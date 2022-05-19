

Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe is a Zimbabwean football coach. He coached Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born in Mbare. As of November 2018, Chigowe is married to Thandiwe.

Steve Chigowe's eldest daughter Chido has a Social Science degree, Danai is into film production while Rutendo has a Diploma in Designing. His youngest is Lloyd Junior.

Footbaler Devon Chafa is Chigowe's nephew, Chafa's mother is his blood sister.[1]

Education

Chigowe studied studied journalism at CCOSA in 1989 and had a short attachment stint with The Herald in 1990. He also has a diploma in Human Resources Management and another one in Business Studies from Harare Polytechnic.[1]

Career

In 2018, Lloyd Chigowe was appointed Dynamos caretaker coach taking over from Lloyd Mutasa. Chigowe helped Dynamos survive relegation.[2]

Chigowe was given a three-year contract after he managed to save the club from relegation.[3]

On 23 April 2019, Dynamos fired Chigowe together with his backroom staff of Murape Murape, Expense Chitukutu and Marlon Jani following a 1-0 loss to Herentals Football Club.[4]

National Team

Steve Kwashi and Chigowe coached the Zimbabwe Under-17 team that quakified for the first Africa Youth Championship in 1997. The team included Murape Murape who became Steve Chigowe's assistant at Dynamos.[2]