Difference between revisions of "Lizwe Sweswe"

'''Sweswe''' led the Zvishavane based side to their third title on the trot when he took over from [[Norman Mapeza]] who quit the club in '''September 2019'''. The former Tsholotsho coach was part of the FC Platinum technical team when Pure Platinum won their three championships in '''2017''', '''2018''' and '''2019'''.

Background

Lizwe Sweswe was born in Matabeleland and grew up there.

Career

Lizwe was the head coach for Tsholotsho till his departure to join FC Platinum where at one time was the interim head coach in 2016. In 2015 he attended a CAF A coaching License course.[2]

During his tenure as the Tsholotsho FC gaffer, his team made headlines for becoming the first club from a rural set-up in independent Zimbabwe to make it into the country’s top football league after gaining promotion to the Castle Lager Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL)[3]

Sweswe led the Zvishavane based side to their third title on the trot when he took over from Norman Mapeza who quit the club in September 2019. The former Tsholotsho coach was part of the FC Platinum technical team when Pure Platinum won their three championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Parting Ways with FC Platinum

FC Platinum have parted ways with their assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe, with the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions announcing that the separation was by agreement of the parties involved.

In a statement released on Friday 9 October 2020, FC Platinum president Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed that Sweswe has left the club.[4]

Bulawayo Chiefs

On 20 January 2023, Bulawayo Chiefs announced the appointment of Sweswe as their new coach.

Sweswe replaced Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso who was in charge of Chiefs but went back to Europe in October when his work permit expired.

Sweswe joined Chiefs from the Southern Region Division One league outfit Talen Vision.

Awards

Trivia

One Tsholotsho FC player Thando Ncube says he has Sweswe to thank for his career after Sweswe begged his father to let him follow his passion as a career. [5]

Photo Gallery

