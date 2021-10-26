Difference between revisions of "List of Universities in Zimbabwe"
Latest revision as of 08:20, 26 October 2021
Universities in Zimbabwe
- Africa University
- Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
- Catholic University Of Zimbabwe
- Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
- Great Zimbabwe University, formerly Masvingo State University
- Gwanda State University
- Harare Institute of Technology
- Lupane State University
- Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences, Manicaland College of Applied Sciences, Manicaland University of Science and Technology.
- Marondera University of Applied Sciences
- Midlands State University
- National University of Science and Technology
- Reformed Church University
- Solusi University
- Southern Africa Methodist University
- University of Zimbabwe
- Women's University in Africa
- Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
- Zimbabwe Open University