Difference between revisions of "Livingstone Kademeteme"

In July 2018, Livingstone Kademeteme was elected to Ward 13 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2856 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 UMP-Zvataida RDC with 2856 votes, beating Precious Chimbwanda of MDC-Alliance with 183 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

