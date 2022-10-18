Difference between revisions of "List of USSD Codes in Zimbabwe"
Latest revision as of 08:39, 18 October 2022
USSDs – Unstructured Supplementary Service Data.
These are the short codes ("quick codes" or "feature codes") that you dial on your mobile to get to a menu to pay or move money etc.
For , example, you dial *405# to get to Techzim Market, and there is a menu:
1. English
2. Shona
3. Ndebele
Then
1. Airtime
2. ZESA
3. NetOne, TelOne, Econt bundles
4. Pay Nyaradzo
5. Help
6. English-Shona-Ndebele
7. Agent
8. Roadshows
USSD are communications protocols, allowing a two-way exchange of a sequence of data. USSD messages are up to 182 alphanumeric characters long. When a user sends a message to the phone company network, it is received by a computer dedicated to USSD.
I never remember what the codes are and have scraps of paper all over with codes written on them. To help people like me (and save paper!) here are two lists, alphabetical and numerical, of all the USSDs I could find in use in Zimbabwe.
Remember
Econet number begins 077
Netone number begins 071 (the common ones 0712 and 0719)
Telecel number begins 073 (the common ones 0733 and 0732)
Alphabetical
- Agribank - *277#
- BancABC - *242#
- Barclays - *229#
- CABS - *227#
- CBZ - *230#
- Ecobank - *245#
- Econet Support. See below - *111#
- Econet Check balance – *121#
- Econet Airtime top-up using the Universal Buddie cards - *121*recharge pin#
- Econet Airtime top-up using the old cards (Buddie, Liberty, Business partna. Remember those?) - *123*recharge pin#
- Econet Check balance - *125#
- Econet Bundles menu (Data, Promotions, Calling bundles) - *140#
- Econet Data balance menu - *141#
- Econet Promotional Data menu - *143#
- Econet Eco-cash menu - *151#
- Econet Emergency Credit - *179#
- Econet Call me back - *555*Number#
- FBC Bank - *220#
- MBCA - *299#
- Meikles MyCash - *212#
- Metbank - *234#
- NBS - *202#
- Netone Easy Bundles (Twitter bundles, Twitter and Facebook bundle combo) - *171#
- Netone Airtime Top Up - *133*recharge pin#
- Netone Airtime Balance inquiry - *134#
- Netone Data Bundle menu - *34000*1#
- Netone Prepaid Electricity for OneWallet - *120*8#
- Netone One Weather - *130*1#
- Netone Borrow 50c from Netone - *140#
- Netone Access OneMoney mobile money wallet - *111#
- NMB - *240#
- OneMoney - *111#
- POSB (Econet) - *223#
- POSB (Telecel & Netone) - *222#
- Stanbic - *247#
- Standard Chartered Bank - *200#
- Steward - *210#
- Voter registration check - *263# from NetOne
- Voter registration check - *265# from Econet
- TechZim - *405#
- Telecel Balance enquiry - *122#
- Telecel Airtime topup - *123*recharge-code#
- Telecel - Call me back - *140#
- Telecel Notify me when reachable - *141#
- Telecel Missed call alert - *142#
- Telecel Emergency credit - *143#
- Telecel Broadband plus data bundles - *144#
- Telecel Main menu - *145#
- Telecel Cross-net voice bundles - *146#
- Telecel Teletunes - *147#
- Telecel News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer alert Service - *151#
- Telecel International voice bundles - *155#
- Telecel Red & Business balance enquiry - *175#
- Telecel Khuluma balance enquiry - *177#
- Telecel SMS Bundles - *404#
- Telecel Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles - *470#
- Telecel Whatsapp,Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost - *480#
- Telecel Telecare - *808#
- Telecel Telecash - *888#
- Telecel Prepaid International roaming - *33156#
- ZB Bank - *400*600#
Numerical
- *111# - Econet Support. See below
- *111# - Netone Access OneMoney mobile money wallet
- *120*8# - Netone Prepaid Electricity for OneWallet
- *121# - Econet Check balance
- *121* - recharge pin# - Econet Airtime top-up using the Universal Buddie cards
- *122# - Telecel Balance enquiry
- *123* - recharge-code# - Telecel Airtime topup
- *123* - recharge pin# - Econet Airtime top-up using the old cards (Buddie, Liberty, Business partna. Remember those?)
- *125# - Econet Check balance
- *130*1# - Netone One Weather
- *133* - recharge pin# - Netone Airtime Top Up
- *134# - Netone Airtime Balance inquiry
- *140# - Econet Bundles menu (Data, Promotions, Calling bundles)
- *140# - Netone Borrow 50c from Netone
- *140# - Telecel - Call me back
- *141# - Econet Data balance menu
- *141# - Telecel Notify me when reachable
- *142# - Telecel Missed call alert
- *143# - Econet Promotional Data menu
- *143# - Telecel Emergency credit
- *144# - Telecel Broadband plus data bundles
- *145# - Telecel Main menu
- *146# - Telecel Cross-net voice bundles
- *147# - Telecel Teletunes
- *151# - Econet Eco-cash menu
- *151# - Telecel News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer alert Service
- *155# - Telecel International voice bundles
- *171# - Netone Easy Bundles (Twitter bundles, Twitter and Facebook bundle combo)
- *175# - Telecel Red & Business balance enquiry
- *177# - Telecel Khuluma balance enquiry
- *179# - Econet Emergency Credit
- *200# - Standard Chartered Bank
- *202# - NBS
- *210# - Steward
- *212# - Meikles MyCash
- *220# - FBC Bank
- *222# - POSB (Telecel & Netone)
- *223# - POSB (Econet)
- *227# - CABS
- *229# - Barclays
- *230# - CBZ
- *240# - NMB
- *242# - BancABC
- *245# - Ecobank
- *247# - Stanbic
- *263# - Check your voters registration from NetOne, Follow the instructions, it works.
- *265# - Check your voters registration from from Econet.
- *277# - Agribank
- *299# - MBCA
- *234# - Metbank
- *400*600# - ZB Bank
- *404# - Telecel SMS Bundles
- *405# - TechZim
- *470# - Telecel Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles
- *480# - Telecel Whatsapp,Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost
- *555*Number# - Econet Call me back
- *808# - Telecel Telecare
- *888# -Telecel Telecash
- *33156# - Telecel Prepaid International roaming
- *34000*1# - Netone Data Bundle menu