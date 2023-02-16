Pindula

Lloyd Majarira
Lloyd Majarira.jpg
BornLloyd Majarira
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationSpeciss College
OrganizationGolden Eagles Football Club


Lloyd Majarira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club.

He is married to Zamari Faith Sino, a nurse by profession.[1]

In November 2021, Majarira joined Golden Eagles ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[2]

He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, Chris Semakweri, and centrebacks Dominic Mukandi and Raymond Uchena.

