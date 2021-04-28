Pindula

Difference between revisions of "List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
A list of some of the Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and their contact numbers:
 
A list of some of the Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and their contact numbers:
 +
See [[High Schools of Zimbabwe]].
  
 
{| class="wikitable collapsible sortable"
 
{| class="wikitable collapsible sortable"

Latest revision as of 10:48, 28 April 2021

A list of some of the Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and their contact numbers: See High Schools of Zimbabwe.

School Name City Contact Telephone Number
Air Force Thornhill Sec School Gweru 054232012,
Amaveni High School Kwekwe 05525143, 05522716,
Anderson Adventist High School Gweru 054226485, 054221864, 054223424,
Arch Munaki Sec School Chivi 0337647,
Arcturus High School Arcturus 02742344,
Ascot Secondary School Gweru 054229351, 054222744, 054228659,
Batanai High School Kwekwe 05563094, 05569767, 05563138, 05562592,
Bernard Mizeki College Tel: +263 279 21181
Binga Sec School Binga 015330,
Biriiri High School Chimanimani 0262464, 0262438, 0262376, 0262375, 0262846,
Bradely High School Bindura 02763362, 02763361,
Budiriro 2 High School Harare 04690990, 04690395,
Budiriro High School Harare 04691391, 04690062,
Bulawayo Adventist High School Bulawayo 09230739,
Bulawayo High School Bulawayo 09230864, 09230863, 09230862,
Centenary Secondary Checheche 0572284,
Chaplin High School Gweru 054223873, 054227764, 054224394, 054222063, 054222050, 054222303,
Checheche Sec School Checheche 0317343,
Chegato High School Mataga 0517233,
Chegutu High School 0532579, 0532619,
Chemhanza Sec School Wedza 02222242, 02222336,
Chemukute Sec School Kadoma 06824292,
Cherutombo Secondary Marondera 027927178, 027923644,
Cheziya Gokwe High Sch Gokwe 055592641, 055592886, 055592716,
Chibi High School Chivi 0337354, 0337293, 0337293,
Chibuwe High Sch Chibuwe 024331, 024487,
Chibuwe Sec School Chipangayi 024347, 024254, 024320,
Chikwingwizha Secondary School Shurugwi Tel: (054) 2712/27126, Tel: (054) 26113
Chilisa Secondary School Hwange 028130053, 028130688, 028131168,
Chimanimani Sec School Chimanimani 0262321,
Chimbwembwe Sec School Jerera 0342901,
Chinembiri Sec School Chivi 0337366,
Chingoma Sec School Mataga 0517336,
Chinhoyi 2 High School Chinhoyi 06729290, 06724109, 06723104,
Chinhoyi High School Chinhoyi 06722149, 06722507, 06722477, 06722424, 06722559, 06722372, 06722345, 06722333, 06724198, 06724197, 06729776,
Chinhoyi High School Sda Chinhoyi 06721672, 06725306,
Chinyudze Sec School Headlands 025822411,
Chipadze Sec School Bindura 02716748, 02717981, 02717435,
Chipangayi High School Chipangayi 024392,
Chipindura High School Bindura 02717927, 02717926, 02716856,
Chirichoga Sec School Masvingo 039262383,
Chirumba Sec School Nyika 0338274,
Chitepo Sec School Marondera 027920260, 027920265, 027927107,
Chitonhora High School Jerera 0342140,
Chizungu Sec School Mberengwa 05183801,
Churchill Boys High Harare 04779725, 04747094, 04747088, 04747143,
Dalny Mine Sec School Chakari 0688212,
Dangamvura High School Mutare 02031239, 02030210, 02031184,
Danhamombe High School Chivi 0337227, 0337227,
Danhiko Secondary School Harare 04492382,
Daramombe Sec School Chivhu 0562740,
Darwin High School Mt Darwin 02763059, 02762638,
Detema Sec School Dete 018541, 018233,
Development Ass Hwange Sec School Hwange 028120076,
Devuli Sec School Birchenough Bridge 02482362,
Dewure Sec School Gutu 0302519,
Domboramwari High Sch Harare 042932974,
Dominican Convent High School Harare 04791646, 04796176, 04705150, 04705134,
Dominican Convent High School Harare 04796177, 04793096, 0960060,
Drake Sec School Kwekwe 05562886, 05568664,
Dzivaresekwa High School Harare 04216418, 04216414,
Elise Gledhill Sec School Mutare 02060920,
Emakhandeni Sec School Bulawayo 09521182, 09527765,
Emganwini Secondary School Bulawayo 09484034, 09487707,
Entumbane Sec School Bulawayo 09401264, 09418778, 09418776,
Eveline High School Bulawayo 09887513, 0960562, 0960800, 09230562, 09230255,
Eveline High School Bulawayo 0960254,
Fatima Secondary School Nkayi 0558449, 0289244,
Filabusi Sec School Filabusi 017413,
Fletcher High School Gweru 054260508, 054260649, 054260034,
Founders High School Bulawayo 09460186, 09460733, 09460737, 09460192, 09473951, 09463014, 09463013, 09463012, 09479523, 09473789,
Funye High School Mataga 0517351,
Gambe Sanyatwe Sec School Juliasdale 0292373,
Gateway High School Harare 04334795, 04334761, 04308084, 04308083, 04302992, 04302990, 04302980,
George Chipadza Secondary School Zvishavane 055513749, 055513743,
George Stark High School Harare 04664398, 042910838, 04664398, 042910838,
Gifford High School Bulawayo 09882046, 09880950, 0961391, 09886930, 0968245, 0968244, 0961128,
Girls High School Harare 04791752, 04702215, 04702051, 04707219, 04706619, 04252313, 04732277, 04732160, 04731975, 04793418,
Glen Norah 1 High School Harare 04613134,
Glen View 1 High School Harare 04690040, 04690253,
Glen View 2 High School Harare 04692501, 04690070,
Glen View 3 High School Harare 04691984,
Glennorah 2 High School Harare 04613937, 04613920, 042925310,
Glenview 3 High School Harare 04690812, 04690805,
Goko Sec School Birchenough Bridge 02482424,
Gokomere High School Masvingo 039261506, 039261501, 039263235, 039261347, 039265073, 039265072,
Goromonzi High School Arcturus 02742663, 02742662, 02742661,
Guineafowl High School Gweru 054223992,
Gutu High School Gutu 0302286, 0302444,
Gwanda High School Gwanda 028422035, 028422034,
Gwindingwi Sec School Nyika 0338539, 0338346,
Hama Secondary School Chatsworth 0308213,
Hamilton High School Bulawayo 09247179, 09242574,
Handina Secondary School Nyazura 02583297,
Harare High School Harare 04759438, 042913150,
Hartzel High School Mutare 02065148,
Hatfield High School Harare 04570133, 04570530, 04572403,
Hermann Gmeiner High School Bindura 02717150,
Highfield 2 High School Harare 04661162, 042912793,
Highfield No.2 High School Harare 04668130,
Hlangabeza Sec School Nkayi 0558331,
Hlezana Secondary School Ngundu 036421,
Holy Cross Mission Mvuma (030-8) 3303, (0308) 3302
Howard High School Tel: +263 410-313-2867
Hurungwe Secondary School Murewa 027822641,
Hwange Secondary School Hwange 028121599,
Ihlathi High School Bulawayo 09491860, 09491859, 09491858,
Induna Secondary School Dev Com Bulawayo 0966522,
Inyanda Secondary School Bulawayo 09521120, 09527343, 09520479, 09520478, 09520485, 09520472,
J Z Moyo High School West Nicholson 016256, 016258,
Jameson High School Kadoma 06828925, 06822336, 06822335, 06822334, 06822333, 06822332, 06822331, 06823713, 06823620, 06823249,
John Tallach High School Bulawayo johntallach@gmail.com
Jotsholo Sec School 0289221,
Kalope Sec School Hwange 028130787,
Kambarami Sec School Murewa 027822382,
Kambuzuma 2 High School Harare 042933768,
Kriste Mambo Secondary School +263 29 2377, +263 29 2377
Kushinga Sec.School Ngundu 036238,
Kutama College Norton +263 6 9325
Kuwadzana 2 High School Harare 04214505,
Kuwadzana 2 High School Harare 04212395,
Kuwadzana 3 High School Harare 04210039,
Kuwadzana High School Banket 0663334, 04210778, 04211591,
Kuwadzana Sec School Kadoma 06822823,
Kwayedza Secondary School Harare 04611167, 04611041,
Kwekwe High School Kwekwe 05522009, 05522393, 05523302, 05523301,
Kwenda High School Wedza 02222423, 02222422,
Liebenberg High School Chivhu 0563425,
Lieberburg Secondary School Chivhu 0562534, 0562386, 0562372,
Living Waters High School Harare 04216304,
Lobengula Secondary School Bulawayo 09401902, 09417957,
Lord Malvern Secondary School Harare 04614159, 04614158, 042913182,
Loreto High School Nkayi 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020,
Lower Gweru Sec School Gweru 054231112,
Lundi Secondary School Masvingo 036279, 036412,
Luveve High School Bulawayo 09560914, 09560916, 09560912, 09561124, 09560915, 09560913,
Mabelreign Girls High School Harare 04331103,
Mabhikwa Secondary School 0389578, 0389255,
Mabvuku High School Harare 04491692, 042937266,
Madzivire Range High School Chivhu 0562428,
Magama Secondary School 0387540,
Magwenya Secondary School Guruve 0582936,
Mambo Secondary School Gweru 054223549, 054222491,
Mamunyadza High School Murambinda 0212646,
Mandava High School Zvishavane 055513677, 055512133, 055513677, 055512133,
Mandedza Secondary School Chitungwiza 042905725,
Mandwandwe Secondary School Bulawayo 09492941, 09488826, 09487537,
Manjolo Secondary School Binga 015459,
Manunure Secondary School Kwekwe 05543262, 05540046, 05543116, 05543248,
Manyame Secondary School Harare 04575619, 04575981, 04575500,
Marange High School Mutare Tel: +263 20 423 711
Maringove Secondary School Darwendale 069341,
Marist Brothers Secondary School Mutare Tel: +263 29 8524
Marlborough High School Harare 04300828, 04309441, 04309766, 04300741, 04309089, 04309088,
Marondera High School Marondera 027923680, 027923686, 027923685, 027923684, 027923683, 027923682, 027923981,
Mashava Secondary School Mashava 0352300, 0352587,
Mashoko Secondary School Tel: +263 342 2704
Masiyarwa Secondary School Darwendale 0692161,
Masotsha Secondary School Bulawayo 09521330, 09520899,
Masunda North Secondary School Mashava 0352411,
Matinunura High School Gweru 054253270, 054252590, 054252560, 054250430, 054253270, 054252590, 054252560, 054250430,
Matsine Secondary School Wedza 02222152,
Mavela Secondary School Tsholotsho 0387201,
Mavhudzi Secondary School Nyazura 02583344,
Mawabeni Secondary School Esigodini 0288574,
Mazambara Secondary School Masvingo 039261579,
Mazowe High School Harare 04481455,
Mbare High School Harare 04620241, 04668268,
Mbare Secondary School Harare 042910024,
Mbari Secondary School Mvurwi 02772954,
Mbizo High School Kwekwe 05540862, 05540067, 05543140,
Mhangura Secondary School Mhangura 0605877,
Mhondoro Secondary School Beatrice 065244,
Milton High School Bulawayo 09236778, 09230985, 09231583, 09231582, 09231146, 09256153,
Minda High School Kezi 0282234, 0282583,
Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School Victoria Falls 01346083,
Mkoba No 3 Secondary School Gweru 054255811, 054255042, 054255626, 054255621,
Mkoba Secondary School Gweru 054257710, 054255563, 054255197, 054256795, 054255191, 054255595,
Mncumbatha Secondary School Bulawayo 09481550, 09481551,
Moleli High School +263 263162824171
Monte Cassino Secondary School Nyanga Tel: +263-7798-240.
Montrose Girls High School Bulawayo 09460211, 09460221, 09474749,
Morgan High School Harare 04781280, 042923930, 04771189, 042901181, 042901180,
Morgenster High School Masvingo 039261029,
Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School Victoria Falls 01346079,
Mount Carmelsec School Headlands 025822370,
Mpandawana Secondary School Gutu 0302325,
Mpopoma High School Dev Ass Bulawayo 09415162, 09418479,
Msiteli Secondary School Bulawayo 09400101, 09400871,
Msthabezi Secondary School Tel: +263-84-3104
Mt Pleasant High School Harare 04334170, 04308302, 04308301,
Mt Selinda High School Tel: +263 27 4403
Mtoko Central Secondary Mutoko 02722734, 02722296,
Mucheke High School Masvingo 039262738, 039265533, 039262630,
Mufakose 1 High School Harare 04698267, 042922891, 042920590,
Mufakose 1 High School Harare 04699059,
Mufakose 2 High School Harare 04698330, 04698020, 042920028, 042900377,
Mufakose 3 High School Harare 04698599, 04698021,
Mufakose Mhuriimwe Secondary School Harare 04698285,
Muguta Secondary School Harare 042900265,
Mukai Secondary School Harare 04611564, 042920920,
Mukaro High School Gutu 0302709,
Munyaradzi Secondary Kadoma 06827345, 06823768,
Murambwa Secondary School Kadoma 0653609,
Musani Secondary School Chipinge 02482353,
Mutambara High School Chimanimani 0263368,
Mutare Boys High School Mutare 02060634, 02064536, 02062301, 02067240, 02063988,
Mutare Girls High School Mutare 02063404, 02060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924,
Mutema High School Chipangayi 024562,
Mutendi High School Masvingo 039265479,
Mutero Secondary School Gutu 0302696,
Mutorashanga High School Mutorashanga 0668260,
Mvurwi Sec School Mvurwi 02772476, 02772372,
Mwenezi Secondary School Ngundu 036380,
Mzilikazi Secondary Schol Bulawayo 09204155, 09200143, 09200142, 09200005,
Mzingwane High School Esigodini 0288352, 0288455, 0288508,
Nagle House Tel: +263-79 22934
Nashville High School Gweru 054226090, 054224330, 054223186,
Ndarama Secondary School Masvingo 039252252, 039253089, 039252984,
Ndlovu Secondary School 01344633,
Nemakonde Secondary School Chinhoyi 06723031, 06722611, 06725426, 06721529,
Nembudziya Govt Secondary School Gokwe 055592356,
Ngundu Govt Secondary School Ngundu 036423,
Ngundu Halt Secondary School Ngundu 036214,
Nhedziwa Secondary School Chimaniamni 0262491,
Nhlahla Secondary School 0289200,
Nhowe Secondary School Norton Tel: +263 316 684-3723
Njelele Secondary School Gokwe 055592917, 055592465,
Njube High School Sda Bulawayo 09407499,
Njube Secondary School Bulawayo 09406962, 09416554,
Nkayi Rural Secondary School Nkayi 0558376, 0558709,
Nketa Secondary School Bulawayo 09484510, 09483719,
Nkululeko High School Gweru 05520130, 05520132, 05520131,
Nkulumane High School Bulawayo 09487534, 09486974, 09496253,
Northlea High School Bulawayo 09207439, 09209241, 09205290,
Nyabira Secondary School Harare 042918315,
Nyamandlovu Secondary School Nyamandhlovu 0287255,
Nyamauru High School Mutare 02031110,
Nyamauru Secondary School Mutare 02030038,
Nyameni High School Marondera 027924129, 027920053, 027924129, 027920053,
Nyamuzuwe High School Mutoko 072-2700
Nyanga High School Nyanga Tel: +263-298- 738
Nyaningwe Secondary School Chivi 0337598,
Nyazura Adv High School Nyazura 02583213, 02583212, 02583203, 02583215, 02583200, 02583387, 02583581, 02583535,
Odzi Secondary School Odzi 02042330,
Oriel Girl's High School Harare 04494029, 04496076,
Pamushana High School Nyika 0338383, 0338406, 0338425, 0338429, 0338416, 0338587, 0338279, 0338276, 0338506, 0338361,
Petra High School Bulawayo 09286181, 09283336, 09283329, 09283328, 09283327, 09283326, 09283325, 09282242, 09283100,
Pfupajena Secondary Chegutu 0532562, 0533680,
Pinewood High School Harare 04217473, 04217469, 04217453, 04217452, 042934534,
Pumula Secondary School Bulawayo 09424755,
Pumula South Secondary School Bulawayo 09420982, 09420976,
Queen Elizabeth School Tel: +263-4-720854
Raffingora Sec School 0667205,
Rakodzi High School S.D.A Marondera 027923965, 027927039,
Regina Mundi High School Gweru +263-54-23560, 054222613, 042934195, 054223559
Richmond Secondary School Mhangura 0605800,
Ridgeview High School Harare 04740426,
Ridziwi High School Mhangura 0605465,
Roosevelt Girls High School Harare 04747464, 04747424, 04747404, 04747372, 04747371,
Rudhanda Secondary School Jerera 0342769,
Rufaro Secondary School Chatsworth 0308526, 0308577,
Rukweza Secondary School Nyazura 02583577, 02583576,
Rupare High School Nyika 0338742,
Rushingo High School Mutare 02060755,
Rutendo Gvt Secondary School Kwekwe 05563107, 05568305, 05568304, 05568484,
Ruwombwe Secondary School Nyazura 02583273,
Ruya High School Mt Darwin 02762768,
S D A Sobukazi High School Bulawayo 09200831,
Sacred Heart High School Esigodini 0288645,
Sacred Heart High( Rutenga High) School Rutenga 014580, 014397,
Sakubva 1 Secondary School Mutare 02060455,
Sandringham Secondary Norton +263622343, +263 62 3503, +263 62 3551, +263 25 515 802
Sanyati Baptist High School Sanyati 06872346,
Saruwe Secondary School Selous 062844046,
Mkhosana Adventist School Victoria Falls 01345183,
Seke 1 Secondary School Chitungwiza 027022986, 027030764,
Seke 2 High School Chitungwiza 027031126, 027030384,
Seke 3 High School 027031178,
Seke 5 High School 027030073, 042907000,
Seke 6 High School Chitungwiza 042907027,
Seke Mhuriimwe High School Chitungwiza 027021393, 027022961,
Seke Secondary School Chitungwiza 042934156, 042934155,
Senga Secondary School Gweru 054260065, 054260706,
Serima Secondary School Chatsworth 0308252,
Shashane Secondary School Kezi 0282459, 0282359,
Shongamiti Secondary School Ngundu 036403,
Shungu High School Kwekwe 05520111, 011 213 110/ 055-30112
Shurugwi No2 Sec School Shurugwi 055526621,
Sikhoveni Secondary School Esigodini 0288575,
Sikhulile Secondary School Bulawayo 09521426, 09520364, 09520995,
Silveira Secondary School Nyika 0338402, 0338833,
Sizane High School Sdc Office Bulawayo 09410554,
Sizane Secondary Secondary Bulawayo 09413520,
Sobukhazi Secondary School Bulawayo 09200581, 09200830,
Solusi Adventist Secondary School Bulawayo 0960835, 0960826, 0960798, 0960839, 0960834, 0966097,
Somvubu Secondary School Turk Mine 0285470,
St Anthonys High School Jerera 0342766,
St Augustines Mission Mutare 02022386, 02022217,
St Benedict's Sec School Headlands 025822067,
St Bernard's Mission Bulawayo 09429107,
St Clares Mangwebde Secondary School Murewa 027822021,
St Columbas High School Hauna 02282323, 02282763,
St David's High School Juliasdale 0292312, 0292311,
St Dominics Chishawasha School Harare +263 77 422 9828, +263 77 276 7025
St Erics Secondary School Norton 0622087, 0622200,
St Francis Secondary School Chegutu 0532224, 0533786,
St Ignatius College Harare "+263 8677004013
Mobile: +(263) 774514193/ +(263) 772768053"
St John's Chifamba Secondary School Murambinda 0212101,
St John's High School Harare 04335082, 04336124, 04336593, 04339997,
St Joseph High School Mutare 02060228,
St Joseph's School Harare 04499268,
St Mary's Secondary School Wedza 02222290,
St Mary's Secondary School Beitbridge 028623205, 028622994,
St Peters Mission Checheche 0317294, 0317548, 0317512,
St Phillips Magwenya Guruve 0582388,
St. Francis of Asisi Secondary School Chivhu 0563465, 0563462, 056-27603
St. Peters Secondary School Harare 04771325, 042933868, 042913158,
Svingarimwe Secondary School Jerera 0342991,
T C Hardy High School Ruwa 042936871,
Tafara 1 High School Harare 04491834, 04491832,
Temeraire Secondary School Mashava 0352412,
Thekwane High School Tel: +263-667 2456
Theydon Secondary School Marondera 027920437,
Thornhill High School Gweru 054226950, 054227150, 054223682, 054224978, 054223963, 054223962, 054223961,
Townsend High School Bulawayo 09243371, 09243375, 09243374, 09243373, 09243372,
Tsholotsho High School Tsholotsho 0387308, 0387208, 0387497,
Vainona High School Harare 04886334, 04882888,
Vhembe Secondary School Beitbridge 028622255, 028622464,
Victoria High School Masvingo 039265636, 039263158, 039262905, 039262305, 039263647, 039262328, 039262550, 039262549, 039262653,
Vimbai Secondary School Norton 0622867, 0622214,
Waddilove Secondary School Marondera 027923479,
Wadzanai High School 0371507,
Wankie Secondary School Hwange 028122654, 028122653,
Warren Park High School Harare 04228641,
Warren Park High School Dev Assoc Harare 04225145,
Wedza Government High School Wedza 02222235, 02222390,
Westridge High School Harare 04778404, 04778320, 04741876, 04741842, 04741248,
Whitewater Sec School Kezi 0282549,
Zaka High School Jerera 0342428,
Zengeza 2 High Chitungwiza 027021970, 027021700, 027030147, 042906918, 042906917,
Zengeza 3 High School Chitungwiza 027022997, 027030743,
Zengeza 4 High School Chitungwiza 027024324, 027021508, 027021957,
Zengeza Secondary School Chitungwiza 027023989, 027023392, 027031742,
Zesa Secondary School Munyati 0557222, 0557221,
Zimuto High School Masvingo 039266986,
Zimuto High School Masvingo 039265466, 039264209,
Zvamapere Secondary School Chivi 0337595,
Zvishavane Sec School Zvishavane 055513339, 055513338,


See also Zimbabwe Top 100 O Level Schools [[1]]





References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=List_of_Secondary_and_High_Schools_in_Zimbabwe_and_Contact_Numbers&oldid=102770"