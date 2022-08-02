Difference between revisions of "List of Political Parties in Zimbabwe"

Pindula

Here is a list of political parties in [[Zimbabwe]] and its predecessor, [[Rhodesia]].
 
*[[African People's Congress]]
* [[African People's Congress]]
* [[Build Zimbabwe Alliance]]
* [[Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment]]
* [[International Socialist Organisation]]
* [[Freedom Justice Coalition Zimbabwe Party]]
* [[Liberal Democrats]] (Zimbabwe)
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]] – Ncube (MDC)
* [[Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai]] (MDC-T)
* [[Movement for People First]]
* [[National Alliance for Good Governance]]
* [[Patriotic Union of Matabeleland]]
* [[Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe]]
* [[People's Democratic Party-Zimbabwe]] PDP
* [[Riseup Zimbabwe Freedom Party]]
* [[The African Democrats]] (TAD)
* [[United Parties]]
* [[United People's Party]]
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union – Ndonga]]
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]] (Current Administration)
* [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]
* [[Zimbabwe First Party]]
* [[Zimbabwe National Democratic Party]]
* [[Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity]] (Z.I.P.P) - Kasiyamhuru
* [[Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance]]
  
 
===Defunct Zimbabwean Parties===
 
*[[Conservative Alliance of Zimbabwe]] - formerly the governing party, the Rhodesian Front (RF)
* [[Conservative Alliance of Zimbabwe]] - formerly the governing party, the [[Rhodesian Front]] (RF)
* [[Forum Party]]
* [[Patriotic Front]]
* [[United African National Council]] (UANC)
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union]] (ZANU)
* [[Zimbabwe People's Democratic Party]]
* [[Zimbabwe Unity Movement]] (ZUM)
* [[Zimbabwe United People's Organisation]]
* [[Republican Front]] (RF)
  
 
===Rhodesian parties===

Here is a list of political parties in Zimbabwe and its predecessor, Rhodesia.

Defunct Zimbabwean Parties

Rhodesian parties

  • Central Africa Party
  • Centre Party
  • Confederate Party
  • Dominion Party
  • Federal Party
  • Responsible Government Association (RGA)
  • Rhodesian Action Party (RAP)
  • Rhodesian Front (RF)
  • Rhodesia Labour Party (RLP)
  • Southern Rhodesia African National Congress (SRANC)
  • Southern Rhodesia Communist Party (SRCP)
  • Southern Rhodesia Liberal Party (SRLP)
  • United Federal Party (UFP)
  • United National Federal Party (UNFP)
  • United Rhodesia Party

