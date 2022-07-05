Difference between revisions of "Livingstone Sunhwa"

They allegedly banged his head into the wall until he could no longer speak. <ref name=>[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/livingstone-sunhwas-sibling-reveals-his-last-moments/ [Livingstone Sunhwa’s sibling reveals his last moments], ''ZBC News'', published: July 03, 2021, retrieved: July 5, 2022</ref>

Livingstone's sister, Pride, said her brother was assaulted by the school authorities, especially the headmaster Maxwell Sambona and they banged his head into the wall until he could no longer speak. <ref name=>[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/livingstone-sunhwas-sibling-reveals-his-last-moments/ [Livingstone Sunhwa’s sibling reveals his last moments], ''ZBC News'', published: July 03, 2021, retrieved: July 5, 2022</ref>

However, the teenager allegedly disappeared the following morning , 6 December .

Background

Livingstone Sunhwa allegedly disappeared on 06 December 2021 following his release from police custody.

Police had released the 19-year-old pupil to enable him to sit for his final English Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination.

The teenager was arrested by the police on allegations of breaking into the school’s tuckshop and stealing groceries.

The stolen groceries were allegedly found tucked under his bed.

Police said they released Livingstone so that he could sit for his final English examinations.

The school tuckshop was broken into and authorities decided to bring in the police to investigate.

During investigations, it is said the police discovered shoeprints and traced them to the boys’ dormitory and further investigations revealed that Livingstone was the culprit. [1]

They allegedly banged his head into the wall until he could no longer speak. [2]

Human Remains

Human remains believed to be those of Livingstone were found on 24 June 2022 in a valley-like stream scattered all over the place. [3]

A leaked internal Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) memo claimed that the St Mathias Tsonzo High school pupil could have committed suicide.

According to the same memo, one Linety Chapungu of Samushinga Village in Mutasa told police that she had a pair of black shoes and a belt along the Mashorani stream in December 2021.

A follow-up was then made by the police using the information, leading to the discovery of items of clothing said to belong to Livingstone.

According to one of Livingstone's relatives, Helliet Paunganwa, the human remains were found at about 4 pm with the help of CID Nyanga.

Paunganwa said they found Livingstone's belt, school shoes and the vest. They were not buried underground. [4]

DNA Test

The homicide wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly took over the investigations to conduct Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests to establish whether the human remains were Livingstone’s. [5]