However, other sources claimed it was actually Black Leopards who reported Chitembwe to authorities after they gave him part of signing-on fees, yet he never turned out for the club.<ref name="Heraldd">Grace Chingoma, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chitembwe-haunted-by-dark-past/ Chitembwe haunted by dark past], ''The Herald'', Published: July 7, 2021, Retrieved: November 9, 2021</ref>

Chitembwe was blacklisted from entering South Africa, by that country’s immigration authorities. While he has never addressed the issue publicly, it is understood Lloyd Chitembwe tried to join Black Leopards from Hellenic during the 2001-02 season and had begun work at the Limpopo side before he applied for a fresh work permit. Hellenic officials allegedly lodged a complaint, leading to Chitembwe’s case being taken to the immigration officials.

<blockquote>"I don’t know if sabotage is the word but the assistant coaches do not respect Loga and that obviously results in players not respecting him too. Lodza (Chitembwe) in particular, is not a fan of Loga. He criticizes his methods every time and even once whispered that he is not good enough to coach the national team. Chitembwe takes advantage of Loga’s inability to understand Shona and condemns him even his presence, he just doesn’t believe the Croatian is the right man for the job."</blockquote><ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/02/05/exclusive-warriors-star-blasts-lodza-accuses-him-sabotaging-logarusic-divisions-in-the-team/ Exclusive: Warriors star blasts Lodza, accuses him sabotaging Logarušić, divisions in the team], ''Soccer24'', Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: July 7, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>"I don’t know if sabotage is the word but the assistant coaches do not respect Loga and that obviously results in players not respecting him too. Lodza (Chitembwe) in particular, is not a fan of Loga. He criticizes his methods every time and even once whispered that he is not good enough to coach the national team. Chitembwe takes advantage of Loga’s inability to understand Shona and condemns him even his presence, he just doesn’t believe the Croatian is the right man for the job."</blockquote><ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/02/05/exclusive-warriors-star-blasts-lodza-accuses-him-sabotaging-logarusic-divisions-in-the-team/ Exclusive: Warriors star blasts Lodza, accuses him sabotaging Logarušić, divisions in the team], ''Soccer24'', Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: July 7, 2021</ref>

He was appointed as an assistant to national team coach [[Zdravko Logarusic]] together with [[Tonderai Ndiraya]]. On 12 September 2021, Chitembwe was dismissed as an assistant coach when the ZIFA board fired Zdravko Logarusic. The ZIFA board also resolved to disband the entire Warriors technical team which included assistants Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderayi Ndiraya and [[Benjani Mwaruwari]].<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/breaking-warriors-coach-logarusic-fired/ BREAKING: Warriors Coach Logarusic Fired], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: September 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 9, 2021</ref>

After hanging his boots, Chitembwe ventured into coaching which also saw him becoming the head coach of CAPS United, amid mixed fortunes. He was also the head coach at division one side, [[Starbill Football Club]]. There were also reports that linked him to a coaching post at [[FC Platinum]] in 2012 but the move did not materialise.<ref name="herald">Ellina Mhlanga [http://www.herald.co.zw/chitembwe-on-his-way-out/ Chitembwe on his way out?], ''The Herald'', Published: July 31, 2014, Retrieved: April 17, 2015</ref> It was at Starbill that he was almost sacked by the management after it was alleged that he did not show up for training. In September 2015 he was again appointed head coach of CAPS United.<ref name="Soccer24">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/09/01/caps-united-announce-chitembwe-as-new-head-coach/ Caps United announce Chitembwe as new head coach], ''Soccer 24'', Published: September 1, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref>.He joined Harare City Football Club after leaving CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.<ref name="ZimEye">[https://www.zimeye.net/2019/08/19/just-in-lloyd-chitembwe-moves-to-harare-city/], ''ZimEye'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2019</ref> On 8 November Lloyd Chitembwe rejoined CAPS United.<ref name="SS"/>

After hanging his boots, Chitembwe ventured into coaching which also saw him becoming the head coach of CAPS United, amid mixed fortunes. He was also the head coach at division one side, [[Starbill Football Club]]. There were also reports that linked him to a coaching post at [[FC Platinum]] in 2012 but the move did not materialise.<ref name="herald">Ellina Mhlanga [http://www.herald.co.zw/chitembwe-on-his-way-out/ Chitembwe on his way out?], ''The Herald'', Published: July 31, 2014, Retrieved: April 17, 2015</ref> It was at Starbill that he was almost sacked by the management after it was alleged that he did not show up for training. In September 2015 he was again appointed head coach of CAPS United.<ref name="Soccer24">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/09/01/caps-united-announce-chitembwe-as-new-head-coach/ Caps United announce Chitembwe as new head coach], ''Soccer 24'', Published: September 1, 2015, Retrieved: September 1, 2015</ref>.He joined Harare City Football Club after leaving CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.<ref name="ZimEye">[https://www.zimeye.net/2019/08/19/just-in-lloyd-chitembwe-moves-to-harare-city/], ''ZimEye'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2019</ref>

'''Lloyd Chitembwe''' is one of the most talented midfielders to have played for [[CAPS United Football Club]] He was part of the all - conquering squad assembled by [[Charles Mhlauri]] which clinched back to back titles during the 2004 and 2005 soccer seasons. He coached Harare City Football Club after joining them from CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.<ref name="ZimEye">[https://www.zimeye.net/2019/08/19/just-in-lloyd-chitembwe-moves-to-harare-city/], ''ZimEye'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2019</ref> On 8 November 2021 he was unveiled again as CAPS United coach following the dismissal of [[Darlington Dodo]].<ref name="SS">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/11/08/lloyd-chitembwe-rejoins-caps-united/ Lloyd Chitembwe rejoins CAPS United], ''Soccer24'', Published: November 8, 2021, Retrieved: November 9, 2021</ref>

'''Lloyd Chitembwe''' is one of the most talented midfielders to have played for [[CAPS United Football Club]] He was part of the all conquering squad assembled by [[Charles Mhlauri]] which clinched back to back titles during the 2004 and 2005 soccer seasons. He is the current coach at Harare City Football Club after joining them from CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.<ref name="ZimEye">[https://www.zimeye.net/2019/08/19/just-in-lloyd-chitembwe-moves-to-harare-city/], ''ZimEye'', Published: August 19, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2019</ref>

Lloyd Chitembwe is one of the most talented midfielders to have played for CAPS United Football Club He was part of the all-conquering squad assembled by Charles Mhlauri which clinched back to back titles during the 2004 and 2005 soccer seasons. He coached Harare City Football Club after joining them from CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.[1] On 8 November 2021 he was unveiled again as CAPS United coach following the dismissal of Darlington Dodo.[2]

Background

Lloyd was born on June 21, 1971.[3]

Career

Chitembwe assumed legendary status at the Green machine where he was well known for his midfield brilliance and hard tackling.[4] He was part of the CAPS team that won the league title in 1996, a feat he went on to duplicate two consecutive times under one of the best coaches to come out of Zimbabwe, Charles Mhlauri.

Coaching career

After hanging his boots, Chitembwe ventured into coaching which also saw him becoming the head coach of CAPS United, amid mixed fortunes. He was also the head coach at division one side, Starbill Football Club. There were also reports that linked him to a coaching post at FC Platinum in 2012 but the move did not materialise.[5] It was at Starbill that he was almost sacked by the management after it was alleged that he did not show up for training. In September 2015 he was again appointed head coach of CAPS United.[6].He joined Harare City Football Club after leaving CAPS United Football Club on 19 August 2019.[1] On 8 November Lloyd Chitembwe rejoined CAPS United.[2]

National Team

He was appointed as an assistant to national team coach Zdravko Logarusic together with Tonderai Ndiraya. On 12 September 2021, Chitembwe was dismissed as an assistant coach when the ZIFA board fired Zdravko Logarusic. The ZIFA board also resolved to disband the entire Warriors technical team which included assistants Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderayi Ndiraya and Benjani Mwaruwari.[7]

National Team

Lloyd had several caps for the Zimbabwe national team and was part of the qualifying team for 2004 Tunisia AFCON finals under Sunday Chidzambwa.

Accolades

Three Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles as a player (1996, 2004 and 2005 with CAPS United Football Club)

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title winner as a coach (2016 with CAPS United Football Club)

Controversy

In 2011, the former CAPS United captain was alleged to have wrecked a seventeen-year-old marriage after he had an affair with one Joyce Muchairi.[8] Despite the woman admitting to having an affair with Chitembwe, the former CAPS United playmaker insisted that he had not had an affair with Joyce.

Conduct As Zdravko Logarušić Assistant

A Warriors player who spoke to a publication said Lloyd Chitembwe was sabotaging Zdravko Logarušić. The player who spoke to Soccer24 in February 2021 also accused Chitembwe of insubordination saying:

"I don’t know if sabotage is the word but the assistant coaches do not respect Loga and that obviously results in players not respecting him too. Lodza (Chitembwe) in particular, is not a fan of Loga. He criticizes his methods every time and even once whispered that he is not good enough to coach the national team. Chitembwe takes advantage of Loga’s inability to understand Shona and condemns him even his presence, he just doesn’t believe the Croatian is the right man for the job."

[9]





South Africa Travel Ban

Chitembwe was blacklisted from entering South Africa, by that country’s immigration authorities. While he has never addressed the issue publicly, it is understood Lloyd Chitembwe tried to join Black Leopards from Hellenic during the 2001-02 season and had begun work at the Limpopo side before he applied for a fresh work permit. Hellenic officials allegedly lodged a complaint, leading to Chitembwe’s case being taken to the immigration officials.

However, other sources claimed it was actually Black Leopards who reported Chitembwe to authorities after they gave him part of signing-on fees, yet he never turned out for the club.[10]

Trivia

Lloyd Chitembwe is the only player in the history of CAPS United to feature in all three league championship-winning teams in the post-Independence era[4]