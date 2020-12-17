Difference between revisions of "List of Wedding Venues in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers"
PeniQuila Gardens || [[Bulawayo]] || +263 786 956 732
PeniQuila Gardens || [[Bulawayo]] || +263 786 956 732
[[Category:Zimbabwe Wedding Venues]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Wedding Venues]]
Latest revision as of 13:30, 17 December 2020
|Wedding Venue Name
|City
|Contact Telephone Number
|Swan Creek Gardens
|Harare
|+263 782 727 071
|PeniQuila Gardens
|Bulawayo
|+263 786 956 732
|Nesbitt Castle
|Bulawayo
|+263 777 249 324
|Sunset Gardens
|Gweru
|+263 775 342 961
|The Village Lodges
|Gweru
|+263 783 692 429
|Mayfair Lodges
|Bindura
|+263 773 424 704
|Ruzawi Gardens
|Marondera
|+263 772 100 253
|Gilmar Gardens
|Marondera
|+263 772 755 458
|Niasha Gardens
|Chinhoyi
|+263 773 678 816
|CUT Hotel
|Chinhoyi
|+263 67 2129419
|Savannah Gardens
|Chinhoyi
|+263 772 992 549
|Vumba botanical gardens
|Mutare
|+263 777 195 888
|Leopard Rock Hotel
|Mutare
|+2638677100700
|Royal Gardens
|Chitungwiza
|+263 774 042 286
|Lalani Hotel
|Bulawayo
|+263 772 365 290
|Green Field Gardens
|Gwanda
|Mufaro weNyasha Gardens
|Gweru
|+263 772 284 387
|Hippo Creek Lodge
|Masvingo
|+263 775 464 455
|Sundowners Heavenly Gardens
|Masvingo
|+263 772 303 345
|Golden Mile Hotel
|Kwekwe
|+263 55 23711
|Khayalethu Garden Lodges
|Kwekwe
|+263 55 2525869
|Golden Acres Guest Lodge
|Kwekwe
|+263 772 884 332
|Netherburn Gardens
|Kadoma
|+263 739 589 007
|Skylodge
|Kadoma
|+263 775 140 533
|Peters Motel
|Beitbridge
|+263 775 064 249
|Zhovhe Leisure Park Hotel
|Beitbridge
|+263 715 846 209
|Splendour Gardens
|Harare
|+263 772 310 673
|Bhenasvilla Event Center
|Bulawayo
|+263 772 219 931
|Weirmouth Botanical Gardens
|Mutare
|+263 775 798 361
|Dodhill Wedding & Conference Centre
|Chegutu
|+263 774 555 097
|Jacamah Gardens
|Chegutu
|+263532547 or +263 773 479 008
|Nyirenda Gardens
|Chegutu
|+263 773 293 640
|Mushambahuro Accommodation Weddings Conferencing Resort
|Harare
|+263 783 030 088
|Simunye Garden
|Kwekwe
|+263 777 027 493