Difference between revisions of "Lobengula"

* [[Stephen Chisimo]] of UANC with 205 votes.

* [[Maxwell Nyandoro]] of ZUM with 1 420 votes,

* [[Joshua Nkomo]] of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Lobengula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Lobengula''' is both a suburb of [[Bulawayo]], and [[King Lobengula]] .

Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %