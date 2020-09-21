Difference between revisions of "Livison Mudzonga"

2018 – elected to Ward 25 [[Masvingo RDC]] with 710 votes, beating [[John Konias Gwaindepi]] of MDC-Alliance with 291 votes, [[Henry Manyise]] of PRC with 196 votes and [[ Maphios Mupinga]] of BZA with 183 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 25 [[Masvingo RDC]] with 710 votes, beating [[John Konias Gwaindepi]] of MDC-Alliance with 291 votes, [[Henry Manyise]] of PRC with 196 votes and Maphios Mupinga]] of BZA with 183 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Livison Mudzonga was elected to Ward 25 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 710 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Masvingo RDC with 710 votes, beating John Konias Gwaindepi of MDC-Alliance with 291 votes, Henry Manyise of PRC with 196 votes and Maphios Mupinga of BZA with 183 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]