian parties
- Central Africa Party
- Centre Party
- Confederate Party
- Dominion Party
- Federal Party
- Responsible Government Association (RGA)
- Rhodesian Action Party (RAP)
- Rhodesian Front (RF)
- Rhodesia Labour Party (RLP)
- Southern Rhodesia African National Congress (SRANC)
- Southern Rhodesia Communist Party (SRCP)
- Southern Rhodesia Liberal Party (SRLP)
- United Federal Party (UFP)
- United National Federal Party (UNFP)
- United Rhodesia Party