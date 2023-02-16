Difference between revisions of "Lloyd Majarira"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Lloyd Majarira <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date =
| birth_date =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 99:
|Line 99:
|description= Lloyd Majarira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.
|description= Lloyd Majarira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Football, Footballers, Sports]]
[[Category:Football, Footballers, Sports]]
Latest revision as of 08:18, 16 February 2023
|Lloyd Majarira
|Born
|Lloyd Majarira
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Speciss College
|Organization
|Golden Eagles Football Club
Lloyd Majarira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club.
He is married to Zamari Faith Sino, a nurse by profession.[1]
In November 2021, Majarira joined Golden Eagles ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[2]
He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, Chris Semakweri, and centrebacks Dominic Mukandi and Raymond Uchena.
Further Reading
- ↑ Lloyd Majarira, Facebook, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 16 February 2023
- ↑ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023