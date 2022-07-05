Difference between revisions of "Livingstone Sunhwa"

The homicide wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly took over the investigations to conduct Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests to establish whether the human remains were Livingstone’s.

Livingstone Sunhwa was a Form Four pupil at St Mathias Tsonzo High school located in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

Background

Livingstone Sunhwa allegedly disappeared on 06 December 2021 following his release from police custody.

Police had released the 19-year-old pupil to enable him to sit for his final English Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination.

Human Remains

Human remains believed to be those of Livingstone were found in a valley-like stream scattered all over the place.

A leaked internal Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) memo claimed that the St Mathias Tsonzo High school pupil could have committed suicide.

DNA Test

The homicide wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly took over the investigations to conduct Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests to establish whether the human remains were Livingstone’s.