Difference between revisions of "Lobengula"

Latest revision as of 12:17, 4 July 2022

Lobengula is both a suburb of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %

