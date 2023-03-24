Difference between revisions of "Lloyd Mutasa"

[[Bekithemba Ndlovu]], who joined the Chisumbanje-based club in early 2023, took over from Mutasa as the head coach.

Green Fuel started their first top-flight campaign on '''20 March 2023''' with a 1-0 loss to Yadah.

On '''22 March 2023''', Mutasa stepped down as Green Fuel FC’s head coach to become the club's technical director.<ref name="Soccer24"> Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2023/03/23/green-fuel-fc-drops-lloyd-mutasa-as-head-coach-appoints-new-team-boss/ Green Fuel FC drops Lloyd Mutasa as head coach, appoints new team boss], ''Soccer24'', Published: 23 September 2023, Retrieved: 24 March 2023</ref>

Lloyd "Samaita" Mutasa is among some of the most celebrated footballers to have played for Dynamos Football Club.

He is the current technical director of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Green Fuel Football Club.

Career

Samaita played for Dembare in a glittering career that saw him capturing the league title with the glamours in 1994, 1995, and 1997.

He was also part of arguably the greatest squad which featured Callisto Pasuwa, Gift Muzadzi and Masimba Dinyero just to mention a few.[1] Mutasa was also popular for his goal scoring prowess.

Accolades

Premier League titles x3 (as a player)

Coaching career

Mutasa has coached several teams in the premier league. He got into the limelight when he was head coach of Kiglon Football Club.

He assembled a very youthful team that was known for its passing game. Following his stint with Kiglon, Samaita was appointed head coach of Dynamos Football Club where he was an instant hit after having brought talented players to the club such as Gift Bello, Archford Gutu and Denver Mukamba.

Although he did not last the whole season at Dembare, his contribution at the club remained evidently clear, the club went on to clinch the league title following his departure towards the end of the season.

He has also coached other teams such as FC Platinum as well as being the assistant coach of the national team.

In May 2018 Dynamos fired Lloyd Mutasa together with Tendai Chaipa and Zondai Maungwa after having lost half the matches they had played in the opening 10 games of the 2018 season.

Mutasa was replaced by Biggie Zuze who became Dynamos' acting coach. [2]

In September 2019, Mutasa was appointed as the first assistant coach to Rahman Gumbo at TelOne Football Club.[3]

He had been interviewed for the TelOne assistant coaching job together with former Warriors striker Agent Sawu and ex-Dynamos coach Elvis Chiweshe the previous month.

Mutasa left TelOne in December 2019 after the expiry of his contract.[4]

In 2022, led Eastern Region Division One Football League side GreenFuel to the Premiership, thereby joining an exclusive company of only three coaches who have led at least three second-tier teams to the top flight.[5]

Mutasa also led the now-defunct sides Highway and Kiglon into the Premiership in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

On 22 March 2023, Mutasa stepped down as Green Fuel FC’s head coach to become the club's technical director.[6]

Green Fuel started their first top-flight campaign on 20 March 2023 with a 1-0 loss to Yadah.

Bekithemba Ndlovu, who joined the Chisumbanje-based club in early 2023, took over from Mutasa as the head coach.