Difference between revisions of "List of Universities in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|−
|+
Latest revision as of 14:00, 9 January 2023
Universities and other tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe
- Africa University
- Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
- Belvedere Technical Teachers' College
- Bondolfi Teachers College
- Bulawayo Polytechnic
- Catholic University Of Zimbabwe
- Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
- Christian College of Southern Africa
- Great Zimbabwe University, formerly Masvingo State University
- Gwanda State University
- Gweru Polytechnic
- Harare Institute of Technology
- Harare Polytechnic
- Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic
- Lupane State University
- Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences, Manicaland College of Applied Sciences, Manicaland University of Science and Technology.
- Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
- Masvingo Teachers College
- Midlands State University
- Morgan Zintec Teachers College
- National University of Science and Technology (Bulawayo)
- People's College
- Reformed Church University
- Seke Teachers College
- Solusi University
- Southern Africa Methodist University
- Trust Academy
- University of Zimbabwe (University of Rhodesia)
- Women's University in Africa / Women’s University in Africa
- Zimbabwe College of Music
- Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
- Zimbabwe Open University
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
See Education in Zimbabwe.