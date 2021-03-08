Difference between revisions of "List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers"
A list of some of the Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and their contact numbers:
|School Name
|City
|Contact Telephone Number
|Air Force Thornhill Sec School
|Gweru
|054232012,
|Amaveni High School
|Kwekwe
|05525143, 05522716,
|Anderson Adventist High School
|Gweru
|054226485, 054221864, 054223424,
|Arch Munaki Sec School
|Chivi
|0337647,
|Arcturus High School
|Arcturus
|02742344,
|Ascot Secondary School
|Gweru
|054229351, 054222744, 054228659,
|Batanai High School
|Kwekwe
|05563094, 05569767, 05563138, 05562592,
|Bernard Mizeki College
|Tel: +263 279 21181
|Binga Sec School
|Binga
|015330,
|Biriiri High School
|Chimanimani
|0262464, 0262438, 0262376, 0262375, 0262846,
|Bradely High School
|Bindura
|02763362, 02763361,
|Budiriro 2 High School
|Harare
|04690990, 04690395,
|Budiriro High School
|Harare
|04691391, 04690062,
|Bulawayo Adventist High School
|Bulawayo
|09230739,
|Bulawayo High School
|Bulawayo
|09230864, 09230863, 09230862,
|Centenary Secondary
|Checheche
|0572284,
|Chaplin High School
|Gweru
|054223873, 054227764, 054224394, 054222063, 054222050, 054222303,
|Checheche Sec School
|Checheche
|0317343,
|Chegato High School
|Mataga
|0517233,
|Chegutu High School
|0532579, 0532619,
|Chemhanza Sec School
|Wedza
|02222242, 02222336,
|Chemukute Sec School
|Kadoma
|06824292,
|Cherutombo Secondary
|Marondera
|027927178, 027923644,
|Cheziya Gokwe High Sch
|Gokwe
|055592641, 055592886, 055592716,
|Chibi High School
|Chivi
|0337354, 0337293, 0337293,
|Chibuwe High Sch
|Chibuwe
|024331, 024487,
|Chibuwe Sec School
|Chipangayi
|024347, 024254, 024320,
|Chikwingwizha Secondary School
|Shurugwi
|Tel: (054) 2712/27126, Tel: (054) 26113
|Chilisa Secondary School
|Hwange
|028130053, 028130688, 028131168,
|Chimanimani Sec School
|Chimanimani
|0262321,
|Chimbwembwe Sec School
|Jerera
|0342901,
|Chinembiri Sec School
|Chivi
|0337366,
|Chingoma Sec School
|Mataga
|0517336,
|Chinhoyi 2 High School
|Chinhoyi
|06729290, 06724109, 06723104,
|Chinhoyi High School
|Chinhoyi
|06722149, 06722507, 06722477, 06722424, 06722559, 06722372, 06722345, 06722333, 06724198, 06724197, 06729776,
|Chinhoyi High School Sda
|Chinhoyi
|06721672, 06725306,
|Chinyudze Sec School
|Headlands
|025822411,
|Chipadze Sec School
|Bindura
|02716748, 02717981, 02717435,
|Chipangayi High School
|Chipangayi
|024392,
|Chipindura High School
|Bindura
|02717927, 02717926, 02716856,
|Chirichoga Sec School
|Masvingo
|039262383,
|Chirumba Sec School
|Nyika
|0338274,
|Chitepo Sec School
|Marondera
|027920260, 027920265, 027927107,
|Chitonhora High School
|Jerera
|0342140,
|Chizungu Sec School
|Mberengwa
|05183801,
|Churchill Boy's High School
|Harare
|04779725, 04747094, 04747088, 04747143,
|Dalny Mine Sec School
|Chakari
|0688212,
|Dangamvura High School
|Mutare
|02031239, 02030210, 02031184,
|Danhamombe High School
|Chivi
|0337227, 0337227,
|Danhiko Secondary School
|Harare
|04492382,
|Daramombe Sec School
|Chivhu
|0562740,
|Darwin High School
|Mt Darwin
|02763059, 02762638,
|Detema Sec School
|Dete
|018541, 018233,
|Development Ass Hwange Sec School
|Hwange
|028120076,
|Devuli Sec School
|Birchenough Bridge
|02482362,
|Dewure Sec School
|Gutu
|0302519,
|Domboramwari High Sch
|Harare
|042932974,
|Dominican Convent High School
|Harare
|04791646, 04796176, 04705150, 04705134,
|Dominican Convent High School
|Harare
|04796177, 04793096, 0960060,
|Drake Sec School
|Kwekwe
|05562886, 05568664,
|Dzivaresekwa High School
|Harare
|04216418, 04216414,
|Elise Gledhill Sec School
|Mutare
|02060920,
|Emakhandeni Sec School
|Bulawayo
|09521182, 09527765,
|Emganwini Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09484034, 09487707,
|Entumbane Sec School
|Bulawayo
|09401264, 09418778, 09418776,
|Eveline High School
|Bulawayo
|09887513, 0960562, 0960800, 09230562, 09230255,
|Eveline High School
|Bulawayo
|0960254,
|Fatima Secondary School
|Nkayi
|0558449, 0289244,
|Filabusi Sec School
|Filabusi
|017413,
|Fletcher High School
|Gweru
|054260508, 054260649, 054260034,
|Founders High School
|Bulawayo
|09460186, 09460733, 09460737, 09460192, 09473951, 09463014, 09463013, 09463012, 09479523, 09473789,
|Funye High School
|Mataga
|0517351,
|Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School
|Juliasdale
|0292373,
|Gateway High School
|Harare
|04334795, 04334761, 04308084, 04308083, 04302992, 04302990, 04302980,
|George Chipadza Secondary School
|Zvishavane
|055513749, 055513743,
|George Stark High School
|Harare
|04664398, 042910838, 04664398, 042910838,
|Gifford High School
|Bulawayo
|09882046, 09880950, 0961391, 09886930, 0968245, 0968244, 0961128,
|Girls High School
|Harare
|04791752, 04702215, 04702051, 04707219, 04706619, 04252313, 04732277, 04732160, 04731975, 04793418,
|Glen Norah 1 High School
|Harare
|04613134,
|Glen View 1 High School
|Harare
|04690040, 04690253,
|Glen View 2 High School
|Harare
|04692501, 04690070,
|Glen View 3 High School
|Harare
|04691984,
|Glennorah 2 High School
|Harare
|04613937, 04613920, 042925310,
|Glenview 3 High School
|Harare
|04690812, 04690805,
|Goko Sec School
|Birchenough Bridge
|02482424,
|Gokomere High School
|Masvingo
|039261506, 039261501, 039263235, 039261347, 039265073, 039265072,
|Goromonzi High School
|Arcturus
|02742663, 02742662, 02742661,
|Guineafowl High School
|Gweru
|054223992,
|Gutu High School
|Gutu
|0302286, 0302444,
|Gwanda High School
|Gwanda
|028422035, 028422034,
|Gwindingwi Sec School
|Nyika
|0338539, 0338346,
|Hama Secondary School
|Chatsworth
|0308213,
|Hamilton High School
|Bulawayo
|09247179, 09242574,
|Handina Sec School
|Nyazura
|02583297,
|Harare High School
|Harare
|04759438, 042913150,
|Hartzel High School
|Mutare
|02065148,
|Hatfield High School
|Harare
|04570133, 04570530, 04572403,
|Hermann Gmeiner High School
|Bindura
|02717150,
|Highfield 2 High School
|Harare
|04661162, 042912793,
|Highfield No.2 High School
|Harare
|04668130,
|Hlangabeza Sec School
|Nkayi
|0558331,
|Hlezana Secondary School
|Ngundu
|036421,
|Holy Cross Mission
|Mvuma
|(030-8) 3303, (0308) 3302
|Howard High School
|Tel: +263 410-313-2867
|Hurungwe Secondary School
|Murewa
|027822641,
|Hwange Secondary School
|Hwange
|028121599,
|Ihlathi High School
|Bulawayo
|09491860, 09491859, 09491858,
|Induna Sec School Dev Com
|Bulawayo
|0966522,
|Inyanda Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09521120, 09527343, 09520479, 09520478, 09520485, 09520472,
|J Z Moyo High School
|West Nicholson
|016256, 016258,
|Jameson High School
|Kadoma
|06828925, 06822336, 06822335, 06822334, 06822333, 06822332, 06822331, 06823713, 06823620, 06823249,
|John Tallach High School
|Bulawayo
|johntallach@gmail.com
|Jotsholo Sec School
|0289221,
|Kalope Sec School
|Hwange
|028130787,
|Kambarami Sec School
|Murewa
|027822382,
|Kambuzuma 2 High School
|Harare
|042933768,
|Kriste Mambo Secondary School
|+263 29 2377, +263 29 2377
|Kushinga Sec.School
|Ngundu
|036238,
|Kutama College
|Norton
|+263 6 9325
|Kuwadzana 2 High School
|Harare
|04214505,
|Kuwadzana 2 High School
|Harare
|04212395,
|Kuwadzana 3 High School
|Harare
|04210039,
|Kuwadzana High School
|Banket
|0663334, 04210778, 04211591,
|Kuwadzana Sec School
|Kadoma
|06822823,
|Kwayedza Sec School
|Harare
|04611167, 04611041,
|Kwekwe High School
|Kwekwe
|05522009, 05522393, 05523302, 05523301,
|Kwenda High School
|Wedza
|02222423, 02222422,
|Liebenberg High School
|Chivhu
|0563425,
|Lieberburg Sec School
|Chivhu
|0562534, 0562386, 0562372,
|Living Waters High School
|Harare
|04216304,
|Lobengula Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09401902, 09417957,
|Lord Malvern Sec School
|Harare
|04614159, 04614158, 042913182,
|Loreto High School
|Nkayi
|0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020,
|Lower Gweru Sec School
|Gweru
|054231112,
|Lundi Secondary School
|Masvingo
|036279, 036412,
|Luveve High School
|Bulawayo
|09560914, 09560916, 09560912, 09561124, 09560915, 09560913,
|Mabelreign Girls High School
|Harare
|04331103,
|Mabhikwa Sec School
|0389578, 0389255,
|Mabvuku High School
|Harare
|04491692, 042937266,
|Madzivire Range High School
|Chivhu
|0562428,
|Magama Sec School
|0387540,
|Magwenya Sec School
|Guruve
|0582936,
|Mambo Sec School
|Gweru
|054223549, 054222491,
|Mamunyadza High School
|Murambinda
|0212646,
|Mandava High School
|Zvishavane
|055513677, 055512133, 055513677, 055512133,
|Mandedza Sec School
|Chitungwiza
|042905725,
|Mandwandwe Secondary Sch
|Bulawayo
|09492941, 09488826, 09487537,
|Manjolo Sec School
|Binga
|015459,
|Manunure Sec School
|Kwekwe
|05543262, 05540046, 05543116, 05543248,
|Manyame Secondary School
|Harare
|04575619, 04575981, 04575500,
|Marange High School
|Mutare
|Tel: +263 20 423 711
|Maringove Sec School
|Darwendale
|069341,
|Marist Brothers Secondary School
|Mutare
|Tel: +263 29 8524
|Marlborough High School
|Harare
|04300828, 04309441, 04309766, 04300741, 04309089, 04309088,
|Marondera High School
|Marondera
|027923680, 027923686, 027923685, 027923684, 027923683, 027923682, 027923981,
|Mashava Sec School
|Mashava
|0352300, 0352587,
|Mashoko Secondary School
|Tel: +263 342 2704
|Masiyarwa Sec School
|Darwendale
|0692161,
|Masotsha Sec School
|Bulawayo
|09521330, 09520899,
|Masunda North Sec School
|Mashava
|0352411,
|Matinunura High School
|Gweru
|054253270, 054252590, 054252560, 054250430, 054253270, 054252590, 054252560, 054250430,
|Matsine Sec School
|Wedza
|02222152,
|Mavela Sec School
|Tsholotsho
|0387201,
|Mavhudzi Secondary School
|Nyazura
|02583344,
|Mawabeni Sec School
|Esigodini
|0288574,
|Mazambara Sec Sch
|Masvingo
|039261579,
|Mazowe High School
|Harare
|04481455,
|Mbare High School
|Harare
|04620241, 04668268,
|Mbare Sec School
|Harare
|042910024,
|Mbari Secondary School
|Mvurwi
|02772954,
|Mbizo High School
|Kwekwe
|05540862, 05540067, 05543140,
|Mhangura Sec School
|Mhangura
|0605877,
|Mhondoro Sec School
|Beatrice
|065244,
|Milton High School
|Bulawayo
|09236778, 09230985, 09231583, 09231582, 09231146, 09256153,
|Minda High School
|Kezi
|0282234, 0282583,
|Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School
|Victoria Falls
|01346083,
|Mkoba No 3 Sec School
|Gweru
|054255811, 054255042, 054255626, 054255621,
|Mkoba Sec School
|Gweru
|054257710, 054255563, 054255197, 054256795, 054255191, 054255595,
|Mncumbatha Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09481550, 09481551,
|Moleli High School
|+263 263162824171
|Monte Cassino Secondary School
|Nyanga
|Tel: +263-7798-240.
|Montrose Girls High Schoo
|Bulawayo
|09460211, 09460221, 09474749,
|Morgan High School
|Harare
|04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180,
|Morgenster High School
|Masvingo
|039261029,
|Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School
|Victoria Falls
|01346079,
|Mount Carmelsec School
|Headlands
|025822370,
|Mpandawana Sec School
|Gutu
|0302325,
|Mpopoma High Sch Dev Ass
|Bulawayo
|09415162, 09418479,
|Msiteli Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09400101, 09400871,
|Msthabezi Secondary School
|Tel: +263-84-3104
|Mt Pleasant High School
|Harare
|04334170, 04308302, 04308301,
|Mt Selinda High School
|Tel: +263 27 4403
|Mtoko Central Sec
|Mutoko
|02722734, 02722296,
|Mucheke High School
|Masvingo
|039262738, 039265533, 039262630,
|Mufakose 1 High Scho
|Harare
|04698267, 042922891, 042920590,
|Mufakose 1 High School
|Harare
|04699059,
|Mufakose 2 High School
|Harare
|04698330, 04698020, 042920028, 042900377,
|Mufakose 3 High School
|Harare
|04698599, 04698021,
|Mufakose Mhuriimwe Sec School
|Harare
|04698285,
|Muguta Secondary School
|Harare
|042900265,
|Mukai Secondary School
|Harare
|04611564, 042920920,
|Mukaro High School
|Gutu
|0302709,
|Munyaradzi Secondary
|Kadoma
|06827345, 06823768,
|Murambwa Sec School
|Kadoma
|0653609,
|Musani Sec School
|Chipinge
|02482353,
|Mutambara High School
|Chimanimani
|0263368,
|Mutare Boys High School
|Mutare
|02060634, 02064536, 02062301, 02067240, 02063988,
|Mutare Girls High School
|Mutare
|02063404, 02060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924,
|Mutema High Sch
|Chipangayi
|024562,
|Mutendi High School
|Masvingo
|039265479,
|Mutero Sec School
|Gutu
|0302696,
|Mutorashanga High School
|Mutorashanga
|0668260,
|Mvurwi Sec School
|Mvurwi
|02772476, 02772372,
|Mwenezi Sec School
|Ngundu
|036380,
|Mzilikazi Secondary Sch
|Bulawayo
|09204155, 09200143, 09200142, 09200005,
|Mzingwane High School
|Esigodini
|0288352, 0288455, 0288508,
|Nagle House
|Tel: +263-79 22934
|Nashville High School
|Gweru
|054226090, 054224330, 054223186,
|Ndarama Secondary School
|Masvingo
|039252252, 039253089, 039252984,
|Ndlovu Sec School
|01344633,
|Nemakonde Secondary School
|Chinhoyi
|06723031, 06722611, 06725426, 06721529,
|Nembudziya Govt Secondary Sch
|Gokwe
|055592356,
|Ngundu Govt Sec School
|Ngundu
|036423,
|Ngundu Halt Sec School
|Ngundu
|036214,
|Nhedziwa Sec School
|Chimaniamni
|0262491,
|Nhlahla Sec School
|0289200,
|Nhowe Secondary School
|Norton
|Tel: +263 316 684-3723
|Njelele Sec School
|Gokwe
|055592917, 055592465,
|Njube High School Sda
|Bulawayo
|09407499,
|Njube Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09406962, 09416554,
|Nkayi Rural Secondary School
|Nkayi
|0558376, 0558709,
|Nketa Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09484510, 09483719,
|Nkululeko High School
|Gweru
|05520130, 05520132, 05520131,
|Nkulumane High School
|Bulawayo
|09487534, 09486974, 09496253,
|Northlea High School
|Bulawayo
|09207439, 09209241, 09205290,
|Nyabira Sec School
|Harare
|042918315,
|Nyamandlovu Secondary School
|Nyamandhlovu
|0287255,
|Nyamauru High School
|Mutare
|02031110,
|Nyamauru Sec School
|Mutare
|02030038,
|Nyameni High School
|Marondera
|027924129, 027920053, 027924129, 027920053,
|Nyamuzuwe High School
|Mutoko
|072-2700
|Nyanga High School
|Nyanga
|Tel: +263-298- 738
|Nyaningwe Sec School
|Chivi
|0337598,
|Nyazura Adv High School
|Nyazura
|02583213, 02583212, 02583203, 02583215, 02583200, 02583387, 02583581, 02583535,
|Odzi Secondary School
|Odzi
|02042330,
|Oriel Girl,S High Sch
|Harare
|04494029, 04496076,
|Pamushana High School
|Nyika
|0338383, 0338406, 0338425, 0338429, 0338416, 0338587, 0338279, 0338276, 0338506, 0338361,
|Petra High School
|Bulawayo
|09286181, 09283336, 09283329, 09283328, 09283327, 09283326, 09283325, 09282242, 09283100,
|Pfupajena Secondary
|Chegutu
|0532562, 0533680,
|Pinewood High Sch
|Harare
|04217473, 04217469, 04217453, 04217452, 042934534,
|Pumula Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09424755,
|Pumula South Secondary School
|Bulawayo
|09420982, 09420976,
|Queen Elizabeth School
|Tel: +263-4-720854
|Raffingora Sec School
|0667205,
|Rakodzi High School S.D.A
|Marondera
|027923965, 027927039,
|Regina Mundi High School
|Gweru
|+263-54-23560, 054222613, 042934195, 054223559
|Richmond Secondary School
|Mhangura
|0605800,
|Ridgeview High School
|Harare
|04740426,
|Ridziwi High School
|Mhangura
|0605465,
|Roosevelt Girls High Scho
|Harare
|04747464, 04747424, 04747404, 04747372, 04747371,
|Rudhanda Sec School
|Jerera
|0342769,
|Rufaro Secondary School
|Chatsworth
|0308526, 0308577,
|Rukweza Secondary School
|Nyazura
|02583577, 02583576,
|Rupare High School
|Nyika
|0338742,
|Rushingo High School
|Mutare
|02060755,
|Rutendo Gvt Sec School
|Kwekwe
|05563107, 05568305, 05568304, 05568484,
|Ruwombwe Secondary School
|Nyazura
|02583273,
|Ruya High School
|Mt Darwin
|02762768,
|S D A Sobukazi High School
|Bulawayo
|09200831,
|Sacred Heart High School
|Esigodini
|0288645,
|Sacred Heart High( Rutenga High) School
|Rutenga
|014580, 014397,
|Sakubva 1 Sec School
|Mutare
|02060455,
|Sandringham Secondary
|Norton
|+263622343, +263 62 3503, +263 62 3551, +263 25 515 802
|Sanyati Baptist High School
|Sanyati
|06872346,
|Saruwe Secondary School
|Selous
|062844046,
|School Mkhosana Adventist
|Victoria Falls
|01345183,
|Seke 1 Secondary School
|Chitungwiza
|027022986, 027030764,
|Seke 2 High School
|Chitungwiza
|027031126, 027030384,
|Seke 3 High School
|027031178,
|Seke 5 High School
|027030073, 042907000,
|Seke 6 High School
|Chitungwiza
|042907027,
|Seke Mhuriimwe High School
|Chitungwiza
|027021393, 027022961,
|Seke Secondary School
|Chitungwiza
|042934156, 042934155,
|Senga Secondary School
|Gweru
|054260065, 054260706,
|Serima Secondary School
|Chatsworth
|0308252,
|Shashane Secondary School
|Kezi
|0282459, 0282359,
|Shongamiti Sec School
|Ngundu
|036403,
|Shungu High School
|Kwekwe
|05520111, 011 213 110/ 055-30112
|Shurugwi No2 Sec School
|Shurugwi
|055526621,
|Sikhoveni Secondary School
|Esigodini
|0288575,
|Sikhulile Sec School
|Bulawayo
|09521426, 09520364, 09520995,
|Silveira Sec School
|Nyika
|0338402, 0338833,
|Sizane High School Sdc Office
|Bulawayo
|09410554,
|Sizane Secondary Secondary
|Bulawayo
|09413520,
|Sobukhazi Sec School
|Bulawayo
|09200581, 09200830,
|Solusi Adventist Sec School
|Bulawayo
|0960835, 0960826, 0960798, 0960839, 0960834, 0966097,
|Somvubu Sec School
|Turk Mine
|0285470,
|St Anthonys High School
|Jerera
|0342766,
|St Augustines Mission
|Mutare
|02022386, 02022217,
|St Benedict's Sec Sch
|Headlands
|025822067,
|St Bernard's Mission
|Bulawayo
|09429107,
|St Clares Mangwebde Sec School
|Murewa
|027822021,
|St Columbas High School
|Hauna
|02282323, 02282763,
|St David's High School
|Juliasdale
|0292312, 0292311,
|St Dominics Chishawasha School
|Harare
|+263 77 422 9828, +263 77 276 7025
|St Erics Sec School
|Norton
|0622087, 0622200,
|St Francis Sec School
|Chegutu
|0532224, 0533786,
|St Ignatius College
|Harare
|"+263 8677004013
|Mobile: +(263) 774514193/ +(263) 772768053"
|St John's Chifamba Sec School
|Murambinda
|0212101,
|St John's High School
|Harare
|04335082, 04336124, 04336593, 04339997,
|St Joseph High School
|Mutare
|02060228,
|St Joseph's School
|Harare
|04499268,
|St Mary's Sec School
|Wedza
|02222290,
|St Mary's Secondary School
|Beitbridge
|028623205, 028622994,
|St Peters Mission
|Checheche
|0317294, 0317548, 0317512,
|St Phillips Magwenya
|Guruve
|0582388,
|St. Francis of Asisi Secondary School
|Chivhu
|0563465, 0563462, 056-27603
|St. Peters Sec School
|Harare
|04771325, 042933868, 042913158,
|Svingarimwe Sec School
|Jerera
|0342991,
|T C Hardy High School
|Ruwa
|042936871,
|Tafara 1 High School
|Harare
|04491834, 04491832,
|Temeraire Sec School
|Mashava
|0352412,
|Thekwane High School
|Tel: +263-667 2456
|Theydon Sec School
|Marondera
|027920437,
|Thornhill High School
|Gweru
|054226950, 054227150, 054223682, 054224978, 054223963, 054223962, 054223961,
|Townsend High School
|Bulawayo
|09243371, 09243375, 09243374, 09243373, 09243372,
|Tsholotsho High School
|Tsholotsho
|0387308, 0387208, 0387497,
|Vainona High School
|Harare
|04886334, 04882888,
|Vhembe Secondary School
|Beitbridge
|028622255, 028622464,
|Victoria High School
|Masvingo
|039265636, 039263158, 039262905, 039262305, 039263647, 039262328, 039262550, 039262549, 039262653,
|Vimbai Secondary Sch
|NORTON
|0622867, 0622214,
|Waddilove Sec School
|Marondera
|027923479,
|Wadzanai High School
|0371507,
|Wankie Secondary School
|Hwange
|028122654, 028122653,
|Warren Park High School
|Harare
|04228641,
|Warren Park High School Dev Assoc
|Harare
|04225145,
|[[Wedza Gvt High School[[
|Wedza
|02222235, 02222390,
|Westridge High School
|Harare
|04778404, 04778320, 04741876, 04741842, 04741248,
|Whitewater Sec School
|Kezi
|0282549,
|Zaka High School
|Jerera
|0342428,
|Zengeza 2 High
|Chitungwiza
|027021970, 027021700, 027030147, 042906918, 042906917,
|Zengeza 3 High School
|Chitungwiza
|027022997, 027030743,
|Zengeza 4 High School
|Chitungwiza
|027024324, 027021508, 027021957,
|Zengeza Secondary School
|Chitungwiza
|027023989, 027023392, 027031742,
|Zesa Sec School
|Munyati
|0557222, 0557221,
|Zimuto High School
|Masvingo
|039266986,
|Zimuto High School
|Masvingo
|039265466, 039264209,
|Zvamapere Sec School
|Chivi
|0337595,
|Zvishavane Sec School
|Zvishavane
|055513339, 055513338,
See also Zimbabwe Top 100 O Level Schools [[1]]