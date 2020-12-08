Difference between revisions of "List of Wedding Venues in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers"

Pindula

| Jacamah Gardens || Chegutu || +263532547 or +263 773 479 008
|Nyirenda Gardens|| Chegutu|| +263 773 293 640
 
Wedding Venue Name City Contact Telephone Number
Swan Creek Gardens Harare +263 782 727 071
PeniQuila Gardens Bulawayo +263 786 956 732
Nesbitt Castle Bulawayo +263 777 249 324
Sunset Gardens Gweru +263 775 342 961
The Village Lodges Gweru +263 783 692 429
Mayfair Lodges Bindura +263 773 424 704
Ruzawi Gardens Marondera +263 772 100 253
Gilmar Gardens Marondera +263 772 755 458
Niasha Gardens Chinhoyi +263 773 678 816
CUT Hotel Chinhoyi +263 67 2129419
Savannah Gardens Chinhoyi +263 772 992 549
Vumba botanical gardens Mutare +263 777 195 888
Leopard Rock Hotel Mutare +2638677100700
Royal Gardens Chitungwiza +263 774 042 286
Lalani Hotel Bulawayo +263 772 365 290
Green Field Gardens Gwanda
Mufaro weNyasha Gardens Gweru +263 772 284 387
Hippo Creek Lodge Masvingo +263 775 464 455
Sundowners Heavenly Gardens Masvingo +263 772 303 345
Golden Mile Hotel Kwekwe +263 55 23711
Khayalethu Garden Lodges Kwekwe +263 55 2525869
Golden Acres Guest Lodge Kwekwe +263 772 884 332
Netherburn Gardens Kadoma +263 739 589 007
Skylodge Kadoma +263 775 140 533
Peters Motel Beitbridge +263 775 064 249
Zhovhe Leisure Park Hotel Beitbridge +263 715 846 209
Splendour Gardens Harare +263 772 310 673
Bhenasvilla Event Center Bulawayo +263 772 219 931
Weirmouth Botanical Gardens Mutare +263 775 798 361
Dodhill Wedding & Conference Centre Chegutu +263 774 555 097
Jacamah Gardens Chegutu +263532547 or +263 773 479 008
Nyirenda Gardens Chegutu +263 773 293 640
