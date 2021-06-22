Difference between revisions of "Lizwe Sweswe"
Latest revision as of 08:02, 22 June 2021
|Lizwe Sweswe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Home town
|Matabeleland
Lizwe Sweswe is a Zimbabwean coach who was the assistant coach for FC Platinum. Before joining FC Platinum he was the head coach for Tsholotsho Football Club. Lizwe was standing in coach for FC Platinum when their former coach Norman Mapeza was on sick leave.[1]
Background
Lizwe Sweswe was born in Matabeleland and grew up there.
Career
Lizwe was the head coach for Tsholotsho till his departure to join FC Platinum where at one time was the interim head coach in 2016. In 2015 he attended a CAF A coaching License course.[2]
During his tenure as the Tsholotsho FC gaffer, his team made headlines for becoming the first club from a rural set-up in independent Zimbabwe to make it into the country’s top football league after gaining promotion to the Castle Lager Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL)[3]
Sweswe led the Zvishavane based side to their third title on the trot when he took over from Norman Mapeza who quit the club in September 2019. The former Tsholotsho coach was part of the FC Platinum technical team when Pure Platinum won their three championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Parting Ways with FC Platinum
FC Platinum have parted ways with their assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe, with the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions announcing that the separation was by agreement of the parties involved. In a statement released on Friday 9 October 2020, FC Platinum president Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed that Sweswe has left the club.[4]
Awards
- ZIFA Southern Region Division One winners with Tsholotsho Football Club
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners (2017, 2018 and 2019 with FC Platinum)
Trivia
One Tsholotsho FC player Thando Ncube says he has Sweswe to thank for his career after Sweswe begged his father to let him follow his passion as a career. [5]
Photo Gallery
References
- ↑ The Chronicle, Sweswe Appointed Platinum acting coach, Published 3 March 2018, Retrieved 26 September 2016
- ↑ The Sunday Mail, The dreams Of Pirates, Published 1 March 2015, Retrieved 26 September 2016
- ↑ The Southern Eye, Tsholotsho makes PSL history, Published 18 November 2014, Retrieved 26 September 2019
- ↑ Mehluli Sibanda, [1], The Sunday News, Published: 9 October, 2020, Accessed: 12 October, 2020
- ↑ Sunday News, Lizwe Sweswe Is My Saviour, Published 24 April 2016, Retrieved 26 September 2019