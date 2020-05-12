Difference between revisions of "Livison Mberikwazvo Makwanye"

In July 2018, Livison Mberikwazvo Makwanyo was elected to Ward 5 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1382 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Zaka RDC with 1382 votes, beating Njere Chinoputsa of MDC-Alliance with 471 votes and Samson Mbizi of PRC with 49 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

