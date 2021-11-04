Pindula

Universities and other tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe

  1. Africa University
  2. Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
  3. Belvedere Technical Teachers' College
  4. Bondolfi Teachers College
  5. Bulawayo Polytechnic
  6. Catholic University Of Zimbabwe
  7. Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
  8. Christian College of Southern Africa
  9. Great Zimbabwe University, formerly Masvingo State University
  10. Gwanda State University
  11. Gweru Polytechnic
  12. Harare Institute of Technology
  13. Harare Polytechnic
  14. Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic
  15. Lupane State University
  16. Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences, Manicaland College of Applied Sciences, Manicaland University of Science and Technology.
  17. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
  18. Masvingo Teachers College
  19. Midlands State University
  20. Morgan Zintec Teachers College
  21. National University of Science and Technology (Bulawayo)
  22. People's College
  23. Reformed Church University
  24. Seke Teachers College
  25. Solusi University
  26. Southern Africa Methodist University
  27. Trust Academy
  28. University of Zimbabwe (University of Rhodesia)
  29. Women's University in Africa / Women’s University in Africa
  30. Zimbabwe College of Music
  31. Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
  32. Zimbabwe Open University


See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.




