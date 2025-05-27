In May 2025, ZITF Chairperson Busisa Moyo received a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXRs from Chivayo who said it was for:<blockquote>While I may not be able to thank everyone from the ZITF Company, but in RECOGNITION of the outstanding leadership, energy and sheer EXCELLENCE demonstrated by the ZITF Company, I am pleased to handover two brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VXR vehicles, each valued at US$200,000 - one for Mr. Busisa Moyo the Chairman, and the other to Dr. Nicholas Ndebele the CEO of ZITF. I will be most HONORED if they accept this small gesture of APPRECIATION for their EXCEPTIONAL leadership at the ZITF Company.<ref>[https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/pfbid0gyt3s4DLumJ1bZ2rAgCuSdUXjaq1oibG775NgCQ26uUm759n2NmLaHNBbiSTLhaal?__cft__[0]=AZUX7d48HzHrBFjzIx85kBOtApbnsrauMvsZTB6YIH2sS5xzPkmx3-UDgp2wMx4DA8KTsdBBNVq2ISnPi8BbkAx99oyprVqpcCdplpIgXDo1guItcXeSiI5yAYsBJ6gAm_wJlPTTmNrE21uSAoa_gJ6su0MkgJtFksyyx2L6vvQaTHPdnVoNh_vpEtHe8X_F8QylGYpCxnM70yvsy9-6i_3u&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R This last week, I had the immense HONOUR and profound JOY of attending the 65th Edition of the ZITF]</ref></blockquote>

In May 2025, ZITF Chairperson Busisa Moyo received a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXRs from Chivayo who said it was for:<blockquote>While I may not be able to thank everyone from the ZITF Company, but in RECOGNITION of the outstanding leadership, energy and sheer EXCELLENCE demonstrated by the ZITF Company, I am pleased to handover two brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VXR vehicles, each valued at US$200,000 - one for Mr. Busisa Moyo the Chairman, and the other to Dr. Nicholas Ndebele the CEO of ZITF. I will be most HONORED if they accept this small gesture of APPRECIATION for their EXCEPTIONAL leadership at the ZITF Company.<ref>[https://www.facebook.com/SirWicknellChivayo/posts/pfbid0gyt3s4DLumJ1bZ2rAgCuSdUXjaq1oibG775NgCQ26uUm759n2NmLaHNBbiSTLhaal?__cft__[0]=AZUX7d48HzHrBFjzIx85kBOtApbnsrauMvsZTB6YIH2sS5xzPkmx3-UDgp2wMx4DA8KTsdBBNVq2ISnPi8BbkAx99oyprVqpcCdplpIgXDo1guItcXeSiI5yAYsBJ6gAm_wJlPTTmNrE21uSAoa_gJ6su0MkgJtFksyyx2L6vvQaTHPdnVoNh_vpEtHe8X_F8QylGYpCxnM70yvsy9-6i_3u&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R This last week, I had the immense HONOUR and profound JOY of attending the 65th Edition of the ZITF]</ref></blockquote>

This is a list of Zimbabwean celebrities that were gifted cars by ex-convict and controversial business person, Wicknell Chivayo. The cars have mostly been given as gratitude by Chivayo and he has said that the gift come from Zanu PF, the political party that has governed Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

Gospel Musician Couple Charles and Olivia Charamba, after receiving 2 cars as gifts from Wicknell Chivayo

Jah Prayzah

In January 2024 Jah Prayzah received Mercedes Benz S500 worth $180,000. According to Chivayo, this was a reward for Jah Prayzah’s album “Mudhara Achauya” which had the song “Kutonga Kwaro”, the soundtrack in the rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a coup in 2017.

In May 2025, Chivayo gifted Jah Prayzah with

Nehemiah Mutendi

In May 2025, the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), Nehemiah Mutendi received a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV, a Land Cruiser LC300 series "in honour of his STEADFAST leadership of the Zion Christian Church and his TIRELESS dedication to God’s work"[1]

The Range Rover was involved in an accident on the trip from its collection and Chivayo added another car gift, this time a 2025 MERCEDES-BENZ MAYBACH GL600.[1]

Sulumani Chimbetu

In February 2024, Sulumani Chimbetu received 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d. In a message on social media Chivayo said of the gift:

So today I say to you MWANANGU SULU please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d…If you continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party YOUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT…Just some small pocket change WELL SPENT on you wholeheartedly

Alick Macheso

On 8 March 2024, Zimbabwe's most popular Sungra musician, Alick Macheso was gifted a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 400d reportedly worth US$140 000. There were reports later in the month that Macheso had returned the car but his management said he had not.[2]

Sniper Storm

On 26 March 2024, Zimdancehall musician, Sniper Storm received a Mercedes Benz C200 after he had posted a plea to Wicknell Chivayo on Facebook. Sniper had pled in his request for a car:

"From national Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and the President himself during every election and I'm still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano uye anotumika".[3].

Sniper stom begs Wicknell for a car gift

Nicholas Zacharia

In March 2024, long time Sungura musician Nicholas Zacharia was gifted a 2024 Toyota Fortuner.

Madzibaba Israel Muhana

In April 2024, an Apostolic sect religious leader Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Coca-cola, was gifted with a 2022 Toyota Lexus. Chivayo said it was "a token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion."[4].

Jah Master

On 12 April 2024, Chivayo donated a Mercedes Benz C200 to Zimdancehall musician, Jah Master. he said of the gift: "Your consistence and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten."[5].

Bhutisi, Boss Kedha, Kapfupi and Mavery

On 20 April 2024 popular comedians and actors Admire Kuzhangaira (most known by his acting name "Bhutisi") and Rolland Lunga, known by his stage name Boss Kedha received Toyota Aqua vehicles. Kuzhangaira had written a message to Chivayo on social media highlighting work he did done for Zanu PF.

Wrote Kuzhangaira:

“Hi Madzibaba Sir Wicknell, thank you for lifting our own, the video which l put below with other 15 showcases our work towards the 2023 General Election, while promoting the ruling party Zanu-PF. “I will post other works we did in 2019 to present, as always we await to be laughed at by the nation of Zimbabwe,” [6]

Kapfupi a popular comedian and musician (real name Freddy Manjalima) received a Toyota Aqua. An actor known as Mavery aslo received a Toyota Aqua.

Posting about the gifts to the comedians Chivayo said:

“Congratulations…today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi…The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya’s…Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars…”

Jeys Marabini

On 27 April 2024, Jeys Marabini, real name Majahawodwa Ndlovu, was gifted a Toyota Hilux. Chivayo said the gift was because Jeys Marabini made him happy at national events. He told the musician to "Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events."[7]

Daisy Mtukludzi

On 1 October 2024, Chivayo gifted late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's wife, Daisy a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. [8]. Daisy Mtukudzi reportedly had a car accident a few days later while driving thecar.

Mai Charamba, Mechanic Manyeruke and Leonard Zhakata

On 25 November 2024, Gospel musician Olivia Charamba popularly known as Mai Charamba received a Toyota Fortuner vehicles from Chivayo. Another gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke and musician Leonard Zhakata also received vehicles at the same time.

Posting about the gift on social media, Chivayo said:

“As had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives. “These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA. My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE. Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their CLUBCHAMBERS showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela and see Mr REEVES, your 3 brand new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER F24A 2.4d 4 X 4 AUTOMATIC are ready for collection. [9]

Chivayo also said a few days later in a video that the gifts were from Zanu PF and that recipients have to be clear they are receiving cars and money from Zanu PF.

Some Zimbabweans on social media criticised the Charambas for accepting a gift from someone known to be implicated in a number of high level corruption scandals in the country.

Moses Chunga and Charles Mabika

ON 29 November 2024, Chivayo gifted Zimbabwe football legend Moses Chunga a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. He also gifted football commentator, Charles Mabika. he said in a post on Facebook it was "On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football".[10]

Scottland FC

Scottland FC, a fotball team belonging to Scott Sakupwanya, received 20 Toyota Aquas as a gift for becoming 2024 ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions.[11]

Mai Chisamba

On 6 December, popular talk show host Mai Chisamba was gifted 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4. Chivayo said in a post on Facebook that Mai Chisamba was "a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom." [12]

Killer T

On 6 December 2024, Zimdancehall musician Killer T was gifted a 2023 Mercedec Benz GLE350d which according to Chivayo was worth $100,000. Chivayo said he was gifting him for "his EXCEPTIONAL contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and National events throughout the years."[13]

Peter Ndlovu

On 9 December, former footballer, Peter Ndlovu, considered to be one of the greatest footballers in Zimbabwe's history, received 2024 BMW X6M sports car, valued at 2.6 million rands (US$144,000), in Sandton on 9 December 2024

Busisa Moyo

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Busisa_Moyo_gift_from_Wicknell_Chivayo.mp4 Busisa Moyo accepts Toyota Landcruiser gift from Wicknell Chivayo

In May 2025, ZITF Chairperson Busisa Moyo received a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXRs from Chivayo who said it was for:

While I may not be able to thank everyone from the ZITF Company, but in RECOGNITION of the outstanding leadership, energy and sheer EXCELLENCE demonstrated by the ZITF Company, I am pleased to handover two brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VXR vehicles, each valued at US$200,000 - one for Mr. Busisa Moyo the Chairman, and the other to Dr. Nicholas Ndebele the CEO of ZITF. I will be most HONORED if they accept this small gesture of APPRECIATION for their EXCEPTIONAL leadership at the ZITF Company.[14]

Dorcas Moyo

In April 2025, gospel musician, Dorcas Moyo received a 2025 Toyota Fortuner.