Difference between revisions of "Lline Jaure"

In July 2018, Lline Jaure was elected to Ward 19 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 811 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Marondera RDC with 811 votes, beating Samuel Machekanyanga of MDC-Alliance with 428 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]