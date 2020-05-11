Difference between revisions of "Lloyd Chiweshe"

In '''July 2018''', '''Lloyd Chiweshe ''' was elected to Ward 3 [[Mudzi RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 3139 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mudzi RDC with 3139 votes, beating Nelson Muparu of MDC-Alliance with 83 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

