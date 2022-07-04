Difference between revisions of "Lobengula"
Lobengula is both a suburb of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Joshua Nkomo of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,
- Maxwell Nyandoro of ZUM with 1 420 votes,
- Stephen Chisimo of UANC with 205 votes.
Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %