On 9 December, former footballer, [[Peter Ndlovu]], considered to be one of the greatest footballers in Zimbabwe's history, received 2024 BMW X6M sports car, valued at 2.6 million rands (US$144,000), in Sandton on 9 December 2024

On 9 December, former footballer, [[Peter Ndlovu]], considered to be one of the greatest footballers in Zimbabwe's history, received 2024 BMW X6M sports car, valued at 2.6 million rands (US$144,000), in Sandton on 9 December 2024

On 6 December 2024 , [[Zimdancehall]] musician [[Killer T]] was gifted a 2023 Mercedec Benz GLE350d which according to Chivayo was worth $100,000. Chivayo said he was gifting him for "his EXCEPTIONAL contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and National events throughout the years."<ref name="fb2"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1120151456137760 HALLO FRIDAY...As i wind up my birthday celebrations I wish to appreciate and congratulate the hit-maker, KILLER ], ''Facebook, Published: 6 Dec 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

On 6 December, [[Zimdancehall]] musician [[Killer T]] was gifted a 2023 Mercedec Benz GLE350d which according to Chivayo was worth $100,000. Chivayo said he was gifting him for "his EXCEPTIONAL contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and National events throughout the years."<ref name="fb2"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1120151456137760 HALLO FRIDAY...As i wind up my birthday celebrations I wish to appreciate and congratulate the hit-maker, KILLER ], ''Facebook, Published: 6 Dec 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

On 6 December, popular talk show host [[Mai Chisamba]] was gifted 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4. Chivayo said in a post on Facebook that Mai Chisamba was "a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom." <ref name="fb1"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1119377589548480 CELEBRATING WISDOM AND HUMILITY...As the curtain falls on my birthday month], ''Facebook, Published: 5 Dec 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

On 6 December, popular talk show host [[Mai Chisamba]] was gifted 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4. Chivayo said in a post on Facebook that Mai Chisamba was "a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom." <ref name="fb1"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1119377589548480 CELEBRATING WISDOM AND HUMILITY...As the curtain falls on my birthday month], ''Facebook, Published: 5 Dec 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

Scottland FC, a fotball team belonging to Scott Sakupwanya, received 20 Toyota Aquas as a gift for becoming 2024 ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions.<ref name=""> [https://www.pindula.co.zw/2024/11/11/chivayo-delivers-20-toyota-aquas-us-1-million-to-scottland/ Chivayo Delivers 20 Toyota Aquas, US$ 1 Million To Scottland], ''Pindula , Published: 11 Nov 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

Scottland FC, a fotball team belonging to Scott Sakupwanya, received 20 Toyota Aquas as a gift for becoming 2024 ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions.<ref name=""> [https://www.pindula.co.zw/2024/11/11/chivayo-delivers-20-toyota-aquas-us-1-million-to-scottland/ Chivayo Delivers 20 Toyota Aquas, US$ 1 Million To Scottland], ''Pindula , Published: 11 Nov 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

ON 29 November 2024 , Chivayo gifted Zimbabwe football legend [[Moses Chunga]] a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. He also gifted football commentator, [[Charles Mabika]]. he said in a post on Facebook it was "On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football".<ref name="fb3"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1115239329962306 HALLO FRIDAY…When you are an aspiring BILLIONAIRE , your birthday is never celebrated in a single day ], ''Facebook, Published:29 Nov 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

ON 29 November, Chivayo gifted Zimbabwe football legend [[Moses Chunga]] a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. He also gifted football commentator, [[Charles Mabika]]. he said in a post on Facebook it was "On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football".<ref name="fb3"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1115239329962306 HALLO FRIDAY…When you are an aspiring BILLIONAIRE , your birthday is never celebrated in a single day ], ''Facebook, Published:29 Nov 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

Some Zimbabweans on social media criticised the Charambas for accepting a gift from someone known to be implicated in a number of high level corruption scandals in the country.

Some Zimbabweans on social media criticised the Charambas for accepting a gift from someone known to be implicated in a number of high level corruption scandals in the country.

On 25 November, Gospel musician [[Olivia Charamba]] popularly known as Mai Charamba received a Toyota Fortuner vehicles from Chivayo. Another gospel musician [[Mechanic Manyeruke]] and musician [[Leonard Zhakata]] also received vehicles at the same time.

On 25 November 2024 , Gospel musician [[Olivia Charamba]] popularly known as Mai Charamba received a Toyota Fortuner vehicles from Chivayo. Another gospel musician [[Mechanic Manyeruke]] and musician [[Leonard Zhakata]] also received vehicles at the same time.

On 1 October, Chivayo gifted late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's wife, [[Daisy Mtukudzi | Daisy]] a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. <ref name="fb4"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1074006177418955 PAYING TRIBUTE TO A MUSICAL ICON AND CULTURAL AMBASSADOR...], ''Facebook, Published:1 Oct 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>. Daisy Mtukudzi reportedly had a car accident a few days later while driving thecar.

On 1 October 2024 , Chivayo gifted late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's wife, [[Daisy Mtukudzi | Daisy]] a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. <ref name="fb4"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/1074006177418955 PAYING TRIBUTE TO A MUSICAL ICON AND CULTURAL AMBASSADOR...], ''Facebook, Published:1 Oct 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>. Daisy Mtukudzi reportedly had a car accident a few days later while driving thecar.

On 27 April 2024 , [[Jeys Marabini]], real name Majahawodwa Ndlovu, was gifted a Toyota Hilux. Chivayo said the gift was because Jeys Marabini made him happy at national events. He told the musician to "Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events."<ref name="fb5"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/975235237296050 Yesterday evening i had the privilege to watch two head of states and governments enjoying some wonderful JAZZ or AFRO POP music], ''Facebook, Published: 27 April 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

On 27 April, [[Jeys Marabini]], real name Majahawodwa Ndlovu, was gifted a Toyota Hilux. Chivayo said the gift was because Jeys Marabini made him happy at national events. He told the musician to "Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events."<ref name="fb5"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/975235237296050 Yesterday evening i had the privilege to watch two head of states and governments enjoying some wonderful JAZZ or AFRO POP music], ''Facebook, Published: 27 April 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

<blockquote>“Congratulations…today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi…The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya’s…Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars…”</blockquote>

<blockquote>“Congratulations…today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi…The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya’s…Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars…”</blockquote>

On 20 April 2024 popular comedians and actors [[Admire Kuzhangaira]] (most known by his acting name "Bhutisi") and Rolland Lunga, known by his stage name [[Boss Kedha]] received Toyota Aqua vehicles. Kuzhangaira had written a message to Chivayo on social media highlighting work he did done for Zanu PF.

On 20 April popular comedians and actors [[Admire Kuzhangaira]] (most known by his acting name "Bhutisi") and Rolland Lunga, known by his stage name [[Boss Kedha]] received Toyota Aqua vehicles. Kuzhangaira had written a message to Chivayo on social media highlighting work he did done for Zanu PF.

On 12 April 2024, Chivayo donated a Mercedes Benz C200 to Zimdancehall musician, [[Jah Master]]. he said of the gift: "Your consistence and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten."<ref name="fb6"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/966575908161983 HALLO FRIDAY mu zuva RA MAMBO rinoera i say CONGRATULATIONS to you MR JAH MASTER , please go and see Madzibaba Chipaga], ''Facebook, Published:12 Apr 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>.

In April 2024 , an [[ Apostolic ]] sect religious leader Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Coca-cola, was gifted with a 2022 Toyota Lexus . Chivayo said it was "a token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion ."<ref name=" fb7-2 "> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/ 962540061898901 Congratulations to one of our global leaders MADZIBABA ISRAEL MUHANA ], ''Facebook, Published: 5 Apr 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>.

On 12 April, Chivayo donated a Mercedes Benz C200 to Zimdancehall musician, [[ Jah Master ]]. he said of the gift: "Your consistence and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten ."<ref name=" fb6 "> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/ 966575908161983 HALLO FRIDAY mu zuva RA MAMBO rinoera i say CONGRATULATIONS to you MR JAH MASTER , please go and see Madzibaba Chipaga ], ''Facebook, Published: 12 Apr 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>.

On 5 April, an [[Apostolic]] sect religious leader Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Coca-cola, was gifted with a 2022 Toyota Lexus. Chivayo said it was "a token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion."<ref name="fb7-2"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/962540061898901 Congratulations to one of our global leaders MADZIBABA ISRAEL MUHANA ], ''Facebook, Published:5 Apr 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref> .

On 26 March 2024 , Zimdancehall musician, [[Sniper Storm]] received a Mercedes Benz C200 after he had posted a plea to Wicknell Chivayo on Facebook. Sniper had pled in his request for a car: <blockquote>"From national Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and the President himself during every election and I'm still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano uye anotumika".<ref name="fb7"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/956625702490337 certain woman that I love with all my heart and have a lot of respect for], ''Facebook, Published:26 Mar 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>.</blockquote>

On 26 March, Zimdancehall musician, [[Sniper Storm]] received a Mercedes Benz C200 after he had posted a plea to Wicknell Chivayo on Facebook. Sniper had pled in his request for a car: <blockquote>"From national Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and the President himself during every election and I'm still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano uye anotumika".<ref name="fb7"> [https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/956625702490337 certain woman that I love with all my heart and have a lot of respect for], ''Facebook, Published:26 Mar 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>.</blockquote>

There were reports later in the month that Macheso had returned the car but his management said he had not.<ref name="hm"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheso-still-has-his-merc-in-the-garage/ MACHESO STILL HAS HIS MERC IN THE GARAGE], ''H-Metro, Published: 20 Mar 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

There were reports later in the month that Macheso had returned the car but his management said he had not.<ref name="hm"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/macheso-still-has-his-merc-in-the-garage/ MACHESO STILL HAS HIS MERC IN THE GARAGE], ''H-Metro, Published: 20 Mar 2024, Accessed: 10 Dec 2024''</ref>

<blockquote>So today I say to you MWANANGU SULU please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d…If you continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party YOUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT…Just some small pocket change WELL SPENT on you wholeheartedly</blockquote>

<blockquote>So today I say to you MWANANGU SULU please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d…If you continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party YOUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT…Just some small pocket change WELL SPENT on you wholeheartedly</blockquote>

In February 2024, [[Sulumani Chimbetu]] received 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d. In a message on social media Chivayo said of the gift:

The Range Rover was involved in an accident on the trip from its collection and Chivayo added another car gift, this time a 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ MAYBACH GL600.<ref name = ":0" />

[[Sulumani Chimbetu]] received 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d. In a message on social media Chivayo said of the gift:

In May 2025, the leader of the [[Zion Christian Church]] (ZCC), [[Nehemiah Mutendi]] received a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV, a Land Cruiser LC300 series "in honour of his STEADFAST leadership of the Zion Christian Church and his TIRELESS dedication to God’s work"<ref name=":0">[https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/pfbid0aYvAVuhXamQXT8Tka39CqUBMSeJmmH5a2uYhwbACzPG8BkBeGiCd4jXz6mLbooHl?__cft__[0] = AZXUJWkDt6mfqcpOcxvTZYIoYLt18uaOOVU-3xr_1n-E_ezzNxt3hRa3SdJtuJwfQQTpwAQjyYBY25iEkXa1CKKbNvqibbhH4srDq9rsWwloHN1qIitlOwcPRZrXZdpH-WnDJG0Y7RXcm-60Mgi8JTUzwmCV1qXaQFdDXsMafF-cM0eLJStUKNExcfO5nefDW5dh1iqB0RA9yJUR25IXRZpD&__tn__ = %2CO%2CP-R WHEN GOD HAS ORDAINED IT, THE DEVIL CAN'T STOP IT...FAMBA ZION..].</ref>

[[Jah Prayzah]] received Mercedes Benz S500 worth $180,000. According to Chivayo, this was a reward for Jah Prayzah’s album “Mudhara Achauya” which had the song “Kutonga Kwaro”, the soundtrack in the rise of President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] through a coup in 2017.

In January 2024 [[Jah Prayzah]] received Mercedes Benz S500 worth $180,000. According to Chivayo, this was a reward for Jah Prayzah’s album “Mudhara Achauya” which had the song “Kutonga Kwaro”, the soundtrack in the rise of President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] through a coup in 2017.

[[File:Charles and Olivia Charamba Wicknell Car.jpg|center|Gospel Musician Couple Charles and Olivia Charamba, after receiving 2 cars as gifts from Wicknell Chivayo]]

[[File:Charles and Olivia Charamba Wicknell Car.jpg|center|Gospel Musician Couple Charles and Olivia Charamba, after receiving 2 cars as gifts from Wicknell Chivayo]]

This is a list of Zimbabwean celebrities that were gifted cars by ex-convict and controversial business person, Wicknell Chivayo. The cars have mostly been given as gratitude by Chivayo and he has said that the gift come from Zanu PF, the political party that has governed Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

Gospel Musician Couple Charles and Olivia Charamba, after receiving 2 cars as gifts from Wicknell Chivayo

Jah Prayzah

In January 2024 Jah Prayzah received Mercedes Benz S500 worth $180,000. According to Chivayo, this was a reward for Jah Prayzah’s album “Mudhara Achauya” which had the song “Kutonga Kwaro”, the soundtrack in the rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a coup in 2017.

Nehemiah Mutendi

In May 2025, the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), Nehemiah Mutendi received a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV, a Land Cruiser LC300 series "in honour of his STEADFAST leadership of the Zion Christian Church and his TIRELESS dedication to God’s work"[1]

The Range Rover was involved in an accident on the trip from its collection and Chivayo added another car gift, this time a 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ MAYBACH GL600.[1]

Sulumani Chimbetu

In February 2024, Sulumani Chimbetu received 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d. In a message on social media Chivayo said of the gift:

So today I say to you MWANANGU SULU please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d…If you continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party YOUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT…Just some small pocket change WELL SPENT on you wholeheartedly

Alick Macheso

On 8 March 2024, Zimbabwe's most popular Sungra musician, Alick Macheso was gifted a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 400d reportedly worth US$140 000. There were reports later in the month that Macheso had returned the car but his management said he had not.[2]

Sniper Storm

On 26 March 2024, Zimdancehall musician, Sniper Storm received a Mercedes Benz C200 after he had posted a plea to Wicknell Chivayo on Facebook. Sniper had pled in his request for a car:

"From national Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and the President himself during every election and I'm still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano uye anotumika".[3].

Sniper stom begs Wicknell for a car gift

Nicholas Zacharia

In March 2024, long time Sungura musician Nicholas Zacharia was gifted a 2024 Toyota Fortuner.

Madzibaba Israel Muhana

In April 2024, an Apostolic sect religious leader Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Coca-cola, was gifted with a 2022 Toyota Lexus. Chivayo said it was "a token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion."[4].

Jah Master

On 12 April 2024, Chivayo donated a Mercedes Benz C200 to Zimdancehall musician, Jah Master. he said of the gift: "Your consistence and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten."[5].

Bhutisi, Boss Kedha, Kapfupi and Mavery

On 20 April 2024 popular comedians and actors Admire Kuzhangaira (most known by his acting name "Bhutisi") and Rolland Lunga, known by his stage name Boss Kedha received Toyota Aqua vehicles. Kuzhangaira had written a message to Chivayo on social media highlighting work he did done for Zanu PF.

Wrote Kuzhangaira:

“Hi Madzibaba Sir Wicknell, thank you for lifting our own, the video which l put below with other 15 showcases our work towards the 2023 General Election, while promoting the ruling party Zanu-PF. “I will post other works we did in 2019 to present, as always we await to be laughed at by the nation of Zimbabwe,” [6]

Kapfupi a popular comedian and musician (real name Freddy Manjalima) received a Toyota Aqua. An actor known as Mavery aslo received a Toyota Aqua.

Posting about the gifts to the comedians Chivayo said:

“Congratulations…today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi…The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya’s…Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars…”

Jeys Marabini

On 27 April 2024, Jeys Marabini, real name Majahawodwa Ndlovu, was gifted a Toyota Hilux. Chivayo said the gift was because Jeys Marabini made him happy at national events. He told the musician to "Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events."[7]

Daisy Mtukludzi

On 1 October 2024, Chivayo gifted late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's wife, Daisy a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. [8]. Daisy Mtukudzi reportedly had a car accident a few days later while driving thecar.

Mai Charamba, Mechanic Manyeruke and Leonard Zhakata

On 25 November 2024, Gospel musician Olivia Charamba popularly known as Mai Charamba received a Toyota Fortuner vehicles from Chivayo. Another gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke and musician Leonard Zhakata also received vehicles at the same time.

Posting about the gift on social media, Chivayo said:

“As had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives. “These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA. My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE. Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their CLUBCHAMBERS showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela and see Mr REEVES, your 3 brand new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER F24A 2.4d 4 X 4 AUTOMATIC are ready for collection. [9]

Chivayo also said a few days later in a video that the gifts were from Zanu PF and that recipients have to be clear they are receiving cars and money from Zanu PF.

Some Zimbabweans on social media criticised the Charambas for accepting a gift from someone known to be implicated in a number of high level corruption scandals in the country.

Moses Chunga and Charles Mabika

ON 29 November 2024, Chivayo gifted Zimbabwe football legend Moses Chunga a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. He also gifted football commentator, Charles Mabika. he said in a post on Facebook it was "On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football".[10]

Scottland FC

Scottland FC, a fotball team belonging to Scott Sakupwanya, received 20 Toyota Aquas as a gift for becoming 2024 ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions.[11]

Mai Chisamba

On 6 December, popular talk show host Mai Chisamba was gifted 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4. Chivayo said in a post on Facebook that Mai Chisamba was "a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom." [12]

Killer T

On 6 December 2024, Zimdancehall musician Killer T was gifted a 2023 Mercedec Benz GLE350d which according to Chivayo was worth $100,000. Chivayo said he was gifting him for "his EXCEPTIONAL contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and National events throughout the years."[13]

Peter Ndlovu

On 9 December, former footballer, Peter Ndlovu, considered to be one of the greatest footballers in Zimbabwe's history, received 2024 BMW X6M sports car, valued at 2.6 million rands (US$144,000), in Sandton on 9 December 2024